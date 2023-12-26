Restaurant info

We're a family-run BBQ/Greek/American cuisine catering company. We take great pride in serving weddings, parties, and corporate events throughout the Southern Utah Area. Whether you're planning for a food truck wedding, need private event catering, corporate lunches, or just want some mouth watering 5 Star appetite at your party — we'd be delighted to serve you. We have special Menus we've carefully created to make ordering easy and your event a delicious smash-hit. “Quality”Our goal is simple: To provide you with the freshest meats at the best possible prices. The way in which we go about achieving that goal is what sets us apart. Chef Hog values long-lasting relationships with its customers and strives to continuously exceed their expectations with the finest quality meats and poultry items in a professional, reliable fashion.