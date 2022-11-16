Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Sandwiches

CheeseSmith

review star

No reviews yet

624 s 17th street

Wilmington, NC 28401

Order Again

Popular Items

Parmesan Fries
Buffalo Baby
The O.G.

Grilled Cheese

The O.G.

The O.G.

$8.00

American, cheddar, tomato jam

New G

New G

$9.00

Triple creme brie, tomato jam

Buffalo Baby

Buffalo Baby

$12.00

Havarti, Pulled Buffalo Chicken, Quick Pickled carrot and celery slaw, Ranch, House made buttermilk ranch

The Brendito

The Brendito

$12.00

Cheddar, bacon, pepperjack, roasted jalapenos, housemade pepperjam, cilantro and chive cream cheese

Southern Charm

Southern Charm

$12.00

Cheddar, Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork, Pickled Red Onion, Southern Slaw

Maple Bacon Monster

Maple Bacon Monster

$12.00

Muenster, american, bacon, pimento cheese, maple syrup

Kimcheese

Kimcheese

$9.00

kimchi, american cheese

Kids

$5.00

American cheese

Monsieur

Monsieur

$11.00Out of stock

gruyere, mozzarella, crispy fried onions, caramelized onions, fresh thyme

Figgie smalls

Figgie smalls

$10.00

Creamy goat cheese, fig jam, caramelized onions, baby arugula

Black&blue

Black&blue

$10.00

Triple creme brie, house made blackberry and blueberry jam with thyme and rosemary

*vegan Buffalo Baby (cauliflower/vegan cheese)

$13.75Out of stock

Sandwiches

The Detour

The Detour

$12.00

smoked turkey/fresh mozz/sliced tomato/sliced cucumber/romaine/sambal mayo on ciabatta bread

BLT

BLT

$12.00

Bacon, tomato, romaine, pepperoncini mayo on ciabatta bread

The Stallion

The Stallion

$12.00Out of stock

prosciutto, mortadella, salami, provolone, mayo, chopped pepper relish, topped with our sandwich salad

The Leftovers

$13.00

Turkey, muenster cheese, stuffing, potato chips, sage mayo, cranberry sauce, on a hoagie roll served with a side of gravy

Cheesesteak

Bulgogi Cheesesteak

Bulgogi Cheesesteak

$13.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00Out of stock

Buffalo chicken, american cheese, shrettuce, sliced tomato, house made buttermilk ranch

Desperado Cheesesteak

$13.00Out of stock

Shaved rib eye, QUESO, grilled peppers, grilled onions

San Juan Cheesesteak

$13.00Out of stock

shaved ribeye/ beer cheese/ caramelized onions/ smith sauce/ fries

The Allstar Cheesesteak

$13.00Out of stock

Sides

Parmesan Fries

Parmesan Fries

$3.00+

Fries, salt, parmesan. Fries are not gluten-free.

Beer Cheese Fries

Beer Cheese Fries

$7.00+

Fries, salt, beer cheese, green onion

Smith Fries

Smith Fries

$8.00+

beer cheese fries topped with hickory smoked pork belly, smith sauce, and green onions

Asian Fries

Asian Fries

$9.00+

Fries topped with beer cheese sauce, bulgogi pork belly, house made hoisin ranch and green onions

Smoky Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Soup

$5.00

Smoky roasted red pepper and tomato soup topped with a sprinkle of parsley and parmesan.

Bulgogi Brussels

Bulgogi Brussels

$8.00

Crispy brussels sprouts in housemade bulgogi sauce topped with parmesan cheese.

Sweets

Banana Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Extras

Ranch (2 oz)

$0.75

Pickled Jalapeños (2 oz)

$1.00

Beer Cheese (2 oz)

$1.00Out of stock

Hot Honey (2 oz)

$0.75

Side kimchi (2 oz)

$1.00

Secret Spicy Sauce (2 oz)

$0.75

Hot Honey (2 oz)

$0.75

Curry Ketchup (2 oz)

$0.75

Side Tomato Jam

$1.00

Takeaway fridge

Brie

$9.00

pimento cheese

$7.00

Pickles

$5.00

Tomato Jam

$6.00

Water

Water

$1.50

Soda

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

kombucha

$5.00

Sprite

$1.50

Sparkling water

La Croix

$1.50

Juicebox

any flavor

$1.50

TOGO

Panacea Hard Kombucha

$17.00

Juneshine Hard Kombucha

$17.00

Blakes El Chavo

$15.00

Victory Berry Monkey

$15.00

Rose Water

$16.00

MOLESMITH!

$18.00

I GOT FOG ON IT

$20.00

NA Kombucha

Panacea Triple Berry Ginger

$5.00

Panacea Blueberry Lavender

$5.00

SHIRTS

Anvil Tee

Anvil Tee

$25.00
Melt Your Skull Tee

Melt Your Skull Tee

$25.00

Kids Melt Your Skull

$15.00
CheeseDude Tee

CheeseDude Tee

$25.00
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$18.00

STICKER

SKELETON

$1.00

ANVIL

$1.00Out of stock

HOT SAUCE

PERSEPHONES FARM HOT SAUCE

$10.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Not your momma’s grilled cheese

Website

Location

624 s 17th street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Directions

