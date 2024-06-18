Chef’s kitchen 400 Jerome Ln
400 Jerome Ln
Cahokia, IL 62206
Heavy's Hoagie
- Maggie Waggie Seafood
fried catfish & shrimp with tomato, lettuce, banana peppers, onions and tartar sauce$16.00
- Lil Bam
turkey, chicken breast, sliced beef, bacon, provel cheese, spicy mayo and pickles$15.00
- Big Bam
double meats turkey breast, chicken breast, sliced beef, bacon, provel cheese, spicy mayo and pickles$20.00
- Det Det Steak
slice beef, mushrooms, Provel cheese with peppercorn aioli$16.00
- Nin' Garden
portobello mushroom, broccoli with garlic parmesan sauce$13.00
Burgers
- Bacon Man Burger
5oz patty, thick slices bacon, american cheese, bacon aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions.$14.00
- Flamin' Turkey Burger
-Jalapeno and mushroom infuse turkey patty, swiss cheese, turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato, butter pickles , onions with made from scratch garlic parmesan sauce .$14.00
- Rosie's Garden Burger
fried portobello mushroom, made from scratch garlic parmesan sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions$14.00
- Phat Man Burger
2 beef patties, 2 slices of cheese, peppercorn aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions$14.00
- Lil Man burger
(1) beef patty, american cheese, peppercorn aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions$10.00
Entree'
- Lamb Chop (half or whole rack)
blacken lollipops lamb chops topped with made from scratch onion jam, served with potato cakes and mixed greens
- Cajun Seafood Duo
blacken salmon topped with Cajun shrimp cream sauce served with a potato cake and broccoli$24.00
- Chicken Box (4pc or8 pc)*
choice of 4pc or 8pc (dark, mixed or white meat) served fries and roll.
- Fish & Fries
catfish filets (fried, grilled or blackened) served with fries and made from scratch apple jalapeno slaw with house made tartar sauce.$16.00
- Shrimp Platter
(8) shrimps(fried, grilled or blackened) served with fries and made from scratch apple jalapeno slaw with house made tartar sauce.$18.00
- St. Louis Style Broccoli Fried Rice
broccoli, eggs, onions, bean sprouts topped with sriracha and yum yum sauce$10.00
- 6pc Chicken wings
(6) whole crispy naked or bread wings served with fries and roll.$15.00
- Turkey Tips
crispy smoked turkey tails drizzled with BBQ sauce served with made from scratch Apple Jalapeno slaw and seasoned chips$13.00
Pastas
- Shrimp Scampi Pasta
sautéed shrimps served with made from scratch garlic butter sauce *add salmon, shrimp or catfish (fried, grilled or blackened) for an additional charge*$17.00
- Southwest Chicken Pasta
grilled chicken and black bean corn salsa with Cajun cream sauce. *add salmon, shrimp or catfish (fried, grilled or blackened) - for additional charge*$16.00
- Alfredo pasta
penne noodles with made from scratch alfredo sauce served with garlic bread. *add salmon, shrimp or catfish (fried, grilled or blackened) - for additional charge*$10.00
Salads
- chef's garden salad
mixed greens, red onions, cucumbers banana peppers, Provel cheese, made from scratch charred tomato vinaigrette dressing,$8.00
- Caesar salad
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house made croutons and Caesar dressing.$6.00
- Tortilla salad
mixed greens tossed in ranch dressing served with grape tomato, black bean corn salsa and topped with tortilla strips and made from scratch chipotle crema'$8.00
Sandwiches
- Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Breast(fried, grilled or blackened), drizzled in made from scratch sweet & spicy sauce with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions.$15.00
- Fish or Salmon Sandwich
catfish or salmon (fried, grilled or blackened), mixed greens, made from scratch apple jalapeño slaw, with house made tartar sauce, pickle, onion and tomatoes.$16.00
Tacos & Quesadillas
Sides
- French Fries$5.00
- Apple Jalapeno slaw$4.00
- Extra sauce$1.00
- cheese sauce$3.00
- cajun sauce$3.00
- bacon(2 slices)$5.00
- black bean corn salsa$1.00
- broccoli$3.00
- side - St. Louis Style Broccoli Fried Rice$5.00
- side - Penn Alfredo$5.00
- garlic bread$2.00
- seasoned potato chip$5.00
- (7)shrimps$8.00
- salmon$8.00
- catfish$6.00
- chicken breast$5.00
- chicken leg$2.00
- chicken thigh$2.00
- chicken wing$3.00
- potato cake$3.00
Drinks
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Takeout and catering
