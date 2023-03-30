  • Home
  • Las Vegas
  • Cheesetime Italian Fusion - 8125 w Sahara ave #110
Cheesetime Italian Fusion 8125 w Sahara ave #110

No reviews yet

8125 w Sahara ave #110

Las Vegas, NV 89117

Food

Tasting Menu

Asian Caesar

$15.00

Crab Salad

$23.00

House Salad

$7.00

Crostini

$17.00

Italian Sausage

$9.00

Grilled Asparagus with Sage Butter

$11.00

Thai Pasto

$19.00

Croation Rigatoni

$16.00

Fusilli Tomato Sauce

$15.00

Wonton Fusion Ravioli

$11.00

Lasagne

$15.00

Bar

Soda

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Dr.Pepper

$1.50

Sparkling

$1.50

Ice Tea

$2.00

lemonade

$2.00

Mocktail

Italian Soda

$11.00

Creamy Italian Soda

$9.00

Virgin Mojito

$13.00

Virgin chocolate martini

$12.00

Virgin Margarita

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
CheeseTime Italian Fusion is a unique dining experience located in the heart of Las Vegas, Nevada. Our restaurant offers a fusion of traditional Italian cuisine with modern twists and techniques, creating a one-of-a-kind menu that is sure to delight your taste buds. Our passion for quality ingredients and exceptional service is evident in every aspect of the dining experience. From our hand-crafted pastas and sauces to our expertly crafted cocktails, everything is made with the utmost care and attention to detail. At CheeseTime Italian Fusion, we pride ourselves on providing a warm and inviting atmosphere for all of our guests. Our beautiful dining room is the perfect setting for a romantic evening, a family celebration, or a night out with friends. We strive to exceed your expectations with every visit, and we look forward to welcoming you to CheeseTime Italian Fusion soon.

8125 w Sahara ave #110, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Directions

Banner pic
