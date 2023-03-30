Cheesetime Italian Fusion 8125 w Sahara ave #110

Restaurant info

CheeseTime Italian Fusion is a unique dining experience located in the heart of Las Vegas, Nevada. Our restaurant offers a fusion of traditional Italian cuisine with modern twists and techniques, creating a one-of-a-kind menu that is sure to delight your taste buds. Our passion for quality ingredients and exceptional service is evident in every aspect of the dining experience. From our hand-crafted pastas and sauces to our expertly crafted cocktails, everything is made with the utmost care and attention to detail. At CheeseTime Italian Fusion, we pride ourselves on providing a warm and inviting atmosphere for all of our guests. Our beautiful dining room is the perfect setting for a romantic evening, a family celebration, or a night out with friends. We strive to exceed your expectations with every visit, and we look forward to welcoming you to CheeseTime Italian Fusion soon.