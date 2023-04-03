- Home
Chef Samir's 1218 Bridford Parkway Unit S
1218 Bridford Parkway Unit S
Greensboro, NC 27407
#1-6 Cold Appetizers
#1 Hummus
Chick Peas, blended with tahina sauce, fresh garlic, freshly squeezed lemon, cumin, topped with olive oil.
#2 Hummus with Ground Beef
Chick peas, blended with tahina sauce, fresh garlic, cumin and ground beef, topped with olive oil.
#3 Babaganoush
Grilled eggplant, blended with tahina sauce, fresh garlic, freshly squeezed lemon, parsley, yogurt and topped with olive oil.
#4 Egyptian Yogurt with Cucumber
Strained homemade yogurt with thinly sliced cucumbers and mint, topped with olive oil.
#5 Tahina Dip
Tahini sauce mixed with crushed fresh garlic, vinegar, cumin, parsley, lemon juice.
#6 Feta Cheese
Cubes of feta cheese mixed with tomatoes, topped with parsley and extra virgin olive oil.
Add Feta
Add Pita
#7-19 Hot Appetizers
#7 Falafel
5 pieces of deep fried split chick peas, fresh herbs, onions and garlic, and spices.
#8 Fava Beans
Fava beans mixed with tomatoes and herbs.
#9 Moussakka
Fried eggplant, sweet pepper, garlic, onions, vinegar and crushed tomato.
#10 Calf Liver
Thinly sliced calf liver marinated with garlic, fresh pepper, vinegar, salt and cumin.
#11 Fried Calamari
Sliced calamari fried with our special seasoning.
#12 Calamari with Tomato Sauce
Sliced calamari fried with Chef’s special homemade tomato sauce.
#13 Shrimp in Garlic Sauce
Four jumbo shrimp cooked in a garlic creamy sauce.
#14 Shrimp in a Basket
Four breaded and fried butterfly shrimp.
#15 Fried Cauliflower
Boiled cauliflower, dipped in egg and fried.
#16 Spicy Potato
Potato, garlic, coriander, cilantro and bell pepper.
#17 Stuffed Grape Leaves
Homemade grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomatoes, onions, fresh herbs and spices.
#18 French Fries
Skin-On French Fries.
#19 Mozzarella Sticks
Four breaded and fried cheese sticks.
Add Feta
Add Pita
#20-23 Salads
#20 Chef Samir Salad
Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh pepper, red onions, and calamata olives, dressed with house dressing.
#21 House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, parsley, red onion, pepper, red cabbage, dressed with house dressing.
#22 Tabbouleh
Chopped parsley, tomatoes, mint, burgul (cracked wheat) dressed with house dressing.
#23 Fattoush
Tomatoes, cucumber, onions, mint, parsley, and toasted pita bread slices dressed with house dressing.
Add Feta
Add Pita
#24-28 Soups
#24 Lentil Soup
Pureed yellow lentil, carrots, onion, garlic and tomatoes.
#25 Chicken Soup
Chicken, carrots, celery, onion and rice, in homemade chicken broth.
#26 Shrimp Soup
Onion, carrots, celery, scallion, rice and shrimp, in a seafood broth.
#27 Seafood Soup
Onion, carrots, celery, scallion, rice, shrimp, mussels and calamari, in a seafood broth.
#28 Egyptian Mulu’khia
Egyptian herbs minced and cooked with chicken broth.
Add Feta
Add Pita
#107-113 Sandwiches
#107 Chicken Kabab Sandwich
Skewers of grilled cubes of chicken breast marinated with special seasonings.
#108 Kofta Kabab Sandwich
Skewers of grilled mixed ground meats of lamb and beef with blended special seasonings.
#109 Beef Shawerma Sandwich
Marinated fresh beef thin steaks roasted on a revolving skewer.
#110 Chicken Shawerma Sandwich
Marinated fresh chicken breast roasted on a revolving skewer
#111 Falafel Sandwich
Deep fried split fava beans, fresh herbs, onion, and garlic.
#112 Fish Filet Sandwich
Wild catch of the day.
#113 Egyptian Hamburger
Grilled ground beef patty blended with special seasonings.
Add Feta
Add Pita
#29-45 Meat and Chicken
#29 Chicken Kabab
Skewer of grilled cubes of chicken breast marinated with special seasonings.
#30 Chicken Shawerma
Marinated fresh chicken breast roasted on a revolving skewer.
#31 Beef Shawerma
Marinated fresh beef thin steaks roasted on a revolving skewer.
#32 Kofta Kabab
Skewers of grilled ground beef blended with our special herbs and seasonings.
#33 Shish Kabab
Skewer of grilled cubes of filet mignon marinated with our special seasonings.
#34 Chicken and Beef Shawerma Combo
Marinated fresh chicken breast and marinated fresh beef thin steaks roasted on a revolving skewer.
#35 Kofta and Chicken Kabab Combo
Skewers of grilled ground beef blended with our special seasonings and skewers of grilled cubes of chicken breast marinated with special seasonings.
#36 Chicken Shawerma and Kofta Combo
Marinated fresh chicken breast roasted on a revolving skewer, and skewers of grilled ground beef blended with our special seasonings.
#37 Beef Shawerma and Kofta Combo
Marinated fresh beef thin steaks roasted on a revolving skewer, and skewers of grilled ground beef blended with our special seasonings.
#38 Chicken Shawerma and Chicken Kabab Combo
Marinated fresh chicken breast roasted on a revolving skewer and skewers of grilled cubes of chicken breast marinated with special seasonings.
#39 Chicken Dinner
Half chicken grilled to perfection.
#40 Beef Shawerma Chicken Kebab
Marinated fresh beef thin steaks roasted on a revolving skewer. Skewer of grilled cubes of chicken breast marinated with special seasonings.
#41 Lamb Chops
Lamb chops grilled with our special seasonings.
#42 Quarter Duck
Your choice of breast or leg. Oven cooked, mixed with onions, spices.
#43 Egyptian Steak
Prime rib, oven cooked with sliced onions and spices.
#44 Lamb Shank
Lamb shank slow cooked with onions, carrots, celery, and spices.
#45 Chef Samir Mixed Grill
A combination of chicken kebab, kofta, beef shawerma and chicken shawerma.
Family Style Mixed Grill (x2)
A combination of chicken kebab, kofta, beef shawerma and chicken shawerma.
Family Style Mixed Grill (x3)
A combination of chicken kebab, kofta, beef shawerma and chicken shawerma.
Family Style Mixed Grill (x4)
A combination of chicken kebab, kofta, beef shawerma and chicken shawerma.
Family Style Mixed Grill (x5)
A combination of chicken kebab, kofta, beef shawerma and chicken shawerma.
Add Feta
Add Pita
#46-57 Chef Samir’s Exceptional Seafood
#46 Egyptian Style Grilled Whole Fish
Scales on, grilled with whole wheat flour, marinated with a healthy blend of spices.
#47 Fried Whole Fish
Marinated with our special seasoning.
#48 Broiled Whole Fish
Broiled whole fish, marinated with our special seasoning.
#49 Salmon Filet
Char grilled salmon filet.
#50 Shrimp Scampi
Fresh wild jumbo shrimp, garlic, parsley, salt, pepper, oregano, and served over pasta or rice.
#51 Fried Fish Fillet
Breaded and fried fish filet.
#52 Fish Fillet with Tomato Sauce
Baked in a pan with Chef’s special homemade tomato sauce.
#53 Fish Fillet with white sauce
Baked in a pan smothered with Chef’s special white creamy sauce.
#54 Shrimp Kabab
Fresh jumbo shrimp on a skewer grilled along with our special seasoning.
#55 Shrimp with Tomato Sauce
Fresh jumbo shrimp with Chef’s special homemade tomato sauce.
#56 Fried Shrimp
Fresh jumbo shrimp fried with our special seasoning.
#57 Chef Samir’s Festive Seafood Combo
Mix of fresh fish filet, shrimp, scallop, calamari, and mussels.
Family Style Festive Seafood
Mix of fresh fish filet, shrimp, scallop, calamari, and mussels.
Family Style Festive Seafood (2x)
Mix of fresh fish filet, shrimp, scallop, calamari, and mussels.
Family Style Festive Seafood (3x)
Mix of fresh fish filet, shrimp, scallop, calamari, and mussels.
Family Style Festive Seafood (4x)
Mix of fresh fish filet, shrimp, scallop, calamari, and mussels.
Family Style Festive Seafood (5x)
Mix of fresh fish filet, shrimp, scallop, calamari, and mussels.
Add Feta
Add Pita
#58-65 Stews and Tagines
#58 Peas and Carrot Tagine
Peas and carrots with tomatoes, tender beef cubes, and onion.
#59 Green Beans Tagine
Green beans with tomatoes, tender beef cubes, and onion.
#60 Black Eye Beans Tagine
Black eye beans with tomatoes, tender beef cubes, and onion.
#61 Mousakka’ with Ground Beef
Layers of fried eggplant, ground meat, tomato sauce, garlic and vinegar.
#62 Spinach with Ground Beef
Chopped spinach, ground beef, tomatoes, and onions.
#63 Zucchini Tagine
Zucchini, tomato, tender beef cubes, and onions.
#64 Okra Tagine
Baby okra, tomatoes, tender beef cubes, tomatoes, onion, and lemon.
#65 Mulu’hkia with Chicken or Shrimp
Egyptian herbs minced and cooked with chicken broth, with chicken or shrimp.
Add Feta
Add Pita
#66-72 Vegetarian Stews and Tagines
#66 Peas and Carrot Tagine (Basslla) (v)
Peas and carrots with tomatoes, onion, salt and pepper.
#67 Green Beans Tagine (Fasoulya) (v)
Green beans with tomatoes, onion, salt and pepper.
#68 Black Eye Beans Tagine (v)
Black eye beans with tomatoes, onion, salt and pepper.
#69 Moussakka (v)
Layers of fried eggplant, tomato sauce and garlic vinegar.
#70 Spinach with Chick Peas (v)
Chopped spinach, chick peas, tomatoes, onions, salt, and pepper.
#71 Zucchini Tagine (v)
Zucchini, tomato, onions, salt and pepper.
#72 Okra Tagine (v)
Baby okra, tomatoes, onion and lemon.
Add Feta
Add Pita
#73-77 Pasta and Rice
#73 Egyptian Kushari
Traditional dish made with rice, lentils, elbow pasta, topped with a special garlic tomato sauce, vinegar and caramelized onion.
#74 Egyptian Kushari w/ meat
Traditional dish made with rice, lentils, elbow pasta, topped with a special garlic tomato sauce, vinegar and caramelized onion.
#75 Macarona Bil Bashamel
Penne pasta with bashamel sauce baked in the oven. Served with chicken shawerma and salad.
#76 Spaghetti with Ground Beef
Made with ground beef and tomato sauce. Served with house salad.
#77 Chef Samir’s Special Herb Rice
Rice, onion, tomatoes, parsley, cilantro, dill, delicate blend of spices.
Add Feta
Add Pita
#78-82 Kid’s Menu
#78 Kid’s Hamburger
with fries, rice, or macaroni.
#79 Kid’s Chicken Shawerma
with fries, rice, or macaroni.
#80 Kid’s Beef Shawerma
with fries, rice, or macaroni.
#81 Kid’s Chicken Fingers
with fries, rice, or macaroni.
#82 Kid’s Spaghetti
Spaghetti with Chef’s tomato sauce or with butter.
Add Feta
Add Pita
#101 Chef Samir’s Rice Pudding
Rice with milk, cream, and sugar. Topped with cinnamon, coconut, and pistachio.
#102 Ashura Pudding
Whole wheat milk, cream, and sugar. Topped with cinnamon, coconut, and pistachio.
#103 Baklava
Phyllo dough stuffed with nuts and honey, smothered in simple syrup.
#104 Kunafa with Nuts
Shredded phyllo dough stuffed with nuts and honey, smothered in simple syrup.
#105 Umm Ali
Phyllo dough, nuts, milk, and sugar. Baked in the oven and served hot.
#106 Créme Caramel
Milk, eggs, vanilla, cream, caramelized sugar.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1218 Bridford Parkway Unit S, Greensboro, NC 27407
Photos coming soon!