American
Burgers
Chicken

Chef Rich's Kitchen Chef Rich's Kitchen

241 Reviews

$$

2521 W Schrock Rd

Westerville, OH 43081

Good Ol' American Burger
12 Wings
6 Wings

Starters

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$6.50

Mozzarella Sticks in Egg Roll Wrappers w/Marinara

Ghost Pepper Mac & Smoked Brisket Egg Rolls

Ghost Pepper Mac & Smoked Brisket Egg Rolls

$5.50+Out of stock

1/3 lb Egg Rolls Stuffed with Smoked Brisket and Ghost Pepper Mac n Cheese

Reuben Egg Rolls

Reuben Egg Rolls

$5.50+

House Prepared Corned Beef, Sauerkraut and Swiss in an Egg Roll Wrapper Served with Our Zesty House Made 1000 Island

Hand Breaded Pollack Meal

Pollack, Fries, Drink

$10.00

Hand Breaded Pollack, Fresh Cut Fries, Drink

Burgers & Sandwiches

Buckeye Cheesesteak Sandwich

Buckeye Cheesesteak Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

6 oz Shaved Ribeye w/Onions, Peppers and Horseradish Beer Cheese

Good Ol' American Burger

Good Ol' American Burger

$11.00

6 oz Patty w/Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle. Your Choice of Cheese

Mac Daddy Burger

Mac Daddy Burger

$13.00

6 oz Patty w/Thick Cut Bacon, Ghost Pepper Mac n Cheese and Onion Straws

PB&J Burger

PB&J Burger

$13.00

6 oz Patty w/Thick Cut Bacon, Peanut Butter, Beer Battered Jalapeno Coins and Swiss

Sriracha Burger

Sriracha Burger

$13.00

6 oz Sriracha Beef Patty w/Caramelized Onions, Thick Cut Bacon, Sriracha Ranch Sauce, Swiss and Lettuce

*NEW* Triple B Burger

*NEW* Triple B Burger

$14.50

Burger. Bacon. Brisket. Our 7 oz Custom Steak Patty, Thick Cut Hickory Smoked Bacon, Smoked Beef Brisket, Pickled Onions Sauteed in BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, Pickles

*NEW* Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/Fries

*NEW* Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/Fries

$10.00

Marinated, Perfectly Seasoned, Grilled. Served on a Toasted Pretzel Bun w/ Lettuce and Tomato. Comes With Our Fresh Cut Double Fried Fries

*NEW* Grilled Chicken Deluxe Sandwich w/Fries

*NEW* Grilled Chicken Deluxe Sandwich w/Fries

$12.50

Marinated, Perfectly Seasoned, Grilled. Served on a Toasted Pretzel Bun with Tomato Bacon Relish, Smoked Gouda and Lettuce. Comes With Our Fresh Cut Double Fried Fries.

*NEW* Fried Chicken Sandwich w/Fries

*NEW* Fried Chicken Sandwich w/Fries

$10.00

Marinated and Seasoned Boneless Breast, Hand Breaded and Deep Fried to Crispy, Juicy Perfection. On a Toasted Pretzel Bun w/Lettuce and Tomato. Served With Our Fresh Cut Double Fried Fries

6 Piece Wings

6 Wings

6 Wings

$6.00

6 All Flaps

$9.50

6 All Drummies

$9.50

12 Piece Wings

12 Wings

12 Wings

$12.00

12 All Flaps

$18.00

12 All Drummies

$18.00

Greek

5pc. Falafel

5pc. Falafel

$6.50

Served on a Bed of Lettuce w/House Made Greek Dressing

Gyro

Gyro

$7.50

Traditional Greek Sandwich w/Lamb-Beef Mixture, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and House Made Greek Dressing on Grilled Pita Bread

Chicken Shawarma

$7.50

Same As Gyro, But With Our Marinated, Grilled Breast Meat

Veggie Pita

$6.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Cucumber and House Made Greek Dressing

Greek Salad

$7.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Banana Peppers, Feta Cheese and House Greek Dressing

Hummus

$6.50

Fresh Made. Served with Grilled Pita and Cucumber Slices

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Uniqely Seasoned. Served with House Greek Dressing

Greek Wrap

Greek Wrap

$9.00

Jasmine Rice, Choice of Gyro or Marinated Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoe, Onion, Banana Peppers, Feta Cheese all Rolled in a Tomato Basil Wrap

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.50+

Side Salad

$4.50

Pita Bread

$1.50

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$5.00Out of stock

Traditional Greek desert made with walnuts, almonds and chocolate.

Buckeyes

$3.00Out of stock

Drinks

Coke

$0.94

Diet Coke

$0.94

Diet Dr. Pepper

$0.94

Dr. Pepper

$0.94

Mountain Dew

$0.94

Root Beer

$1.41

Sprite

$0.94

Unsweet Tea

$1.41

Water

Fresh Lemonade

$1.74

Fresh Blueberry Lemonade

$1.74

WING SAUCE

ASIAN SENSATION

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

BUFFALO

$0.75

CHERRY BOMB

$0.75

CHIPOTLE BBQ

$0.75

CHIPOTLE HONEY

$0.75

HONEY HABANERO

$0.75

HONEY SRIRACHA

$0.75

SPICY GARLIC

$0.75

CAROLINA GOLD

TERIYAKI

MOROCCAN BBQ

DRESSING

GREEK DRESSING

$0.75

BLUE CHEESE

$0.75

RANCH

$0.75

MARINARA

$0.75

1000 Island

$0.75

KIDS MENU

DOG TAIL/FRIES

DOG TAIL/FRIES

$5.00

All Angus Beef Hot Dog Wrapped in an Egg Roll Wrapper and Fried. Served with 4 oz Fries

GRILLED CHEESE/FRIES

$4.00

CRISPY CHICKEN NUGGETS(4) W/FRIES

$5.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fast, friendly and fresh. We serve gourmet burgers, the best chicken wings and many other unique items all made from high quality, fresh ingredients. Taste the difference. M-TH 11-8 FRI-SAT 11-9

2521 W Schrock Rd, Westerville, OH 43081

