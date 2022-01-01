A map showing the location of Chef Antonio's Italian KitchenView gallery

Chef Antonio's Italian Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

250 Wesley St.

Arroyo Grande, CA 93420

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Dinner Prix Fixe Menu

Pasta Dinner for One

$25.00

includes: salad, pasta, garlic bread, and dessert

Pasta Dinner for Two

$45.00

includes: salad for 2, pasta, garlic bread, and dessert

Pasta Dinner for Four

$85.00

includes: salad for 4, pasta, garlic bread, and dessert

Add half duck for 2

$30.00

Pasta Dinner for Three

$67.50

includes: salad for 3, pasta, garlic bread, and dessert

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We serve authentic Italian dishes made with handcrafted noodles.

Website

Location

250 Wesley St., Arroyo Grande, CA 93420

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mama Leah's Grover Beach - 1301 West Grand Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1301 West Grand Avenue Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
The Bee House Thai Cuisine - 245 West Grand Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
245 West Grand Av. Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
Rib Line by the Beach
orange star4.0 • 134
359 W Grand Ave Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
The Spoon Trade - 295 W Grand Ave
orange starNo Reviews
295 W Grand Ave Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
3 Fat Guys Diner
orange star3.8 • 430
359 West Grand Avenue Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
Sunsets at Pismo
orange starNo Reviews
359 West Grand Avenue Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Arroyo Grande
Grover Beach
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Pismo Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
San Luis Obispo
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Los Osos
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Paso Robles
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston