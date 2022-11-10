Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Chef Alyssa's Kitchen

199 Reviews

$

4001-C Yancey Road

Charlotte, NC 28217

Order Again

Popular Items

South End
Rio Grande
Pumpkin Spice Layered Dessert Cup

Allergen Notes

GF = Gluten Free, VT = Vegetarian

Out of stock

Nut Free except for Mashed Sweet Potatoes and Pecan Pie

V = Vegan

Out of stock

Order Info: Scroll Down to place your order

Order Deadline: Thur. 11/17 at 3 pm

Out of stock

Pick-Up or Delivery. Tues 11/22 or Wed 11/23

Please only order from Thanksgiving Menu

Out of stock

Catering options are not available on 11/23 and 11/24

Thanksgiving Sides & Pies

Each item serves 6-8 guests. Notes: GF = Gluten Free. VT = Vegetarian. V = Vegan.
Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$35.00

Goat Cheese, Maple-Pecan Crumble (GF, VT). Serves 6-8.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$35.00

with House-Made Bacon and Sherry Glaze. GF. Serves 6-8

Green Bean Casserole

Green Bean Casserole

$35.00

Mushroom Duxelles, Crispy Shallots (GF, VT). Serves 6-8.

Glazed Carrots

Glazed Carrots

$35.00

Orange-Ginger Glaze (GF, V). Serves 6-8.

Smoked Cauliflower & Butternut Squash

Smoked Cauliflower & Butternut Squash

$35.00

Herbs, Cranberries, Shaved Parmesan (GF, can be V). Serves 6-8.

Classic Stuffing

Classic Stuffing

$35.00

Corn Bread, Sage, Roasted Vegetable Stock (VT). Serves 6-8.

Cranberry Sauce

$10.00

Oranges, Apples, Thyme (GF, V). Serves 4-6.

Great Gravy

$15.00

Roasted Turkey Stock, Herbs. 1 pint.

Gluten-Free Great Gravy

$15.00

Roasted Turkey Stock, Herbs. 1 pint. GF

Fresh Baked Dinner Rolls (8 pack)

Fresh Baked Dinner Rolls (8 pack)

$15.00

8 dinner rolls made-in house with Whipped Herb Butter & Honey Butter. (VT)

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$30.00

Bourbon, Chocolate VT. Add vanilla ice cream (not included) if you choose

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$30.00

Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream VT

Individual Gluten-Free Apple Rosemary Cake Layered Dessert Cup

$3.75

GF. Caramelized Apples, Rosemary Cake, Honey Cream. Individual Cup.

Thanksgiving Extras

Lenny Boy Kombucha

$3.50

Assorted Flavors

Waterloo Sparkling Water

$2.00

Assorted Flavors.

Assorted Soda

$2.00

Coke, Sprite, Diet Coke. Dr Pepper. Individual cans.

Currently Berried, Red Clay

$6.00

South End, Red Clay

$6.00

Summit Seltzer: Pink Guava

$6.00

Summit Seltzer: Berry Blaze

$6.00

Le Charmel Pinot Noir

$20.00

France.

Terranoble Cabernet Savignon

$20.00

Chile.

St. Kilda Chardonnay

$20.00

Australia.

Langhe Rosso

$25.00

Italy.

Spy Valley Savignon Blanc

$25.00

New Zealand

High Note Malbec

$25.00

Argentina.

CAK Coffee Mug

$15.00
CAK Adjustable Hat

CAK Adjustable Hat

$25.00

Individual Hat. Choice made upon pick-up.

CAK Wooden Spoon

CAK Wooden Spoon

$8.00

Individual Spoon.

CAK Cutting Board

CAK Cutting Board

$20.00

Individual Cutting Board. 8.5x13

Order Notes

E-mail for any order notes

Out of stock

info@chefalyssaskitchen.com

Sustainability at CAK

Sustainability at CAK

Do you NOT need plates, napkins, plastic utensils, etc? Please read below! All orders include plates, napkins, plastic utensils for eating, serving utensils for bulk items, cups when applicable. In an effort to be more sustainable, please let us know if you do NOT need any of those items when ordering online. At Chef Alyssa's Kitchen, our mission is to provide fresh food for you and your group with local ingredients, sustainable packaging and designed to travel from our kitchen to your table. By selecting this, we will not send those items listed above unless specified in the comments.

Guest Count?

If ordering BULK style, please tell us how many guests you are planning for. Thank you!

Crafted Bowls

Marrakesh Market

$13.50

GF. House grains, Moroccan braised beef short ribs, eggplant and zucchini, marinated tomatoes, herb olive oil and yogurt lemon sauce. GF

South End

South End

$12.50

GF. Carolina Rice, Herb Pulled Chicken, Smoked Cauliflower, Butternut Squash, Sautéed Greens, Buttermilk Slaw, Aji Dulce Barbecue

Valencia

Valencia

$13.50

GF, V. House Grains, Grilled Portobellos, Smoked Cauliflower, Sautéed Greens, Beet & Hazelnut Salad, Romesco

Rio Grande

Rio Grande

$12.50

GF. Carolina Rice, Adobo Chicken, Smashed Avocado, Zucchini, Marinated Tomatoes, Chipotle-Cilantro Crema

Oaxacan Mole

$12.50

GF. Carolina Rice, mole verde pulled pork, corn and queso fresco salad, pickled radish.

Crafted Salads

C.A.K. Standard

C.A.K. Standard

$13.50

GF. Baby Kale, Herb Pulled Chicken, Beet & Hazelnut Salad, Avocado, Grilled Sweet Onions, Feta, Almonds, Lemon-Basil Dressing. Dressing is always on the side. Almonds are on the salad.

Thai Style

Thai Style

$13.50

GF. House Mixed Greens, Sliced Sirloin*, Shredded Cabbage and Carrots, Pickled Asian Pear, Almonds, Red Curry Vinaigrette* Dressing is always on the side. Almonds are on the salad.

The B.B.

The B.B.

$12.50

GF. House Mixed Greens, Herb Pulled Chicken, Shredded Cabbage and Carrots, Tomatoes, Croutons, Roasted Garlic Buttermilk Dressing. Dressing is always on the side. Croutons are on the salad.

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$12.50

GF, V. Baby Kale, Portobellos, Smoked Cauliflower, Roasted Eggplant, Walnuts, Tahini-Balsamic Vinaigrette* Dressing is always on the side. Walnuts are on the salad.

Tunisian Spice

$12.50

GF. Spice Roasted Carrots, Shredded Kale and Cabbage, Granny Smith Apples, Herb Pulled Chicken, Feta Cheese, Toasted Walnuts and Tahini Balsamic Vinaigrette. Dressing is always on the side. Walnuts are on the salad.

Wraps

Served With Chips
C.L.T.

C.L.T.

$13.50

Herb Pulled Chicken, Sharp Cheddar, Marinated Tomatoes, Lettuce, Dijon Spread

Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$13.50

Sliced Sirloin*, Cheddar Cheese, Marinated Tomatoes, Arugula, Grilled Onions, Roasted Garlic Mayo

Mushroom & Hummus

Mushroom & Hummus

$12.50

Portobellos, grilled onions and peppers, hummus, feta cheese, lemon kale

Adobo Chicken-Avocado

$12.50

Pulled Chicken, Smashed Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Sweet Onions, Queso Fresco

Mole Verde Pulled Pork

$12.50

Mole verde pulled pork, lettuce, shredded cabbage, pickled radish, queso fresco spread

Assorted Box Lunch

Open to whatever item Chef Alyssa's Kitchen would like to send!

Assorted Boxed Lunch

$12.50

Open to whatever item Chef Alyssa's Kitchen would like to send! Please note, nuts and croutons will be on salads unless specified here. Along with any other dietary needs or item requests.

Kids Boxed Lunch

$8.00

Contains: Half Wrap (chicken and cheese) Sweet Potato Chips Fruit Cup NOTE: Must purchase even amount of lunches

Order Notes

If ordering BULK style, please tell us how many guests you are planning for. Thank you!

Sustainability at CAK

Sustainability at CAK

Do you NOT need plates, napkins, plastic utensils, etc? Please read below! All orders include plates, napkins, plastic utensils for eating, serving utensils for bulk items, cups when applicable. In an effort to be more sustainable, please let us know if you do NOT need any of those items when ordering online. At Chef Alyssa's Kitchen, our mission is to provide fresh food for you and your group with local ingredients, sustainable packaging and designed to travel from our kitchen to your table. By selecting this, we will not send those items listed above unless specified in the comments.

Guest Count?

Bulk Crafted Bowls

Serves 8-10
Bulk Marrakesh Market

Bulk Marrakesh Market

$110.00

Moroccan Braised Beef, Eggplant & Zucchini, Marinated Tomatoes, Chermoula, Lemon Labneh

Bulk South End

Bulk South End

$105.00

Carolina Rice, Herb Pulled Chicken, Smoked Cauliflower, Butternut Squash, Sautéed Greens, Buttermilk Slaw, Aji Dulce Barbecue

Bulk Valencia

Bulk Valencia

$110.00

House Grains, Roasted Portobellos, Smoked Cauliflower, Sautéed Greens, Beet & Hazelnut Salad, Romesco

Bulk Rio Grande

Bulk Rio Grande

$105.00

Carolina Rice, Adobo Chicken, Smashed Avocado, Zucchini, Marinated Tomatoes, Chipotle-Cilantro Crema

Bulk Oaxacan Mole

$105.00

Carolina Rice, mole verde pulled pork, corn and queso fresco salad, pickled radish. GF

Bulk Crafted Salads

Serves 6-8
Bulk C.A.K. Standard

Bulk C.A.K. Standard

$85.00

Baby Kale and Arugula, Herb Pulled Chicken, Beet & Hazelnut Salad, Avocado, Grilled Sweet Onions, Feta, Almonds, Lemon-Basil Dressing. Dressing and nuts on side.

Bulk Thai Style

Bulk Thai Style

$85.00

House Mixed Greens, Sliced Sirloin, Shredded Cabbage and Carrots, Pickled Asian Pear, Almonds, Red Curry Vinaigrette Dressing and almonds on side.

Bulk The B.B.

Bulk The B.B.

$80.00

House Mixed Greens, Herb Pulled Chicken, Shredded Cabbage & Carrots, Tomatoes, Croutons, Roasted Garlic-Buttermilk Dressing Dressing and croutons on side.

Bulk Mediterranean

Bulk Mediterranean

$80.00

Baby Kale & Arugula, Roasted Portobellos, Smoked Cauliflower, Roasted Eggplant, Walnuts, Tahini-Balsamic Vinaigrette. Dressing and walnuts on side.

Bulk Tunisian Spice

$80.00

Spice Roasted Carrots, Shredded Kale and Cabbage, Granny Smith Apples, Herb Pulled Chicken, Feta Cheese, Toasted Walnuts and Tahini Balsamic Vinaigrette. GF Nuts and dressing on the side.

Bulk Wrap Box (12 half wraps)

Comes with 12 half wraps

C.L.T. Wrap Box

$75.00

Herb Pulled Chicken, Sharp Cheddar, Marinated Tomatoes, Lettuce, Dijon Spread. 12 half wraps

Steak & Cheese Wrap Box

$75.00

Sliced Sirloin, Swiss Cheese, Marinated Tomatoes, Arugula, Grilled Onions, Roasted Garlic Mayo. 12 half wraps.

Mushroom & Hummus Wrap Box

$75.00

Portobellos, grilled onions and peppers, hummus, feta cheese, lemon kale. 12 half wraps

Adobo Chicken-Avocado Wrap Box

$75.00

Pulled Chicken, Smashed Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Sweet Onions, Queso Fresco. 12 half wraps.

Mole Verde Pulled Pork Wrap Box

$75.00

mole verde pulled pork, lettuce, shredded cabbage, pickled radish, queso fresco spread

Half & Half Wrap Box

$75.00

Select up to two flavors, comes with six half wraps of each

Individual Premium Sides

Serves 1
Orzo Salad

Orzo Salad

$4.00

With Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Olives & Feta

Smoked Cauliflower & Butternut Squash Salad

Smoked Cauliflower & Butternut Squash Salad

$4.00

With Cranberries, Herbs & Citrus

Seasonal Fruit

Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Assortment of Seasonal Fruit

Corn Salad

$4.00

Corn Salad with fresh vegetables, queso fresco, pickled radish and lime

Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

With Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Croutons & Buttermilk Dressing

Adobo Spiced Tofu

$3.00

Roasted Tofu With a Smoky & Rich Seasoning

Bulk Premium Sides

Serves 6-8
Bulk Orzo Salad

Bulk Orzo Salad

$25.00

With Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Olives & Feta

Bulk Smoked Cauliflower & Butternut Squash Salad

Bulk Smoked Cauliflower & Butternut Squash Salad

$25.00

With Cranberries, Herbs & Citrus

Bulk Corn Salad

$25.00

Corn Salad with fresh vegetables, queso fresco, pickled radish and lime

Bulk Seasonal Fruit

Bulk Seasonal Fruit

$25.00

Bulk Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips

$15.00

Bulk Side Salad

$25.00

With Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Croutons & Buttermilk Dressing

Bulk Adobo Spiced Tofu

$15.00

Roasted Tofu With a Smoky & Rich Seasoning

Catering Dessert

Individual Portions
Chocolate Layered Dessert Cup

Chocolate Layered Dessert Cup

$3.50

Chocolate-Hazelnut Cake, Chocolate Mousse

Pumpkin Spice Layered Dessert Cup

Pumpkin Spice Layered Dessert Cup

$3.50

GF. Spice cake, fall pumpkin filling, apple butter.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.50

House Made & Fresh Baked. Individual Cookie.

Snickerdoodle Cookies

Snickerdoodle Cookies

$2.50

Fresh Baked Sugar Cookies Rolled In Cinnamon Sugar. Individual Cookie.

Chocolate Krinkle Cookies

Chocolate Krinkle Cookies

$2.50

Chewy and gooey double chocolate chip cookies.

Pumpkin White Chocolate Cookies

Pumpkin White Chocolate Cookies

$2.50

Soft and sweet pumpkin, white chocolate cookies.

Catering Beverages

Gallon serves 8-10 - Individual serves 1

Ginger-Citrus Tea - Gallon

$10.00

Freshly Brewed With Ginger & Citrus Fruits, Sweetened With Unrefined Organic Sugar

Honey Green Tea - Gallon

$10.00

Green Tea, Freshly Brewed In House & Sweetened with Honey

Filtered Water - Gallon

$5.00

Filtered, Bottled & Chilled In House

Strawberry-mint Lemonade - Gallon

$13.00

Hand Squeezed To Order With Freshly Muddled Strawberries and Mint

Lenny Boy Kombucha - Assorted Flavors - Individual

$3.50
Honest Tea - Assorted Flavors - Individual

Honest Tea - Assorted Flavors - Individual

$3.00
Waterloo Sparkling Water - Assorted Flavors - Individual

Waterloo Sparkling Water - Assorted Flavors - Individual

$3.00

Filtered Water - Individual

$3.00

Assorted Soda

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

We Make It Easy - We Make It Fresh - We Make It Delicious

Website

Location

4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte, NC 28217

Directions

Gallery
Chef Alyssa's Kitchen image
Chef Alyssa's Kitchen image
Chef Alyssa's Kitchen image

