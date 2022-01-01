Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Cheesesteaks & Shakes

43 Reviews

$$

308 Bloomfield Ave

Verona, NJ 07044

Popular Items

Famous Philly Cheesesteak
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Famous Italian Philly Cheesesteak

Famous Rib-Eye Cheesesteaks

Famous Philly Cheesesteak

Famous Philly Cheesesteak

$12.95

Freshly sliced rib-eye with whiz, peppers and onions.

Famous Italian Philly Cheesesteak

Famous Italian Philly Cheesesteak

$12.95

Freshly sliced rib-eye with provolone, hot cherry peppers, and onions.

Bacon Egg & Cheesesteak

Bacon Egg & Cheesesteak

$14.95

Freshly sliced rib-eye with American cheese, bacon, and sunny-side fried eggs. *Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Chipotle Cheesesteak

Chipotle Cheesesteak

$14.95

Freshly sliced rib-eye with cheddar, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo.

Paisan

$14.95

Freshly sliced rib-eye with mozzarella, pepperoni, and marinara sauce.

Firecracker Cheesesteak

$14.95

Rib-eye, onions, Mozzarella cheese and firecracker sauce.

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.95

Grilled chicken with whiz, peppers, and onions.

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.49

Chicken, buffalo sauce, whiz, bleu cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak

$12.49

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch dressing, lettuce and cheddar cheese.

Chicken Chipotle Cheesesteak

$12.49

Chicken, Lettuce , Tomato, Jalapeno Cheddar Cheese and Chipotle Mayo

Favorite Sandwiches

Original Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Old fashion grilled cheese.

Bacon & Tomato

Bacon & Tomato

$7.95

Old fashion grilled cheese, bacon, and tomato.

Chicken Mozzarella

$9.95

Grilled or fried chicken cutlet with mozzarella, peppers, and balsamic dressing.

Italian Feast

Italian Feast

$10.95

Sweet Italian sausage, pepper and onion.

Bangin' Chicken

$9.95

Chicken breast, cheddar, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, and our homemade firecracker sauce, served on a round roll

Chicken Cheddar

$9.95

Grilled or fried chicken cutlet with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Russian dressing.

Rib-eye Dip

$10.95

Freshly sliced rib-eye with au jus.

Angry Chicken Parm Hero

$11.49

Fried chicken cutlet, mozzarella, homemade marinara, and our homemade hot onions.

Crispy Chicken Hero

$11.49

Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Juicy 1/2lb Rib-Eye Burgers

Half Pound Freshly Ground Rib-Eye. Please note our burgers are made fresh to order and contain a half pound of freshly ground rib-eye, please allow us additional time to prepare. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of food borne illness

Rib-eye Burger

$8.95

Lettuce, tomato, and onions. Please note our burgers are made fresh to order and contain a half pound of freshly ground Choice Agnus rib-eye. Please allow us additional time to prepare.

Steakhouse Burger

$10.95

Mozzarella, sauteed onions, mushroom, and Worcestershire Sauce.

Deluxe Cheddar Burger

$10.95

Cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion rings, and Russian dressing. Please note our burgers are made fresh to order and contain a half pound of freshly ground Choice Agnus rib-eye. Please allow us additional time to prepare.

BBQ Bacon Burger

$10.95

Mozzarella, bacon, onion rings, and BBQ sauce. Please note our burgers are made fresh to order and contain a half pound of freshly ground Choice Agnus rib-eye. Please allow us additional time to prepare.

Hangover Cure

$10.95

American cheese, bacon, and sunny-side fried egg. Please note our burgers are made fresh to order and contain a half pound of freshly. ground Choice Agnus rib-eye. Please allow us additional time to prepare. *Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Chili Burger

$10.95

topped with homemade chili

Pizza Burger

$10.95

Mozzarella and marinara sauce.

Chipotle Burger

$10.95

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos and Chipotle mayo.

Italian Burger

$10.95

Provolone, cherry peppers, and grilled onions

Veggie Burger

$9.95

Lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Mac & Cheese

Original Mac & Cheese

$7.49

Classic mac & cheese

Broccoli Mac & Cheese

$8.49

Broccoli, mac & cheese.

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Bacon, mac & cheese.

Famous Mac & Cheesesteak

Famous Mac & Cheesesteak

$13.49

Mac & cheese with rib-eye, onions, and peppers.

Hot Dog Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Traditional Mac & Cheese with a 1/4 pound sliced all beef hot dog.

Homemade Chili Mac & Cheese

Homemade Chili Mac & Cheese

$9.49

Traditional Mac & Cheese mixed with our homemade rib-eye chili.

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$10.49

Sliced chicken breast, fried or grilled, buffalo sauce, and bleu cheese mixed with a traditional mac & cheese.

Sides & Snacks

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.49

Thick cut onion rings in a beer batter.

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.49Out of stock

Battered and deep fried dill pickle chips served with a side of our homemade chipotle mayo

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Thick cut, served with side of marinara sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Classic chicken tender made from black label white meat chicken breast, served with a side of honey mustard.

Mac & Cheese (side order)

$5.95

Smaller order of our traditional Mac & Cheese.

Homemade Rib-eye Chili

$7.49

Homemade chili made with rib-eye. No beans.

Wings

6pc Wings

$9.95

12pc Wings

$14.95

Salad

Garden Salad

$6.95

Chopped iceberg lettuce, with tomato, and onions

Hand-Spun Milkshakes

Our not-so-Junior hand-spun milkshakes made fresh to order with real ice cream, topped with whip cream.
Vanilla

Vanilla

$6.95

Made with premium hard ice cream.

Chocolate

Chocolate

$6.95

Made with premium hard ice cream

Strawberry

Strawberry

$6.95

Made with premium hard ice cream

Black & White

$6.95

Made with premium hard ice cream

Orange & Cream

Orange & Cream

$6.95

Made with premium hard ice cream

Coffee

Coffee

$6.95

Made with premium hard ice cream

Cookie Monster

$6.95

Specialty blue milkshake made with premium Monster Cookie Crunch ice cream

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.25+

Iced tea / Lemonade Mix

Homemade Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

Homemade Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

$2.25+
Homemade Orangeade

Homemade Orangeade

$2.25+
Homemade Lemonade

Homemade Lemonade

$2.25+
Jones Cola Cane Sugar

Jones Cola Cane Sugar

$1.75+
Jones Zilch Diet Cola

Jones Zilch Diet Cola

$1.75+
Jones Lemon-Lime Cane Sugar

Jones Lemon-Lime Cane Sugar

$1.75+
Jones Gingerale Cane Sugar

Jones Gingerale Cane Sugar

$1.75+
Jones Root Beer Cane Sugar

Jones Root Beer Cane Sugar

$1.75+

Black Cherry

$1.75+

Root Beer Float

$4.95

Jones Rootbeer and 2 scoops of premium vanilla ice cream. 24oz

Bottled Water

$2.00

Powerade (Mountain Berry Blast)

$2.25

Powerade (Fruit Punch)

$2.25

Homemade Iced Tea (Sweetened)

Extra Sauce

Side Au Jus

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Buff-Q

$0.50

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Side Firecracker

$0.75

Side Marinara

$0.75

Side Whiz

$0.75

Catering

1/2 Tray Wings

$29.95

Full Tray Wings

$59.95

1/2 Tray Mozzarella Sticks

$25.95

Full Tray Mozzarella Sticks

$50.95

1/2 Tray Chicken Tenders

$22.95

Full Tray Tenders

$45.95

1/2lb Mac & Cheese

$5.95

1lb Mac & Cheese

$7.49

Philly Cheesesteak Sliders

$12.95

Italian Cheesesteak Sliders

$12.95

Bacon Egg & Cheesesteak Sliders

$14.95

Chipotle Cheesesteak Sliders

$14.95

Paisan Cheesesteak Sliders

$14.95

Firecracker Cheesesteak Sliders

$14.95

Chicken Cheesesteak Sliders

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Sliders

$12.49

Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak Sliders

$12.49

Chicken Chipotle Cheesesteak Sliders

$12.49

2 Liter Bottle Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

From our Famous Rib-Eye cheesesteaks to our vegetarian choices, you will always find something you are craving at Cheesesteaks & Shakes. Delivery, take-out and dine in.

Website

Location

308 Bloomfield Ave, Verona, NJ 07044

Directions

Gallery
Cheesesteaks & Shakes image
Banner pic
Cheesesteaks & Shakes image
Cheesesteaks & Shakes image

Map
