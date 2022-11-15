Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals

199 Reviews

$

4001 Yancey Rd

Charlotte, NC 28217

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

South End Bowl
Rio Grande Bowl
Seared Shipley Farms Flank Steak Meal

Menu Notes

Allergen Notes

Out of stock

GF = Gluten Free, VT = Vegetarian, V = Vegan, DF = Dairy Free

Menu items cannot be modified

Out of stock

Sides: Small Serves 2-3; Large Serves 4-6

Order Hot

Out of stock

Order HOT for dinner that night! This is just for menu clarification.

Order Cold

Out of stock

Order COLD to save for later & can keep in your fridge for up to 1 week!

November Specials!

Mini Tomato Pie

Mini Tomato Pie

$12.99

Serves 2 as a side dish. Packed with Burton Farms tomatoes roasted with thyme and basil. Caramelized onions, fontina, Parmesan, Dukes mayo. Handmade whole wheat crust. VT. LIMIT of 2 pies per order. Item is fully cooked and prepared cold. Reheat instructions: 300 degree oven for 10 to 15 minutes to warm.

Burrata Salad!

$7.99

Siano Burrata Cheese, Burton Farm Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil Vinaigrette, Parmesan Crisps

Two-Pack Lemon Bar with Lavender Chantilly Cream

Two-Pack Lemon Bar with Lavender Chantilly Cream

$5.99

Lemon Bar with Lavender Chantilly Cream.

Eight-Pack Lemon Bar with Lavender Chantilly Cream

Eight-Pack Lemon Bar with Lavender Chantilly Cream

$19.99

Lemon Bar with Lavender Chantilly Cream

Peaches & Cream Cheesecake

Peaches & Cream Cheesecake

$8.00

Peach compote swirled into vanilla cheesecake, topped with candied walnuts VT

Key Lime Tart

Key Lime Tart

$8.00

Key lime filling with home-made graham cracker crust, topped with toasted meringue. Serves 2 (if you're willing to share)

Two-Pack Pumpkin White Chocolate Cookies

Two-Pack Pumpkin White Chocolate Cookies

$3.99

Soft and sweet pumpkin, white chocolate chip cookies.

Eight-Pack Pumpkin White Chocolate Cookies

$13.99

Family Pack Meal

A meal for four, includes 4 entree portions, two small sides, 1 small table salad & four dinner rolls. Serves 4

Frenched Chicken Breast Meal

$55.00

Bell & Evans Farms Chicken, GF. Choice of sauce for all 4 portions. Includes 4 entree portions, 2 small sides, small table salad & 4 dinner rolls. Sauce served on the side. (Romesco sauce contains almonds)

Roasted Whole Chicken Meal

$42.00

Bell & Evans Farms Chicken, GF. Includes 2 small sides, small table salad & 4 dinner rolls. Chicken rubbed with herbs.

Pot Roast Meal

$55.00

Shipley Farms Beef, GF. Includes 4 entree portions, 2 small sides, small table salad & 4 dinner rolls

Stuffed Bell Pepper Meal

$45.00

GF, VT or V. Includes 4 entree portions, 2 small sides, small table salad & 4 dinner rolls. (Vegan option without cheese.)

Salmon Meal

$70.00

Sustainably Sourced Faroe Islands Scottish Salmon, GF. Choice of Sauce for all portions. Includes 4 entree portions, 2 small sides, small table salad & 4 dinner rolls. Lemon chimichurri sauce is on the side.

Seared Shipley Farms Flank Steak Meal

$73.00

Local NC Dry Aged Beef, GF. Includes 4 entrée portions, 2 small sides, small table salad & 4 dinner rolls

Local Tempeh Meal

$55.00

Smiling Hara, Asheville NC, Non-GMO, GF, V served with potato and sun-choke puree. Includes 4 entree portions, 2 small sides, small table salad & 4 dinner rolls.

Adobo Spiced Tofu Meal

$38.00

Franklin Farms Organic, GF, V. Includes 4 entree portions, 2 small sides, small table salad & 4 dinner rolls

Smoked Pork Loin Meal

$55.00Out of stock

(GF) (DF) Aleppo smoked pork loin served with in house bbq sauce. Served with two small sides, small table salad and four dinner rolls.

Add Honey Butter (4 oz) to 4-Pack of Dinner Rolls

$2.00

Entrees

Individual Frenched Chicken Breast

$8.49

Bell & Evans Farms, DF, GF. Pan seared French chicken breast. Sauce served on the side. (Romesco sauce contains almonds)

Four Pack Frenched Chicken Breast

Four Pack Frenched Chicken Breast

$32.99

Bell & Evans Farms, DF, GF. Pan seared French chicken breast. Sauce served on the side. (Romesco sauce contains almonds)

Individual Pot Roast

$8.99

Shipley Farms Beef, DF, GF. Tender roasted chuck steak with carrots, celery, and onions.

Four Pack Pot Roast

Four Pack Pot Roast

$33.99

Shipley Farms Beef, DF, GF. Tender roasted chuck steak with carrots, celery, and onions.

Individual Stuffed Bell Pepper

$6.99

GF, VT or V. Roasted and stuffed with smoked cauliflower and feta cheese. Topped with a Smoked Tomato and Roasted Garlic Sauce. (Vegan option without cheese.)

Four Pack Stuffed Bell Pepper

$24.99

GF, VT or V. Roasted and stuffed with house smoked cauliflower and feta cheese. Topped with a Smoked Tomato and Roasted Garlic Sauce. (Vegan option without cheese.)

Individual Seared Salmon

$10.49

Sustainably Sourced Faroe Islands Scottish Salmon, DF, GF Seared sustainable sourced salmon. Choice of sauce: Rubbed with Smoked Chile and Rosemary Mustard or Lemon Chimichurri (on the side).

Four Pack Seared Salmon

Four Pack Seared Salmon

$46.99

Sustainably Sourced Faroe Islands Scottish Salmon, Seared (4 portions). Choice of sauce: Rubbed with Smoked Chile and Rosemary Mustard or Lemon Chimichurri (on the side).

Half Chicken

$11.99

Bell & Evans Farms, GF. Chicken rubbed with herbs. Serves 1-2

Whole Chicken

$20.99

Bell & Evans Farms, GF. Chicken rubbed with herbs. Serves 3-4

Individual Seared Shipley Farms Flank Steak (6 oz)

$14.99

Local NC Dry Aged Beef, GF. Seared to rare with reheat instructions for finishing at home so as not to over-cook. Choice of sauce served on the side.

Four Pack Seared Shipley Farms Flank Steak

Four Pack Seared Shipley Farms Flank Steak

$52.99+

Local NC Dry Aged Beef, GF. Seared to rare with reheat instructions for finishing at home so as not to over-cook. Separate choice of sauce, served on the side.

Individual Local Tempeh

$8.99

Smiling Hara, Asheville NC, Non-GMO, GF, V served with potato and sun-choke puree.

Four Pack Local Tempeh

$33.99

Smiling Hara, Asheville NC, Non-GMO, GF, V served with potato and sun-choke puree.

Individual Adobo Spiced Tofu

$4.99

Franklin Farms Organic, GF, DF, Roasted with Adobo Spice

Four Pack Adobo Spiced Tofu

Four Pack Adobo Spiced Tofu

$17.99

Franklin Farms Organic, GF, DF, Roasted with Adobo Spice

Rio Grande Bowl

Rio Grande Bowl

$14.00

GF, can be VT. Individual Bowl. Carolina Rice, Choice of [Adobo Chicken or Adobo Tofu], Smashed Avocado, Zucchini, Marinated Tomatoes, Chipotle-Cilantro Crema

South End Bowl

South End Bowl

$14.00

GF, can be VT. Individual Carolina Rice, Choice of Herb Pulled Chicken or Roasted Tofu], Smoked Cauliflower, Butternut Squash, Sautéed Greens, Buttermilk Slaw, Aji Dulce Barbecue Sauce

Oaxacan Mole Bowl

Oaxacan Mole Bowl

$14.00

GF, Carolina Rice, mole verde pulled pork, corn and queso fresco salad, pickled radish

Sides

Small: Carolina Gold Rice

Small: Carolina Gold Rice

$7.99

Anson Mills Charleston Gold, White and Brown Rice Blend. GF, V. With butter & fresh cracked pepper. Serves 2-3.

Large: Carolina Gold Rice

$14.99

Anson Mills Charleston Gold, White and Brown Rice Blend. GF, V. With butter & fresh cracked pepper. Serves 4-6.

Small: Orzo Salad

Small: Orzo Salad

$6.99

VT. With olives, shallots, feta, cucumber, tomatoes & herbs. Serves 2-3

Large: Orzo Salad

$12.99

VT. With olives, shallots, feta, cucumber, tomatoes & herbs. Serves 4-6.

Small: Spiced Carrots

Small: Spiced Carrots

$9.99

Always Local. Roasted with spices. GF, VT. Serves 2-3

Large: Spiced Carrots

$18.99

Always Local. Roasted spices. GF, VT. Serves 4-6.

Small: Fingerling Potatoes

Small: Fingerling Potatoes

$7.99

GF, V. Roasted with garlic and herbs. Serves 2-3.

Large: Fingerling Potatoes

$14.99

GF, V. Roasted with garlic and herbs. Serves 4-6.

3 Piece Vegetable Cakes

3 Piece Vegetable Cakes

$7.99

GF, VT, DF. Potatoes with other local root vegetables: parsnips, turnip, celery root, yellow onion, & egg.

6 Piece Vegetable Cakes

$14.99

GF, VT, DF. Potatoes with other local root vegetables: parsnips, turnip, celery root, yellow onion, & egg.

Small: Roasted Broccoli

Small: Roasted Broccoli

$6.99

GF, V. With lemon zest. Serves 2-3.

Large: Roasted Broccoli

$12.99

GF, V. With lemon zest. Serves 4-6.

Small: Roasted Curry Cauliflower

$7.99Out of stock

GF, V. Tossed in curry spice and roasted Serves 2-3.

Large: Roasted Curry Cauliflower

$14.99Out of stock

GF, V. Tossed in curry spice and roasted. Serves 4-6.

Small: Mac and Cheese

Small: Mac and Cheese

$6.99

Creamy mac with smoked gouda, white cheddar cheese. VT. Serves 2-3.

Large: Mac and Cheese

$12.99

Creamy mac with smoked gouda, white cheddar cheese. VT. Serves 4-6.

Small: Fresh Fruit

Small: Fresh Fruit

$7.99

GF, V. Serves 2-3.

Large: Fresh Fruit

$14.99

Serves 4-6.

Small: Roasted and Glazed Acorn Squash

$7.99

Always Local. Roasted Acorn Squash, finished with a honey-aleppo glaze. VT Serves 2-3

Large: Roasted and Glazed Acorn Squash

$14.99

Always Local. Roasted Acorn Squash, finished with a honey-aleppo glaze. VT Serves 4-6

Small: Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$6.99

GF, V Serves 2-3

Large: Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$12.99

GF, V Serves 4-6

4 Pack Dinner Rolls

4 Pack Dinner Rolls

$3.99

V

8 Pack Dinner Rolls

$7.99

V

Small: Mashed Sweet Potato

$7.99

Always Local. Serves: 2-3 GF, V

Large: Mashed Sweet Potato

$14.99

Always Local. Serves 4-6 GF, V

Small: Fall Succotash

$6.99

Field Peas, Squash, Roasted Vegetables, GF, VT Serves 2-3

Large: Fall Succotash

$12.99

Field Peas, Squash, Roasted Vegetables, GF, VT Serves 4-6

Salads

Small Table Salad

Small Table Salad

$12.00

VT, DF. Mixed greens with cucumber, tomato, watermelon radish, croutons & your choice of dressing. Serves as 2-3 side salads or 1 entree with the addition of a protein. Dressing and croutons come on the side.

Large Table Salad

$21.00

VT, DF. Mixed greens with cucumber, tomato, watermelon radish, croutons & your choice of dressing. Serves as 4-5 side salads or 2 entrees, with the addition of a protein. Dressing and croutons come on the side.

Small Kale Salad

Small Kale Salad

$14.00

GF, VT. Kale, marinated in a lemon vinaigrette, balsamic fig reduction, with pine nuts & Parmesan. Serves as 2-3 side salads or 1 entree, with the addition of a protein. Pine nuts served on the side.

Large Kale Salad

$26.00

GF, VT. Kale, marinated in a lemon vinaigrette, balsamic fig reduction, with pine nuts & Parmesan. Serves as 4-5 side salads or 2 entrees, with the addition of a protein. Pine nuts served on the side.

Small CAK Standard

Small CAK Standard

$14.00

GF, VT... can be Dairy Free. Baby kale with a beet & hazelnut salad, feta, avocado, almonds, caramelized onions & roasted lemon basil vinaigrette. Serves as 2-3 side salads or 1 entree, with the addition of a protein. Dressing and almonds served on the side.

Large CAK Standard

$26.00

GF, VT...Can be dairy free. Baby kale with a beet & hazelnut salad, feta, avocado, almonds, caramelized onions & roasted lemon basil vinaigrette. Serves as 4-5 side salads or 2 entrees, with the addition of a protein. Dressing and almonds served on the side.

Small Harvest Salad

Small Harvest Salad

$12.00

Harvest of local squash, and butternut squash. Fresh apples, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, and chevre. Complimented with a apple honey sage vinaigrette. VT, GF

Large Harvest Salad

$22.00

Harvest of local squash, and butternut squash. Fresh apples, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, and chevre. Complimented with a apple honey sage vinaigrette. Serves as 4-5 side salads or 2 entrees, with the addition of a protein. Dressing and candied walnuts served on the side. VT, GF

Small Tunisian Spice Salad

Small Tunisian Spice Salad

$14.00

GF, VT... can be Dairy Free. Spiced roasted carrots, shredded kale and cabbage, granny smith apples, feta, toasted walnuts & tahini balsamic vinaigrette. Serves as 2-3 side salads or 1 entree, with the addition of a protein. Dressing and walnuts served on the side.

Large Tunisian Spice Salad

Large Tunisian Spice Salad

$26.00

GF, VT... can be Dairy Free. Spiced roasted carrots, shredded kale and cabbage, granny smith apples, feta, toasted walnuts & tahini balsamic vinaigrette. Serves as 4-5 side salads or 2 entree, with the addition of a protein. Dressing and walnuts served on the side.

Desserts

Single Slice Nutella Pie

Single Slice Nutella Pie

$3.99

Whipped Nutella filling with a chocolate crumb crust & chocolate shavings

Whole Nutella Pie (serves 8)

$23.99

Whipped Nutella filling with a chocolate crumb crust & chocolate shavings

Two-Pack Gluten-Free Salted Caramel Brownies

Two-Pack Gluten-Free Salted Caramel Brownies

$7.50

GF

Eight-Pack Gluten-Free Salted Caramel Brownies

$28.00

GF

Two Pack of Chocolate Chip Cookies

Two Pack of Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.99

Eight Pack of Chocolate Chip Cookies

$13.99
Two Pack of Snickerdoodle Cookies

Two Pack of Snickerdoodle Cookies

$3.99

Eight Pack of Snickerdoodle Cookies

$13.99
Two Pack of Chocolate Krinkle Cookies

Two Pack of Chocolate Krinkle Cookies

$3.99

Chewy and gooey double chocolate chip cookies.

Eight Pack of Chocolate Krinkle Cookies

$13.99
Pumpkin Spice Layered Dessert Cup

Pumpkin Spice Layered Dessert Cup

$3.99

GF. Spice cake, fall pumpkin filling and caramel mousse, topped with sliced apples.

Beverages

Craft beverages from our friends
Honest Tea

Honest Tea

$2.50

Assorted flavors of Half & Half, Green, & Peach Tea

Waterloo Sparkling Water

Waterloo Sparkling Water

$2.00

Assorted flavors of Black Cherry, Watermelon, & Grapefruit

Lenny Boy Kombucha

$3.50

Soda

$2.00

Dr. Pepper, Coke, Sprite, Diet Coke

Craft Ginger Ale

Craft Ginger Ale

$3.50

Unknown Brewing

Strawberry Mint Lemonade

Strawberry Mint Lemonade

$6.00+

Made with fresh juiced lemons, muddled strawberries & mint

Adult Beverages

Bellafina Prosecco

Bellafina Prosecco

$18.00

Italy

St. Kilda Chardonnay

St. Kilda Chardonnay

$20.00

Australia

Spy Valley Savignon Blanc

Spy Valley Savignon Blanc

$25.00

New Zealand

Le Charmel Pinot Noir

Le Charmel Pinot Noir

$20.00

France

Terranoble Cabernet Savignon

Terranoble Cabernet Savignon

$20.00

Chile

Riff Pinot Grigio

Riff Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Italy

Langhe Rosso

Langhe Rosso

$25.00

Italy

Mont Gravet Rose

Mont Gravet Rose

$18.00

France

Citraphilia

Citraphilia

$6.00

Lenny Boy Brewing

Golden Boy

Golden Boy

$6.00

Triple C Brewing

Paradise City Session IPA

Paradise City Session IPA

$6.00

Birdsong Brewing

Lazy Bird Brown Ale

Lazy Bird Brown Ale

$6.00

Birdsong Brewing

South End City Cider

South End City Cider

$6.00

Red Clay Cider

Hop Drop & Roll

Hop Drop & Roll

$6.00

NoDa Brewing

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCooking Classes
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

We make it fresh. We make it easy. We make it delicious. Available for Pick-Up & Delivery.

Website

Location

4001 Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217

Directions

Gallery
Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals image
Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals image
Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
orange star4.9 • 199
4001-C Yancey Road Charlotte, NC 28217
View restaurantnext
Kosher Charlotte
orange starNo Reviews
6619 Sardis Road Charlotte, NC 28270
View restaurantnext
London D's Cafe - 832 E 4th Street
orange starNo Reviews
832 E 4th Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Copain
orange star4.7 • 13
6601 Morrison Blvd Charlotte, NC 28211
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston