Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chef Gees 1369 New York Avenue Northeast

review star

No reviews yet

1369 New York Avenue Northeast

Washington, DC 20002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Banana Pudding
Strawberry Shortcake

Ultimate Menu

Ultimate Menu

Couple's Combo #1

$175.00

Two 8oz Lobster Tails (Broiled or Fried), Jumbo Shrimp (Broiled or Fried), Two Lamb Chops or NY Strip Steak, 2 Crab & Shrimp Cakes, 4 Sides, 2 Cornbread Muffins w/ Two Large Drinks - Can Add On Lobster Tail for $20 each

Couple's Combo #2

$150.00

2 Snow Crab Clusters, Jumbo Shrimp (Broiled or Fried), 2 Lamb Chop or NY Strip Steak, 2 Crab & Shrimp Cakes, 4 Sides, 2 Cornbread Muffins, and 2 Large Drinks

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Dinner Menu (3PD) (Copy)

Entrees

Over the Sea

Over the Sea

$40.00

Scallops, Shrimp, Lump Crab, Over Mash Potatoes or Rice & Spinach. Topped with Creamed Lobster Sauce

Stuffed Salmon

Stuffed Salmon

$40.00

Lump Crab & Shrimp Two Sides

The Thrill

The Thrill

$40.00

1 Crab & Shrimp Cake 2 Lamb Chops Two Sides

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$35.00+

One Crab Cake $35.00 Two Crab Cakes $55.00 Stuffed with Shrimp Two Side

Salmon

$30.00

Broiled, Jerk, Fried, and Cajun Two Sides

Stuffed Chicken

$30.00

Two Sides

Lamp Chops

Lamp Chops

$40.00

Two Sides

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.00+

6, 8, 10, 12 Pieces Two Sides

Jamming Jambalaya Pasta

$30.00

Cajun Alfredo Pasta

$20.00+

Chicken, Shrimp, Lump Crab, or Lobster Extra Shrimp $7

Crab Fries

$15.00

Lump Crab Meat Add Shrimp $7

Seafood Salad

$12.00

Sides

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Yams

$7.00

Collard Green and Cabbage

$7.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Yellow Rice

$5.00

Seasoned Fries

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Pick up & Delivery service!

Location

1369 New York Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Orgäanika Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
1369 New York Ave NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Jefe The Crabman
orange starNo Reviews
1369 New York Avenue Northeast Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Bakers Daughter - Ivy City
orange star4.5 • 158
1402 Okie St NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
THRōW Social® / Kick Axe Throwing®
orange starNo Reviews
1401 Okie ST NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Gravitas
orange star4.2 • 464
1401 Okie Street, NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Atlas Brew Works - Ivy City
orange star4.8 • 306
2052 W Virginia Ave NE,Ste 102 Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (445 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (144 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston