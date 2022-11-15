Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals
199 Reviews
$
4001 Yancey Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Menu Notes
Allergen Notes
GF = Gluten Free, VT = Vegetarian, V = Vegan, DF = Dairy Free
Menu items cannot be modified
Sides: Small Serves 2-3; Large Serves 4-6
Order Hot
Order HOT for dinner that night! This is just for menu clarification.
Order Cold
Order COLD to save for later & can keep in your fridge for up to 1 week!
November Specials!
Mini Tomato Pie
Serves 2 as a side dish. Packed with Burton Farms tomatoes roasted with thyme and basil. Caramelized onions, fontina, Parmesan, Dukes mayo. Handmade whole wheat crust. VT. LIMIT of 2 pies per order. Item is fully cooked and prepared cold. Reheat instructions: 300 degree oven for 10 to 15 minutes to warm.
Burrata Salad!
Siano Burrata Cheese, Burton Farm Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil Vinaigrette, Parmesan Crisps
Two-Pack Lemon Bar with Lavender Chantilly Cream
Lemon Bar with Lavender Chantilly Cream.
Eight-Pack Lemon Bar with Lavender Chantilly Cream
Lemon Bar with Lavender Chantilly Cream
Peaches & Cream Cheesecake
Peach compote swirled into vanilla cheesecake, topped with candied walnuts VT
Key Lime Tart
Key lime filling with home-made graham cracker crust, topped with toasted meringue. Serves 2 (if you're willing to share)
Two-Pack Pumpkin White Chocolate Cookies
Soft and sweet pumpkin, white chocolate chip cookies.
Eight-Pack Pumpkin White Chocolate Cookies
Family Pack Meal
Frenched Chicken Breast Meal
Bell & Evans Farms Chicken, GF. Choice of sauce for all 4 portions. Includes 4 entree portions, 2 small sides, small table salad & 4 dinner rolls. Sauce served on the side. (Romesco sauce contains almonds)
Roasted Whole Chicken Meal
Bell & Evans Farms Chicken, GF. Includes 2 small sides, small table salad & 4 dinner rolls. Chicken rubbed with herbs.
Pot Roast Meal
Shipley Farms Beef, GF. Includes 4 entree portions, 2 small sides, small table salad & 4 dinner rolls
Stuffed Bell Pepper Meal
GF, VT or V. Includes 4 entree portions, 2 small sides, small table salad & 4 dinner rolls. (Vegan option without cheese.)
Salmon Meal
Sustainably Sourced Faroe Islands Scottish Salmon, GF. Choice of Sauce for all portions. Includes 4 entree portions, 2 small sides, small table salad & 4 dinner rolls. Lemon chimichurri sauce is on the side.
Seared Shipley Farms Flank Steak Meal
Local NC Dry Aged Beef, GF. Includes 4 entrée portions, 2 small sides, small table salad & 4 dinner rolls
Local Tempeh Meal
Smiling Hara, Asheville NC, Non-GMO, GF, V served with potato and sun-choke puree. Includes 4 entree portions, 2 small sides, small table salad & 4 dinner rolls.
Adobo Spiced Tofu Meal
Franklin Farms Organic, GF, V. Includes 4 entree portions, 2 small sides, small table salad & 4 dinner rolls
Smoked Pork Loin Meal
(GF) (DF) Aleppo smoked pork loin served with in house bbq sauce. Served with two small sides, small table salad and four dinner rolls.
Add Honey Butter (4 oz) to 4-Pack of Dinner Rolls
Entrees
Individual Frenched Chicken Breast
Bell & Evans Farms, DF, GF. Pan seared French chicken breast. Sauce served on the side. (Romesco sauce contains almonds)
Four Pack Frenched Chicken Breast
Bell & Evans Farms, DF, GF. Pan seared French chicken breast. Sauce served on the side. (Romesco sauce contains almonds)
Individual Pot Roast
Shipley Farms Beef, DF, GF. Tender roasted chuck steak with carrots, celery, and onions.
Four Pack Pot Roast
Shipley Farms Beef, DF, GF. Tender roasted chuck steak with carrots, celery, and onions.
Individual Stuffed Bell Pepper
GF, VT or V. Roasted and stuffed with smoked cauliflower and feta cheese. Topped with a Smoked Tomato and Roasted Garlic Sauce. (Vegan option without cheese.)
Four Pack Stuffed Bell Pepper
GF, VT or V. Roasted and stuffed with house smoked cauliflower and feta cheese. Topped with a Smoked Tomato and Roasted Garlic Sauce. (Vegan option without cheese.)
Individual Seared Salmon
Sustainably Sourced Faroe Islands Scottish Salmon, DF, GF Seared sustainable sourced salmon. Choice of sauce: Rubbed with Smoked Chile and Rosemary Mustard or Lemon Chimichurri (on the side).
Four Pack Seared Salmon
Sustainably Sourced Faroe Islands Scottish Salmon, Seared (4 portions). Choice of sauce: Rubbed with Smoked Chile and Rosemary Mustard or Lemon Chimichurri (on the side).
Half Chicken
Bell & Evans Farms, GF. Chicken rubbed with herbs. Serves 1-2
Whole Chicken
Bell & Evans Farms, GF. Chicken rubbed with herbs. Serves 3-4
Individual Seared Shipley Farms Flank Steak (6 oz)
Local NC Dry Aged Beef, GF. Seared to rare with reheat instructions for finishing at home so as not to over-cook. Choice of sauce served on the side.
Four Pack Seared Shipley Farms Flank Steak
Local NC Dry Aged Beef, GF. Seared to rare with reheat instructions for finishing at home so as not to over-cook. Separate choice of sauce, served on the side.
Individual Local Tempeh
Smiling Hara, Asheville NC, Non-GMO, GF, V served with potato and sun-choke puree.
Four Pack Local Tempeh
Smiling Hara, Asheville NC, Non-GMO, GF, V served with potato and sun-choke puree.
Individual Adobo Spiced Tofu
Franklin Farms Organic, GF, DF, Roasted with Adobo Spice
Four Pack Adobo Spiced Tofu
Franklin Farms Organic, GF, DF, Roasted with Adobo Spice
Rio Grande Bowl
GF, can be VT. Individual Bowl. Carolina Rice, Choice of [Adobo Chicken or Adobo Tofu], Smashed Avocado, Zucchini, Marinated Tomatoes, Chipotle-Cilantro Crema
South End Bowl
GF, can be VT. Individual Carolina Rice, Choice of Herb Pulled Chicken or Roasted Tofu], Smoked Cauliflower, Butternut Squash, Sautéed Greens, Buttermilk Slaw, Aji Dulce Barbecue Sauce
Oaxacan Mole Bowl
GF, Carolina Rice, mole verde pulled pork, corn and queso fresco salad, pickled radish
Sides
Small: Carolina Gold Rice
Anson Mills Charleston Gold, White and Brown Rice Blend. GF, V. With butter & fresh cracked pepper. Serves 2-3.
Large: Carolina Gold Rice
Anson Mills Charleston Gold, White and Brown Rice Blend. GF, V. With butter & fresh cracked pepper. Serves 4-6.
Small: Orzo Salad
VT. With olives, shallots, feta, cucumber, tomatoes & herbs. Serves 2-3
Large: Orzo Salad
VT. With olives, shallots, feta, cucumber, tomatoes & herbs. Serves 4-6.
Small: Spiced Carrots
Always Local. Roasted with spices. GF, VT. Serves 2-3
Large: Spiced Carrots
Always Local. Roasted spices. GF, VT. Serves 4-6.
Small: Fingerling Potatoes
GF, V. Roasted with garlic and herbs. Serves 2-3.
Large: Fingerling Potatoes
GF, V. Roasted with garlic and herbs. Serves 4-6.
3 Piece Vegetable Cakes
GF, VT, DF. Potatoes with other local root vegetables: parsnips, turnip, celery root, yellow onion, & egg.
6 Piece Vegetable Cakes
GF, VT, DF. Potatoes with other local root vegetables: parsnips, turnip, celery root, yellow onion, & egg.
Small: Roasted Broccoli
GF, V. With lemon zest. Serves 2-3.
Large: Roasted Broccoli
GF, V. With lemon zest. Serves 4-6.
Small: Roasted Curry Cauliflower
GF, V. Tossed in curry spice and roasted Serves 2-3.
Large: Roasted Curry Cauliflower
GF, V. Tossed in curry spice and roasted. Serves 4-6.
Small: Mac and Cheese
Creamy mac with smoked gouda, white cheddar cheese. VT. Serves 2-3.
Large: Mac and Cheese
Creamy mac with smoked gouda, white cheddar cheese. VT. Serves 4-6.
Small: Fresh Fruit
GF, V. Serves 2-3.
Large: Fresh Fruit
Serves 4-6.
Small: Roasted and Glazed Acorn Squash
Always Local. Roasted Acorn Squash, finished with a honey-aleppo glaze. VT Serves 2-3
Large: Roasted and Glazed Acorn Squash
Always Local. Roasted Acorn Squash, finished with a honey-aleppo glaze. VT Serves 4-6
Small: Roasted Brussels Sprouts
GF, V Serves 2-3
Large: Roasted Brussels Sprouts
GF, V Serves 4-6
4 Pack Dinner Rolls
V
8 Pack Dinner Rolls
V
Small: Mashed Sweet Potato
Always Local. Serves: 2-3 GF, V
Large: Mashed Sweet Potato
Always Local. Serves 4-6 GF, V
Small: Fall Succotash
Field Peas, Squash, Roasted Vegetables, GF, VT Serves 2-3
Large: Fall Succotash
Field Peas, Squash, Roasted Vegetables, GF, VT Serves 4-6
Salads
Small Table Salad
VT, DF. Mixed greens with cucumber, tomato, watermelon radish, croutons & your choice of dressing. Serves as 2-3 side salads or 1 entree with the addition of a protein. Dressing and croutons come on the side.
Large Table Salad
VT, DF. Mixed greens with cucumber, tomato, watermelon radish, croutons & your choice of dressing. Serves as 4-5 side salads or 2 entrees, with the addition of a protein. Dressing and croutons come on the side.
Small Kale Salad
GF, VT. Kale, marinated in a lemon vinaigrette, balsamic fig reduction, with pine nuts & Parmesan. Serves as 2-3 side salads or 1 entree, with the addition of a protein. Pine nuts served on the side.
Large Kale Salad
GF, VT. Kale, marinated in a lemon vinaigrette, balsamic fig reduction, with pine nuts & Parmesan. Serves as 4-5 side salads or 2 entrees, with the addition of a protein. Pine nuts served on the side.
Small CAK Standard
GF, VT... can be Dairy Free. Baby kale with a beet & hazelnut salad, feta, avocado, almonds, caramelized onions & roasted lemon basil vinaigrette. Serves as 2-3 side salads or 1 entree, with the addition of a protein. Dressing and almonds served on the side.
Large CAK Standard
GF, VT...Can be dairy free. Baby kale with a beet & hazelnut salad, feta, avocado, almonds, caramelized onions & roasted lemon basil vinaigrette. Serves as 4-5 side salads or 2 entrees, with the addition of a protein. Dressing and almonds served on the side.
Small Harvest Salad
Harvest of local squash, and butternut squash. Fresh apples, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, and chevre. Complimented with a apple honey sage vinaigrette. VT, GF
Large Harvest Salad
Harvest of local squash, and butternut squash. Fresh apples, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, and chevre. Complimented with a apple honey sage vinaigrette. Serves as 4-5 side salads or 2 entrees, with the addition of a protein. Dressing and candied walnuts served on the side. VT, GF
Small Tunisian Spice Salad
GF, VT... can be Dairy Free. Spiced roasted carrots, shredded kale and cabbage, granny smith apples, feta, toasted walnuts & tahini balsamic vinaigrette. Serves as 2-3 side salads or 1 entree, with the addition of a protein. Dressing and walnuts served on the side.
Large Tunisian Spice Salad
GF, VT... can be Dairy Free. Spiced roasted carrots, shredded kale and cabbage, granny smith apples, feta, toasted walnuts & tahini balsamic vinaigrette. Serves as 4-5 side salads or 2 entree, with the addition of a protein. Dressing and walnuts served on the side.
Desserts
Single Slice Nutella Pie
Whipped Nutella filling with a chocolate crumb crust & chocolate shavings
Whole Nutella Pie (serves 8)
Whipped Nutella filling with a chocolate crumb crust & chocolate shavings
Two-Pack Gluten-Free Salted Caramel Brownies
GF
Eight-Pack Gluten-Free Salted Caramel Brownies
GF
Two Pack of Chocolate Chip Cookies
Eight Pack of Chocolate Chip Cookies
Two Pack of Snickerdoodle Cookies
Eight Pack of Snickerdoodle Cookies
Two Pack of Chocolate Krinkle Cookies
Chewy and gooey double chocolate chip cookies.
Eight Pack of Chocolate Krinkle Cookies
Pumpkin Spice Layered Dessert Cup
GF. Spice cake, fall pumpkin filling and caramel mousse, topped with sliced apples.
Beverages
Honest Tea
Assorted flavors of Half & Half, Green, & Peach Tea
Waterloo Sparkling Water
Assorted flavors of Black Cherry, Watermelon, & Grapefruit
Lenny Boy Kombucha
Soda
Dr. Pepper, Coke, Sprite, Diet Coke
Craft Ginger Ale
Unknown Brewing
Strawberry Mint Lemonade
Made with fresh juiced lemons, muddled strawberries & mint
Adult Beverages
Bellafina Prosecco
Italy
St. Kilda Chardonnay
Australia
Spy Valley Savignon Blanc
New Zealand
Le Charmel Pinot Noir
France
Terranoble Cabernet Savignon
Chile
Riff Pinot Grigio
Italy
Langhe Rosso
Italy
Mont Gravet Rose
France
Citraphilia
Lenny Boy Brewing
Golden Boy
Triple C Brewing
Paradise City Session IPA
Birdsong Brewing
Lazy Bird Brown Ale
Birdsong Brewing
South End City Cider
Red Clay Cider
Hop Drop & Roll
NoDa Brewing
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
We make it fresh. We make it easy. We make it delicious. Available for Pick-Up & Delivery.
4001 Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217