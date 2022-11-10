Sustainability at CAK

Do you NOT need plates, napkins, plastic utensils, etc? Please read below! All orders include plates, napkins, plastic utensils for eating, serving utensils for bulk items, cups when applicable. In an effort to be more sustainable, please let us know if you do NOT need any of those items when ordering online. At Chef Alyssa's Kitchen, our mission is to provide fresh food for you and your group with local ingredients, sustainable packaging and designed to travel from our kitchen to your table. By selecting this, we will not send those items listed above unless specified in the comments.