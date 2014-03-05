Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Cheever Tavern

1,981 Reviews

$

33 West Street

Norwell, MA 02061

Popular Items

Cheever Shortrib Burger
Norwell Hot Chicken Sandwich

Snacks

Cauliflower

$16.00

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Clam Chowder

$12.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$16.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Maple Roasted Brussels

$15.00

Short Rib Poutine

$18.00

Tuna Tatare

$18.00

Crab Cake

$19.00

Hand Helds

Cheever Shortrib Burger

$19.00

vermont cheddar, iceberg, red onion, smoked tomato aioli, brioche Free to any guest who has won the Pulitzer Prize.

Fried Fish Sandwich

$19.00

GF Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Norwell Hot Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, house hot sauce, ranch aioli, iceberg, pickles, brioche bun

Salads

Arugula Salad

$14.00

Burrata

$18.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Simple Salad

$14.00

Large Plates

Aunt Maisy's Sheperd's Pie

$26.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$25.00

Catherine's Bolognese

$27.00

Cider-Brined Pork Chop

$34.00

Faroe Island Salmon

$28.00

Roasted winter vegetables, farro pilaf, brown butter cranberries

Fish & Chips

$26.00

Vodka & ale battered, fries, slaw, tartar

Grilled Sirloin

$36.00

Mac & Cheese

$18.00

North Atlantic Cod

$29.00

Risotto

$39.00

Short Ribs

$29.00

Shrimp Scampi

$27.00

Yvonnee's Chicken Parm

$26.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.00

Creamy Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.00

Hot Dog & Fries

$6.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Dessert

French Toast Bread Pudding

$12.00

Hornstra Farms Seasonal Ice Cream

$8.00Out of stock

Colleen's Creme Brulee

$11.00

Seasonal Gelato

$8.00

Seasonal Sorbet

$8.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Sides & Extras

Extras

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Side Roasted Brussels

$9.00

Side Lobster Mac & Cheese

$21.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Side Parmesan Risotto

$12.00

Side Simple Salad

$8.00

Side Sweet Potato Wedges

$9.00

Side Truffle Fries

$11.00

Misc. & Merch.

Cheever Baseball Cap

$32.00

Cheever Tavern 3/4 Zip

$30.00

Cheever Tavern Blanket

$25.00

Cheever Tavern Crew Neck Sweatshirt

$30.00

Cheever Tavern Long Sleeve T Shirt

$18.00

Cheever Tavern Vest

$60.00

Wine Yeti

$30.00

Cheever Yeti 10oz

$25.00

Cheever Yeti 20oz

$40.00

Plating Fee

$1.50

Dessert Drinks

Brown Sugar Fig Bubbly

$13.00

Bulleit Park

$14.00

Cafe Amaretto

$12.00

Creme Puff Martini

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Maple Old Fashioned

$14.00

Nutty Espresso Martini

$14.00

Peanut Butter Cup Martini

$14.00

Pecan Pie Martini

$15.00

Ramos Pinto 10yr

$14.00

Sandman Port

$11.00

White Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Events

Event Brussels

Event Tuna Poke

Event Hot Chicken

Event Ice Cream

Lunch $40 PP

$40.00

Large Charcuterie Board

$40.00

Large Table Salad

$30.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Cheever Tavern, where flavorful, hand-made food and drink, prepared with the freshest, locally sourced ingredients, are served in an equally tasteful setting. We’re a contemporary American Tavern situated in historic Norwell Center, with a nod to the past, but a passion for today’s tastes.

Location

33 West Street, Norwell, MA 02061

Directions

