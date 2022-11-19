Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cheesewalla 5 E Citrus Ave

review star

No reviews yet

5 E Citrus Ave

Suite 106

Redlands, CA 92373

Order Again

Entrees

BBQ Mac

$9.50

cheddar, macaroni & cheese, shredded beef, grilled onions and bbq sauce on sourdough bread

Buffalo Chicken

$9.50

provolone, shredded mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, pulled chicken, kettle potato chips, buffalo sauce and ranch dressing on sourdough bread

Caprese

$9.50

provolone, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, arugula, and balsamic glaze on sourdough bread

Donut

$6.00

cheddar cheese on a glazed donut

Jalapeno Popper

$9.50

cheddar, pepper jack, house-made jalapeño cream cheese, roasted jalapeño, and bacon on jalapeño cheese bread

Loaded Baked Potato

$9.50

cheddar, seasoned baked potato, bacon, sour cream and green onion on sourdough bread

Margherita Pizza

$9.50

provolone, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and fresh basil on sourdough bread. Marinara served on the side

PBC&J

$6.00

peanut butter cream cheese and choice of grape or strawberry preserve on buttermilk white bread

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.50

provolone, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni on cheddar Parmesan crusted sourdough bread. Marinara served on the side

Samosa

$9.00

cheddar and Indian spiced potatoes on sourdough bread. Served with house-made side sauces: spicy cilantro mint chutney, sweet & sour tamarind chutney, and creamy cucumber yogurt sauce

Spinach Artichoke

$9.00

provolone, shredded mozzarella, spinach artichoke dip and diced red onion on sourdough bread

Traditional

$8.00

cheddar, provolone and swiss on sourdough bread

Cali Burger

$9.50

thick cut American cheese, angus burger meat, house made 1000 island sauce, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onion on white buttermilk white bread

Mushroom Swiss

$9.00

swiss, shredded mozzarella, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, zesty horseradish sauce, balsamic glaze on sourdough bread

All American

$8.00

thick cut American cheese on buttermilk white bread

Soup and Salad Combo

$10.00

romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and shredded cheddar. Served with a cup of tomato bisque and cheddar parmesan toast. choice of dressing: ranch, red wine vinaigrette, thousand island

Sides

Appetizer Sampler

$13.00

a combination of onion rings, fried zucchini, cheese sticks, and tater tots, served with ranch and marinara

Cheese Sticks

$8.50

crispy fried breaded mozzarella cheese, served with marinara on the side

Chili Cheese Tots

$7.50+

tater tots topped with chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and green onion

Chili Cup

$6.00

house made chili made with seasoned ground beef and beans. Garnished with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and green onion

Chips

$2.50

assorted variety (Lay’s brand)

French Fries

$4.00

crispy fried shoestring french fries

Toasted Ravioli

$8.50Out of stock

breaded and fried cheese raviolis. served with a side of marinara

Onion Rings

$7.00

crispy fried breaded onions rings, served with a side of ranch

Side Salad

$5.00

romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, and shredded cheddar. Choice of dressing: ranch, red wine vinaigrette, 1000 island

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

shoestring cut sweet potato fries

Tater tots

$4.00

crispy fried potato tater tots

Garlic tots

$6.00

tater tots tossed in garlic butter and parmesan cheese

Cheesy tots

$7.00

crispy tarter tots topped with melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Cheesy fries

$7.00

crispy shoe string french fries topped with melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Cheesy sweet potato fries

$8.00

crispy shoe string sweet potato fries topped with melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese

cheesy garlic tots

$8.00

tater tots tossed in garlic butter and parmesan cheese topped with melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese

cheesy garlic fries

$8.00

shoestring fries tossed in garlic butter and parmesan cheese topped with melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Cheesy garlic swt pot fries

$9.00

sweet potato fries tossed in garlic butter and parmesan cheese topped with melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Cali tots

$7.50

tater tots topped with melted american cheese, house made 1000 island sauce, and grilled onions

Tomato Bisque

$5.00

creamy tomato basil bisque topped with parmesan & olive oil

Zucchini Sticks

$7.00

crispy fried breaded zucchini sticks, served with a side of ranch

A La Carte

1/2 Avocado

$2.50

half avocado

side shredded beef

$2.00

2oz portion

side shredded chicken

$2.00

2oz portion

side bread loaf

$6.00

sourdough bread

side bread slice-1

$1.00

1 sliced sourdough, choice of toasted or fresh

side ched parm toast-1

$2.00

1 slice sourdough bread toasted w/ cheddar and parmesan

side pepperoni

$2.00

pepperoni slices

side samosa potatoes

$2.00

2oz portion

side baked potato

$2.00

2oz portion

side mac & cheese

$4.00

mac and cheese melted w/ cheddar and mozzarella

side seasoned beef

$2.00

crumbled seasoned ground beef

side bacon

$2.00

3 strips

side vegan protein

$2.50

plant based protein

side mushrooms

$2.00

2oz portion

Dessert

Cookie

$1.00

assorted flavors

Dessert Square

$4.00

assorted flavors

Bottle Drinks

Bottle Coke

$4.00

12oz bottle

Bottle mineral water

$4.00

16.9oz bottle

Bottle Root Beer

$4.00

12oz bottle

Bottle Sprite

$4.00

12oz bottle

Bottle water

$4.00

12.7oz bottle

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.75

20oz soft drink

Diet coke

$3.75

20oz soft drink

Dr Pepper

$3.75

20oz soft drink

Ice Tea

$3.75

20oz soft drink

Lemonade

$5.00

20oz fresh squeezed lemonade

Milk

$4.00

20oz whole milk

Orange Fanta

$3.75

20oz soft drink

Sprite

$3.75

20oz soft drink

Water

small water cup

Water Cup Large

$0.25

20oz water

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$3.75

hot coffee

Hot Tea

$3.75

assorted flavors

Beer

Domestic

$6.00

Craft

$7.00

Wine

White

$6.00

Red

$6.00

Charcuterie

Classic Charcuterie

$40.00

assorted cheese and meat platter

Vegetarian Charcuterie

$30.00

assorted cheese platter

Vegan Charcuterie

$35.00

assorted vegan cheese platter

Vegan w/ "meat" Charcuterie

$40.00

assorted vegan cheese and vegan meat platter

Hats

Baseball Hat

$30.00

hard cotton w/ hard bill hat

Soft Baseball Hat

$25.00

soft cotton w/ hard bill hat

Shirts

T-Shirt

$20.00

cotton logo t-shirt

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Gourmet Grilled Cheese, where comfort meets creativity

Location

5 E Citrus Ave, Suite 106, Redlands, CA 92373

Directions

