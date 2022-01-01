- Home
- /
- Sioux Falls
- /
- Chef Ellen
Chef Ellen
No reviews yet
2210 W 69th St Ste 130
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
DESSERTS
Slice - GF White Chocolate Raspberry
Gluten Free Oreo Crust with Creamy White Chocolate Cheesecake with Raspberry Swirl and Drizzle
Slice - Brownie Bottom Vanilla Cheesecake with Caramel
Fudge Brownie below a Creamy Vanilla Cheesecake topped with Caramel Sauce
Slice - Brownie Bottom Vanilla Cheesecake with Strawberry
Slice- Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake
Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake
ENTREES
Crack Chicken Pasta
Creamy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Even More Bacon
Chicken Enchilada Bowl
Shredded Chicken and Enchilada Sauce over a Bed of Rice Topped with Cheese and Black Olives and a Side of Sour Cream GF
Sweet Potato and Turkey Ragu
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Mushrooms, Carrots, Zucchini with Ground Turkey and Spinach
Crack Chicken Pasta - Double
Creamy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Even More Bacon
Teriyaki Turkey Bowl - Double
Turkey with Carrots, Broccoli in a Home Made Teriyaki Served with Brown Rice Garnish with Green Onions GF, DF
Chicken and Biscuit Pot Pie - Double
Hearty blend of mixed Vegetables, diced Chicken Breast and Potatoes in a rich Gravy with Biscuit Topping.
Crack Chicken Pasta - Family
Creamy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Even More Bacon
Asian Beef Stir Fry
Season Beef with Mixed Vegetables with Gluten Free Stir Fry Sauce with Brown Rice GF, DF
Tater Tot Casserole
Seasoned Ground Beef, Green Beans, and Creamy Mushroom Sauce topped with Cheese and Tater Tots
Sunday Pot Roast
Cheesy Mexican Beef and Rice
Ground Beef, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Tomato Sauce, and Bell Peppers topped with Cheese. GF
Cheesy Mexican Beef and Rice-Double
Ground Beef, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Tomato Sauce, and Bell Peppers topped with Cheese. GF
Tater Tot Casserole - Double
Seasoned Ground Beef, Green Beans, and Creamy Mushroom Sauce topped with Cheese and Tater Tots
Asian Beef Stir Fry - Double
Season Beef with Mixed Vegetables with Gluten Free Stir Fry Sauce with Brown Rice GF, DF
Tater Tot Casserole - Family
Seasoned Ground Beef, Green Beans, and Creamy Mushroom Sauce topped with Cheese and Tater Tots
Cheesy Mexican Beef and Rice-Family
Ground Beef, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Tomato Sauce, and Bell Peppers topped with Cheese. GF
Mustard Pork Tenderloin with Apple Vegetable Medley
Mustard Rubbed Pork Tenderloin with a Blend of Apples, Carrots, Onions and Baby Potatoes GF, DF
Ranch Pork Loin with Wild Rice and Broccoli
Our Delicious Rach Pork Loin with Wild Rice and Broccoli Gluten Free, Dairy Free
Sausage Stuffed Mushroom Casserole
Italian Sausage, Baby Portobello Mushrooms, Wild Rice, and Bell Peppers in a healthy, hearty dish! GF, DF
Mustard Pork Tenderloin with Apple Vegetable Medley - Double
Mustard Rubbed Pork Tenderloin with a Blend of Apples, Carrots, Onions and Baby Potatoes GF, DF
Sausage Stuffed Mushroom Casserole - Double
Italian Sausage, Baby Portobello Mushrooms, Wild Rice, and Bell Peppers in a healthy, hearty dish! GF, DF
Sausage Stuffed Mushroom Casserole - Family
Italian Sausage, Baby Portobello Mushrooms, Wild Rice, and Bell Peppers in a healthy, hearty dish! GF, DF
KETO
Keto - Asian Beef Stir Fry with Cauliflower Rice
Sirloin and a fresh blend of Peppers, Carrots, Broccoli, and Onion sauteed with a house stir fry sauce and served with Cauliflower Rice. GF, DF, Keto
Keto - Greek Chicken Salad
Enjoy cold or warm, this salad has Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onion and Fresh Feta and Basil in a Light Lemon Dressing tossed, and shredded Greek Chicken. GF, Keto
Keto - Asian Beef Stir Fry with Cauliflower Rice - Double
Sirloin and a fresh blend of Peppers, Carrots, Broccoli, and Onion sauteed with a house stir fry sauce and served with Cauliflower Rice. GF, DF, Keto
Keto - Artichoke Cod - Double
Cod Baked Over Artichoke and Sundried Tomatoes. GF, DF, Keto, Low Sodium
SOUPS
Tomato Basil Soup
Your family will go nuts for this creamy Instant Pot Tomato Basil Soup with parmesan cheese, that's loaded with veggies. It's absolutely delicious, full of flavor and has the perfect thick and smooth texture.
Sweet Potato and Barley Soup
Sweet Potato and Barley with mixed Vegetables in a hearty stew. DF, Vegan, Low Sodium
Tomato Basil Soup - Double
Your family will go nuts for this creamy Instant Pot Tomato Basil Soup with parmesan cheese, that's loaded with veggies. It's absolutely delicious, full of flavor and has the perfect thick and smooth texture.
Tomato Basil Soup - Family
Your family will go nuts for this creamy Instant Pot Tomato Basil Soup with parmesan cheese, that's loaded with veggies. It's absolutely delicious, full of flavor and has the perfect thick and smooth texture.
THAW AND BAKE
Slice - Rolo Cheesecake - Thaw and Bake
*Thaw and Serve Item* Rolo Cheesecake
Slice - Cookies and Cream Cheesecake - Thaw and Bake
*Thaw and Serve item* Oreo Crust, Vanilla Cheesecake with Oreos throughout, topped with Milk Chocolate and Oreos
Slice - Blueberry Cheesecake - Thaw and Bake
Slice - Vanilla with Butterscotch Cheesecake - Thaw and Bake
*Thaw and Serve item* Vanilla Cheesecake with Butterscotch Drizzle
Crack Chicken Pasta - Thaw and Bake
*Thaw and Bake Item*Crack Chicken Pasta
Chicken Enchilada Bowl - Double - Thaw and Bake
*Thaw and Bake item* Shredded Enchilada Chicken on a bed of Brown Rice, topped with Cheese and Black Olives, served with a side of Sour Cream. GF
Chicken Enchilada Bowl - Family - Thaw and Bake
*Thaw and Bake Item*Chicken Enchilada Bowl
Italian Chicken with Sweet Potatoes and Broccoli - Double - Thaw and Bake
*Thaw and Bake item* Roast Italian Seasoned Chicken, Sweet Potatoes, and Steamed Broccoli. GF, DF, Low Sodium
Low Sodium Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta - Thaw and Bake
*Thaw and Bake item* Sun Dried Tomatoes, Chicken, Mushrooms, Peas, in a low sodium creamy sauce with Fettuccine. Low Sodium
Teriyaki Chicken and Broccoli - Thaw and Bake
*Thaw and Bake item* Chicken, Broccoli and Bell Peppers in a Gluten Free House Teriyaki Sauce. Served with Brown Rice. GF, DF
Szechuan Chicken Stir-Fry - Thaw and Bake
*Thaw and Bake Item*Chicken Breast, Snap Peas, Carrot, and Bell Pepper in a Spicy Szechuan Sauce served with Brown Rice. GF, DF, Low Sodium
Sunday Pot Roast - Thaw and Bake
*Thaw and Bake Item*A homestyle classic with beef sirloin, potatoes, carrots and onions. GF, DF, Low Sodium
Asian Beef Meatballs and Broccoli - Thaw and Bake
*Thaw and Bake Item*Asian Meatballs loaded with fresh Garlic and Ginger, served in a sweet sauce with Broccoli over Brown Rice. GF, DF
Sesame Beef and Broccoli - Thaw and Bake
*Thaw and Bake item* Sliced Sirloin with Broccoli and Carrot in a flavorful Sesame Sauce served with Brown Rice. GF, DF, Low Sodium
Pesto Pork with Mixed Vegetables and Baby Potatoes - Double - Thaw and Bake
*Thaw and Bake item* Pesto Rubbed Pork with Roast Vegetables and Baby Potatoes. GF
Lobster Mac and Cheese - Double - Thaw and Bake
*Thaw and Bake item* Homemade Mac N' Cheese with Lobster Topped with Fresh Green Onions
Lobster Mac and Cheese - Family - Thaw and Bake
*Thaw and Bake item* Homemade Mac N' Cheese with Lobster Topped with Fresh Green Onions
Keto - Crack Chicken Stuffed Pepper - Thaw and Bake
*Thaw and Bake item*Chicken Bacon Ranch stuffed in a Green Pepper shell, topped with Cheese and more Bacon! GF, Keto
Keto - Chicken Enchilada Bowl - Thaw and Bake
*Thaw and Bake Item*Shredded Enchilada Chicken on a bed of Cauliflower Rice, topped with Cheese and Black Olives, served with a side of Sour Cream. Keto, GF
Keto - Sesame Beef and Broccoli - Thaw and Bake
*Thaw and Bake item* Sesame Sirloin with Broccoli and Cauliflower Rice. DF, GF, Keto
Vegetarian - Southwest Bake - Thaw and Bake
*Thaw and Bake item* Rice, Black Beans, Fire Roast Corn, Cheese and more! GF, Vegetarian
Vegetable Lasagna - Thaw and Bake
*Thaw and Bake Item* Vegetable Lasagna with Cheese and House Sauce. Vegetarian
Vegan - Quinoa Enchilada Soup - Thaw and Bake
*Thaw and Heat Item*Quinoa Enchilada Soup
Vegan - Coconut Carrot Ginger Soup - Thaw and Bake
*Thaw and Heat item*A great cold soup for a hot day with Coconut Milk, Carrot, and fresh Ginger. GF, DF, Vegan
Pumpkin Sausage Soup - Thaw and Bake
*Thaw and Heat item* A warm winter soup with Italian Sausage and Pumpkin Puree. GF
Pumpkin Sausage Soup - Thaw and Bake - Double
*Thaw and Heat item* A warm winter soup with Italian Sausage and Pumpkin Puree. GF
Roast Carrot and Sweet Potato Hash - Thaw and Bake
*Thaw and Bake item* Roast Carrots and Sweet Potatoes mixed with Ground Beef and Bacon, topped with an Egg. GF, DF
Baking Mixes
Banana Bread Cake Mix
Homemade Biscuit Mix
Blondie Mix with Dairy - Free White Chips
Blueberry Muffin Mix
Chocolate Cake and Cupcake Mix
Chocolate Donut Mix
Double Chocolate Chip Cookies Mix
Irish Soda Bread Mix
Pancake and Waffle Mix
Yellow Cake and Cupcake Mix
Local Nebraska Honey
Whipped Raw Honey
Masala Chai 11 ounces
Raw unfiltered Nebraska Honey
Wildflower 11 ounces
Raw unfiltered Nebraska Honey
German Chocolate 11 ounces
Raw unfiltered Nebraska Honey
Organic Cacao 11 ounces
Raw unfiltered Nebraska Honey
Blueberry 11 ounces
Raw unfiltered Nebraska Honey
Strawberry 11 ounces
Raw unfiltered Nebraska Honey
Lemon 11 ounces
Ginger 11 ounces
Raw unfiltered Nebraska Honey
Loose Leaf Tea
White Truffle Honey
S'mores Kit
Hot Cocoa Bombs
Cookies n Cream Cocoa Bomb
Cookies n Cream Cocoa Bomb
Peanut Butter Cocoa Bomb
Peanut Butter Cocoa Bomb
Caramel White Mocha Cocoa Bomb
Caramel White Mocha Cocoa Bomb
Caramel Mocha Cocoa Bomb
Caramel Mocha Cocoa Bomb
Strawberry Cotton Candy Cocoa Bomb
Strawberry Cotton Candy Cocoa Bomb
White Cocoa Bomb
White Cocoa Bomb
Cherry Nut Cocoa Bomb
Cherry Nut Cocoa Bomb
Halloween Cocoa Bomb
Halloween Cocoa Bomb
Assorted Baby Cocoa Bombs
Assorted Baby Cocoa Bombs
Dipped Oreo Cookies
Dole Whip
Rolled Ice Cream
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Grab and Go meals for individuals and families. Whole foods, cooked from scratch, and always diet and allergy friendly!
2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls, SD 57108