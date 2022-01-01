Chef & the Farmer imageView gallery

Chef & the Farmer

3,756 Reviews

$$

120 Gordon St.

Kinston, NC 28501

Order Again

Popular Items

K-Town Burger
Jedd's Lettuce
Fried Brussel Sprouts

Small Plates

Bread of the Day

$9.00

Fried Collards

$6.00

sea salt

Jedd's Lettuce

$14.00

cottle farms blueberries, watermelon radish, goat cheese, spiced pecans, blueberry vinaigrette

Tenderoni Flatbread

$13.00

marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella, herbadacious, parmesan

Extra Crackers

$5.00

Wedge

$12.00

warm pork, carrots, pickled ginger vinaigrette

Extra Pork Rinds

$3.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

balsamic honey, parmesan

Pimento Flatbread

$17.00

pimento cheese, italian sausage, pickled jalapeno, honey, arugula

Extra Pita

$3.00

Butterbean Hummus

$16.00Out of stock

marinated carolina caviar, house saltines

Farmerita

$14.00

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00Out of stock

sausage and pepper ragu

Mains

rice crusted, little green dressing, hot honey

Blueberry BBQ Chicken

$25.00

peanut and cabbage salad, pickled ginger vinaigrette

Brittany Ridge Pork Chop

$38.00Out of stock

smoked fingerling potato salad, grilled sharp head cabbage, lusty monk whole grain mustard

NY Strip

$48.00

bacon and leek stuffed twice baked potato, balsamic reduction

K-Town Burger

$15.00

creekstone beef, pickles, pimento cheese, pepper jelly bacon, sriracha mayo, boiler room fries

U Got Ranch Burger

$15.00

creekstone beef, bacon, charred red onion, ranch, blue cheese, boiler room fries

Kid's Cheeseburger

$10.00

american cheese, ketchup, boiler room fries

Flounder

$30.00

marinated cucumber noodles, gingered collards, miso sauce, sesame seeds

Sub Stuff Potato

$6.00

Pork Shoulder Lasagna

$26.00

bourbon braised pork shoulder, country ham, greens

Sides

Boiler Room Fries

$6.00

kitchen sink mayo

Desserts

10 Layer Chocolate Cake

$9.00Out of stock

vanilla chantilly, toffee crunch

Peanut Pepsi Float

$9.00Out of stock

peanut ice cream, roasted peanuts, pepsi

Coconut Chesspie

$10.00

lemon curd, blueberry compote

Books

Deep Run Roots

$40.00

This Will Make it Taste Good

$35.00

Signed copy of Vivian's newest book

Sauces + Rubs

Blueberry BBQ Sauce

$12.50

Tangy Peach Glaze

$12.50

Red Eye Coffee Rub

$11.00

Fins & Shell Rub

$11.00

Birds & Beast Rub

$11.00

Sauce Set

$22.50

get both sauces and save

Rub Set

$29.00

get all three rubs and save

Complete Sauce + Rub Set

$60.00

Snacks, Apps & Salads

Spiced Pecan Pimento Cheese

$11.00Out of stock

pint

Party Magnet Cheese Ball

$15.00Out of stock

8 oz.

Butterbean Hummus

$16.00Out of stock

marinated carolina caviar, house saltines

Soups

Heat & Serve Soups

Broccoli Soup for Cheese Lovers

$13.00+Out of stock

from This Will Make it Taste Good (gf, v)

Sweet Potato, Bacon, & Chow Chowder

$13.00+Out of stock

adapted from This Will Make it Taste Good (gf)

Creamy Tomato Soup with Chipotle

$13.00+Out of stock

a throwback to when Chef & the Farmer served lunch back in the day (gf)

Boiler Room Chili

$7.00+Out of stock

(gf, nd)

Deep Run Roots Healthy Soup

$7.00+Out of stock

chicken, tomatoes, collards, onion

Lentil, Apple & Bacon Soup

$7.00+Out of stock

gf

Sweets and Breads

Beer & Parm Bread

$15.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Onion Bread

$15.00Out of stock

Not Carrot Cake

$10.00Out of stock

9" Pecan Honey Rum Cake

$40.00Out of stock

Kill Devil pecan rum, orange, pineapple, cranberry, muscadine grapes

Bae-Berry Biscuit Bottoms

$45.00Out of stock

mixed berries, goat cheese, raspberry vanilla icing

Dressing, Condiments, and Preserves

Little Green Dress Ranch

$7.00Out of stock

16 oz

Apple Preserves

$8.00

16 oz

Bleu Cheese Honey Vinaigrette

$8.00Out of stock

16 oz

Garlic Confit

$10.00Out of stock

16 oz

Community Organizer

$15.00Out of stock

16 oz

Drinks

Ginger, Lemon, Hibiscus Hard Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry, Acai, Sweet Basil Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thoughtful, creative food rooted in Eastern North Carolina ingredients and traditions.

Website

Location

120 Gordon St., Kinston, NC 28501

Directions

Gallery
Chef & the Farmer image

