Chef Samir's 1218 Bridford Parkway Unit S

1218 Bridford Parkway Unit S

Greensboro, NC 27407

#1-6 Cold Appetizers

#1 Hummus

$6.99

Chick Peas, blended with tahina sauce, fresh garlic, freshly squeezed lemon, cumin, topped with olive oil.

#2 Hummus with Ground Beef

$8.99

Chick peas, blended with tahina sauce, fresh garlic, cumin and ground beef, topped with olive oil.

#3 Babaganoush

$6.99

Grilled eggplant, blended with tahina sauce, fresh garlic, freshly squeezed lemon, parsley, yogurt and topped with olive oil.

#4 Egyptian Yogurt with Cucumber

$6.99

Strained homemade yogurt with thinly sliced cucumbers and mint, topped with olive oil.

#5 Tahina Dip

$6.99

Tahini sauce mixed with crushed fresh garlic, vinegar, cumin, parsley, lemon juice.

#6 Feta Cheese

$6.99

Cubes of feta cheese mixed with tomatoes, topped with parsley and extra virgin olive oil.

Add Feta

$1.99

Add Pita

$1.00

#7-19 Hot Appetizers

#7 Falafel

$6.99

5 pieces of deep fried split chick peas, fresh herbs, onions and garlic, and spices.

#8 Fava Beans

$6.99

Fava beans mixed with tomatoes and herbs.

#9 Moussakka

$6.99

Fried eggplant, sweet pepper, garlic, onions, vinegar and crushed tomato.

#10 Calf Liver

$7.99

Thinly sliced calf liver marinated with garlic, fresh pepper, vinegar, salt and cumin.

#11 Fried Calamari

$7.99

Sliced calamari fried with our special seasoning.

#12 Calamari with Tomato Sauce

$7.99

Sliced calamari fried with Chef’s special homemade tomato sauce.

#13 Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

$7.99

Four jumbo shrimp cooked in a garlic creamy sauce.

#14 Shrimp in a Basket

$7.99

Four breaded and fried butterfly shrimp.

#15 Fried Cauliflower

$5.99

Boiled cauliflower, dipped in egg and fried.

#16 Spicy Potato

$5.99

Potato, garlic, coriander, cilantro and bell pepper.

#17 Stuffed Grape Leaves

$5.99

Homemade grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomatoes, onions, fresh herbs and spices.

#18 French Fries

$3.99

Skin-On French Fries.

#19 Mozzarella Sticks

$4.49

Four breaded and fried cheese sticks.

Add Feta

$1.99

Add Pita

$1.00

#20-23 Salads

#20 Chef Samir Salad

$9.99

Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh pepper, red onions, and calamata olives, dressed with house dressing.

#21 House Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, parsley, red onion, pepper, red cabbage, dressed with house dressing.

#22 Tabbouleh

$10.99

Chopped parsley, tomatoes, mint, burgul (cracked wheat) dressed with house dressing.

#23 Fattoush

$9.99

Tomatoes, cucumber, onions, mint, parsley, and toasted pita bread slices dressed with house dressing.

Add Feta

$1.99

Add Pita

$1.00

#24-28 Soups

#24 Lentil Soup

$6.99

Pureed yellow lentil, carrots, onion, garlic and tomatoes.

#25 Chicken Soup

$7.99

Chicken, carrots, celery, onion and rice, in homemade chicken broth.

#26 Shrimp Soup

$9.99

Onion, carrots, celery, scallion, rice and shrimp, in a seafood broth.

#27 Seafood Soup

$9.99

Onion, carrots, celery, scallion, rice, shrimp, mussels and calamari, in a seafood broth.

#28 Egyptian Mulu’khia

$6.99

Egyptian herbs minced and cooked with chicken broth.

Add Feta

$1.99

Add Pita

$1.00

#107-113 Sandwiches

#107 Chicken Kabab Sandwich

$13.99

Skewers of grilled cubes of chicken breast marinated with special seasonings.

#108 Kofta Kabab Sandwich

$13.99

Skewers of grilled mixed ground meats of lamb and beef with blended special seasonings.

#109 Beef Shawerma Sandwich

$13.99

Marinated fresh beef thin steaks roasted on a revolving skewer.

#110 Chicken Shawerma Sandwich

$13.99

Marinated fresh chicken breast roasted on a revolving skewer

#111 Falafel Sandwich

$13.99

Deep fried split fava beans, fresh herbs, onion, and garlic.

#112 Fish Filet Sandwich

$13.99

Wild catch of the day.

#113 Egyptian Hamburger

$9.99

Grilled ground beef patty blended with special seasonings.

Add Feta

$1.99

Add Pita

$1.00

#29-45 Meat and Chicken

#29 Chicken Kabab

$18.99

Skewer of grilled cubes of chicken breast marinated with special seasonings.

#30 Chicken Shawerma

$18.99

Marinated fresh chicken breast roasted on a revolving skewer.

#31 Beef Shawerma

$18.99

Marinated fresh beef thin steaks roasted on a revolving skewer.

#32 Kofta Kabab

$18.99

Skewers of grilled ground beef blended with our special herbs and seasonings.

#33 Shish Kabab

$21.99

Skewer of grilled cubes of filet mignon marinated with our special seasonings.

#34 Chicken and Beef Shawerma Combo

$19.99

Marinated fresh chicken breast and marinated fresh beef thin steaks roasted on a revolving skewer.

#35 Kofta and Chicken Kabab Combo

$19.99

Skewers of grilled ground beef blended with our special seasonings and skewers of grilled cubes of chicken breast marinated with special seasonings.

#36 Chicken Shawerma and Kofta Combo

$19.99

Marinated fresh chicken breast roasted on a revolving skewer, and skewers of grilled ground beef blended with our special seasonings.

#37 Beef Shawerma and Kofta Combo

$19.99

Marinated fresh beef thin steaks roasted on a revolving skewer, and skewers of grilled ground beef blended with our special seasonings.

#38 Chicken Shawerma and Chicken Kabab Combo

$19.99

Marinated fresh chicken breast roasted on a revolving skewer and skewers of grilled cubes of chicken breast marinated with special seasonings.

#39 Chicken Dinner

$16.99

Half chicken grilled to perfection.

#40 Beef Shawerma Chicken Kebab

$19.99

Marinated fresh beef thin steaks roasted on a revolving skewer. Skewer of grilled cubes of chicken breast marinated with special seasonings.

#41 Lamb Chops

$24.99

Lamb chops grilled with our special seasonings.

#42 Quarter Duck

$18.99

Your choice of breast or leg. Oven cooked, mixed with onions, spices.

#43 Egyptian Steak

$21.99

Prime rib, oven cooked with sliced onions and spices.

#44 Lamb Shank

$21.99

Lamb shank slow cooked with onions, carrots, celery, and spices.

#45 Chef Samir Mixed Grill

$24.99

A combination of chicken kebab, kofta, beef shawerma and chicken shawerma.

Family Style Mixed Grill (x2)

$49.98

A combination of chicken kebab, kofta, beef shawerma and chicken shawerma.

Family Style Mixed Grill (x3)

$74.97

A combination of chicken kebab, kofta, beef shawerma and chicken shawerma.

Family Style Mixed Grill (x4)

$99.96

A combination of chicken kebab, kofta, beef shawerma and chicken shawerma.

Family Style Mixed Grill (x5)

$124.95

A combination of chicken kebab, kofta, beef shawerma and chicken shawerma.

Add Feta

$1.99

Add Pita

$1.00

#46-57 Chef Samir’s Exceptional Seafood

#46 Egyptian Style Grilled Whole Fish

$23.99

Scales on, grilled with whole wheat flour, marinated with a healthy blend of spices.

#47 Fried Whole Fish

$23.99

Marinated with our special seasoning.

#48 Broiled Whole Fish

$23.99

Broiled whole fish, marinated with our special seasoning.

#49 Salmon Filet

$21.99

Char grilled salmon filet.

#50 Shrimp Scampi

$21.99

Fresh wild jumbo shrimp, garlic, parsley, salt, pepper, oregano, and served over pasta or rice.

#51 Fried Fish Fillet

$21.99

Breaded and fried fish filet.

#52 Fish Fillet with Tomato Sauce

$21.99

Baked in a pan with Chef’s special homemade tomato sauce.

#53 Fish Fillet with white sauce

$21.99

Baked in a pan smothered with Chef’s special white creamy sauce.

#54 Shrimp Kabab

$20.99

Fresh jumbo shrimp on a skewer grilled along with our special seasoning.

#55 Shrimp with Tomato Sauce

$20.99

Fresh jumbo shrimp with Chef’s special homemade tomato sauce.

#56 Fried Shrimp

$20.99

Fresh jumbo shrimp fried with our special seasoning.

#57 Chef Samir’s Festive Seafood Combo

$29.99

Mix of fresh fish filet, shrimp, scallop, calamari, and mussels.

Family Style Festive Seafood

$29.99

Mix of fresh fish filet, shrimp, scallop, calamari, and mussels.

Family Style Festive Seafood (2x)

$59.98

Mix of fresh fish filet, shrimp, scallop, calamari, and mussels.

Family Style Festive Seafood (3x)

$89.97

Mix of fresh fish filet, shrimp, scallop, calamari, and mussels.

Family Style Festive Seafood (4x)

$119.96

Mix of fresh fish filet, shrimp, scallop, calamari, and mussels.

Family Style Festive Seafood (5x)

$149.95

Mix of fresh fish filet, shrimp, scallop, calamari, and mussels.

Add Feta

$1.99

Add Pita

$1.00

#58-65 Stews and Tagines

#58 Peas and Carrot Tagine

$18.99

Peas and carrots with tomatoes, tender beef cubes, and onion.

#59 Green Beans Tagine

$18.99

Green beans with tomatoes, tender beef cubes, and onion.

#60 Black Eye Beans Tagine

$18.99

Black eye beans with tomatoes, tender beef cubes, and onion.

#61 Mousakka’ with Ground Beef

$18.99

Layers of fried eggplant, ground meat, tomato sauce, garlic and vinegar.

#62 Spinach with Ground Beef

$18.99

Chopped spinach, ground beef, tomatoes, and onions.

#63 Zucchini Tagine

$18.99

Zucchini, tomato, tender beef cubes, and onions.

#64 Okra Tagine

$18.99

Baby okra, tomatoes, tender beef cubes, tomatoes, onion, and lemon.

#65 Mulu’hkia with Chicken or Shrimp

$18.99

Egyptian herbs minced and cooked with chicken broth, with chicken or shrimp.

Add Feta

$1.99

Add Pita

$1.00

#66-72 Vegetarian Stews and Tagines

#66 Peas and Carrot Tagine (Basslla) (v)

$17.99

Peas and carrots with tomatoes, onion, salt and pepper.

#67 Green Beans Tagine (Fasoulya) (v)

$17.99

Green beans with tomatoes, onion, salt and pepper.

#68 Black Eye Beans Tagine (v)

$17.99

Black eye beans with tomatoes, onion, salt and pepper.

#69 Moussakka (v)

$17.99

Layers of fried eggplant, tomato sauce and garlic vinegar.

#70 Spinach with Chick Peas (v)

$17.99

Chopped spinach, chick peas, tomatoes, onions, salt, and pepper.

#71 Zucchini Tagine (v)

$17.99

Zucchini, tomato, onions, salt and pepper.

#72 Okra Tagine (v)

$17.99

Baby okra, tomatoes, onion and lemon.

Add Feta

$1.99

Add Pita

$1.00

#73-77 Pasta and Rice

#73 Egyptian Kushari

$12.99

Traditional dish made with rice, lentils, elbow pasta, topped with a special garlic tomato sauce, vinegar and caramelized onion.

#74 Egyptian Kushari w/ meat

$17.99

Traditional dish made with rice, lentils, elbow pasta, topped with a special garlic tomato sauce, vinegar and caramelized onion.

#75 Macarona Bil Bashamel

$174.99

Penne pasta with bashamel sauce baked in the oven. Served with chicken shawerma and salad.

#76 Spaghetti with Ground Beef

$15.99

Made with ground beef and tomato sauce. Served with house salad.

#77 Chef Samir’s Special Herb Rice

$5.99

Rice, onion, tomatoes, parsley, cilantro, dill, delicate blend of spices.

Add Feta

$1.99

Add Pita

$1.00

#78-82 Kid’s Menu

#78 Kid’s Hamburger

$8.99

with fries, rice, or macaroni.

#79 Kid’s Chicken Shawerma

$8.99

with fries, rice, or macaroni.

#80 Kid’s Beef Shawerma

$8.99

with fries, rice, or macaroni.

#81 Kid’s Chicken Fingers

$7.99

with fries, rice, or macaroni.

#82 Kid’s Spaghetti

$6.99

Spaghetti with Chef’s tomato sauce or with butter.

Add Feta

$1.99

Add Pita

$1.00

#83-94 Cold Beverages

#83 Karkadeh (Cold)

$2.99

#84 Tamrend

$2.99

#85 Kharoub

$2.99

#86 Guavah Juice

$3.99

#87 Laziza

$2.99

#88 Mango Juice

$4.99

#89 Orange Juice

$3.99

#90 Strawberry

$4.99

#91 Soft Drinks

$2.59

#92 Sweet Tea

$2.25

#92 Unsweet Tea

$2.55

#93 Milk

$2.55

#94 Chocolate Milk

$2.99

#95-100 Hot Beverages

#95 Karkadeh (hot)

$2.99

#96 American Coffee

$2.25

#97 Egyptian Coffee

$3.95

#98 Hot Tea

$2.25

#99 Egyptian Tea

$3.59

#100 Hot Chocolate

$2.99

#101-106 Desserts

#101 Chef Samir’s Rice Pudding

$6.99

Rice with milk, cream, and sugar. Topped with cinnamon, coconut, and pistachio.

#102 Ashura Pudding

$6.99

Whole wheat milk, cream, and sugar. Topped with cinnamon, coconut, and pistachio.

#103 Baklava

$6.99

Phyllo dough stuffed with nuts and honey, smothered in simple syrup.

#104 Kunafa with Nuts

$6.99

Shredded phyllo dough stuffed with nuts and honey, smothered in simple syrup.

#105 Umm Ali

$8.99

Phyllo dough, nuts, milk, and sugar. Baked in the oven and served hot.

#106 Créme Caramel

$6.99

Milk, eggs, vanilla, cream, caramelized sugar.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1218 Bridford Parkway Unit S, Greensboro, NC 27407

