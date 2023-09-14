Food

original cheesesteak

beef steak

$13.99+

beef, cheese, choice topping

chicken steak

$13.99+

chicken, cheese, choice topping

specialty cheesesteak

buffalo chick cheesesteak

$14.99

chicken, cheese, buffalo sauce and dipping sauce

broad street bully

$14.99

beef, onions, mushrooms, banana peppers, green peppers, white american provolone and whiz

veggie cheesesteak

$9.99

fresh grilled veggies, sauce, cheese

phildalphia eagle cheesesteak

$14.99

chicken, onions, broccoli, spinach

salmon cheesesteak

$16.99

fresh veggies and salmon, house sauce, cheese

seafood cheesesteak

$18.99

fresh veggies salmon and shrimp, house sauce, cheese

jerk chick cheesesteak

$14.99

chicken, onions, jerk sauce, cheese

cheesesteak fries

beef fries

$9.99

beef, onions,american, whiz, fries or nachos

chick fries

$9.99

chicken, onions, american, whiz, fries or nachos

veggie fries

$9.99

fresh grilled veggies, sauce, american, whiz

buffalo chick cheesesteak fries

$14.99

chicken, buffalo sauce, american, whiz, choice dipping sauce

salmon cheesesteak fries

$16.99

fresh veggies salmon, house sauce, american, whiz, fries or nachos

seafood cheesesteak fries

$18.99

fresh veggies salmon and shrimp, house sauce, american, whiz, fries or nachos

sliders

sliders

$9.99+

beef or chicken, onions, green peppers, cheese

cheesesteak egg roll

egg roll

$3.99

choice meat, onions, green peppers, cheese wrapped in egg roll shell

5 Egg roll Pack

$17.99

5 pack salmon egg roll

$21.99

burger

hamburger

$7.99

100% beef, burger choice topping, sesame seeded bun

cheeseburger

$8.49

100% beef, burger choice toppings, cheese, sesame seeded bun

bacon cheeseburger

$9.49

100% beef, lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions, mayo, bacon, cheese

wings

6pc wing

$8.99

naked wings tossed in choice sauce

10pc wing

$12.99

naked wings tossed in choice sauce

15pc wing

$17.79

naked wings tossed in choice sauce

20pc wing

$21.99

naked wings tossed in choice sauce

30pc wing

$31.99

naked wings tossed in choice sauce

50pc wings

$52.99

naked wings tossed in choice sauce

100pc wing

$102.99

naked wings tossed in choice sauce

sides

fries

$3.99+
onion ring

$5.99+
mozzarella sticks

$8.99

chick tenders

$9.99

sweet treat

sm water ice

$2.99

assortment of flavors

medium water ice

$3.49
lg water ice

$4.99

assortment of flavors

pint water ice

$6.49

assortment of flavors

Beverages

sm drink

$2.99

proudly serving coke products

lg drink

$3.99

proudly serving coke products