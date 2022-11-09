Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chef Shaq Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

612 South 5th Street

louisville, KY 40202

Popular Items

Wings
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Mozzarella Sticks (8)

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

2 chicken tenders with a side (Fries, mac n cheese, or broccoli) and a small drink

Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

Hamburger with lettuce, tomato, and pickles with a side (Fries, mac n cheese, or broccoli) and a small drink

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.99

Entrees

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

4 Pieces of chicken tenders and fries

Cod Fish Sandwich

Cod Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Served with 1 pieces of fried cod with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce with fries on a crosscut bun

Fish & Shrimp

Fish & Shrimp

$17.99

2 pieces of fried cod fish and 4 fried jumbo shrimp – Served with cocktail and tartar sauce with fries

California Chicken Sandwich

California Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Served with fried chicken breast, avocado, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on a crosscut bun served with fries

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Served with fried chicken breast dipped in Nashville hot seasoning, slaw and pickles on a crosscut bun served with fries

Hometown Burger

Hometown Burger

$13.99

Hamburger dressed in bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle planks, american cheese, and house made aioli on a crosscut buns served with fries

Smoketown Burger

Smoketown Burger

$14.99

Hamburger dressed in BBQ sauce, bacon, onion rings, and cheddar slice cheese on a crosscut bun served with fries

Black Bean Bean Burger

Black Bean Bean Burger

$12.00

Black bean burger dressed in lettuce, tomato, and onions on a crosscut bun served with fries

BYO Burger

BYO Burger

$13.99

Choice of meat (Hamburger, Turkey burger, and Black bean burger) and five toppings (Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles planks, cheese, bacon, and avocado) served with fries

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Turkey burger dressed in house made aioli, lettuce and tomato on a cross cut bun served with fries

Croissant Club Sandwich

Croissant Club Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Roasted turkey, roasted ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and mayo on a croissant bun served with chips or fries

Polish Sausage

Polish Sausage

$13.99

Polish sausage with housemate aioli, saute onions, diced tomatoes, and diced bacon. Served with chips or fries and a drink.

Beyond Burger

$13.99

Plant based burger with lettuce, tomato, and bbq aioli. Served with fries.

Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders

Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Four Nashville Hot chicken tenders served with fries and texas toast.

Salads

The Downtown Salad

$12.99

Mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, egg, and bacon. ADD Choice of Protein: Salmon or grilled chicken

Bring It On Salad

$13.99

– Mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, egg, bacon, ham, and turkey. ADD Choice of Protein: Salmon or grilled chicken

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan cheese. ADD Choice of Protein: Salmon or grilled chicken

Wedge Salad

$14.99

Iceberg lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, tomatoes, diced onions, bacon, cucumbers and 6 pieces grilled shrimp

Wedge Salad W/ No Shrimp

$9.99

Iceburg lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, tomato, diced onions, bacon, and cucumbers

Seafood Salad

$20.99

Mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, egg, bacon, shrimp, and salmon.

Appetizers

Thunder Over Louisville Fries

Thunder Over Louisville Fries

$11.00

Fries covered with white queso, bacon, tomato, and green onions

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$8.00

(8 mozzarella sticks) with marinara sauce

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

(15 bites) Served with white queso or white cheese

Stacked Onion Rings

Stacked Onion Rings

$10.00

Served with house made aioli

Chicken Tenders Only

$8.99
Wings

Wings

$8.00+

(Choice of Buffalo, Sweet BBQ, or plain). Choice of Ranch and Blue Cheese dipping sauce

Exotic Fries

$16.99

Steak, shrimp, chopped bacon, chopped green onions, and white queso on crinkle cut fries.

Exotic Fries w/ Wings

$23.99

Steak, shrimp, chopped bacon, chopped green onions, and white questions on crinkle cut fries served with 5 wings.

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$2.99
Zucchini Fries

Zucchini Fries

$3.50
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99

Mac n Cheese

$3.99

Desserts

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$4.99
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$4.99
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$4.99
Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)

Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)

$4.99Out of stock

Sandwiches & Burgers Only

Cod Fish Sandwich Only

$9.99

Tempura battered cod fish served with lettuce, tomato, and tarter sauce on a cross cut bun.

California Chicken Sandwich Only

California Chicken Sandwich Only

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast with provolone cheese, mayo, bacon, avocado, lettuce, and tomato on a ciabatta bun.

Nashville Hot Sandwich Only

Nashville Hot Sandwich Only

$10.99

Fried chicken breast dipped in Nashville hot seasoning, dressed in slaw and pickles on a cross cut bun.

Hometown Burger Only

Hometown Burger Only

$10.99

Hamburger dressed in American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle planks, and house made aioli on a cross cut bun.

Smoketown Burger Only

$11.99

Hamburger with cheddar slice cheese with BBQ sauce, bacon, and 2 onion rings on a cross cut bun.

Turkey Burger Only

Turkey Burger Only

$9.00
Black Bean Burger Only

Black Bean Burger Only

$9.00

Black bean burger dressed in lettuce, tomato, and onions on a cross cut bun.

Build Your Own Burger Only

$9.99

Burger comes with 5 toppings

Game Day Party Wings

50 Wing Party Deal

50 Wing Party Deal

$85.00

50 wings and 1 appetizer

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Big Red

$2.00

UnSweet Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Can Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

Cherry Pepsi

$2.00

Crush Orange

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Tap Water

Tap Water

Come in and enjoy!

612 South 5th Street, louisville, KY 40202

