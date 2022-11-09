Chef Peter's Bistro 19260 N. Westbrook Parkway
19260 N. Westbrook Parkway
Peoria, AZ 85382
Breakfast
The Works Breakfast
Two eggs any style with your choice of apple wood smoked bacon, ham steak or sausage, served with hash browns & your choice of toast
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs* any style over grilled corn tortillas, topped with our delicious house salsa, served with house potatoes, refried beans & a side of sour cream.
Chilaquiles Platter
Two eggs* any style over, corn chips, green salsa & mixed cheese. Served with a side of refried beans & sour cream.
BBQ Breakfast Skilllet
Two eggs* any style over a bed of chef’s choice of BBQ meat (ask your server about today’s selection), house potatoes, grilled peppers, caramelized onions & mixed cheese. Served with a side of house salsa, sour cream
Meat Lovers Omelette
Three eggs with apple wood smoked bacon, ham & sausage topped with melted cheese, served with House potatoes & your choice of toast
The Veggie Omelette
Three eggs with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach & topped with cheese, served with House potatoes & your choice of toast
Mid-West Scramble
Two scrambled eggs with diced ham, sausage, bell peppers, onions & topped with cheese, served with House potatoes & your choice of toast
Breakfast Quesadilla
A large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with eggs, bacon, sausage, cheese onions and tomatoes, served with a side of our fresh salsa
Breakfast Burrito
tortilla, eggs, meat, cheese, onions, peppers, potatoes, toast
Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Two fried Eggs, American cheese and your choice of apple wood smoked bacon, ham steak or sausage, served with fresh fruit
Corned Beef Hash
Two Eggs *cooked to order with corned beef hash served with House potatoes & your choice of toast
Country Fried Chicken
Golden fried chicken breast smothered with in our country gravy served house potatoes & fresh fruit
Biscuits & Gravy - Half
Classic favorite! Golden brown open-faced biscuit topped with our delicious sausage gravy , served with golden hash browns & fresh fruit
Biscuits & Gravy - Full
Classic favorite! Golden brown open-faced biscuit topped with our delicious sausage gravy , served with golden hash browns & fresh fruit
Eggs Benedict
Traditional-Old time favorite! Sliced ham & poached eggs* on an English muffin, served with golden hash browns & topped with hollandaise sauce.
Salmon Eggs Benedict - Half
Poached eggs* & wild caught smoked salmon on an English muffin, served with golden hash browns & topped with hollandaise sauce and more salmon!
Pancake Platter - Half
4 Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes, two eggs any style with your choice of apple wood smoked bacon or sausage served with warm maple syrup and butter
French Toast Platter - Half
Thick sliced egg bread, battered, grilled, and dusted with powdered sugar, two eggs any style with your choice of apple wood smoked bacon or sausage served with warm maple syrup and butter
Bowl of Oatmeal
A bowl of homemade oatmeal topped with brown sugar & raisins, served with choice of toast.
Sides
Soup & Salad
Soup - Cup
Soup - Bowl
House Salad - Half
House Salad - Full
Chef Salad - Half
Romaine lettuce with Ham, Turkey, Egg, Bacon and Cheese. Choice of Dressing
Cran-Apple Salad - Half
Crisp lettuce topped with our marinated grilled chicken breast, craisins, apples, caramelized peaches and candied pecans. Served with our raspberry walnut vinaigrette
Caesar Salad - Half
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our house Caesar dressing, grated parmesan cheese and garlic croutons
Greek Salad - Half
Kalamata olives, feta cheese, cucumbers, bell peppers, onion and tomato over crisp lettuce. Served with our homemade Greek dressing
Par 2 Salad - Half
White albacore tuna salad or chicken salad, swiss cheese, red onion, egg & tomato over a bed of lettuce
Strawberry Summer Salad - Half
Crisp mixed greens, baby spinach, sliced strawberries, red onion, candied pecans & Feta cheese. Drizzled with our raspberry walnut vinaigrette
Smoked Salmon Salad - Half
Crisp mixed greens, topped with tomato, bell peppers, artichokes hearts, red onion & Parmesan cheese Served with a side of our honey mustard
Appetizers
Quesadilla
Petite fillet or marinated grilled breast of chicken, tomatoes & cheese., served with sour cream & salsa
Calamari
Breaded calamari served with your choice of sweet or spicy chili sauce
Chicken Tenders
All white meat chicken breast battered & seasoned to perfection. Served with French fries.
Onion Rings
Chef Peter’s favorite hand battered & golden brown. Served with ranch dressing
Shrimp Basket
Six breaded & fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce & French fries
Chicken Wings - Half
Served with Celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese, Hot or Mild
Sauteed Shrimp
Garlic-Butter Sautéed shrimp in our own special house seasoning served with garlic bread
Mozzarella Sticks
French Fries Basket
Sweet fries basket
Burgers & Sandwiches
Angus Burger
Angus burger grilled to order & Served w/lettuce, tomato & onion
Turkey Burger
Grilled Turkey Patty Served w/lettuce, tomato & onion.
Patty Melt
Grilled to order with grilled onions & melted swiss cheese on grilled Rye Bread
The Veggie Burger
1/3-pound chipotle black bean veggie patty, grilled to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato and onion
Jumbo Hot Dog
A quarter pound all beef Hot Dog. Topped with tomatoes & onion
Bistro Sliders
Two delicious sliders. Your choice of: Petite fillet w/ au jus, Grilled chicken Breast w/swiss, or Pulled pork with BBQ Sauce
Philly Cheesesteak
Tender slow roasted petite fillet with sautéed onions, green pepper and melted swiss cheese
Reuben Sandwich
Tender sliced corned beef brisket topped w/sauerkraut, melted Swiss & 1000 Island dressing
Club Sandwich
Smoked ham, roasted turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onions. Served on your choice of bread.
Gyro Pita Sandwich
Tender sliced beef & lamb, Served on pita bread w/tomato, onions & tzatziki sauce
Parmesan Crust Chicken Sandwich
Crisp-tender chicken breast with the most amazing Parmesan crust
Bistro Chicken Salad Sandwich
Gourmet chicken salad on wheat bread w/tomato & lettuce
Bistro Tuna Salad Sandwich
Gourmet albacore tuna salad on wheat bread w/tomato & lettuce
French Dip
Thin sliced tender slow roasted petite fillet on a hoagie roll served w/au-jus
Tuna Melt w/cheese
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on your choice of toasted bread.
Ham & Cheese
Cold or Grilled) Piled high, tender thin sliced smoked ham & swiss cheese on your choice of Bread
D-BBQ Pork Sandwich
Slow smoked pulled pork topped with Chef Peter’s favorite sweet & zesty BBQ sauce
Primerib sandwich
Grilled Cheese sandwich
Cod Sandwich
Ribs Basket
Fathers day BBQ Special
Dessert
Lunch Sides
Golf Specials
Taco Tuesday
Starters
Quesadilla
Petite fillet or marinated grilled breast of chicken, tomatoes & cheese, served with sour cream & salsa
Calamari
Breaded calamari served with your choice of sweet or spicy chili sauce
Chicken Tenders
All white meat chicken breast battered & seasoned to perfection. Served with French fries
Onion Rings
Chef Peter’s favorite hand battered & golden brown. Served with ranch dressing
Shrimp Basket
Six breaded & fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce & French fries
Chicken Wings - Half
Served with Celery & your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese, Hot or Mild.
Sauteed Shrimp
Garlic-Butter Sautéed shrimp in our own special house seasoning served with garlic bread
Mozzarella Sticks
Bistro Sliders
Basket fries
Sweet fries basket
Cheese Curds
Pork Bites
Pig Wings
Sweet Corn Nuggets
Entrees
Chicken Carbonara
Italian favorite dish of marinated grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, cured bacon, Spaghetti & fresh cracked black pepper in a delicious silky carbonara sauce over noodles
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Italian breaded chicken breast stuffed with Canadian bacon swiss and mozzarella cheese topped with our delicious hollandaise sauce
Parmesan Crust Chicken
Crisp-tender chicken breast with the most amazing Parmesan crust
Beef Stroganoff - Half
Fall-apart tender steak & our homemade Stroganoff sauce served over Fetuccini noodles
Petite Fillet Medallions
Tender slow roasted Petite Fillet sliced in medallions and topped with our Merlot reduced demi-glace.
Short Rib Platter
Fall-apart tender braised boneless short ribs topped with sautéed mushrooms and our Merlot reduced demi-glace
Grilled Salmon Fillet
Fresh salmon fillet seasoned & grilled to perfection topped with our delicious lemon-butter caper sauce.
Herb Roasted Pork Loin
Tender slow roasted Pork Loin sliced in medallions and topped with our Chipotle raspberry sauce
Sauteed Shrimp Platter
Garlic-buttered sautéed shrimp seasoned with our special house seasoning, served with garlic bread.
Mediterranean Tilapia
Grilled to perfection and topped with our delicious lemon-butter caper sauce
Garlic butter pork chop
Fish Fry
Icelandic lemon herb seasoned cod fillets, grilled or deep Fried to perfection. served with french fries & cole slaw.
Walleye
Lemon herb seasoned Walleye fillets grilled, or deep Fried to perfection. served with french fries & cole slaw.
Prime Rib
Tender slow roasted Choice Prime Rib, served w/ Au jus
NY Steak
8oz tender and perfectly seasoned NY Strip is grilled to perfection.
Rib Eye Steak
Chef Peter’s Favorite - An 8oz tender and perfectly seasoned Rib Eye steak grilled to perfection
Spaghetti- Half
Spaghetti - Full
Surf & Turf
Liver & onions
Shrimp Scampi
Mexican chimichanga
Schnitzel
Steak Toscana
Sides
Beverages
Dinner Sandwiches
Dinner Salads
D- Chicken Summer Salad
D-Salmon Salad
D-Apple Chicken Cran
D- Ceasar Salad
D-Greek Salad
D-Par 2 Salad
D-Chef Salad
Taco Salad Supreme
Crispy lettuce mix topped with your choice of petite filet, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions & sour cream served in a crispy taco shell
Wine Down Wensday
N/A Beverages
Coffee -HOUSE
Coffee -DECAF
Coffee -Specialty
Tea - Hot
Tea -Iced
Tea - Rasp Iced
Tea - BTL Iced
Milk
Water-BOTTLED
Coke
Coke -DIET
Dr Pepper
Lemonade
Root Beer
Sprite
Fanta
Ginger Ale
Club Soda
Soda -CANNED
Arnold Palmer
Juice
Red Bull
Smoothies
Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
19260 N. Westbrook Parkway, Peoria, AZ 85382