Chef Joel - Coco Cabana

review star

No reviews yet

3640 wallis rd

Flowery Branch, GA 30542

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Cuban Sandwich
Cuban Sandwich Combo
Order of 4 Croquette

Snacks

Empanada - Beef(Carne)

$2.95

Homemade savory fried stuffed pastry with beef

Empanada - Chicken(Pollo)

$2.95

Homemade savory fried stuffed pastry with chicken

Empanada - Guava and Cheese(Guayaba y Queso)

$2.95

Homemade savory fried stuffed pastry with guava and cheese

Empanada - Veggie

$3.75

Spinach Empanada with mozzarella cheese and Mushroom ( Espinaca, queso y champiñones)

Cuban Ham Croquette with Crackers

$0.90

Ground ham cakes breaded and deep fried

Order of 4 Croquette

$3.50

Chef Specialty/ Especialidad del Chef

Cuban Style Roasted Chicken Served with one side and a soda

$9.95

Grandma’s recipe roasted chicken leg quarter cooked in his own juices with sautéed onions and cilantro

Completas / Meals

All served with Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Fried Sweet plantains and a soda

Ropa Vieja

$14.95

Shredded Beef in a tomatoes sauce with bell peppers and onions served with yellow or white rice, black beans, fried sweet plantains, & a drink ( soda or Ice tea)

Roasted Pork

$14.95

Homemade mojo roasted pork, sautéed onions served with yellow or white rice, black beans, fried sweet plantains, & a drink ( soda or Ice tea)

Chicken Breast

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Breast with Sautéed Onions served with yellow or white rice, black beans, fried sweet plantains, & a drink ( soda or Ice tea)

Picadillo

$14.95

Cuban Style Ground Beef in a tomato sauce with olives, bell peppers, & onions served with yellow or white rice, black beans, fried sweet plantains, & a drink ( soda or Ice tea)

Kids Menu

(Served with French Fries and either milk, soda or juice)

Kids Hamburger

$4.95

Homemade Hamburger served with French Fries and a Choice of: Milk, Soda, or Juice

Kids Beef Hot Dog

$4.95

Beef Hot Dog served with French Fries and a Choice of: Milk, Soda, or Juice

Kids Cuban Grilled Cheese

$3.95

Grilled Cheese with Swiss Cheese served with French Fries and a Choice of: Milk, Soda, or Juice

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.95

Homemade Cheeseburger served with French Fries and a Choice of: Milk, Soda, or Juice

Salads

Cesar Salad (Ensalada Cesar)

$6.50

Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Cesar Dressing

House Salad (Ensalada de la Casa)

$7.50

Garden Salad with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and Onion with Choice of Dressing: Ranch or Greek

Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$9.99

Toasted Cuban Bread with homemade roasted pork, smoked ham, swiss cheese, pickle, and mustard

Media Noche (Midnight Sandwich)

$9.99

Toasted soft sweet bread with homemade roasted pork, smoked ham, swiss cheese, pickle, and mustard

Roasted Pork Sandwich (Pan con Lechon)

$9.99

Toasted Cuban Bread with homemade mojo roasted pork, sautéed onions.

Steak Sandwich (Pan con Bistec)

$10.25

Toasted Cuban bread with thin cut grilled steak, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, shoestring Fries.

Deluxe Croquette Sandwich

$9.99

Toasted Cuban bread with ground ham cakes breaded and deep fried, ham, swiss cheese, ketchup, and mustard.

Chicken Sandwich (Pan con Pechuga de Pollo)

$9.99

Toasted Cuban bread with grilled chicken breast, mojo sautéed onion , lettuce, tomatoes and mayo)

Shredded Beef Sandwich (Pan con Ropa Vieja)

$10.25

Toasted bread with shredded beef in tomato sauce, bell pepper and onions.

Cuban Hamburger (Hamburgesa Cubana)

$9.99

Fresh never frozen homemade hamburger with lettuce, tomatoes and sautéed onions, ketchup and mustard

Cuban Toast with Butter (Tostada Cubana con Mantequilla)

$1.95

Sides

Fried Sweet Plantains (Maduros)

$3.95

French Fries (Papas Fritas) Small

$1.85

French Fries (Papas Fritas) Large

$3.50

Plantain Chips (Mariquitas) Small

$3.50

Plantain Chips (Mariquitas) Large

$5.50

Yello Rice (Arroz Amarillo)

$2.95

Homemade Black Beans (Frijoles Negros)

$2.95

White Rice

$2.95

Homemade Pink Sauce

$0.95

Garlic and Cilantro Sauce

$0.95

Desserts

Homemade Cuban Flan

$4.75

Egg custard with caramelized melted sugar

Three Milk (Tres Leche)

$5.75

cake soaked in evaporated milk, condensed milk and heavy cream

Combos

Cuban Sandwich Combo

$11.99

Toasted Cuban Bread with homemade roasted pork, smoked ham, swiss cheese, pickle, and mustard serve with french fries or fried sweet plantains, & a Drink ( Soda or Ice Tea)

Cuban Toast Combo

$7.50

Buttered Cuban Toast with 2 Croquettes and a Cafe con Leche

Median Noche Combo

$11.99

Toasted soft sweet bread with homemade roasted pork, smoked ham, swiss cheese, pickle, and mustard Served with your choice of side: French Fries or Fried Sweet Plantains, & a Drink ( Soda or Ice Tea)

Roasted Pork Sandwich Combo

$11.99

Toasted Cuban Bread with homemade mojo roasted pork, sautéed onions served with your choice of side: French Fries or Fried Sweet Plantains, & a Drink ( Soda or Ice Tea)

Steak Sandwich Combo

$12.25

Toasted Cuban bread with thin cut grilled steak, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, shoestring Fries served with your choice of side: French Fries or Fried Sweet Plantains, & a Drink ( Soda or Ice Tea)

Deluxe Croquette Sandwich Combo

$11.99

Toasted Cuban bread with ground ham cakes breaded and deep fried, ham, swiss cheese, ketchup, and mustard served with your choice of side: French Fries or Fried Sweet Plantains, & a Drink ( Soda or Ice Tea)

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$11.99

Toasted Cuban bread with grilled chicken breast, mojo sautéed onion , lettuce, tomatoes and mayo served with your choice of side: French Fries or Fried Sweet Plantains, & a Drink ( Soda or Ice Tea)

Shredded Beef Sandwich Combo

$12.25

Toasted bread with shredded beef in tomato sauce, bell pepper and onions served with your choice of side: French Fries or Fried Sweet Plantains, & a Drink ( Soda or Ice Tea)

Cuban Hamburger Combo

$11.99

Fresh never frozen homemade hamburger with lettuce, tomatoes and sautéed onions, ketchup and mustard served with your choice of side: French Fries or Fried Sweet Plantains, & a Drink ( Soda or Ice Tea)

Half Cuban Sandwich Combo

$11.99

Half Cuban Sandwich with Yellow Rice, Black Beans, and a Drink ( Soda or Ice Tea)

Omelets and Scrambled Eggs

Served with Crackers (American Cheese or Swiss, Sweet Plantains, Onions, Ham, Tomatoes, Bell Pepper, Spinach, Mushroom)

- Combination of 2 Ingredients

$8.95

Choice of 2 ingredients

- Combination of 6 Ingredients

$10.95

Choice of 6 Ingredients

Plain Eggs

3 Eggs served with crackers

Scrambles

$6.50

3 Eggs

Omelet

$6.50

3 Eggs

Fried

$6.50

3 Eggs

NA Drinks

Sodas

$2.85

Sweet Tea

$2.85

Fresh Tropical Juice

$3.85

Natural Milkshake

$4.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.85

Cuban Sodas

$3.25

Club Soda

$1.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Half & Half Tea

$2.85

Arnold Palmer

$2.85

Coffee/Tea

Espresso (Colada)

$2.95

Large Cuban Espresso to Share

Cortadito

$3.25

Small Colada with a touch of Milk

Cafe con Leche

$3.95

Espresso with milk

American Coffee

$2.25

Tazo Tea

$2.75

Espresso (Shot)

$1.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
The best cuban flavor in town. Come in and enjoy!

