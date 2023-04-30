Chef BobbyD Towson
6911 York Road
Towson, MD 21212
Popular Items
3PC Tenders with fries
3 Tenders with fries
Rasta Pasta
Penne pasta tossed in Chef creamy parmesan sauce with bell peppers top with choice of chicken,shrimp or salmon.
Oxtail Meal w/ Rice Pea and Plantains
Oxtail Meal w/ Rice Pea and Plantains………………………… 24 Our tender, braised oxtail with chef special spices! seasoning to perfection and simmer in a rich brown sauce
SALADS
House salad
Romaine & Spring Mix, onion, tomatoes, carrots, shredded cheddar cheese, guest choice of dressing.
Jamaican Jerk Chicken salad
Romaine & Spring Mix lettuce, onion, tomatoes, carrots, shredded cheddar cheese, red cabbage, guest choice of dressing.
Grilled Salmon salad
Romaine & Spring Mix lettuce, onion, tomatoes, carrots, shredded cheddar cheese, red cabbage, guest choice of dressing.
SMALL BITES
Chef Bobby D Creamy Lobster bisque
Chef Bobby D Creamy Lobster bisque with shrimp
Smoked Wings
Wings hickory smoked then charred on grille
5pc Chicken Tenders
tossed in sauce of choice if like
Reggae Jam Coconut Shrimp/coconut brd
Shrimp, onion, carrots and peppers, simmered in a curry coconut sauce
Small Fried Shrimp Basket w/fries
Flatbread
oven-baked crispy flatbread topped with our signature recipe
WRAPS & SANDWICH
Chicken & Avocado Wrap w/ Fries
Grilled chicken breast with avocado, sweet chili glaze, lettuce, cheddar cheese, chipotle spread, piled on a tortilla.with fries
Chicken, Corn & black beans Quesadillas /Fries
Monterey jack & cheddar cheese, roasted red pepper, 1000 island dressing, black beans, corn, served with Fries
BBQ Chicken wrap w/Fries
lettuce, tomato, onion, bbq sauce, cheese, served w/Fries
Grilled chicken coco-bread sandwich.
lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle spread, cheddar cheese, served with Fries
Grilled Chicken Panini
roasted red pepper, chipotle spread, provolone cheese on a special bread, served with Fries