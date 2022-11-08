Chef Tony's Fresh Seafood Restaurant
5225 Pooks Hill Road
Bethesda, MD 20814
APPETIZER
[SOUP] Butternut Squash Soup
Fresh roasted Butternut squash, pureed with herbs & a touch of cream. Perfect for Fall weather!
[SOUP] CARROT SOUP
Delicious Puree of Carrots, Red Onion, Cumin & touch of cream. Fresh Pico de Gallo & Extra Virgin Olive Oil
[SOUP] Classic CREAM OF CRAB
Classic Cream of Crab Soup, lump crab meat, kick of Old Bay
Baked Oysters (6)
6 Large Local Oysters, Spinach, Parmesan, Garlic Breadcrumbs, Cream, Baked
Brussel Sprouts Appetizer
Pan Roasted Fresh Brussel Sprouts with Applewood Bacon, Garlic and Wine, topped with Buttery Panko Breadcrumb
Calamari - D
Hand cut fresh calamari dusted in our special blend of seasoned flour, flash fried and served with Lemon Basil Aioli & Mild Banana Peppers.
Crispy Baked Eggplant
Layers of Crispy Eggplant layered with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, baked in the oven to bubbly golden brown
CRISPY OYSTERS
Shucked Local Oysters fried Crispy while still juicy, served atop Mesclun greens with light dressing of Lemon Basil Aioli
Filet Mignon Satay
Chunks of Filet Mignon marinated and skewered, Grilled to your selection, Herb Aioli, Sweet Plantains and Cucumber Salad
Fried Zucchini D
Crispy slabs of thick cut zucchini, Lemon Basil Aioli & Greens
Gluten Free Brioche
Delicious Gluten Free Bread provided by Rise Bakery in DC. (contains dairy)
Grilled Shrimp D
3 Jumbo Shrimp, White Beans, Daily Vegetables, Herb Aioli
Hummus D
In house pureed Chickpeas, Tahini & Spices, Warm Flatbread, Thick Cut Cucumber
Mussels Appetizer
Sautéed PEI Mussles, Applewood Bacon, White Beans, White Wine & Butter
SCALLOP APPETIZER (single)
Single Jumbo Seared Scallop, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Basil Oil
Stuffed Mushrooms
Jumbo Mushrooms Stuffed with Lump Crab Meat, Bell pepper & Garlic Breadcrumbs, Imperial Sauce Baked Hot topped with a Mild
Tapas Sampler D
In house Hummus,Roasted Red Pepper Salad, Black Olive Tappenade, Toasted Flatbread, Olive Oil, Balsamic Reduction
🔥 4 OZ Habanero Sauce (Sonia's Recipe) HOT! 🔥
OVEN roasted habaneros, olive oil, salt, nothing else...SPICY! 4 OZ MIGHT LAST YOU UNTIL NEXT SUMMER... OR NOT. 😄
SALADS
Anchovie Salad
Mesclun Greens, White Balsamic Vinaigrette, Barcelona Anchovies, Balsamic Reduction
Caesar
Whole Romaine Leaves tossed in Caesar dressing and grilled briefly, Balsamic Reduction, CRUSHED UP GARLIC CROUTONS & Shaved Parmesan on top
Calamari Salad, Grilled
Generous portion of fresh cut calamari tossed in olive oil and seasonings, grilled atop Mesclun Greens, Roasted Pepper Salad & Balsamic Vinaigrette
Chopped
Our Chopped Salad has Mesclun, Walnuts, Basil, Mint, Cilantro, Cranberries, Strawberries, Blue Cheese Crumbles, White Balsamic, Fried Onions
Goat Cheese Salad
Crispy Round of Chevre Goat Cheese atop Mesclun Greens, Green Apple, Cucumber, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Grilled Asparagus Salad
Grilled Jumbo Asparagus Spears, Romesco Sauce, Mesclun Greens, Boiled Egg, Almonds
HOUSE Salad
Mesclun Greens, White Balsamic Vinaigrette, Cucumber, Parmesan, Red Onion & Boiled Egg
Portobello Mushroom Salad
Sauteed Portobello Mushrooms, Red Wine & Balsamic Reduction. Mesclun greens
Salmon Salad (entree)
Baby Spinach Leaves, Grilled Zucchini, White Bean Salad, Roasted pepper Salad, 7 oz Grilled Salmon on top.
MAIN
Braised Short Rib
Braised for 6 hours, our Boneless Beef Short Rib is sweet & peppery, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Daily Vegetables
Chicken Antonio
8 oz Pounded Chicken Breast, Applewood Bacon, Portobello Mushroom, Garlic Cream Sauce, Spinach, Penne Pasta
Chicken Marsala
8 oz Pounded Chicken Breast, Portobello Mushrooms, Marsala Tomato Sauce, Lingini Pasta
Chicken Parmesan (Double Breast)
Classic Breaded & Sauteed Chicken Breast, Mild Tomato Sauce, Parmesan & Mozzarella. Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce, Sauteed Spinach (Two Chicken Breasts, approx 8 oz)
Chicken Parmesan (Single Breast)
Classic Breaded & Sauteed Chicken Breast, Mild Tomato Sauce, Parmesan & Mozzarella. Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce, Sauteed Spinach
Chicken Pesto Pasta
Sauteed Chicken Breast, Artichokes, Pesto Cream, Penne Pasta
Chicken Piccata
8 oz Pounded Chicken Breast, Artichoke Hearts, Roma Tomato, Portobello Mushroom, Linguini Pasta
Cod Braised
6 oz Braised Icelandic Cod, Chorizo, White Beans, Tomato & Wine Broth, Baby Roasted Potatoes
Cod Parmesan
Parmesan and Panko Breadcrumb Encrused Filet of Icelandic Cod, Lemon Butter Wine Sauce, Garlic Mashed Potatoes,
Dad's Crab Pasta
Lump Crab Meat, Sautéed Garlic, Tomato Cream Sauce w/ Hint of Curry, Linguini Pasta
Penne for Promise
Seared Jumbo Shrimp, Portobello, Asparagus,Rose Sauce, penne Pasta, Spinach
Salmon Pasta
Chunks of Organic Scottish Salmon, Artichoke Hearts, Roma Tomato, Pesto Cream Sauce, Penne Pasta
Spicy Shrimp Pasta
Seared Jumbo Shrimp, Mildly Spicy Tomato Cream Sauce, Linguini Pasta
Twin Filet Mignon Satay
Two Skewers (4-5 oz each) of Filet Mignon Chunks, Grilled to your liking, Herb Aioli, Cucumber Salad, Sweet Plantains
Veggie Entree
Cauliflower, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Red Pepper & other mixed veggies, mild
SPECIALS
"Platinum Platter"
One whole 1 1/2 lb Maine Lobster, Seafood Broth, Scallop, Mussles, Jumbo Shrimp, Lump Crab Meat, Smoked Paprika Rice
Add Crabcake (Dinner)
Griddled Crabcake (pure crab, no filler)
Baked Cod w/ Breadcrumbs
Baked Alaskan Cod Filet, Buttery Breadcrumbs, Lemon Wine Sauce, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Daily Vegetables
Bronzino Whole
1 1/4 lb + Whole Bronzino, Roasted In Olive Oil and Garlic, Baby Potatoes, Daily Vegetables
Crab "Mac & Cheese"
Lump Crab, Creamy Crab Sauce, 2 cheeses & Panko Breadcrumb baked to a golden brown. Side of daily vegetables
Crab Cake Entree
Jumbo Lump & Lump crab meat, pan griddled to golden brown, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Daily Vegetables, Herb Sauce
Fried Snapper (1 1/4 lb)
Fried Crispy w/ Lobster Sauce, Smoked Paprika Rice & Daily Vegetables
Halibut
Grilled Halibut Filet w/ Creamy Lump Crab Meat, Asparagus/Cauliflower Hash
Lobster "Mac & Cheese"
Creamy Mac & Cheese with PLENTY of poached Maine Lobster, 2 cheeses & Buttery Breadcrumb, served with side of Daily Vegetables
Lobster 1.5 LB
1 1/2 lb Maine Lobster, Steamed, Baby Potatoes, Daily Vegetables, Drawn Butter
Lobster Pasta
Steamed Fresh Lobster Meat,Asparagus, Roma Tomato, Cognac Cream Sauce, Penne Pasta
Paella, Italian
Pan Roasted Angel Hair Pasta, Lobster Tomato Broth, Jumbo Scallop, Shrimp, PEI Mussles, Lump Crab Meat
Salmon Grilled w/ Plantains
7 oz Organic Scottish Salmon, Sweet Plantains, Cucumber Salad, Herb Aioli
Scallops / Artichoke / Bacon
Pan Seared Jumbo Scallops, Applewood Bacon, Artichoke Hearts/Roma Tomato, Chardonnay Broth, Smoked Paprika Rice, Daily Vegetables
SCALLOPS DINNER
4 Jumbo Seared Scallops, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Daily Vegetables, Basil Olive OIl
SEAFOOD LINGUINI
Seared Jumbo Shrimp, Lump Crab Meat, Garlic Cream Sauce, Basil, Linguini Pasta
Seafood Stew
Seared Jumbo Shrimp, Scallop, PEI Mussles, Lump Crab Meat, Smoked Paprika Rice, Seafood Broth
STUFFED SALMON (Crab, Shrimp, Parmesan)
Oven roasted stuffed salmon w/ crab, shrimp & parmesan. Garlic Mashed potato & sautéed Brocollini
Surf & Turf
Skewer of Filet Mignon Chunks, 2 Jumbo Shrimp, 2 Jumbo Scallops, Grilled & topped with Herb Aioli, Daily Vegetables, Baby Roasted Potatoes
THURSDAY LOBSTER: 1 1/2 lb Maine Lobster - Order Anytime for THURSDAY pickup
[SPECIAL THURSDAY LOBSTER!] Steamed 1 1/2 lb Maine Lobster, Drawn Butter, Daily Vegetables, Seasoned Roasted Baby Potatoes