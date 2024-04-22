- Home
Chef Boss Culinary #sandwichesthatyoudreamabout
31018 Peardonville Road
Abbotsford, CN V2T 6K2
The WHITE BREAD sandwiches
- The B.LA.S.T on WHITE bread$12.25
Double Smoked Bacon, Mixed Greens, House Made Apple Butter, zesty ranch aioli & freshly sliced tomatoes on toasted bread.
- The #socheesy on WHITE bread$12.25
Our special house cheese blend (parmesan, aged cheddar & mozzarella) with our garden herb cream cheese spread, fresh sliced tomatoes & pickled red onions; panini pressed.
- The Ham & #cheesy on WHITE bread$16.25
Our special house cheese blend (parmesan, aged cheddar & mozzarella) and a hefty portion of honey ham, with our garden herb cream cheese spread, fresh sliced tomatoes & pickled red onions; panini pressed.
- The Cool Kids Club on WHITE bread$15.50
Double Smoked Bacon, house roasted Turkey breast, mixed greens, fresh sliced tomatoes, cheese blend & smoked paprika aioli on toasted bread.
- IN THE (cranberry) CLUB on WHITE bread$15.50
Double Smoked Bacon, house roasted Turkey breast, mixed greens, fresh sliced cucumbers, sliced jalapeno jack cheese & cranberry mayo on toasted bread.
- The Californ.I.A on WHITE bread$15.50
Herb roasted Chicken breast, avocado, fresh sliced tomatoes, roasted peppers, special house cheese blend, mixed greens & smoked paprika aioli; panini pressed.
- The Californ.I.A MINUS CHICKEN on WHITE bread$14.00
Avocado, fresh sliced tomatoes, roasted peppers, special house cheese blend, mixed greens & smoked paprika aioli; panini pressed.
- The Kids Grilled Cheese Meal - WHITE BREAD$10.00
For the 8 and under crowd - grilled cheese with our special house cheese blend on white bread. Comes with a bag of Chips & a select drink.
The MULTIGRAIN BREAD sandwiches
- The B.L.A.S.T. on MULTIGRAIN bread$12.25
Double Smoked Bacon, Mixed Greens, House Made Apple Butter, zesty ranch aioli & freshly sliced tomatoes on toasted bread.
- The #socheesy on MULTIGRAIN bread$12.25
Our special house cheese blend (parmesan, aged cheddar & mozzarella) with our garden herb cream cheese spread, fresh sliced tomatoes & pickled red onions; panini pressed.
- The Ham & #cheesy on MULTIGRAIN bread$16.25
Our special house cheese blend (parmesan, aged cheddar & mozzarella) and a hefty portion of honey ham, with our garden herb cream cheese spread, fresh sliced tomatoes & pickled red onions; panini pressed.
- The Cool Kids Club on MULTIGRAIN bread$15.50
Double Smoked Bacon, house roasted Turkey breast, mixed greens, fresh sliced tomatoes, cheese blend & smoked paprika aioli on toasted bread.
- IN THE (cranberry) CLUB on MULTIGRAIN bread$15.50
Double Smoked Bacon, house roasted Turkey breast, mixed greens, fresh sliced cucumbers, sliced jalapeno jack cheese & cranberry mayo on toasted bread.
- The Californ.I.A on MULTIGRAIN bread$15.50
Herb roasted Chicken breast, avocado, fresh sliced tomatoes, roasted peppers, special house cheese blend, mixed greens & smoked paprika aioli; panini pressed.
- The Californ.I.A MINUS CHICKEN on MULTIGRAIN bread$14.00
Avocado, fresh sliced tomatoes, roasted peppers, special house cheese blend, mixed greens & smoked paprika aioli; panini pressed.
- The "Mary Moon" (vegetarian sandwich)$14.00
Herb roasted veggies (zucchini, peppers & onions), fresh sliced tomatoes, house made arugula pecan pesto, mixed greens & mozzarella & panini pressed - finished with a balsamic drizzle
- The Kids Grilled Cheese Meal - MULTIGRAIN BREAD$10.00
For the 8 and under crowd - grilled cheese with our special house cheese blend on multigrain bread. Comes with a bag of Chips & a select drink.
The GLUTEN FREE BREAD sandwiches
- The B.L.A.S.T. on GLUTEN FREE bread$12.25
Double Smoked Bacon, Mixed Greens, House Made Apple Butter, zesty ranch aioli & freshly sliced tomatoes on toasted bread.
- The #socheesy on GLUTEN FREE bread$12.25
Our special house cheese blend (parmesan, aged cheddar & mozzarella) with our garden herb cream cheese spread, fresh sliced tomatoes & pickled red onions; panini pressed.
- The Ham & #cheesy on GLUTEN FREE bread$16.25
Our special house cheese blend (parmesan, aged cheddar & mozzarella) and a hefty portion of honey ham, with our garden herb cream cheese spread, fresh sliced tomatoes & pickled red onions; panini pressed.
- The "Mary Moon" on GLUTEN FREE bread$14.00
Herb roasted veggies (zucchini, peppers & onions), fresh sliced tomatoes, house made arugula pecan pesto, mixed greens & mozzarella & panini pressed - finished with a balsamic drizzle
- The Cool Kids Club on GLUTEN FREE bread$15.50
Double Smoked Bacon, house roasted Turkey breast, mixed greens, fresh sliced tomatoes, cheese blend & smoked paprika aioli on toasted bread.
- IN THE (cranberry) CLUB on GLUTEN FREE bread$15.50
Double Smoked Bacon, house roasted Turkey breast, mixed greens, fresh sliced cucumbers, sliced jalapeno jack cheese & cranberry mayo on toasted bread.
- The Kids Grilled Cheese Meal - GLUTEN FREE BREAD$10.00
For the 8 and under crowd - grilled cheese with our special house cheese blend on gluten free bread. Comes with a bag of Chips & a select drink.
The TOMATO BASIL 'RAP's
- The Californ.I.A 'RAP'$16.50
Herb roasted Chicken breast, avocado, fresh sliced tomatoes, roasted peppers, special house cheese blend, mixed greens & smoked paprika aioli; panini pressed.
- The Cool Kids Club 'RAP'$16.50
Double Smoked Bacon, house roasted Turkey breast, mixed greens, fresh sliced tomatoes, cheese blend & smoked paprika aioli in a tomato basil wrap.
The BUN sandwiches
- The Canadian Claim to Fame$14.00
Honey Ham, mozzarella, pickled red onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, mixed greens, zesty ranch aioli & pineapple mustard on a pressed French roll.
- The Italian Stallion AKA Handsome Panini$15.00
Pepperoni & cervelat salami, balsamic roasted peppers & onions, mozzarella, house made arugula pecan pesto, zesty ranch aioli & mixed greens on a pressed French roll - finished with a balsamic drizzle.
- The *almost* famous chicken sandwich$15.50
Cajun spiced roasted chicken breast, bacon onion jam, special house cheese blend, mixed greens & zesty sriracha aioli on a pressed French roll.
The Soup & Salad
- 12oz Bowl Tomato Cream$9.25
Tomato Cream Soup - goes with every sandwich, available daily, gluten free and vegetarian.
- 12oz Bowl Daily Special$9.25
Daily Special - rotates, please check website, social media stories, or menu in the restaurant for variety of the day.
- 8oz Cup - TOMATO CREAM$6.25
Tomato Cream Soup - goes with every sandwich, available daily, gluten free and vegetarian.
- 8oz Cup - DAILY SPECIAL$6.25
Daily Special - rotates, please check website, social media stories, or menu in the restaurant for variety of the day.
- That Good Salad - FULL SIZE$13.50
Dried cranberries, House Made Crunch Mix (spiced and candied pecans, almonds & pumpkin seeds), cucumbers, pickled red onions, grape tomatoes & parmesan on mixed greens. House made apple dressing on the side.
EXTRAS - Drinks, Chips, Cookies
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Serving Gourmet Sandwiches since February 2020.
31018 Peardonville Road, 2, Abbotsford, CN V2T 6K2