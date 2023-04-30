Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chef BobbyD Towson

6911 York Road

Towson, MD 21212

Popular Items

3PC Tenders with fries

$10.00

3 Tenders with fries

Rasta Pasta

$19.95+

Penne pasta tossed in Chef creamy parmesan sauce with bell peppers top with choice of chicken,shrimp or salmon.

Oxtail Meal w/ Rice Pea and Plantains

$24.00

Oxtail Meal w/ Rice Pea and Plantains………………………… 24 Our tender, braised oxtail with chef special spices! seasoning to perfection and simmer in a rich brown sauce


SALADS

House salad

$11.00

Romaine & Spring Mix, onion, tomatoes, carrots, shredded cheddar cheese, guest choice of dressing.

Jamaican Jerk Chicken salad

$14.00

Romaine & Spring Mix lettuce, onion, tomatoes, carrots, shredded cheddar cheese, red cabbage, guest choice of dressing.

Grilled Salmon salad

$17.00

Romaine & Spring Mix lettuce, onion, tomatoes, carrots, shredded cheddar cheese, red cabbage, guest choice of dressing.

SMALL BITES

Chef Bobby D Creamy Lobster bisque

$8.00+

Chef Bobby D Creamy Lobster bisque with shrimp

Smoked Wings

$9.95+

Wings hickory smoked then charred on grille

5pc Chicken Tenders

$12.00

tossed in sauce of choice if like

Reggae Jam Coconut Shrimp/coconut brd

$13.00

Shrimp, onion, carrots and peppers, simmered in a curry coconut sauce

3PC Tenders with fries

$10.00

3 Tenders with fries

Small Fried Shrimp Basket w/fries

$12.00
Flatbread

$13.00+

oven-baked crispy flatbread topped with our signature recipe

WRAPS & SANDWICH

Chicken & Avocado Wrap w/ Fries

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast with avocado, sweet chili glaze, lettuce, cheddar cheese, chipotle spread, piled on a tortilla.with fries

Chicken, Corn & black beans Quesadillas /Fries

$11.00

Monterey jack & cheddar cheese, roasted red pepper, 1000 island dressing, black beans, corn, served with Fries

BBQ Chicken wrap w/Fries

$11.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, bbq sauce, cheese, served w/Fries

Grilled chicken coco-bread sandwich.

$11.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle spread, cheddar cheese, served with Fries

Grilled Chicken Panini

$11.00

roasted red pepper, chipotle spread, provolone cheese on a special bread, served with Fries