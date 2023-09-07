Chef Li’s Private Kitchen Chef Li’s Tacos
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come grab a bite with Chef Li! We serve authentic, fresh, flavorful food and we are local! We have multicultural dishes to take our guests on a around the world experience!
Location
428 Southland Drive, Lexington, KY 40503
