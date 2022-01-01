Chef2thebone Fish Fry & More... imageView gallery
Southern
Seafood

Chef2thebone Fish Fry & More... 641 N. Main St

review star

No reviews yet

641 N. Main St

Corona, CA 92880

Popular Items

Shrimp N Fries
Hush Puppies (9pc)
The Whole Chabang

Combos

Fish & Fries

Fish & Fries

$13.00
Shrimp N Fries

Shrimp N Fries

$17.00
Fish N One Side

Fish N One Side

$14.00
The Bang

The Bang

$20.00

Comes with 3 fISH Fillets, 6 Jumbo Shrimp, and Fries

The Whole Chabang

The Whole Chabang

$25.00

Comes with 3 Catfish Fillets, 6 Jumbo Shrimp, and Fries

Shrimp N One Side

Shrimp N One Side

$18.00

Sides

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Garden Salad

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Okra

$5.00

Hush Puppies (9pc)

$5.00

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Cali Coolers

$3.00

Fountain Drinks

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Cherry Pepsi Float

$5.00

Orange Cream Float

$5.00

Rootbeer Float

$5.00

Al A Carte

10 Pc. Shrimp

$15.00

3 Pc. Snapper

$8.00

3 Pc. Catfish

$8.00

3Pc. Filet Sole

$8.00

CatFish Po'Boy

$10.00

Snapper Po'boy

$10.00

Filet of Sole Po Boy

$10.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.00

Po' Boy Menu

Catfish Po' Boy W/ Chips

$15.00

Snapper Po' Boy W/ Chips

$15.00

Shrimp Po' Boy W/ Chips

$17.00

The Catfish Mo'boy W/ Fries

$20.00

Comes with Catfish, Shrimp, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, & house Made Remoulade.

The Snapper Mo'boy W/ Chips

$20.00

Filet A Sole Po' Boy W/ Chips

$15.00

Filet of Sole Moboy W/ fries

$20.00

The Blackened Menu

Blackened Salmon Plate

$20.00

Juicy Piece of Blackened Salmon on Top of Bed of Rice Pilaf W/ Garden Salad or Potato Salad.

Blackened Shrimp Plate

$20.00

Shrimp Blackened on Top of Bed of Rice Pilaf w/ Side Garden Salad or Potato Salad.

Blackened Salmon & Shrimp Plate

$25.00

Blackened Salmon and Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Blackened Shrimp Wrap W/ Fries

$13.00

Blackned Salmon & Shrimp Wrap W/ Fries

$15.00

Blackened Salmon Wrap W/ Fries

$12.00

Blackened Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Blackened Salmon Salad

$10.00

Chopped Blackened Salmon on top of a Bed of Spring Mix, Red Onions, Tomatoes. Dressing: House made Remuluade.

Desserts

Aakiry's Krusty Peach Cobbler

Aakiry's Krusty Peach Cobbler

$10.00

Krusty Peach Cobbler Made by the Cute Aakiry!! Follow them on IG: @aakirys_cones_smoothies

Cobbler A la Mode

Cobbler A la Mode

$12.00

Strawberry Peach Cobbler

$10.00Out of stock
Mardy's Sweet Potato Pie

Mardy's Sweet Potato Pie

$4.00

Mini Sweet Potato Pies Made from the heart!! Go to Mardyspies.com for more details!!

Mardy's Sweet Potato Pie

Mardy's Sweet Potato Pie

$4.00

Bottled Sauce

Hot Sauce

$5.00

Extra Sauce

Hot Sauce

$0.25

Tarter Sauce

$0.25

Cocktail Sauce

$0.25

SPECIALS

Fish Sandwhich Combo

$8.99

Shrimp n Grits

$15.00

Fish N Grits

$12.00
Crab & Grits

Crab & Grits

$16.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.00

Chicken Gumbo

$15.00

Chicken & Shrimp Gumbo

$20.00

Chicken, Shrimp, & Crab Gumbo

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chef2thebone Fish Fry & More...

Location

641 N. Main St, Corona, CA 92880

Directions

