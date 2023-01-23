Main picView gallery

Chef X (Brick & Mortar) 1600 Idlewild Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1600 Idlewild Ave

Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burgers & Sandwiches

Hamburger

$10.00

Keiser bun, Mayo, Pickle, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Keiser bun, Cheese, Mayo, Pickle, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce

Ranchero Burger

$13.00

Keiser bun, Memphis sweet Bbq, 2 Onion rings, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Pickle

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Keiser bun, Choice of Bbq sauce, Pork, Mixed cheese, 1 Onion ring, Ranch drizzle

Jack's Pineapple Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Keiser bun, Jack Daniel's homemade Bbq, Fiesta cheese, (1) Breaded onion ring, Grilled pineapple, Ranch, Caribbean seasoning, fries.

Cali Burger

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Poblano Burger

$14.00

Brioche bun, house chipotle mayo, dill pickles, secret seasoning, pepper jack cheese, grilled poblano peppers, fresh guacamole, tomato, onion strings, curly leaf lettuce, and fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips, Queso blanco, Pork, Mixed cheese, Ranch drizzle, Green onions

Jack's Caribbean Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips, Queso blanco, Pork, Jack Daniel's homemade Bbq, Diced grilled pineapple, Mixed cheese, Ranch drizzle, Caribbean jerk seasoning, Green onions, side of pepperoncini

Specialty Fries

Pulled Pork Fries

$9.00

Fries topped with pork, Mixed cheese, Ranch drizzle, Green onions

Jack's Caribbean Fries

$11.00

Fries topped with pork, Jack Daniel's homemade Bbq, Diced grilled pineapple, Mixed cheese, Ranch drizzle, Caribbean jerk seasoning, Green onions, side of pepperoncini

Wraps

Pulled Pork Wrap

$11.00

12" Tortilla wrap, Queso blanco, Pork, Tortilla strips or Blue heat Takis, Mixed cheese, Ranch drizzle, Green onion

Grilled Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$12.00

Cheeseburger Wrap

$11.00

Salads

Buffalo Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, Iceburg lettuce, Tortilla strips, Cherry tomatoes, Mixed cheese, Tossed in ranch with buffalo drizzle

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, Cherry tomatoes, Croutons, Grated parmesan cheese

Kid's Lunch Menu

Corn Dog & Fries

$7.00

Corn dog and Fries

Bbq Cheese Fries

$5.00

Fries topped with ranch and bbq drizzle

Mini Quesadilla & Fries

$7.00

Tortilla with mixed cheese and fries

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Sides

Fries

$3.50

Sauce

$0.50

Cheese

$0.75

Pork

$2.50

Vanilla Ice cream scoop

$1.75

1 Scoop of vanilla ice cream

Whipped Cream

$0.75

Home-made Whipped Cream

Drizzle

$0.50

Chocolate, Strawberry, Caramel

Ranch

$0.50

Side Of Pork

$3.25

654

$10.00

Breadstick

$1.50

Loaded Waffle

$8.75

Breakfast Platter

Meat Lovers Sampler

$13.00

Any style eggs, Choice of 3 meats, Home-style potatoes

Captain Sal's Breakfast

$12.00

Black pico beans, Picadillo meat, 2-Sunny side up eggs, 3 Corn or flour tortillas, Molcajete style salsa

Old Timer's Quick Breakfast

$11.00

Any style eggs, Choice of meat, Home-style potatoes

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

12" tortilla wrap, Queso blanco, Tater tots, Scrambled egg, Choice of meat, Shredded cheese, Home-style potatoes

Breakfast Sandwich

Slim X Sandwich

$12.00

Golden wheat bread, Egg whites, Turkey bacon, Fat free mayo, Tomato, plain diced potatoes

Classic Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Buttered sourdough bread, Eggs any style, white american cheese, Bacon, Mayo, Country gravy, Home-style potatoes

Elevated Sandwich

$13.00

Buttered sourdough bread, Eggs any style, white american cheese, Bacon, Avocado, Mayo, Parsley, sun dried tomatoes, Home-style potatoes

BLT

$10.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on White Bread

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Breakfast Bowl

All In It Bowl

$14.00

Bacon, Sausage link, Bone-in-ham, Home-style potatoes, Green pepper, Diced swiss cheese, Mushrooms, Onion strings, Queso blanco, Green onion, 2 Eggs any style

American Ganster Bowl

$12.00

Home-style potatoes, Diced white american cheese, Diced ham, 2 Eggs any style, Queso blanco

S.O. B. Bowl

$12.00

Home-style potatoes, Queso blanco, Roasted jalapeno peppers, Red peppers, Green peppers, White onion, Picadillo meat ground beef, 2-Eggs any style, Shredded mixed cheese, Green onion

Breakfast Omelette

Classic Ham & Cheese Omelette

$11.00

3-Eggs, Bone-in diced ham, Melted american cheese, Home-style potatoes, Queso blanco drizzle, 2-Pieces of toast or pancakes

Poor Man's Omelette

Poor Man's Omelette

$12.00

Green pepper, Red pepper, Onion, Roasted andouille sausage, Mushrooms, Shredded mixed cheese, Home-style potatoes, 2-Pieces of toast or pancakes

Fit + Omelette

$13.00

Egg whites, Spinach, Tomato, Red peppers, Gluten free potatoes, 2-pieces of toast

Western Omelette

$12.00

Red pepper, Onion, Bone-in ham, Cheddar cheese, Queso blanco, 2-Pieces of toast or pancakes

Breakfast Waffle

Waffle

$6.25

Plain or loaded with Whipped cream, Fruit, 1-Scoop of vanilla ice cream, Choice of drizzle

Breakfast Pancake

Pancakes

$2.25

Single pancake, 3 Stack, or 5 Stack

Chocolate Chip Pancakes- 3

$7.75

Kid's Breakfast Menu

Sunshine Breakfast

$9.00

1-Egg any style, Choice of meat, 1-Mini skull pancake or waffle, Tater tots

GB Breakfast

$9.00

Scrambled cheesy egg, Bacon, Tater tots

Lil' Marv's Chicken & Waffles

$8.00

1-Mini skull waffle, Chicken tender, Tator tots

Breakfast Sides

Side of Sausage Patties

$2.75

2 Sausage Patties

Side of Sausage Links

$2.75

Side of Bacon

$2.75

2 Slices of Bacon

Add An Extra Egg 1

$1.99

Side of Homestyle Potatoes

$3.50

Side of Bone In Ham

$2.75Out of stock

Side of Cheese

$0.75

Side of Tator Tots

$3.00

Pancake- 1

$2.25

Toast

$1.50

Grits- only on weekends

$2.50

Cheesy Grits - only on weekends

$3.25

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

Breakfast-Specials

Banana Bread

$1.75+

King Benedict

$4.75+

Blueberry Bread

$1.75+

Biscuits and Gravy

$5.50+

Bacon, Egg, And Cheese

$7.00

BEC Bagel Meal

$12.00

Drinks

Water

Coffee

$2.00

Milk

$2.75

Tea

$2.50

Juice

$1.50

Soda

$2.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Mr. Pibb, Rootbeer

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot chocolate, Marshmellows, whipped cream, snickers sprinkle

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1600 Idlewild Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Corks & Barrels
orange starNo Reviews
1824 Town Center Boulevard Suite 101 Fleming Island, FL 32003
View restaurantnext
MOJO SMOKEHOUSE - FLEMING ISLAND
orange star4.4 • 794
1810 Town Center Blvd Fleming Island, FL 32003
View restaurantnext
V Pizza
orange star4.5 • 855
1605 County Road 220 Fleming Island, FL 32003
View restaurantnext
Antonios Pizza and Grill - 9155 County Road 13 N
orange starNo Reviews
9155 County Road 13 N # 2 Saint Augustine, FL 32092
View restaurantnext
Tikka Bowls and Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
155 Fountains Way suite #4 Jacksonville, FL 32259
View restaurantnext
GREEN PAPAYA (FOUNTAINS LOCATION)
orange starNo Reviews
175 Fountains Way Building 7 St. Johns, FL 32259
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Green Cove Springs
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Jacksonville Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston