  Peoria
  Chef Peter's Bistro - 19260 N. Westbrook Parkway
Chef Peter's Bistro 19260 N. Westbrook Parkway

No reviews yet

19260 N. Westbrook Parkway

Peoria, AZ 85382

Order Again

SNACKS

Chips

$1.50

Breakfast

The Works Breakfast

$13.00

Two eggs any style with your choice of apple wood smoked bacon, ham steak or sausage, served with hash browns & your choice of toast

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Two eggs* any style over grilled corn tortillas, topped with our delicious house salsa, served with house potatoes, refried beans & a side of sour cream.

Chilaquiles Platter

$13.00

Two eggs* any style over, corn chips, green salsa & mixed cheese. Served with a side of refried beans & sour cream.

BBQ Breakfast Skilllet

$13.00

Two eggs* any style over a bed of chef’s choice of BBQ meat (ask your server about today’s selection), house potatoes, grilled peppers, caramelized onions & mixed cheese. Served with a side of house salsa, sour cream

Meat Lovers Omelette

$12.00

Three eggs with apple wood smoked bacon, ham & sausage topped with melted cheese, served with House potatoes & your choice of toast

The Veggie Omelette

$11.00

Three eggs with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach & topped with cheese, served with House potatoes & your choice of toast

Mid-West Scramble

$11.00

Two scrambled eggs with diced ham, sausage, bell peppers, onions & topped with cheese, served with House potatoes & your choice of toast

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.00

A large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with eggs, bacon, sausage, cheese onions and tomatoes, served with a side of our fresh salsa

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

tortilla, eggs, meat, cheese, onions, peppers, potatoes, toast

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Two fried Eggs, American cheese and your choice of apple wood smoked bacon, ham steak or sausage, served with fresh fruit

Corned Beef Hash

$13.00

Two Eggs *cooked to order with corned beef hash served with House potatoes & your choice of toast

Country Fried Chicken

$14.00

Golden fried chicken breast smothered with in our country gravy served house potatoes & fresh fruit

Biscuits & Gravy - Half

$11.00

Classic favorite! Golden brown open-faced biscuit topped with our delicious sausage gravy , served with golden hash browns & fresh fruit

Biscuits & Gravy - Full

$13.00

Classic favorite! Golden brown open-faced biscuit topped with our delicious sausage gravy , served with golden hash browns & fresh fruit

Eggs Benedict

$11.00

Traditional-Old time favorite! Sliced ham & poached eggs* on an English muffin, served with golden hash browns & topped with hollandaise sauce.

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Traditional-Old time favorite! Sliced ham & poached eggs* on an English muffin, served with golden hash browns & topped with hollandaise sauce.

Salmon Eggs Benedict - Half

$13.00

Poached eggs* & wild caught smoked salmon on an English muffin, served with golden hash browns & topped with hollandaise sauce and more salmon!

Salmon Eggs Benedict - Full

$16.00

Poached eggs* & wild caught smoked salmon on an English muffin, served with golden hash browns & topped with hollandaise sauce and more salmon!

Pancake Platter - Half

$11.00

4 Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes, two eggs any style with your choice of apple wood smoked bacon or sausage served with warm maple syrup and butter

Pancake Platter - Full

$14.00

4 Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes, two eggs any style with your choice of apple wood smoked bacon or sausage served with warm maple syrup and butter

French Toast Platter - Half

$11.00

Thick sliced egg bread, battered, grilled, and dusted with powdered sugar, two eggs any style with your choice of apple wood smoked bacon or sausage served with warm maple syrup and butter

French Toast Platter - Full

$14.00

Thick sliced egg bread, battered, grilled, and dusted with powdered sugar, two eggs any style with your choice of apple wood smoked bacon or sausage served with warm maple syrup and butter

Bowl of Oatmeal

$8.00

A bowl of homemade oatmeal topped with brown sugar & raisins, served with choice of toast.

Sides

Hash Browns

$1.99

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Fresh Fruit

$1.99

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.99

Applewood Bacon

$3.49

Turkey Bacon

$3.49

Ham

$3.49

Sausage

$3.49

Soup & Salad

Soup - Cup

$4.00

Soup - Bowl

$7.00

House Salad - Half

$7.00

House Salad - Full

$9.00

Chef Salad - Half

$11.00

Romaine lettuce with Ham, Turkey, Egg, Bacon and Cheese. Choice of Dressing

Chef Salad - Full

$14.00

Romaine lettuce with Ham, Turkey, Egg, Bacon and Cheese. Choice of Dressing

Cran-Apple Salad - Half

$12.00

Crisp lettuce topped with our marinated grilled chicken breast, craisins, apples, caramelized peaches and candied pecans. Served with our raspberry walnut vinaigrette

Cran-Apple Salad - Full

$14.00

Crisp lettuce topped with our marinated grilled chicken breast, craisins, apples, caramelized peaches and candied pecans. Served with our raspberry walnut vinaigrette

Caesar Salad - Half

$9.00

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our house Caesar dressing, grated parmesan cheese and garlic croutons

Caesar Salad - Full

$11.00

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our house Caesar dressing, grated parmesan cheese and garlic croutons

Greek Salad - Half

$10.00

Kalamata olives, feta cheese, cucumbers, bell peppers, onion and tomato over crisp lettuce. Served with our homemade Greek dressing

Greek Salad - Full

$12.00

Kalamata olives, feta cheese, cucumbers, bell peppers, onion and tomato over crisp lettuce. Served with our homemade Greek dressing

Par 2 Salad - Half

$11.00

White albacore tuna salad or chicken salad, swiss cheese, red onion, egg & tomato over a bed of lettuce

Par 2 Salad - Full

$14.00

White albacore tuna salad, chicken salad, swiss cheese, red onion, egg & tomato over a bed of lettuce

Strawberry Summer Salad - Half

$11.00

Crisp mixed greens, baby spinach, sliced strawberries, red onion, candied pecans & Feta cheese. Drizzled with our raspberry walnut vinaigrette

Strawberry Summer Salad - Full

$14.00

Crisp mixed greens, baby spinach, sliced strawberries, red onion, candied pecans & Feta cheese. Drizzled with our raspberry walnut vinaigrette

Smoked Salmon Salad - Half

$14.00

Crisp mixed greens, topped with tomato, bell peppers, artichokes hearts, red onion & Parmesan cheese Served with a side of our honey mustard

Smoked Salmon Salad - Full

$18.00

Crisp mixed greens, topped with tomato, bell peppers, artichokes hearts, red onion & Parmesan cheese Served with a side of our honey mustard

Appetizers

Quesadilla

$13.00

Petite fillet or marinated grilled breast of chicken, tomatoes & cheese., served with sour cream & salsa

Calamari

$12.00Out of stock

Breaded calamari served with your choice of sweet or spicy chili sauce

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

All white meat chicken breast battered & seasoned to perfection. Served with French fries.

Onion Rings

$11.00

Chef Peter’s favorite hand battered & golden brown. Served with ranch dressing

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Six breaded & fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce & French fries

Chicken Wings - Half

$11.00

Served with Celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese, Hot or Mild

Chicken Wings - Full

$15.00

Served with Celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese, Hot or Mild

Sauteed Shrimp

$12.00

Garlic-Butter Sautéed shrimp in our own special house seasoning served with garlic bread

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

French Fries Basket

$7.00

Sweet fries basket

$8.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Angus Burger

$12.00

Angus burger grilled to order & Served w/lettuce, tomato & onion

Turkey Burger

$11.00

Grilled Turkey Patty Served w/lettuce, tomato & onion.

Patty Melt

$11.00

Grilled to order with grilled onions & melted swiss cheese on grilled Rye Bread

The Veggie Burger

$12.00

1/3-pound chipotle black bean veggie patty, grilled to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato and onion

Jumbo Hot Dog

$9.00

A quarter pound all beef Hot Dog. Topped with tomatoes & onion

Bistro Sliders

$13.00

Two delicious sliders. Your choice of: Petite fillet w/ au jus, Grilled chicken Breast w/swiss, or Pulled pork with BBQ Sauce

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Tender slow roasted petite fillet with sautéed onions, green pepper and melted swiss cheese

Reuben Sandwich

$14.00

Tender sliced corned beef brisket topped w/sauerkraut, melted Swiss & 1000 Island dressing

Club Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked ham, roasted turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onions. Served on your choice of bread.

Gyro Pita Sandwich

$13.00

Tender sliced beef & lamb, Served on pita bread w/tomato, onions & tzatziki sauce

Parmesan Crust Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crisp-tender chicken breast with the most amazing Parmesan crust

Bistro Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Gourmet chicken salad on wheat bread w/tomato & lettuce

Bistro Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Gourmet albacore tuna salad on wheat bread w/tomato & lettuce

French Dip

$13.00

Thin sliced tender slow roasted petite fillet on a hoagie roll served w/au-jus

Tuna Melt w/cheese

$12.00

BLT

$12.00

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on your choice of toasted bread.

Ham & Cheese

$12.00

Cold or Grilled) Piled high, tender thin sliced smoked ham & swiss cheese on your choice of Bread

D-BBQ Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Slow smoked pulled pork topped with Chef Peter’s favorite sweet & zesty BBQ sauce

Primerib sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Cheese sandwich

$10.00

Cod Sandwich

$14.00

Ribs Basket

$13.00

Fathers day BBQ Special

$17.00

Dessert

Ice Cream - 1 scoop

$2.00

Ice Cream - 2 scoops

$3.00

Lemon Marscapone

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Dessert of the Day

$6.00

Lunch Sides

Lunch Sides

Golf Specials

$2 Beer

$2.00

$3 Draft

$3.00

Free Hotdog

$4 Hotdog

$4.00

Taco Tuesday

Taco Special

$12.00

$3 Maragrita

$3.00

Starters

Quesadilla

$14.00

Petite fillet or marinated grilled breast of chicken, tomatoes & cheese, served with sour cream & salsa

Calamari

$12.00Out of stock

Breaded calamari served with your choice of sweet or spicy chili sauce

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

All white meat chicken breast battered & seasoned to perfection. Served with French fries

Onion Rings

$11.00

Chef Peter’s favorite hand battered & golden brown. Served with ranch dressing

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Six breaded & fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce & French fries

Chicken Wings - Half

$11.00

Served with Celery & your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese, Hot or Mild.

Chicken Wings - Full

$15.00

Served with Celery & your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese, Hot or Mild.

Sauteed Shrimp

$12.00

Garlic-Butter Sautéed shrimp in our own special house seasoning served with garlic bread

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Bistro Sliders

$13.00

Basket fries

$7.00

Sweet fries basket

$8.00

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Pork Bites

$14.00

Pig Wings

$11.00

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$11.00

Soup & Salad

Cup-Soup

$4.00

Bowl-Soup

$7.00

House Salad-Half

$7.00

House Salad-Full

$9.00

Entrees

Chicken Carbonara

$18.00

Italian favorite dish of marinated grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, cured bacon, Spaghetti & fresh cracked black pepper in a delicious silky carbonara sauce over noodles

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$18.00

Italian breaded chicken breast stuffed with Canadian bacon swiss and mozzarella cheese topped with our delicious hollandaise sauce

Parmesan Crust Chicken

$18.00

Crisp-tender chicken breast with the most amazing Parmesan crust

Beef Stroganoff - Half

$14.00

Fall-apart tender steak & our homemade Stroganoff sauce served over Fetuccini noodles

Beef Stroganoff - Full

$18.00

Fall-apart tender steak & our homemade Stroganoff sauce served over Fetuccini noodles

Petite Fillet Medallions

$22.00

Tender slow roasted Petite Fillet sliced in medallions and topped with our Merlot reduced demi-glace.

Short Rib Platter

$19.00

Fall-apart tender braised boneless short ribs topped with sautéed mushrooms and our Merlot reduced demi-glace

Grilled Salmon Fillet

$21.00

Fresh salmon fillet seasoned & grilled to perfection topped with our delicious lemon-butter caper sauce.

Herb Roasted Pork Loin

$16.00

Tender slow roasted Pork Loin sliced in medallions and topped with our Chipotle raspberry sauce

Sauteed Shrimp Platter

$20.00

Garlic-buttered sautéed shrimp seasoned with our special house seasoning, served with garlic bread.

Mediterranean Tilapia

$17.00

Grilled to perfection and topped with our delicious lemon-butter caper sauce

Garlic butter pork chop

$20.00

Fish Fry

$14.00

Icelandic lemon herb seasoned cod fillets, grilled or deep Fried to perfection. served with french fries & cole slaw.

Walleye

$16.00

Lemon herb seasoned Walleye fillets grilled, or deep Fried to perfection. served with french fries & cole slaw.

Prime Rib

$24.00+

Tender slow roasted Choice Prime Rib, served w/ Au jus

NY Steak

$21.00

8oz tender and perfectly seasoned NY Strip is grilled to perfection.

Rib Eye Steak

$21.00

Chef Peter’s Favorite - An 8oz tender and perfectly seasoned Rib Eye steak grilled to perfection

Spaghetti- Half

$15.00

Spaghetti - Full

$18.00

Surf & Turf

$20.00

Liver & onions

$18.00

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Mexican chimichanga

$16.00

Schnitzel

$16.00

Steak Toscana

$24.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.49

BBQ Beans

$3.49

French Fries

$3.49

Golden fried to crispy perfection.

Fresh Fruit

$3.49

Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

Rice Pilaf

$3.49

Vegetable of the Day

$3.49

sweet fries

$3.49

onion rings

$3.49Out of stock

side salad

$3.49

Cottage Cheese

$3.49

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Pita Bread

$2.00

Dessert

Lemon Marscapone

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Dessert of the Day

$6.00

Beverages

Coffee, Tea

$3.00

Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte, Mocha

$6.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Lemonade

$3.00

Orange, Apple Juice

$3.00

Dinner Sandwiches

D-Patty Melt

$15.00

Grilled to order with grilled onions & melted swiss cheese on grilled Rye bread

D-Angus Burger

$15.00

D-French Dip

$15.00

D-Parm Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

D-Philly

$15.00

D-Reuben

$16.00

D-BBQ Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Slow smoked pulled pork topped with Chef Peter’s favorite sweet & zesty BBQ sauce

Dinner Salads

D- Chicken Summer Salad

$16.00+

D-Salmon Salad

$15.00+

D-Apple Chicken Cran

$16.00+

D- Ceasar Salad

$10.00+

D-Greek Salad

$12.00+

D-Par 2 Salad

$16.00+

D-Chef Salad

$14.00+

Taco Salad Supreme

$18.00

Crispy lettuce mix topped with your choice of petite filet, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions & sour cream served in a crispy taco shell

Wine Down Wensday

2ND Tier White

$16.00

2ND Tier Red

$16.00

House White

$13.00

House Red

$13.00

Happy Hour Caprise

$8.00

Caprise

$10.00

Cover Charge

Cover Charge

$3.00

N/A Beverages

Coffee -HOUSE

$2.50

Coffee -DECAF

$2.50

Coffee -Specialty

$2.50

Tea - Hot

$2.50

Tea -Iced

$2.50

Tea - Rasp Iced

$3.00

Tea - BTL Iced

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Water-BOTTLED

$1.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke -DIET

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Soda -CANNED

$1.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Smoothies

$3.00

Water

Vistas Menu

$3 Misc

$3.00

Cocktails

$10.00

White Claw

$8.00

Beer

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

19260 N. Westbrook Parkway, Peoria, AZ 85382

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

