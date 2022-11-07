Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cheezzzy Inc 1527 South State Street

1527 South State Street

Lockport, IL 60441

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Wings
Bacon Cheese Burger
Chicken Tenders

Hot Dogs

Chicago Dog

$3.50

Mustard, Fresh Onions, Tomato, Yellow Peppers, and Pickles.

Mexican Dog

$5.00

Bacon Wrapped, Sauteed Onions, Pico de Gallo, Ketchup, Mustard, and Mayo.

Chili Dog

$3.50

Chili, Onions, and Cheddar Cheese.

Breakfast Dog

$5.00

Scrambled Egg, Pico de Gallo, and Cheddar Cheese.

Frito Pie Dog

$5.00

Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Sour Cream, and Frito Chips.

Philly Dog

$5.00

Sauteed Onions, Bell Peppers, and Mushrooms.

Pizza Dog

$5.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Pepperoni.

Hot Dog

$3.00

Mustard and Ketchup.

Fries

Fries

$3.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Pizza Fries

$9.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Canadian Bacon.

Frito Pie Fries

$9.00

Chili, Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Frito Chips, and Jalapeño.

Asada Fries

$9.00

Steak Meat, Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Sautéed Onion, and Bacon.

Shrimp Fries

$9.00

Shrimp in your choice of Sauce and Cheddar Cheese. (Gio Style adds Ranch, Sour Cream, and Chipotle Sauce)

Chicken Tender Fries

$9.00

Chicken Tenders in your choice of Sauce and Cheddar Cheese. (Gio Style adds Ranch, Sour Cream, and Chipotle Sauce)

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Ketchup, Mayo, and Mustard.

Cheese Burger

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese, Pickles, Ketchup, Mayo, and Mustard.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, American Cheese, Bacon, Ketchup, Mayo, And Mustard.

Cheezzzy Cheese Burger

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Bacon, American Cheese, Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard, AND SMOTHERED IN CHEESE.

Crispy Chicken Burger

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, and Spicy Mayo.

Hawaiian Burger

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Pineapple, Ham, Pickles, Jalapenos, Ketchup, Mayo, and Mustard.

Supreme Burger

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Sauteed Onions, Hot Dog, Bacon, Jalapenos, Mayo, and Mustard.

Wings/Tenders

Traditional Wings

$8.99+

Chicken Tenders

$4.59+

Only Tenders (No Fries)

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.00+

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00+

Sausage Pizza

$9.00+

Hawaiian Pizza

$10.00+

Canadian Bacon and Pineapple.

Supreme Pizza

$12.00+

Bell Peppers, Onion, Mushrooms, Sausage, and Pepperoni.

Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon and Hot Dog.

Al Pastor Pizza

$13.00+

Spiced Pork Meat, Cilantro, Onions, and Pineapple.

Veggie Pizza

$10.00+

Bell Peppers, Onion, and Mushrooms.

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.29+

Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Crush Orange

$1.00

Brisk Iced Tea

$1.00

Gatorade

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Red Bull 12oz

$2.99

Monster Green 16oz

$2.29

Baked Potatoes

Baked Potato

$5.00

Butter, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese, Sautéed Onion, and Bacon.

Asada Baked Potato

$9.00

Steak Meat, Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sautéed Onion, Bacon, and Sour Cream.

Pastor Baked Potato

$9.00

Spiced Pork Meat, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Sautéed Onion, Bacon, and Sour Cream.

Pizza Slice

Pepperoni Slice

$3.75

Sausage Slice

$3.75

Cheese Slice

$3.75

Combo Specials

Cheezzzy Combo

$5.99

One Slice of Pizza, Bag of Chips, and Drink.

Hot Sauces

Canned Sliced Jalapeno

$1.99

Valentina

$1.59

Tapatio

$1.59

Tabasco

$1.99

Frank's Red Hot

$1.99

Molcajete Habanero

$1.99

Molcajete Chipotle

$1.99

El Yucateco Green

$1.99

El Yucateco Red

$1.99

El Yucateco Orange

$1.99

Candy

Snickers

$1.59

M&Ms

$1.59

Skittles

$1.59

Starbursts

$1.59

M&Ms Peanuts

$1.59

Hersheys

$1.59

Hersheys Almond

$1.59

Twix

$1.59

Trident Gum

$1.59

Nuts

Salsted Cashews

$0.89

Honey Roasted Peanuts

$0.89

Salted Peanuts

$0.89

Pistachios

Salted Pistachios

$1.59

Honey Pistachios

$1.59

Chili Pistachios

$1.59

Bakery

Honey Buns

$1.59

Frosted Honey Buns

$1.59

Powdered Donuts

$1.59

Frosted Donuts

$1.59

Grandmas Cookies

$1.59

Twinkies

$0.89

Ding Dong

$0.89

Danish

$0.89

Big Texas Cinnamon Roll

$1.59

Cheezzzy's Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Chips

Lays Classic

$1.29

Lays Wavy

$1.29

Lays Salt & Vinegar

$1.29

Lays BBQ

$1.29

Lays Sour Cream & Onion

$1.29

Doritos Nacho Cheese

$1.29

Doritos Flaming Hot

$1.29

Doritos Cool Ranch

$1.29

Funions Flaming Hot

$1.29

Chesters Flaming Hot Fries

$1.29

Cheetos Cheese

$1.29

Cheetos Flaming Hot

$1.29

Cheetos Flaming Hot Lemon

$1.29

Fried Pork Skins

$1.29
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1527 South State Street, Lockport, IL 60441

Directions

