Seafood

Chef Tony's Fresh Seafood Restaurant

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

5225 Pooks Hill Road

Bethesda, MD 20814

Popular Items

THURSDAY LOBSTER: 1 1/2 lb Maine Lobster - Order Anytime for THURSDAY pickup
HOUSE Salad
"Original" Cheese & Tomato Sauce PIZZA

APPETIZER

Beautiful selection of starters, combine several for a tasty meal combination!

[SOUP] Butternut Squash Soup

$5.95+

Fresh roasted Butternut squash, pureed with herbs & a touch of cream. Perfect for Fall weather!

[SOUP] CARROT SOUP

$7.95+

Delicious Puree of Carrots, Red Onion, Cumin & touch of cream. Fresh Pico de Gallo & Extra Virgin Olive Oil

[SOUP] Classic CREAM OF CRAB

[SOUP] Classic CREAM OF CRAB

$6.95+

Classic Cream of Crab Soup, lump crab meat, kick of Old Bay

Baked Oysters (6)

Baked Oysters (6)

$17.80

6 Large Local Oysters, Spinach, Parmesan, Garlic Breadcrumbs, Cream, Baked

Brussel Sprouts Appetizer

Brussel Sprouts Appetizer

$8.95

Pan Roasted Fresh Brussel Sprouts with Applewood Bacon, Garlic and Wine, topped with Buttery Panko Breadcrumb

Calamari - D

Calamari - D

$12.95

Hand cut fresh calamari dusted in our special blend of seasoned flour, flash fried and served with Lemon Basil Aioli & Mild Banana Peppers.

Crispy Baked Eggplant

Crispy Baked Eggplant

$10.95

Layers of Crispy Eggplant layered with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, baked in the oven to bubbly golden brown

CRISPY OYSTERS

CRISPY OYSTERS

$11.95

Shucked Local Oysters fried Crispy while still juicy, served atop Mesclun greens with light dressing of Lemon Basil Aioli

Filet Mignon Satay

Filet Mignon Satay

$12.80

Chunks of Filet Mignon marinated and skewered, Grilled to your selection, Herb Aioli, Sweet Plantains and Cucumber Salad

Fried Zucchini D

$8.95

Crispy slabs of thick cut zucchini, Lemon Basil Aioli & Greens

Gluten Free Brioche

Gluten Free Brioche

$3.50

Delicious Gluten Free Bread provided by Rise Bakery in DC. (contains dairy)

Grilled Shrimp D

Grilled Shrimp D

$11.95

3 Jumbo Shrimp, White Beans, Daily Vegetables, Herb Aioli

Hummus D

Hummus D

$8.95

In house pureed Chickpeas, Tahini & Spices, Warm Flatbread, Thick Cut Cucumber

Mussels Appetizer

Mussels Appetizer

$10.80

Sautéed PEI Mussles, Applewood Bacon, White Beans, White Wine & Butter

SCALLOP APPETIZER (single)

$7.95

Single Jumbo Seared Scallop, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Basil Oil

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.95

Jumbo Mushrooms Stuffed with Lump Crab Meat, Bell pepper & Garlic Breadcrumbs, Imperial Sauce Baked Hot topped with a Mild

Tapas Sampler D

$11.80

In house Hummus,Roasted Red Pepper Salad, Black Olive Tappenade, Toasted Flatbread, Olive Oil, Balsamic Reduction

🔥 4 OZ Habanero Sauce (Sonia's Recipe) HOT! 🔥

🔥 4 OZ Habanero Sauce (Sonia's Recipe) HOT! 🔥

$4.95

OVEN roasted habaneros, olive oil, salt, nothing else...SPICY! 4 OZ MIGHT LAST YOU UNTIL NEXT SUMMER... OR NOT. 😄

SALADS

Fresh Greens, Homemade Dressing

Anchovie Salad

$10.80

Mesclun Greens, White Balsamic Vinaigrette, Barcelona Anchovies, Balsamic Reduction

Caesar

Caesar

$9.90

Whole Romaine Leaves tossed in Caesar dressing and grilled briefly, Balsamic Reduction, CRUSHED UP GARLIC CROUTONS & Shaved Parmesan on top

Calamari Salad, Grilled

$12.95

Generous portion of fresh cut calamari tossed in olive oil and seasonings, grilled atop Mesclun Greens, Roasted Pepper Salad & Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chopped

Chopped

$14.95

Our Chopped Salad has Mesclun, Walnuts, Basil, Mint, Cilantro, Cranberries, Strawberries, Blue Cheese Crumbles, White Balsamic, Fried Onions

Goat Cheese Salad

$10.95

Crispy Round of Chevre Goat Cheese atop Mesclun Greens, Green Apple, Cucumber, White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Grilled Asparagus Salad

$11.80

Grilled Jumbo Asparagus Spears, Romesco Sauce, Mesclun Greens, Boiled Egg, Almonds

HOUSE Salad

$7.95

Mesclun Greens, White Balsamic Vinaigrette, Cucumber, Parmesan, Red Onion & Boiled Egg

Portobello Mushroom Salad

$8.95

Sauteed Portobello Mushrooms, Red Wine & Balsamic Reduction. Mesclun greens

Salmon Salad (entree)

Salmon Salad (entree)

$24.95

Baby Spinach Leaves, Grilled Zucchini, White Bean Salad, Roasted pepper Salad, 7 oz Grilled Salmon on top.

MAIN

Braised Short Rib

Braised Short Rib

$24.95

Braised for 6 hours, our Boneless Beef Short Rib is sweet & peppery, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Daily Vegetables

Chicken Antonio

Chicken Antonio

$22.95

8 oz Pounded Chicken Breast, Applewood Bacon, Portobello Mushroom, Garlic Cream Sauce, Spinach, Penne Pasta

Chicken Marsala

$22.95

8 oz Pounded Chicken Breast, Portobello Mushrooms, Marsala Tomato Sauce, Lingini Pasta

Chicken Parmesan (Double Breast)

Chicken Parmesan (Double Breast)

$22.95Out of stock

Classic Breaded & Sauteed Chicken Breast, Mild Tomato Sauce, Parmesan & Mozzarella. Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce, Sauteed Spinach (Two Chicken Breasts, approx 8 oz)

Chicken Parmesan (Single Breast)

Chicken Parmesan (Single Breast)

$18.95Out of stock

Classic Breaded & Sauteed Chicken Breast, Mild Tomato Sauce, Parmesan & Mozzarella. Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce, Sauteed Spinach

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$18.90

Sauteed Chicken Breast, Artichokes, Pesto Cream, Penne Pasta

Chicken Piccata

$22.90

8 oz Pounded Chicken Breast, Artichoke Hearts, Roma Tomato, Portobello Mushroom, Linguini Pasta

Cod Braised

Cod Braised

$23.90

6 oz Braised Icelandic Cod, Chorizo, White Beans, Tomato & Wine Broth, Baby Roasted Potatoes

Cod Parmesan

Cod Parmesan

$24.90

Parmesan and Panko Breadcrumb Encrused Filet of Icelandic Cod, Lemon Butter Wine Sauce, Garlic Mashed Potatoes,

Dad's Crab Pasta

$24.95

Lump Crab Meat, Sautéed Garlic, Tomato Cream Sauce w/ Hint of Curry, Linguini Pasta

Penne for Promise

$23.85

Seared Jumbo Shrimp, Portobello, Asparagus,Rose Sauce, penne Pasta, Spinach

Salmon Pasta

$19.95

Chunks of Organic Scottish Salmon, Artichoke Hearts, Roma Tomato, Pesto Cream Sauce, Penne Pasta

Spicy Shrimp Pasta

Spicy Shrimp Pasta

$23.95

Seared Jumbo Shrimp, Mildly Spicy Tomato Cream Sauce, Linguini Pasta

Twin Filet Mignon Satay

Twin Filet Mignon Satay

$25.85

Two Skewers (4-5 oz each) of Filet Mignon Chunks, Grilled to your liking, Herb Aioli, Cucumber Salad, Sweet Plantains

Veggie Entree

$16.95

Cauliflower, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Red Pepper & other mixed veggies, mild

SPECIALS

"Platinum Platter"

$64.00

One whole 1 1/2 lb Maine Lobster, Seafood Broth, Scallop, Mussles, Jumbo Shrimp, Lump Crab Meat, Smoked Paprika Rice

Add Crabcake (Dinner)

$25.00

Griddled Crabcake (pure crab, no filler)

Baked Cod w/ Breadcrumbs

$24.95

Baked Alaskan Cod Filet, Buttery Breadcrumbs, Lemon Wine Sauce, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Daily Vegetables

Bronzino Whole

Bronzino Whole

$31.85

1 1/4 lb + Whole Bronzino, Roasted In Olive Oil and Garlic, Baby Potatoes, Daily Vegetables

Crab "Mac & Cheese"

$24.95

Lump Crab, Creamy Crab Sauce, 2 cheeses & Panko Breadcrumb baked to a golden brown. Side of daily vegetables

Crab Cake Entree

Crab Cake Entree

$31.00

Jumbo Lump & Lump crab meat, pan griddled to golden brown, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Daily Vegetables, Herb Sauce

Fried Snapper (1 1/4 lb)

Fried Snapper (1 1/4 lb)

$29.95

Fried Crispy w/ Lobster Sauce, Smoked Paprika Rice & Daily Vegetables

Halibut

Halibut

$28.85

Grilled Halibut Filet w/ Creamy Lump Crab Meat, Asparagus/Cauliflower Hash

Lobster "Mac & Cheese"

Lobster "Mac & Cheese"

$27.95

Creamy Mac & Cheese with PLENTY of poached Maine Lobster, 2 cheeses & Buttery Breadcrumb, served with side of Daily Vegetables

Lobster 1.5 LB

Lobster 1.5 LB

$37.00

1 1/2 lb Maine Lobster, Steamed, Baby Potatoes, Daily Vegetables, Drawn Butter

Lobster Pasta

Lobster Pasta

$29.90

Steamed Fresh Lobster Meat,Asparagus, Roma Tomato, Cognac Cream Sauce, Penne Pasta

Paella, Italian

Paella, Italian

$28.95

Pan Roasted Angel Hair Pasta, Lobster Tomato Broth, Jumbo Scallop, Shrimp, PEI Mussles, Lump Crab Meat

Salmon Grilled w/ Plantains

Salmon Grilled w/ Plantains

$25.95

7 oz Organic Scottish Salmon, Sweet Plantains, Cucumber Salad, Herb Aioli

Scallops / Artichoke / Bacon

$28.90

Pan Seared Jumbo Scallops, Applewood Bacon, Artichoke Hearts/Roma Tomato, Chardonnay Broth, Smoked Paprika Rice, Daily Vegetables

SCALLOPS DINNER

SCALLOPS DINNER

$26.95

4 Jumbo Seared Scallops, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Daily Vegetables, Basil Olive OIl

SEAFOOD LINGUINI

$27.95

Seared Jumbo Shrimp, Lump Crab Meat, Garlic Cream Sauce, Basil, Linguini Pasta

Seafood Stew

Seafood Stew

$28.95

Seared Jumbo Shrimp, Scallop, PEI Mussles, Lump Crab Meat, Smoked Paprika Rice, Seafood Broth

STUFFED SALMON (Crab, Shrimp, Parmesan)

STUFFED SALMON (Crab, Shrimp, Parmesan)

$29.00

Oven roasted stuffed salmon w/ crab, shrimp & parmesan. Garlic Mashed potato & sautéed Brocollini

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$28.95

Skewer of Filet Mignon Chunks, 2 Jumbo Shrimp, 2 Jumbo Scallops, Grilled & topped with Herb Aioli, Daily Vegetables, Baby Roasted Potatoes

THURSDAY LOBSTER: 1 1/2 lb Maine Lobster - Order Anytime for THURSDAY pickup

THURSDAY LOBSTER: 1 1/2 lb Maine Lobster - Order Anytime for THURSDAY pickup

$29.00

[SPECIAL THURSDAY LOBSTER!] Steamed 1 1/2 lb Maine Lobster, Drawn Butter, Daily Vegetables, Seasoned Roasted Baby Potatoes