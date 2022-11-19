A map showing the location of Chef Dan's Cafe Owings Mills Location:3506 Gwynnbrook AveView gallery

Chef Dan's Cafe Owings Mills Location:3506 Gwynnbrook Ave

review star

No reviews yet

Location: 3506 Gwynnbrook Ave

Owings Mills, MD 21117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Pizza

18" Pizza

$16.99

Pizza Slice

$2.25

10" Personal Pizza

$9.49

10" Whole Wheat Personal Pizza

$9.49

10" Gluten Free Personal Pizza (GF)

$11.99

18" Vegetable Pizza

$21.00

Red peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, and caramelized onions

Cheese Calzone

$8.99

stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheese - served with marinara sauce

Mushroom & Caramelized Onion Calzone

$10.99

stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, onion and mushrooms - served with marinara sauce

Pesto Grilled Vegetable Flatbread (VG)

$12.99

Flatbread topped with grilled vegetables, mixed greens, pesto and balsamic glaze

Appetizers

Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, guacamole, chipotle aioli, corn, black beans, and pico di gallo

Fish Tacos

$9.99

2 fish (choice of: fried tilapia or seared salmon) tacos with pico di gallo, red cabbage, avacado cream, and lime

Avacado Eggrolls

$7.49

4 Eggrolls stuffed with sundried tomatoes and avacado. Served with jalapeno ranch

Frickles

$6.00

Fried pickle chips served with zesty sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.49

Five mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce

Signature Salads

Chef's House Salad (VG & GF)

$10.25

Mixed greens, curry cauliflower, quinoa, red peppers, cucumbers, roasted chickpeas with balsamic dressing

Southwestern Salad

$13.00

Romaine, corn, black beans, pico di gallo, tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, guacamole, and crispy tortilla strips with chipotle lime dressing

Salmon Salad Bowl

$12.49

Romaine, Salmon flakes, roasted sweet potatoes, craisins, pumpkin seeds, red onion, tomatoes, and red peppers with pesto dressing

Salad/Grain Bar

Mesculan Greens

$9.50

Mesculan Greens base - choice of 5 toppings

Romaine

$9.50

Romaine base - choice of 5 toppings

Spinach

$9.50

Spinach base - choice of 5 toppings

Quinoa

$9.50

Quinoa base - choice of 5 toppings

Half & Half

$9.50

Choose two different 1/2 bases - choice of 5 toppings

Brown Rice

$9.50

Brown Rice base - choice of 5 toppings

Entrees

Baked Ziti

$7.99

Served with 2 garlic knots

Mac & Cheese

$7.49

served with 2 garlic knots

Penne Vodka

$7.99

served with 2 garlic knots

Firecracker Tofu (GF & VG)

$12.99

Crispy tofu served on rice topped with a sweet/spicy auce, fresh diced peppers and red onions

Creamy Pesto Bowties

$8.99

served with 2 garlic knots

Beyond "Cheeseburger"

$11.00

Beyond "beef" patty topped with cheese and caramelized onions on a bun

Falafel Pita

$5.50

Falafel balls in pita served with hummus and Israeli salad and tahini on the side

Kid's Meals

Kid's Baked Ziti

$3.99

served with cucumber sticks

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$3.99

served with cucumber sticks

Kid's Slice

$2.50

1/2 slice of pizza & kid's sized french fries

Sides

French Fries

Curly Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Side Caesar Salad

$3.25

small clamshell Caesar salad with caesar dressing

Side Garden Salad

$3.25

small clamshell garden salad with lite Italian dressing

Garlic Knots

$1.99

serving of 3

Scoop of Tuna

$2.49

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Cup

$3.50

Kid's Ice Cream Cup

$1.99

Drinks

Bottle of Soda

$2.50

Can of Soda

$1.25

Powerade

$2.50

Smartwater

$2.75

Gold Peak Tea

$2.00

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Bottle of Water

$1.75

Grab & Go

Tuna Wrap

$7.00

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$7.00

Yogurt Parfait

$5.25

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.25

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Snacks

Chips

$1.00

Airheads

$0.45

Fruit By The Foot

$0.75

Skinny Popcorn

$1.50

Ring Pop

$0.75

Smoothies

Acai Bowl (VG)

$11.25

Acai pureed with bananas, strawberries and blueberries and topped with granola, coconut flakes, and fresh blueberries & strawberries

Strawberry Island Smoothie (VG & GF)

Frozen strawberries and pineapple with mango juice, coconut water and sweetner of choice

Berry Delicious Smoothie (VG & GF)

Frozen blueberries, strawberries and bananas with orange juice and sweetner of choice

Kid's Pink Monkey Smoothie (VG & GF)

$3.75

Kid's sized smoothie with frozen strawberries & bananas with agave nectar and apple juice

Combo Deals

Beyond "Cheeseburger" Combo

$13.00

comes with fries and can of soda

Falafel Pita Combo

$7.50

comes with fries and can of soda

Pizza Slice Combo

$5.50

Pizza slice, small fries, and can of soda

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
