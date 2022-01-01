Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Salad
Soul Food

Chef Jason at 1275

47 Reviews

$$

1275 South River Road

Cranbury, NJ 08512

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Short Rib Mac
Boom Boom
The Little Italy

Firsts

Antipasto

$18.00

Shaggy Salad

$14.00

Burratta & tomato

$18.00

Calamari

$14.00

Crab Cake

$19.00Out of stock

House Salad

$8.00

red onion, grape tomato, olive, garlic red wine vinaigrette

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Local Brussel Sprouts

$14.00Out of stock

Oysters

$18.00

PEI Mussels

$16.00

Drumstick Chicken Trion

$16.00

Sacchetoni

$16.00

Short Rib Mac

$19.00

Tuna Poke

$18.00

Pastas

Fusilli

$18.00

Linguine Fra Diavolo

$26.00

Lobster Ravioli

$28.00

Vodka Rigatoni

$18.00

Cioppino

$34.00

Center Plates

Boom Boom

$26.00

Braised Boneless Short Rib

$40.00

Chicken Cacciatore

$26.00

Chicken Milanese

$24.00

Chilean Seabass

$40.00Out of stock

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$40.00

Filet

$42.00

Flounder Francaise

$28.00

Frenched Pork Chop

$30.00Out of stock

Pork Osso bucco

$36.00

Pork Tenderloin

$32.00

Ribeye

$52.00Out of stock

Salmon

$28.00

Ribeye

$52.00

Steak Don

$39.00

Surf N Turf

$52.00

Veal Chop Milanese

$38.00

Veal Chop Parm

$38.00

Family Meals

Chefs Kitchen Table

$75.00

Soul Food Package

$75.00

The Little Italy

$65.00

Date Night

$95.00

Double Date

$160.00

Desserts

Affogato

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Cheese Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Rasberry Ganache

$9.00

Dessert

$8.00

Gelato

$7.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Zabaglione

$7.00

Drinks

Aqua Panna

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.50

Coffee

$3.00

Dbl Espresso

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

San Pelligrino

$6.00

Soda

$3.00

Kids menu

Kids Chicken Fingers & FF

$10.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$7.00

Kids Pasta Red Sauce

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti Meatball

$8.00

Fries

$7.00

Kids Pasta Garlic And Oil

$7.00

Valentines Pre-fix

Pre Fix

$120.00

Fire Second Course

Fire Third Course

Fire Main Course

Down To The Bone

Original Bbq Jar

$7.00

Original Bbq Case (12 Jars)

$70.00

Down To The Bone 1\2 Gallon Jug

$28.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Redefining American Cuisine

Website

Location

1275 South River Road, Cranbury, NJ 08512

Directions

Gallery
Chef Jason at 1275 image
Chef Jason at 1275 image
Chef Jason at 1275 image
Chef Jason at 1275 image

