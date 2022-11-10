Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
4001-C Yancey Road
Charlotte, NC 28217
Popular Items
Thanksgiving Sides & Pies
Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Goat Cheese, Maple-Pecan Crumble (GF, VT). Serves 6-8.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
with House-Made Bacon and Sherry Glaze. GF. Serves 6-8
Green Bean Casserole
Mushroom Duxelles, Crispy Shallots (GF, VT). Serves 6-8.
Glazed Carrots
Orange-Ginger Glaze (GF, V). Serves 6-8.
Smoked Cauliflower & Butternut Squash
Herbs, Cranberries, Shaved Parmesan (GF, can be V). Serves 6-8.
Classic Stuffing
Corn Bread, Sage, Roasted Vegetable Stock (VT). Serves 6-8.
Cranberry Sauce
Oranges, Apples, Thyme (GF, V). Serves 4-6.
Great Gravy
Roasted Turkey Stock, Herbs. 1 pint.
Gluten-Free Great Gravy
Roasted Turkey Stock, Herbs. 1 pint. GF
Fresh Baked Dinner Rolls (8 pack)
8 dinner rolls made-in house with Whipped Herb Butter & Honey Butter. (VT)
Pecan Pie
Bourbon, Chocolate VT. Add vanilla ice cream (not included) if you choose
Pumpkin Pie
Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream VT
Individual Gluten-Free Apple Rosemary Cake Layered Dessert Cup
GF. Caramelized Apples, Rosemary Cake, Honey Cream. Individual Cup.
Thanksgiving Extras
Lenny Boy Kombucha
Assorted Flavors
Waterloo Sparkling Water
Assorted Flavors.
Assorted Soda
Coke, Sprite, Diet Coke. Dr Pepper. Individual cans.
Currently Berried, Red Clay
South End, Red Clay
Summit Seltzer: Pink Guava
Summit Seltzer: Berry Blaze
Le Charmel Pinot Noir
France.
Terranoble Cabernet Savignon
Chile.
St. Kilda Chardonnay
Australia.
Langhe Rosso
Italy.
Spy Valley Savignon Blanc
New Zealand
High Note Malbec
Argentina.
CAK Coffee Mug
CAK Adjustable Hat
Individual Hat. Choice made upon pick-up.
CAK Wooden Spoon
Individual Spoon.
CAK Cutting Board
Individual Cutting Board. 8.5x13
Crafted Bowls
Marrakesh Market
GF. House grains, Moroccan braised beef short ribs, eggplant and zucchini, marinated tomatoes, herb olive oil and yogurt lemon sauce. GF
South End
GF. Carolina Rice, Herb Pulled Chicken, Smoked Cauliflower, Butternut Squash, Sautéed Greens, Buttermilk Slaw, Aji Dulce Barbecue
Valencia
GF, V. House Grains, Grilled Portobellos, Smoked Cauliflower, Sautéed Greens, Beet & Hazelnut Salad, Romesco
Rio Grande
GF. Carolina Rice, Adobo Chicken, Smashed Avocado, Zucchini, Marinated Tomatoes, Chipotle-Cilantro Crema
Oaxacan Mole
GF. Carolina Rice, mole verde pulled pork, corn and queso fresco salad, pickled radish.
Crafted Salads
C.A.K. Standard
GF. Baby Kale, Herb Pulled Chicken, Beet & Hazelnut Salad, Avocado, Grilled Sweet Onions, Feta, Almonds, Lemon-Basil Dressing. Dressing is always on the side. Almonds are on the salad.
Thai Style
GF. House Mixed Greens, Sliced Sirloin*, Shredded Cabbage and Carrots, Pickled Asian Pear, Almonds, Red Curry Vinaigrette* Dressing is always on the side. Almonds are on the salad.
The B.B.
GF. House Mixed Greens, Herb Pulled Chicken, Shredded Cabbage and Carrots, Tomatoes, Croutons, Roasted Garlic Buttermilk Dressing. Dressing is always on the side. Croutons are on the salad.
Mediterranean
GF, V. Baby Kale, Portobellos, Smoked Cauliflower, Roasted Eggplant, Walnuts, Tahini-Balsamic Vinaigrette* Dressing is always on the side. Walnuts are on the salad.
Tunisian Spice
GF. Spice Roasted Carrots, Shredded Kale and Cabbage, Granny Smith Apples, Herb Pulled Chicken, Feta Cheese, Toasted Walnuts and Tahini Balsamic Vinaigrette. Dressing is always on the side. Walnuts are on the salad.
Wraps
C.L.T.
Herb Pulled Chicken, Sharp Cheddar, Marinated Tomatoes, Lettuce, Dijon Spread
Steak & Cheese
Sliced Sirloin*, Cheddar Cheese, Marinated Tomatoes, Arugula, Grilled Onions, Roasted Garlic Mayo
Mushroom & Hummus
Portobellos, grilled onions and peppers, hummus, feta cheese, lemon kale
Adobo Chicken-Avocado
Pulled Chicken, Smashed Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Sweet Onions, Queso Fresco
Mole Verde Pulled Pork
Mole verde pulled pork, lettuce, shredded cabbage, pickled radish, queso fresco spread
Assorted Box Lunch
Assorted Boxed Lunch
Open to whatever item Chef Alyssa's Kitchen would like to send! Please note, nuts and croutons will be on salads unless specified here. Along with any other dietary needs or item requests.
Kids Boxed Lunch
Contains: Half Wrap (chicken and cheese) Sweet Potato Chips Fruit Cup NOTE: Must purchase even amount of lunches
Bulk Crafted Bowls
Bulk Marrakesh Market
Moroccan Braised Beef, Eggplant & Zucchini, Marinated Tomatoes, Chermoula, Lemon Labneh
Bulk South End
Carolina Rice, Herb Pulled Chicken, Smoked Cauliflower, Butternut Squash, Sautéed Greens, Buttermilk Slaw, Aji Dulce Barbecue
Bulk Valencia
House Grains, Roasted Portobellos, Smoked Cauliflower, Sautéed Greens, Beet & Hazelnut Salad, Romesco
Bulk Rio Grande
Carolina Rice, Adobo Chicken, Smashed Avocado, Zucchini, Marinated Tomatoes, Chipotle-Cilantro Crema
Bulk Oaxacan Mole
Carolina Rice, mole verde pulled pork, corn and queso fresco salad, pickled radish. GF
Bulk Crafted Salads
Bulk C.A.K. Standard
Baby Kale and Arugula, Herb Pulled Chicken, Beet & Hazelnut Salad, Avocado, Grilled Sweet Onions, Feta, Almonds, Lemon-Basil Dressing. Dressing and nuts on side.
Bulk Thai Style
House Mixed Greens, Sliced Sirloin, Shredded Cabbage and Carrots, Pickled Asian Pear, Almonds, Red Curry Vinaigrette Dressing and almonds on side.
Bulk The B.B.
House Mixed Greens, Herb Pulled Chicken, Shredded Cabbage & Carrots, Tomatoes, Croutons, Roasted Garlic-Buttermilk Dressing Dressing and croutons on side.
Bulk Mediterranean
Baby Kale & Arugula, Roasted Portobellos, Smoked Cauliflower, Roasted Eggplant, Walnuts, Tahini-Balsamic Vinaigrette. Dressing and walnuts on side.
Bulk Tunisian Spice
Spice Roasted Carrots, Shredded Kale and Cabbage, Granny Smith Apples, Herb Pulled Chicken, Feta Cheese, Toasted Walnuts and Tahini Balsamic Vinaigrette. GF Nuts and dressing on the side.
Bulk Wrap Box (12 half wraps)
C.L.T. Wrap Box
Herb Pulled Chicken, Sharp Cheddar, Marinated Tomatoes, Lettuce, Dijon Spread. 12 half wraps
Steak & Cheese Wrap Box
Sliced Sirloin, Swiss Cheese, Marinated Tomatoes, Arugula, Grilled Onions, Roasted Garlic Mayo. 12 half wraps.
Mushroom & Hummus Wrap Box
Portobellos, grilled onions and peppers, hummus, feta cheese, lemon kale. 12 half wraps
Adobo Chicken-Avocado Wrap Box
Pulled Chicken, Smashed Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Sweet Onions, Queso Fresco. 12 half wraps.
Mole Verde Pulled Pork Wrap Box
mole verde pulled pork, lettuce, shredded cabbage, pickled radish, queso fresco spread
Half & Half Wrap Box
Select up to two flavors, comes with six half wraps of each
Individual Premium Sides
Orzo Salad
With Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Olives & Feta
Smoked Cauliflower & Butternut Squash Salad
With Cranberries, Herbs & Citrus
Seasonal Fruit
Assortment of Seasonal Fruit
Corn Salad
Corn Salad with fresh vegetables, queso fresco, pickled radish and lime
Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips
Side Salad
With Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Croutons & Buttermilk Dressing
Adobo Spiced Tofu
Roasted Tofu With a Smoky & Rich Seasoning
Bulk Premium Sides
Bulk Orzo Salad
With Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Olives & Feta
Bulk Smoked Cauliflower & Butternut Squash Salad
With Cranberries, Herbs & Citrus
Bulk Corn Salad
Corn Salad with fresh vegetables, queso fresco, pickled radish and lime
Bulk Seasonal Fruit
Bulk Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips
Bulk Side Salad
With Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Croutons & Buttermilk Dressing
Bulk Adobo Spiced Tofu
Roasted Tofu With a Smoky & Rich Seasoning
Catering Dessert
Chocolate Layered Dessert Cup
Chocolate-Hazelnut Cake, Chocolate Mousse
Pumpkin Spice Layered Dessert Cup
GF. Spice cake, fall pumpkin filling, apple butter.
Chocolate Chip Cookies
House Made & Fresh Baked. Individual Cookie.
Snickerdoodle Cookies
Fresh Baked Sugar Cookies Rolled In Cinnamon Sugar. Individual Cookie.
Chocolate Krinkle Cookies
Chewy and gooey double chocolate chip cookies.
Pumpkin White Chocolate Cookies
Soft and sweet pumpkin, white chocolate cookies.
Catering Beverages
Ginger-Citrus Tea - Gallon
Freshly Brewed With Ginger & Citrus Fruits, Sweetened With Unrefined Organic Sugar
Honey Green Tea - Gallon
Green Tea, Freshly Brewed In House & Sweetened with Honey
Filtered Water - Gallon
Filtered, Bottled & Chilled In House
Strawberry-mint Lemonade - Gallon
Hand Squeezed To Order With Freshly Muddled Strawberries and Mint
Lenny Boy Kombucha - Assorted Flavors - Individual
Honest Tea - Assorted Flavors - Individual
Waterloo Sparkling Water - Assorted Flavors - Individual
Filtered Water - Individual
Assorted Soda
