Chef Art Smith brings people together through food. Two-time James Beard Foundation award winner, Chef Art Smith is a familiar face on the national food scene. Television viewers know him from the "TOday" show, "BBQ Pitmasters," and "Top Chef Masters." This 6th generation Floridian was Oprah Winfrey's personal chef for 10 years and cooked for two Florida Governors. Today, he brings his southern style cookin' to homes across the US, including celebrity homes in Chicago, Los Angeles, Orlando, and more! Famous for his fried chicken and fun-loving attitude, Chef Art Smith couldn't be prouder to bring Art Bird to his second home, Chicago, IL!

