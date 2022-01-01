Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chef Art Smith's Reunion

review star

No reviews yet

700 E Grand Ave #131

Chicago, IL 60611

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

Barbecue Chicken Wings

$15.00

Cheese Dip

$12.00

Warm pimento, vegetables, crackers

Crispy Okra

$7.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$15.00

green tomatoes coated in cornmeal and fried crispy, green tomato chow chow, green goddess dressing, baby mustard greens

Goat Cheese Biscuits

$9.00Out of stock

Hush Puppies

$11.00

fried crispy, creamy pimento cheese

Maple Bacon Donuts

$8.00Out of stock

Pimento Cheese Grits

$7.00

Desserts

Dessert Trio

$37.00

Free Birthday Ice Cream Scoop

Humming Bird Cake

$13.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Lemon Hemp Seed Cake

$12.00

Seasonal Pie

$12.00

Entire Hummingbird Cake

$90.00

Entire Pecan Pie

$75.00

Lemon Hempseed Cake

$75.00

Entree

Braised Short Rib

$30.00

Chef Art's Famous Fried Chicken

$28.00

buttermilk fried chicken, mashed potatoes, house made hot sauce

Fried Catfish

$24.00

crispy catfish, stone ground grits, braised greens, 1 hushpuppy

Herb Roasted Chicken

$24.00

1/2 roasted chicken, crispy potatoes, salsa verde

Pan Seared Salmon

$28.00

8 ounce salmon, sauteed brussel sprouts, roasted sweet potato, lemon vinaigrette

Pulled Pork Platter

$24.00

Roasted Pork Shank

$34.00

slow roasted pork shank, smokey guajillo broth, carrots, mashed potatoes

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

6 ancho rubbed shrimp, tomato creole sauce, tasso ham, stone ground grits

Grilled Pork Chop

$36.00

Kids

3 Small Sides

$10.00

Cheese Burger

$12.00

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Kid Hamburger

$12.00

Kids Fish Sticks

$12.00

Noodles with Peas & Carrots

$12.00

Salads

Brussel & Kale Salad

$18.00

shaved brussel sprouts, chopped kale, toasted pecans, parmesan cheese, bacon, with na maple tahini vinaigrette

Chef Art Smith's Chopped Salad

$20.00

goat cheese, chopped dates, avacado, red onion, mixed greens served with a balsamioc vinaigrette

Reunion Salad

$14.00

fried chicken, tomato, cucumber red onion, croutons, mixed greens served with green goddess dressing

Shrimp Salad

$24.00

Avocado, chilled shrimp, heirloom cherry tomato, fresh herbs, bell pepper, celery, homemade green goddess dressing

Sandwiches

Fried Catfish Sandwich

$17.00

fried crispy catfish, shredded lettuce, tomato, spicy remoulade on a french bread

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

6 ounce chicen breast fried crispy, bread and butter pickles, lettuce, tomato, hot sauce mayo, on a brioche bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

slow cooked pork shoulder, bread and butter pickles, sweet and tangy bbq sauce, served on a brioche bun

Ribeye Sandwich

$24.00Out of stock

The Double Stack

$18.00

2-4 ounce all beef patties, american cheese, bacon tomato jam, garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, bread andf butter pickles, on a brioche bun

Sides

Braised Greens

$7.00

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Cornbread Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

cornbread filled with fresh corn, fresh herbs, and jalapeno

Creamy Cucumber Salad

$7.00

thinly sliced cucmbers, shaved red onion, yogurts and dill vinaigrette

French Fries

$6.00

golden crispy french fries tossed in herbs

Pork N Grits Side

$13.00

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$7.00Out of stock

petite sweet potatoes skin on, maple syrup and pickled fresno peppers

Side Salad

$6.00

Stone Ground Grits

$7.00

creamy grits cooked with butter and creram

Three Cheese Mac & Cheese

$10.00

white cheddar, yellow cheddar, havarti, cavatappi noodles

Whipped Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Staff Menu

STAFF Cheeseburger

$10.00

STAFF Chicken sandwich

$10.00

STAFF Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00

STAFF Kitchen Plate

$10.00

STAFF Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

STAFF Salad w/Protein

$10.00

Brunch

Deviled Eggs

$13.00

Doughnuts

$9.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$15.00

Maple black pepper bacon

$7.00

Housemade Pork Sausage

$7.00

Apple Chicken Sausage

$6.00

Toast & Jam

$6.00

Crispy breakfast potato

$7.00

Chef Art Smiths Fried Chicken

$28.00

Chicken & Waffles

$24.00

Short Rib Hash

$26.00

Andoulle Sausage Grit Bowl

$24.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Granola Bowl

$15.00

French Toast

$18.00

Salmon Benedict

$22.00

Brunch Double Stack

$18.00

Avocado Toast

$18.00

Retail

Branded T-Shirt

$30.00

Branded Hat

$24.00

Full Apron

$40.00

Half Apron

$35.00

Hardcover Book

$30.00

Softcover Book

$20.00

BBQ Set

$40.00

Bottle Opener

$5.00

Branded Tumbler

$16.00

Cutting Board

$12.00

Knife Set

$60.00

Smartbowl

$19.01

Tumbler

$18.00

Whiskey Btl

$24.00

Shot glass

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Chef Art Smith brings people together through food. Two-time James Beard Foundation award winner, Chef Art Smith is a familiar face on the national food scene. Television viewers know him from the "TOday" show, "BBQ Pitmasters," and "Top Chef Masters." This 6th generation Floridian was Oprah Winfrey's personal chef for 10 years and cooked for two Florida Governors. Today, he brings his southern style cookin' to homes across the US, including celebrity homes in Chicago, Los Angeles, Orlando, and more! Famous for his fried chicken and fun-loving attitude, Chef Art Smith couldn't be prouder to bring Art Bird to his second home, Chicago, IL!

Website

Location

700 E Grand Ave #131, Chicago, IL 60611

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kanela Breakfast Club - Streeterville
orange star4.2 • 1,723
502 E. Illinois St Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Caffe Oliva
orange star3.7 • 490
550 E Grand Ave Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Billy Goat Tavern - Navy Pier - 700 E. Grand Ave
orange starNo Reviews
700 E. Grand Ave Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
MBurger - Huron
orange star4.0 • 2,730
161 E Huron St Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 535 Michigan
orange star4.3 • 594
535 N Michigan Ave Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Drunken Bean
orange starNo Reviews
400 East South Water St. Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston