Mix n Match Any 2 Eggrolls with Sauce and Side for $15.99

Pick Any 2 Eggrolls and 1 Side for $15.99

Nashville Hot Chicken Eggroll with Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

$15.99

Crispy chicken breasts tossed with Nashville Hot Sauce served with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

Jerk Chicken Eggroll with Mild Jerk Coconut Sauce

$15.99

Mild Jerk chicken, rice and peas served with mild jerk coconut sauce

Chicken Fajita Eggroll with Chipotle Sauce

$15.99

Chicken breast, cheddar cheese, cilantro, onions, peppers, Spanish rice and beans served with Chipotle Salsa

Smoked Turkey Alfredo Eggroll with Chive Butter

$15.99

Smoked Turkey with creamy Alfredo Sauce served with Chive Butter

Meat Lover's Pizza Eggroll with Marinara Sauce

$15.99

Pepperoni, ,Italian Sausage, bacon, Mozzarella cheese served with Marinara Sauce.

Beef Cheeseburger Eggroll with Orgasmic Sauce

$15.99

Seasoned beef, diced onions, pickles, American cheese served with Orgasmic Sauce

Beef Hibachi Steak with Rice Eggroll with Yum Yum Sauce

$17.99

Asian marinated sirloin, peppers, onions, rice pilaf served with Yum Yum Sauce

Crab Cake Eggroll with Remoulade Sauce

Crab Cake Eggroll with Remoulade Sauce

$17.99Out of stock

Cajun Crab Cake with Remoulade Sauce (yes, we use real crab meat)

Lobster Mac n Cheese Eggroll with Chive Butter

$17.99

Succulent Lobster, Smoked Gouda Mac n Cheese, served with Chive Butter Sauce (and yes we use REAL lobster)

Philly Cheesesteak Eggroll, with Orgasmic Steak Sauce

$17.99

Marinated Ribeye, onions, peppers, American Cheese served with Orgasmic Steak Sauce

Vegan Italian Sausage & Peppers with Marinara Sauce

$15.99Out of stock

Vegan Italian sausage, peppers, onions stewed in Italian tomato sauce served with Marinara sauce.

Vegan Philly Cheesesteak Eggroll with Vegan Orgasmic Sauce

$15.99Out of stock

Vegan beef, onions, peppers, Vegan American cheese served Orgasmic Steak Sauce

Veggie Lover's Eggroll with Sesame Soy Ginger Sauce

$15.99

Vegan Chicken Fajita with Chipotle Salsa

$15.99Out of stock

Vegan chicken, cheddar cheese, cilantro, onion, peppers, Spanish rice, black beans served with Chipotle salsa.

Vegan Impossible Cheeseburger Eggroll with Vegan Orgasmic Sauce

$15.99Out of stock

Vegan beef, diced onions, pickle spear, vegan cheese served with Vegan Orgasmic Sauce

Vegan Jerk Chicken Eggroll with Mild Jerk Coconut Sauce

$15.99

Vegan chicken, Jamaican rice & peas served with mild Jerk coconut sauce

Vegan Asian Marinated Beef, Pepper & Onions with Vegan Yum Yum Sauce

$15.99

Vegan Nashville Hot Chicken with Vegan Ranch

$15.99

Vegan chicken tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce served with Vegan Ranch dressing.

Vegan Peach Cobbler Eggroll with Bourbon Sauce

$15.99

Vegan Lemon Tart with Icing

$15.99

Vegan Apple Cobbler with Sweet Icing

$15.99

Vegan Sweet Potato Pie with Bourbon Sauce

$15.99

Oreo Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Eggroll with Chocolate Sauce

$15.99

Vanilla Cheesecake Eggroll with Strawberry Rhubarb Sauce

$15.99

NY Style Cheesecake with Strawberry rhubarb sauce

Banana Pudding Eggroll with Rum Sauce

$15.99Out of stock

Creamy Banana Pudding, vanilla wafers served with Rum Sauce

Single Eggrolls (no side)

Lobster Mac n Cheese with Chive Butter

$12.99

Crab Cake with Remoulade Sauce

$12.99Out of stock

Beef Hibachi Steak w/ Rice with Yum Yum Sauce

$12.99

Beef Philly Cheesesteak with Orgasmic Steak Sauce

$12.99

Nashville Hot Chicken with Ranch or Blue Cheese

$11.99

Jerk Chicken with Jerk Coconut Sauce

$11.99

Chicken Fajita with Chipotle Salsa

$11.99

Smoked Turkey Alfredo with Chive Butter

$11.99

Beef Cheeseburger Eggroll with Orgasmic Sauce

$11.99

Meat Lover's Pizza with Bacon, Sausage & Pepperoni with Marinara Sauce

$11.99

Vegan Cheeseburger with Vegan Orgasmic Sauce

$11.99Out of stock

Veggie Lover's with Sesame Soy Ginger

$11.99

Vegan Italian Sausage & Pepper with Marinara Sauce

$11.99Out of stock

Vegan Chicken Fajita with Chipotle Salsa

$11.99Out of stock

Vegan Nashville Hot Chicken with Ranch or Blue Cheese

$11.99

Vegan Jerk Chicken with Jerk Coconut Sauce

$11.99

Vegan Philly Cheesesteak Eggroll with Vegan Orgasmic Sauce

$11.99Out of stock

Vegan beef, onions, peppers, Vegan American cheese served Orgasmic Steak Sauce

Vegan Asian Marinated Beef, Pepper & Onions with Vegan Yum Yum Sauce

$11.99

Vanilla Cheesecake with Strawberry Rhubarb Sauce

$11.99

Banana Pudding Eggroll with Rum Sauce

$11.99Out of stock

Oreo Cookie Dough with Chocolate Syrup

$11.99

Vegan Apple Cobber Eggroll with Icing

$11.99

Vegan Peach Cobber with Bourbon Sauce

$11.99

Vegan Lemon Tart with Icing

$11.99

Vegan Sweet Potato Pie with Bourbon Sauce

$11.99

Orgasmic Sides

Smoked Pasta Salad

$5.99Out of stock

Orgasmic Tots

$5.99

Garden Salad

$4.99

Create Your Own Guacamole

Go Green: Chopped Kale blend, fresh avocados, scallions, roasted garlic, fire roasted jalapenos, seasoning blend, cilantro

Viva Le Mexico: Sweet roasted corn, Cotija cheese, roasted garlic, fresh avocados, spices, herbs

Strawberry Fields: Fresh ripened strawberries, fresh avocados, fresh herbs, seasoning blend, Balsamic drizzle

Thai Curry: Thai curry, fresh avocados, coconut, fresh herbs, spice blend

Western Ranch: The Guac Shop’sTM specialty Ranch recipe, fresh avocados, peppers, onions, spices

Carribean Vibes: Fresh sweet mango, fresh avocados, onions, roasted garlic, mild peppers, herbs and spices, mint

Jamaican Jerk: Mild Jerk spices, fresh avocados, seasoning blend, fresh herbs

Kickin Pineapple: Fresh pineapple, habanero, fresh avocados, onions, peppers, fresh herbs and spices

Carmelized Onions, Bacon, and Goat Cheese: Real Hickory smoked bacon, caramelized onions, Goat cheese, fresh avocados, roasted garlic, seasoning blend, herbs, Balsamic drizzle

Keepin it Classy: Fresh avocados, lime juice, red onions, peppers, cilantro, seasoning blend

Create your own Guacamole

Small ‐ pint

$12.99

Large ‐ quart

$24.99