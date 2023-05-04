  • Home
A map showing the location of Cheesy bite Enterprise 11001 Leland Rich CtView gallery

Cheesy bite Enterprise 11001 Leland Rich Ct

review star

No reviews yet

11001 Leland Rich Ct

Austin, TX 78717

PIZZAS

BEST VALUE PIZZAS

HAWAIIAN mozz, tomt, ham, pinap

$9.99

PEPPERONI

$9.99

CHEEESE LOVER

$9.99

MARGHERITA

$9.99

SPICY VEGTARIAN

$9.99

HAM AND CHEESE

$9.99

GARLIC PIZZA

$9.99

MUSHROOM PIZZA

$9.99

BEST TRADITIONAL PIZZAS

CHEESY BITE

AMERICANO

BBQ CHICKEN

BBQ MEATLOVER

CHICKEN HAWAIIN

CAPRICOSA

HOT & SPICY CHICKEN

ITALIAN CLASSIC

MEXICANA

SUPER SUPERIM

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

SPINACH DELIGHT

CHICKEN PERI PERI

VEG DELIGHT

DOUBLE BACON CHEESEBURGER

BUFFALO CHICKEN

BEST PREMIUM PIZZAS

GARLIC SHRIMP

TANDOORI PIZZA (Halal)

TIKKA MASALA (Halal)

CHICKEN AND PINEAPPLE

CHICKEN AND FETA

CHICKEN CHEESE AND MAYO

GYROS PIZZA (Halal)

BUILD YOUR OWN 2 TOPPING MEDIUM PIZZA

Build Your Own 2 TOPPING MEDIUM Pizza

$15.99

HALF & HALF

HALF & HALF

$1.00+

BUILD YOUR OWN 3 TOPPING PIZZA LARGE

Build Your Own 3 TOPPING LARGE Pizza

$15.99

WINGS

Mango Habanero

Mango Habanero

Lemon pepper

Lemon Pepper

Original hot

Original Hot

Buffalo

Buffalo

Honey BBQ

Honey BBQ

SHAWARMA

WRAPS

Gyro wrap

$11.99

Chicken wrap

$11.99

Lamb wrap

$11.99

Seekh kebab wrap

$11.99

Falafel Wrap

$11.99

COMBO WRAP

$11.99

OVER RICE

Gyro over rice

$12.99

Chicken over rice

$12.99

Lamb over rice

$12.99

Seekh kebab over rice

$12.99

Falafel over rice

$12.99

COMBO OVER RICE

$12.99

EXTRAS

Extra Items

Chicken schnitzel (Salad & Fries)

$14.99

Chicken Parmigiana (Salad & Fries)

$15.99

Chicken nugget (6 piece)

$3.99

Chicken loaded fries

$9.99

Chicken Tenders (4 piece)

$8.99

Oven Baked French Fries

$3.99

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Chicken Jumbo Wings (4 piece)

$8.99

Nachos

$9.99

Chicken, Cheese, Jalapeños, Black Olives, Onions, Green Pepper, Tomatoes.

DESSERTS

Cakes

Tres leches Cherry

$4.99

Tres leches Pineapple

$4.99

Tres leches Vanilla

$4.99

Tres leches Chocolate

$4.99

Caramel Pudding (Flan)

$4.99

Chocolate Flan

$4.99

Cheesecake Strawberry Swirl

$4.99

Cheesecake Chocolate

$4.99

ICE CREAM

Jeni's Pints

Salty Caramel

$11.99

Brown Butter Almond Brittle

$11.99

Brambleberry Crisp

$11.99

Gooey Butter Cake

$11.99

Biscuits With The Boss

$11.99

Darkest Chocolate

$1,199.00

Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks

$11.99

Cookies in Cream

$11.99

Green Mint Chip

$11.99

Wedding Cake

$11.99

Buttercream Birthday Cake

$11.99

High Five Candy Bar

$11.99

Goat Cheese with Red Cherries

$11.99

Lemon & Blueberries Parfait

$11.99

Blackout Chocolate Cake

$11.99

Skillet Cinnamon Roll

$11.99

Middle West Whiskey & Pecans

$11.99

Golden Nectar

$11.99

Pumpkin Cake Roll

$11.99

Frosé Sorbet

$11.99

Strawberry Buttermilk

$11.99

Coffee with Cream & Sugar

$11.99

Milkiest Chocolate

$11.99

Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam

$11.99

Brandied Banana Brûlée

$11.99

Wildberry Lavender

$11.99

Honey Vanilla Bean

$11.99

Cold Brew with Coconut Cream

$11.99

Boston Cream Pie

$11.99

Savannah Buttermint

$11.99

Dark Chocolate Truffle

$11.99

Texas Sheet Cake

$11.99

Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns

$11.99

Lemon Bar

$11.99

Cream Puff

$11.99

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$11.99

Banana Cream Pudding

$11.99

Everything Bagel

$11.99

Jeni's Street Treats

Brambleberry Crisp

$3.99

Milkiest Chocolate

$3.99

Frosé Sorbet

$3.99

Gooey Butter Cake

$3.99

Honey Vanilla Bean

$3.99

Salty Caramel

$3.99

Lemon Bar

$3.99

Dark Chocolate Truffle

$3.99

Darkest Chocolate

$3.99

Brown Butter Almond Brittle

$3.99

Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks

$3.99

DEALS

Pizza Deals

SINGLE 1 Large Pizza, 1 Garlic Bread, 2L Drink

$19.99

DOUBLE 2 Large Pizza, 1 Garlic Bread, 2L Drink

$29.99

TRIPLE 3 Large Pizza, 2 Garlic Bread, 2x 2L Drink

$39.99

KIDS MEAL Medium Pizza, Chicken Nuggets 6pcs with Juice

$15.99

Shawarma Deals

SINGLE 1 Shawarma Wrap or Overrice Can Drink

$12.99

DOUBLE 2 Shawarma Wrap or Overrice 2 Can Drinks

$22.99

TRIPLE 3 Shawarma Wrap or Overrice 3 Can Drinks

$35.99

KIDS MEAL Shawarma Wrap, Chicken nuggets 6pcs with Juice

$16.99

Party Box

3 Large Pizza, 2 Garlic Bread, 2 Fries, Jumbo Wings 16pcs, 2x 2L Drink

$69.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11001 Leland Rich Ct, Austin, TX 78717

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

