Chef Ellen

review star

No reviews yet

2210 W 69th St Ste 130

Sioux Falls, SD 57108

Order Again

Popular Items

Crack Chicken Pasta
Crack Chicken Pasta - Family
Assorted Baby Cocoa Bombs

DESSERTS

Slice - GF White Chocolate Raspberry

$5.00

Gluten Free Oreo Crust with Creamy White Chocolate Cheesecake with Raspberry Swirl and Drizzle

Slice - Brownie Bottom Vanilla Cheesecake with Caramel

$5.00

Fudge Brownie below a Creamy Vanilla Cheesecake topped with Caramel Sauce

Slice - Brownie Bottom Vanilla Cheesecake with Strawberry

$5.00

Slice- Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake

$4.50

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake

ENTREES

Crack Chicken Pasta

Crack Chicken Pasta

$10.50

Creamy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Even More Bacon

Chicken Enchilada Bowl

Chicken Enchilada Bowl

$10.50

Shredded Chicken and Enchilada Sauce over a Bed of Rice Topped with Cheese and Black Olives and a Side of Sour Cream GF

Sweet Potato and Turkey Ragu

Sweet Potato and Turkey Ragu

$10.50

Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Mushrooms, Carrots, Zucchini with Ground Turkey and Spinach

Crack Chicken Pasta - Double

Crack Chicken Pasta - Double

$21.00

Creamy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Even More Bacon

Teriyaki Turkey Bowl - Double

Teriyaki Turkey Bowl - Double

$21.00

Turkey with Carrots, Broccoli in a Home Made Teriyaki Served with Brown Rice Garnish with Green Onions GF, DF

Chicken and Biscuit Pot Pie - Double

Chicken and Biscuit Pot Pie - Double

$18.00

Hearty blend of mixed Vegetables, diced Chicken Breast and Potatoes in a rich Gravy with Biscuit Topping.

Crack Chicken Pasta - Family

$38.00

Creamy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Even More Bacon

Asian Beef Stir Fry

Asian Beef Stir Fry

$10.50

Season Beef with Mixed Vegetables with Gluten Free Stir Fry Sauce with Brown Rice GF, DF

Tater Tot Casserole

Tater Tot Casserole

$9.00

Seasoned Ground Beef, Green Beans, and Creamy Mushroom Sauce topped with Cheese and Tater Tots

Sunday Pot Roast

$10.50

Cheesy Mexican Beef and Rice

$11.00

Ground Beef, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Tomato Sauce, and Bell Peppers topped with Cheese. GF

Cheesy Mexican Beef and Rice-Double

$22.00

Ground Beef, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Tomato Sauce, and Bell Peppers topped with Cheese. GF

Tater Tot Casserole - Double

Tater Tot Casserole - Double

$18.00

Seasoned Ground Beef, Green Beans, and Creamy Mushroom Sauce topped with Cheese and Tater Tots

Asian Beef Stir Fry - Double

Asian Beef Stir Fry - Double

$18.00

Season Beef with Mixed Vegetables with Gluten Free Stir Fry Sauce with Brown Rice GF, DF

Tater Tot Casserole - Family

Tater Tot Casserole - Family

$35.00

Seasoned Ground Beef, Green Beans, and Creamy Mushroom Sauce topped with Cheese and Tater Tots

Cheesy Mexican Beef and Rice-Family

$42.00

Ground Beef, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Tomato Sauce, and Bell Peppers topped with Cheese. GF

Mustard Pork Tenderloin with Apple Vegetable Medley

Mustard Pork Tenderloin with Apple Vegetable Medley

$10.50

Mustard Rubbed Pork Tenderloin with a Blend of Apples, Carrots, Onions and Baby Potatoes GF, DF

Ranch Pork Loin with Wild Rice and Broccoli

$11.00

Our Delicious Rach Pork Loin with Wild Rice and Broccoli Gluten Free, Dairy Free

Sausage Stuffed Mushroom Casserole

$9.50

Italian Sausage, Baby Portobello Mushrooms, Wild Rice, and Bell Peppers in a healthy, hearty dish! GF, DF

Mustard Pork Tenderloin with Apple Vegetable Medley - Double

Mustard Pork Tenderloin with Apple Vegetable Medley - Double

$20.00

Mustard Rubbed Pork Tenderloin with a Blend of Apples, Carrots, Onions and Baby Potatoes GF, DF

Sausage Stuffed Mushroom Casserole - Double

$19.00

Italian Sausage, Baby Portobello Mushrooms, Wild Rice, and Bell Peppers in a healthy, hearty dish! GF, DF

Sausage Stuffed Mushroom Casserole - Family

$38.00Out of stock

Italian Sausage, Baby Portobello Mushrooms, Wild Rice, and Bell Peppers in a healthy, hearty dish! GF, DF

KETO

Keto - Asian Beef Stir Fry with Cauliflower Rice

$11.50

Sirloin and a fresh blend of Peppers, Carrots, Broccoli, and Onion sauteed with a house stir fry sauce and served with Cauliflower Rice. GF, DF, Keto

Keto - Greek Chicken Salad

$9.00

Enjoy cold or warm, this salad has Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onion and Fresh Feta and Basil in a Light Lemon Dressing tossed, and shredded Greek Chicken. GF, Keto

Keto - Asian Beef Stir Fry with Cauliflower Rice - Double

$23.00

Sirloin and a fresh blend of Peppers, Carrots, Broccoli, and Onion sauteed with a house stir fry sauce and served with Cauliflower Rice. GF, DF, Keto

Keto - Artichoke Cod - Double

Keto - Artichoke Cod - Double

$23.00

Cod Baked Over Artichoke and Sundried Tomatoes. GF, DF, Keto, Low Sodium

SOUPS

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00

Your family will go nuts for this creamy Instant Pot Tomato Basil Soup with parmesan cheese, that's loaded with veggies. It's absolutely delicious, full of flavor and has the perfect thick and smooth texture.

Sweet Potato and Barley Soup

$7.00

Sweet Potato and Barley with mixed Vegetables in a hearty stew. DF, Vegan, Low Sodium

Tomato Basil Soup - Double

$12.00

Your family will go nuts for this creamy Instant Pot Tomato Basil Soup with parmesan cheese, that's loaded with veggies. It's absolutely delicious, full of flavor and has the perfect thick and smooth texture.

Tomato Basil Soup - Family

$22.00

Your family will go nuts for this creamy Instant Pot Tomato Basil Soup with parmesan cheese, that's loaded with veggies. It's absolutely delicious, full of flavor and has the perfect thick and smooth texture.

THAW AND BAKE

Slice - Rolo Cheesecake - Thaw and Bake

$4.50

*Thaw and Serve Item* Rolo Cheesecake

Slice - Cookies and Cream Cheesecake - Thaw and Bake

$4.50

*Thaw and Serve item* Oreo Crust, Vanilla Cheesecake with Oreos throughout, topped with Milk Chocolate and Oreos

Slice - Blueberry Cheesecake - Thaw and Bake

$4.50

Slice - Vanilla with Butterscotch Cheesecake - Thaw and Bake

$4.50

*Thaw and Serve item* Vanilla Cheesecake with Butterscotch Drizzle

Crack Chicken Pasta - Thaw and Bake

$10.00

*Thaw and Bake Item*Crack Chicken Pasta

Chicken Enchilada Bowl - Double - Thaw and Bake

$19.00

*Thaw and Bake item* Shredded Enchilada Chicken on a bed of Brown Rice, topped with Cheese and Black Olives, served with a side of Sour Cream. GF

Chicken Enchilada Bowl - Family - Thaw and Bake

$35.00

*Thaw and Bake Item*Chicken Enchilada Bowl

Italian Chicken with Sweet Potatoes and Broccoli - Double - Thaw and Bake

$20.00

*Thaw and Bake item* Roast Italian Seasoned Chicken, Sweet Potatoes, and Steamed Broccoli. GF, DF, Low Sodium

Low Sodium Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta - Thaw and Bake

$10.00

*Thaw and Bake item* Sun Dried Tomatoes, Chicken, Mushrooms, Peas, in a low sodium creamy sauce with Fettuccine. Low Sodium

Teriyaki Chicken and Broccoli - Thaw and Bake

$9.00

*Thaw and Bake item* Chicken, Broccoli and Bell Peppers in a Gluten Free House Teriyaki Sauce. Served with Brown Rice. GF, DF

Szechuan Chicken Stir-Fry - Thaw and Bake

$11.00

*Thaw and Bake Item*Chicken Breast, Snap Peas, Carrot, and Bell Pepper in a Spicy Szechuan Sauce served with Brown Rice. GF, DF, Low Sodium

Sunday Pot Roast - Thaw and Bake

$9.50

*Thaw and Bake Item*A homestyle classic with beef sirloin, potatoes, carrots and onions. GF, DF, Low Sodium

Asian Beef Meatballs and Broccoli - Thaw and Bake

$10.50

*Thaw and Bake Item*Asian Meatballs loaded with fresh Garlic and Ginger, served in a sweet sauce with Broccoli over Brown Rice. GF, DF

Sesame Beef and Broccoli - Thaw and Bake

$10.00

*Thaw and Bake item* Sliced Sirloin with Broccoli and Carrot in a flavorful Sesame Sauce served with Brown Rice. GF, DF, Low Sodium

Pesto Pork with Mixed Vegetables and Baby Potatoes - Double - Thaw and Bake

$20.00

*Thaw and Bake item* Pesto Rubbed Pork with Roast Vegetables and Baby Potatoes. GF

Lobster Mac and Cheese - Double - Thaw and Bake

$20.00

*Thaw and Bake item* Homemade Mac N' Cheese with Lobster Topped with Fresh Green Onions

Lobster Mac and Cheese - Family - Thaw and Bake

$40.00

*Thaw and Bake item* Homemade Mac N' Cheese with Lobster Topped with Fresh Green Onions

Keto - Crack Chicken Stuffed Pepper - Thaw and Bake

$8.50

*Thaw and Bake item*Chicken Bacon Ranch stuffed in a Green Pepper shell, topped with Cheese and more Bacon! GF, Keto

Keto - Chicken Enchilada Bowl - Thaw and Bake

$10.00

*Thaw and Bake Item*Shredded Enchilada Chicken on a bed of Cauliflower Rice, topped with Cheese and Black Olives, served with a side of Sour Cream. Keto, GF

Keto - Sesame Beef and Broccoli - Thaw and Bake

$11.00

*Thaw and Bake item* Sesame Sirloin with Broccoli and Cauliflower Rice. DF, GF, Keto

Vegetarian - Southwest Bake - Thaw and Bake

$8.50

*Thaw and Bake item* Rice, Black Beans, Fire Roast Corn, Cheese and more! GF, Vegetarian

Vegetable Lasagna - Thaw and Bake

$9.50

*Thaw and Bake Item* Vegetable Lasagna with Cheese and House Sauce. Vegetarian

Vegan - Quinoa Enchilada Soup - Thaw and Bake

$8.00

*Thaw and Heat Item*Quinoa Enchilada Soup

Vegan - Coconut Carrot Ginger Soup - Thaw and Bake

$7.50

*Thaw and Heat item*A great cold soup for a hot day with Coconut Milk, Carrot, and fresh Ginger. GF, DF, Vegan

Pumpkin Sausage Soup - Thaw and Bake

$8.00

*Thaw and Heat item* A warm winter soup with Italian Sausage and Pumpkin Puree. GF

Pumpkin Sausage Soup - Thaw and Bake - Double

$16.00

*Thaw and Heat item* A warm winter soup with Italian Sausage and Pumpkin Puree. GF

Roast Carrot and Sweet Potato Hash - Thaw and Bake

$7.00

*Thaw and Bake item* Roast Carrots and Sweet Potatoes mixed with Ground Beef and Bacon, topped with an Egg. GF, DF

Baking Mixes

Banana Bread Cake Mix

$10.00

Homemade Biscuit Mix

$19.00

Blondie Mix with Dairy - Free White Chips

$20.00

Blueberry Muffin Mix

$12.00

Chocolate Cake and Cupcake Mix

$12.00

Chocolate Donut Mix

$12.00

Double Chocolate Chip Cookies Mix

$17.00

Irish Soda Bread Mix

$10.00

Pancake and Waffle Mix

$11.00

Yellow Cake and Cupcake Mix

$12.00

Local Nebraska Honey

Local Nebraska Honey 1 pint

$18.00

Infused Honey

Hibiscus 11 ounces

$12.50

Hot Carolina Reaper 11 ounces

$12.50

Thai Chili 11 ounces

$12.50

Whipped Raw Honey

Masala Chai 11 ounces

$12.50

Raw unfiltered Nebraska Honey

Wildflower 11 ounces

$12.50

Raw unfiltered Nebraska Honey

German Chocolate 11 ounces

$12.50

Raw unfiltered Nebraska Honey

Organic Cacao 11 ounces

$12.50

Raw unfiltered Nebraska Honey

Blueberry 11 ounces

$12.50

Raw unfiltered Nebraska Honey

Strawberry 11 ounces

$12.50

Raw unfiltered Nebraska Honey

Lemon 11 ounces

$12.50

Ginger 11 ounces

$12.50

Raw unfiltered Nebraska Honey

Honey Suckers

Honey

$1.50

Vanilla

$1.50

Cinnamon Vanilla

$1.50

Mango Thai Chili

$1.50

Loose Leaf Tea

Classic English Breakfast

$12.50

Earl Grey Lavender Orange

$12.50

Hibiscus

$12.50

Masala Orange

$12.50

Lemon Dream

$12.50

Sleepy Time

$12.50

Mommy Tea

$12.50

Throat Soother

$12.50

White Truffle Honey

White Truffle Honey

$12.50

Raw Nebraska honey, white truffles, natural white truffle essence

Granola

Morning Joe Granola

$6.50

Cranberry Orange Granola

$6.50

Paleo Granola

$6.50

Chai Spice Granola

$6.50

Guzzies

Original Guzzies

$5.00

Honey Mustard Guzzies

$5.00

Toffee Guzzies

$5.00

Sweet and Spicy Guzzies

$5.00

S'mores Kit

S'mores Kit

Smore's Kits

$5.00

Smore's Kits

Hot Cocoa Bombs

Cookies n Cream Cocoa Bomb

$6.00

Cookies n Cream Cocoa Bomb

Peanut Butter Cocoa Bomb

$6.00

Peanut Butter Cocoa Bomb

Caramel White Mocha Cocoa Bomb

$6.00

Caramel White Mocha Cocoa Bomb

Caramel Mocha Cocoa Bomb

$6.00

Caramel Mocha Cocoa Bomb

Strawberry Cotton Candy Cocoa Bomb

$6.00

Strawberry Cotton Candy Cocoa Bomb

White Cocoa Bomb

$6.00

White Cocoa Bomb

Cherry Nut Cocoa Bomb

$6.00

Cherry Nut Cocoa Bomb

Halloween Cocoa Bomb

$6.00

Halloween Cocoa Bomb

Assorted Baby Cocoa Bombs

$17.50

Assorted Baby Cocoa Bombs

Dipped Oreo Cookies

Dipped Oreos

$6.00

Dipped Oreos

Dole Whip

Dole Whip

$5.00

Rolled Ice Cream

Mint Rolled Ice Cream

$5.00

Snack Mix/Samplers

M&M Trail Mix

$6.50

Tropical Sampler Fruit Mix

$6.50

Spicy Snack Mix

$3.00

Snack Mix

$3.00

Fruits

Strawberries

$2.75

Papaya

$2.75

Mango

$2.75

Pear

$2.75

Kiwi

$2.75

Pineapple

$2.75

Watermelon

$2.75

Apple

$2.75

Peaches

$2.75

Orange

$1.75

Lime

$1.75

Grapefruit

$1.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Grab and Go meals for individuals and families. Whole foods, cooked from scratch, and always diet and allergy friendly!

Website

Location

2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls, SD 57108

Directions

Gallery
Chef Ellen image
Chef Ellen image

