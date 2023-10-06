Main Menu

Build your own Pizza

Small Pizza

$10.50

Medium Pizza

$12.50

Large Pizza

$13.50

Specialty Pizza

Zorba the Greek

Diced tomatoes, spinach, crumbled feta, olive oil garlic base over a mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend.

Chicken Alfredo

Grilled chicken and broccoli over mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend dressed with creamy alfredo sauce.

Chicken Ranch

Grilled chicken, tomatoes and onions over mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend dressed with ranch dressing.

Carbonara

Crispy bacon and ham over mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend dressed with creamy alfredo sauce.

Margherita

Diced tomatoes and fresh basil over mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend topped with parmesan cheese.

Cheezzy Pie

Mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend, sharp provolone and feta cheese topped with parmesan cheese.

Buffalo Chicken

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, over mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend dressed with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Meat Lovers

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage and hamburger over our traditional pizza sauce and mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend.

Veggie Lovers

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, olives and broccoli over our traditional pizza sauce and mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend.

Hoagies

Philly Way: mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil and vinegar OR Choose your toppings.

American Italian

$9.95

Virginia ham, cooked salami and mild provolone cheese.

Old Fashioned Italian

$9.95

Genoa salami, capocollo, sharp provolone cheese and sweet pepper strips.

Regular Italian

$9.95

Capocollo, Genoa salami, Virginia ham and mild provolone cheese.

Turkey

$9.95

Oven roasted turkey and mild provolone cheese.

Turkey Bacon

$10.95

Oven roasted turkey, hickory smoked bacon and mild provolone cheese.

Turkey Ham

$9.95

Virginia ham, oven roasted turkey and mild provolone cheese.

Ham

$9.95

Virginia ham and mild provolone cheese.

Ham Bacon

$10.95

Virginia ham, hickory smoked bacon and mild provolone cheese.

Roast Beef

$11.95

Mid rare roast beef and sharp provolone cheese.

Pepperoni

$9.95

Thinly sliced pepperoni and mild provolone cheese.

Veggie

$9.95

Your choice of cheese and favorite toppings.

Pasta Dishes

Spaghetti Marinara

$10.95

Spaghetti, marinara sauce topped with parmesan cheese.

Penne Marinara

$10.95

Penne, marinara sauce topped with parmesan cheese.

Carbonara

$14.95

Fettuccini, ham, bacon, creamy alfredo sauce topped with parmesan cheese.

Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.95

Fettuccini, creamy alfredo sauce topped with parmesan cheese.

Pollo Roma

$15.95

Spaghetti, ham, grilled chicken, corn, creamy alfredo sauce topped with parmesan cheese.

Penne Alla Vodka

$12.95

Penne, vodka rose sauce topped with parmesan cheese.

Spaghetti Butter

$10.95

Spaghetti, butter topped with parmesan cheese.

Build Your Own Salad

Start Your Salad

$7.95

Sides

Bread Sticks

$4.50

(6) Served with marinara sauce.

Cheezzy Bread

$5.95

(6) Served with marinara sauce.

Side Garden Salad

$3.95

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, croutons served with your choice of dressing.

Side Ceasar Salad

$3.95

Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing.

Full Garden Salad

$7.95

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, croutons served with your choice of dressing. Served with 2 bread sticks.

Full Ceasar Salad

$8.95

Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing. Served with 2 bread sticks.

Sweets

Cannolis

$3.95

Topped with Hershey chocolate syrup and powdered sugar.

Tiramisu

$5.95Out of stock

Cheezzy Cheese Cake

$4.95

Hersheys Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Hersheys Double Chocolate Cookie

$2.50

Cinnabon Cookie

$2.50

Chips

Martin's Potato Chips.

Small Bag Plain Chips

$2.49

Small Bag Jalapeno Chips

$2.49

Small Bag BBQ Chips

$2.49

Small Bag Sour Cream and Onoin Chips

$2.49

Small Bag Salt and Vinegar Chips

$2.49

Small Bag Kettle Cooked Plain Chips

$2.49

Small Bag Red Hot Chips

$2.49

Large Bag Plain Chips

$4.99

Large Bag BBQ Chips

$4.99

Large Bag Sour Cream and Onion Chips

$4.99

Large Bag Jalapeno Chips

$4.99

Beverage Menu

Coca Cola Products

Coca Cola 20oz Bottle

$2.50

Diet Coke 20oz Bottle

$2.50

Coke Zero Sugar 20oz Bottle

$2.50

Cherry Coke 20oz Bottle

$2.50

Sprite 20oz Bottle

$2.50

Bargs Root Beer 20oz Bottle

$2.50

Fanta Orange 20oz Bottle

$2.50

Seagram's Ginger Ale 20oz Bottle

$2.50

Deer Park Spring Water 16oz Bottle

$1.19

Monster Energy Original Green

$3.69

Monster Energy Zero Ultra

$3.69

Monster Energy Rehab Tea+Lemonade

$3.69

Gold Peak Iced Tea Sweetened

$2.50

Gold Peak Iced Tea Unsweetened

$2.50

Minute Maid Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Gold Peak Green Tea Sweetened

$2.50

Vitamin Water XXX

$2.50

Vitamin Water Essential Orange

$2.50

Vitamin Water Zero Squeezed Lemonade

$2.50

Coca Cola 2lt Bottle

$6.95

Diet Coke 2lt Bottle

$6.95

Fanta Orange 2lt Bottle

$6.95

Sprite 2lt Bottle

$6.95