Chef 21 Sushi Burger Greenville 500 East McBee Avenue
500 East McBee Avenue
Greenville, SC 29601
Food
APPS
- A5 Wagyu Nigiri$17.00
- Avocado Grenade$13.00
Panko breaded avocado deep fried till golden, topped with spicy crab meat and spicy honey sauce
- Balsamic Brussel Sprouts$11.00
- Bluefin Tuna Tartare$22.00
- Bulgogi Tacos$18.00
3 pcs. Pico de gallo, baby spinach, sour cream and gochujang with blgogi ribeye, avocado
- Ceviche$28.00
Bluefin tuna, lobster, scallop, shrimp. mango salsa, yuzu vinegar
- Crab Ragoon (Homemade)$11.00
6 pcs
- Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna$12.00
- Fresh Summer Roll$13.00
Avocado, mixed greens, cucumber, salmon, tuna, yellowtail rolled with rice paper, wasabi sauce & ponzu
- Jalapeno Delight$14.00
Jalapeno, scalion, masago, served with uzu sauce, with your choice of yellowtail, pepper tuna or Japanese scalion
- Miso Salad$8.00
Fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatos, daikon, cucumber, miso dressing, choice of protein
- Miso Salad + Bulgogi$15.00
- Miso Salad + Shrimp$15.00
- Miso Salad + Tuna$22.00
- Pan Fried Gyoza$9.00
6 pcs
- Seaweed Salad$6.00
- Short Rib Bao Bun$14.00
2 pcs
- Spicy Addicting Cucumber$9.00
- Spicy Crabmeat Salad$9.00
- Spicy Korean Fried Chicken$13.00
Bibimbap
- BBQ Chicken$22.00
sauteed vegetables, kimchi, egg, butter, topped with fresh greens and corn
- Bluefin Tuna Bibimbap$26.00
Bluefin tuna, served cold with nori, sushi rice, frsh greens, fish roe, kimchi, onion, cucumber, ponzu sauce, gochujang sauce
- Bulgogi Ribeye$33.00
sauteed vegetables, kimchi, egg, butter, topped with fresh greens and corn
- Fried Tofu$20.00
sauteed vegetables, kimchi, egg, butter, topped with fresh greens and corn
- Poke Bowl$22.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, served cold with nori, sushi rice, fresh greens, fish roe, kimchi, onion, cucumber, ponzu sauce, gochujang sauce
- Uni Bibimbap$38.00
Raw sea urchin, served cold with nori, sushi rice, fresh greens, fish roe, kimchi, onion, cucumber, ponzu sauce, gochujang sauce
- Asian Short Ribs$39.00
Dessert
Extra Sauces
Handhelds/sides
- Astro Burger$26.00
Bulgogi, pineapple ring, kimchi, spring mix, onion, served on golden crisp rice patties.....wait, did I see a fried Korean spicy chicken ower on top?
- Chef 21 Sushi Burger$19.00
Spicy crab meat, avocado, fresh salmon sashimi, seaweed salad, served on golden crisp rice patties. It's our sstaple and you just have to try it
- Classic Burger with Monster Mozz$17.00
1/2 lb of Certified Angus Beef patties, spring mix, sliced juicy tamatoes, Chef 21 signature sauce, smoked provolone cheese, mozeerella sticks for the crunch and cheese pull, served on toasted brioche buns. Hungry?
- Grilled Portobello Mushrooms$6.00
- Katsu Burger$16.00
Panko crusted deep fried chicken, shredded cabbage topped with katsu sauce
- Kimchi$6.00
- Korean Streets Spicy Tuna Burger$25.00
Spicy kani, avocado, spicy tuna, ponzu pickled jalapenos, spicy mayo and eel sauce to enhance the flavor, served on golden crisp rice patties with korean spicy fried chicken skewer on top
- Panko Fried Avocado$6.00
- Portobello Mushroom Burger$15.00
Two perfectly seasoned grilled porobello mushroom with smoked provolone cheese, spring mix, onion. It/s made right and taste better than meat!
- Seaweed Salad$6.00
- Side Kitchen Rice$4.00
- Side Sushi Rice$4.00
- Truffle Butter Lobster Roll on Buns (Cold)$36.00
- side of curly fries$6.00
Hot Pot & Add ons
- Korean Army Stew$58.00
- Sukiyaki (Japanese Hot Pot)$58.00
- Szechuan Sukiyaki$58.00
- Szechuan Army Stew$58.00
- Double Play$68.00
- Vegetable Pot$45.00
- HP Bulgogi Ribeye Slices$10.00
- HP Crab Sticks$5.00
- HP Glass Noodle$6.00
- HP Gyoza$7.00
- HP Pork Sausage$5.00
- HP Ramen$4.00
- HP Shrimp$8.00
- HP Vegetables$5.00
- Dine in Sukiyaki Refill
- Dine in Army Refill
- Dine in Szechuan Refill
KBBQ Meat
- Angus Beef Rib$12.00
4oz Certified Angus Beef rib Cubes(boneless)
- Beef with Scallion$8.00
4oz Thinly sliced beef with green onion
- Bulgogi Beef$14.00
4oz Thinly sliced Certified Angus Beef marinated in house made Korean bulgogi sauce
- Bulgogi Chicken$10.00
5oz Marinated in house made bulgogi sauce
- Butter Garlic Shrimp$10.00
8 pcs Jumbo shrimp in garlic butter
- Galbi$16.00
6oz Korean style bone in beef short ribs marinated in house made bulgogi sauce
- Japanese Scallops-BBQ$20.00
2 pcs Japanese scallops
- Marinated Angus Beef Short Rib$14.00
4oz Certified Angus Beef rib Cubes(boneless) marinated in house made bulgogi sauce
- Marinated Wagyu A5 Ribeye$36.00
1oz Cubed A5 Wagyu ribeye marinated in sweet soy
- Pork Belly$8.00
6oz Sliced pork belly
- Pork Sausage Bites$6.00
6 pcs Sweet and savory bite size Japanese pork sausage
- Red Snapper-BBQ$12.00
4oz Sushi grade red snapper fillet
- Salmon-BBQ$16.00
4 oz sushi grade salmon fillet
- Spicy Beef Toro$10.00
4oz Thinly sliced brisket marinated in house made gochujang
- Spicy Chicken Teriyaki$8.00
5oz Marinated in house made gochujang
- Spicy Pork Belly$10.00
6oz Thinly sliced pork belly
- Spicy Shrimp$10.00
8 pcs Jumbo shrimp marinated in house made gochujang
- Wagyu A5 Ribeye$36.00
1oz Cubed A5 Wagyu ribeye
- Yaki-Shabu Angus Beef$10.00
Thinly Sliced Certified Angus Beef marinated in sweet soy
KBBQ Sauce
KBBQ Veggies/Sides
- Cheese Corn$6.00
- Jalapeno$6.00
- Lettuce Wrap$4.00
- Nori$6.00
- Onion$5.00
- Pineapple$5.00
- Pumpkin Slices$6.00
- Scallion$5.00
- Seafood Mushroom$7.00
- Shishito Pepper$6.00
Mild Japanese pepper
- Shitake Mushroom$7.00
- Tortillia$6.00
- White Rice$4.00
- Kimchee$6.00
- Spicy Addicting Cucumber$9.00
- Daikon$6.00
- Asian Slaw$6.00
- Ponzu Tofu$6.00
- 1 Cold Dish Sampler
Nigiri & Sashimi
Omakase
Ramen
Rolls
- ---------------------
- Angry Bird Roll$17.00
Spicy crunchy tuna, spicy crab meat, and avocado inside, topped with tuna, nori flakes, spicy mayo, eel sauce on top
- Atlantis Roll$16.00
Crab stick, avocado, cream cheese and shrimp tempura, deep fried, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Avocado Roll$6.00
- Bahama Roll$16.00
Fried soft shell crab, cream cheese inside, topped with mango slices, seared salmon, spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Black Dragon Roll$16.00
Shrimp tempura, crab meat inside, sea eel, avocado on top
- California Roll$7.00
- Hawaii Roll$17.00
Spicy crunchy crab meat, avocado, wrapped with soy paper, topped with spical saucessalmon, tuna, yellowtail, red and green tobiko, drizzled in chef
- Hollywood Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado inside, topped with spicy crab meat
- Lobster Tower Roll$32.00
Avocado, cucumber, shrimp inside, truffle infused lobster on top
- Miami Roll$16.00
Japanese scallops, avocado, spicy crunchy crab meat inside, topped with seared yellowtail, masago, ponzu sauce, scalion and sriracha
- Philadelphia Roll$8.00
- Rainbow Roll$15.00
Crab stick, cucumber, avocado, topped with assorted raw fish, masago
- Sexy Girl Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura inside, topped with spicy crunchy tuna, masago, eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.50
- Spicy Crab Meat Roll$7.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
- Spider Roll$17.00
Fried soft shell crab, spicy crunchy crabmeat, cucumber, avocado in spicy mango salsa
- Three Musketeer Roll$15.00
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail, spicy white fish and avocado wrapped in soy paer, drizzled in spicy mayo and sriracha
- Tuna Avocado Roll$8.50
- Vegetarian Roll$10.00
- Volcano Roll$15.00
Tuna, salmon, seasonal fish, avocado, whole roll deep fired, then topped with torched spicy tuna, masago, scalions
- Yellowtail with Scallion Roll$7.50
Sushi Platters
- Sushi for One$25.00
5 pcs nigiri & Angry Bird Roll
- Sushi for Two$52.00
8 pcs nigiri & Hollywood Roll
- Sashimii Deluxe$48.00
14 pcs sashimi & Atlantis Roll
- Fishermen's Boat (6ft Boat)$475.00
30 pcs nirigi, 30 pcs sashimi, 9 chef special rolls, 6 classic rolls, bulgogi tacos, 1 crispy rice spicy tuna, 1 jalapeno yellowtail, 1 salad, 1 spicy crab meat salad and seaweed salad
- Mega Boat$220.00
10 pcs nigiri, 10 pcs sashimi, 6 fushion special rolls, 10 classic rolls
Beverage
Liquor
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Jack Daniel's$7.00
- Blue Note$7.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jameson Orange$8.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Crown Royal Regal Apple$8.00
- Legent$9.00
- Bulleit$9.00
- Buffalo Trace$9.00
- Four Roses$9.00
- Maker's Mark$9.00
- Knob Creek$10.00
- Woodford Reserve$9.00
- Sazarac Rye$10.00
- Stellum Single Barrel$12.00
- Penelope Architect$12.00
- Basil Hayden$12.00
- Basil Hayden Dark Rye$14.00
- Basil Hayden Toast$14.00
- Basil Hayden Cask Finish$14.00
- Weller Special Reserve$13.00
- Wilderness Trail Single Barrel$14.00
- Old Soul$16.00
- Angel's Envy$18.00
- Eagle Rare$20.00
- Blantons$23.00
- Colonel E.H. Taylor$32.00
- DBL Jim Beam$14.00
- DBL Jack Daniel's$14.00
- DBL Blue Note$14.00
- DBL Jameson$16.00
- DBL Jameson Orange$16.00
- DBL Crown Royal$16.00
- DBL Crown Royal Regal Apple$16.00
- DBL Legent$18.00
- DBL Bulleit$18.00
- DBL Buffalo Trace$18.00
- DBL Four Roses$18.00
- DBL Maker's Mark$18.00
- DBL Knob Creek$20.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$18.00
- DBL Sazarac Rye$20.00
- DBL Stellum Single Barrel$24.00
- DBL Penelope Architect$24.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$24.00
- DBL Basil Hayden Dark Rye$28.00
- DBL Basil Hayden Toast$28.00
- DBL Basil Hayden Cask Finish$28.00
- DBL Weller Special Reserve$26.00
- DBL Wilderness Trail Single Barrel$28.00
- DBL Old Soul$32.00
- DBL Angel's Envy$36.00
- DBL Eagle Rare$40.00
- DBL Blantons$46.00
- DBL Colonel E.H. Taylor$64.00
- Beefeater$7.00
- Bombay$7.00
- Hendricks$11.00
- Tanqueray$9.00
- Hanami$11.00
- The Botanist$9.00
- Roku$8.00
- DBL Beefeater$14.00
- DBL Bombay$14.00
- DBL Hendricks$22.00
- DBL Tanqueray$18.00
- DBL Hanami$22.00
- DBL The Botanist$18.00
- DBL Roku$16.00
- Bacardi$7.00
- Captain Morgan$7.00
- Goslings$7.00
- Malibu$7.00
- DBL Bacardi$14.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$14.00
- DBL Goslings$14.00
- DBL Malibu$14.00
- Sauza Plata$7.00
- Hornitos Plata$6.00
- Hornitos Reposado$6.00
- 1800 Blanco$7.00
- Herradura Silver$8.00
- Herradura Anejo$12.00
- Casamigos Blanco$10.00
- Casamigos Reposado$12.00
- Tres Generaciones Plata$10.00
- Tres Generaciones Reposado$11.00
- Tres Generaciones Anejo$9.00
- Don Julio Blanco$9.00
- Patron$12.00
- 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno$8.00
- 21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus$7.00
- DBL Sauza Plata$14.00
- DBL Hornitos Plata$12.00
- DBL Hornitos Reposado$12.00
- DBL 1800 Blanco