Appetizer (Deep Copy)

Barbecue Chicken Wings

$15.00

Hot honey charred BBQ wings

Crispy Okra

$10.00

Fried crispy okra served with remoulade sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

$16.00

green tomatoes coated in cornmeal and fried crispy, green tomato chow chow, green goddess dressing, baby mustard greens, country ham

Goat Cheese Biscuits

$9.00

Made from scratch buttermilk biscuits, goat cheese, parmesan cheese, served with honey butter and seasonal jam

Hush Puppies

$12.00

fried cornmeal with creamy pimento cheese, side of red pepper jelly

Pimento Cheese Grits

$7.00

Artisan corn grits with pimento cheese

Calamari

$16.00

Fried calamari served with lemon crown and cocktail sauce

Margherita Flatbread

$16.00

marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil

Fig and Pig Flatbread

$18.00

marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, fig, prosciutto & greens

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

House-made BBQ sauce, chicken, fresh mozzarella, red onions, herbs

Salads (Deep Copy)

Brussels & Kale Salad

$18.00

shaved brussels sprouts, chopped kale, candied pecans, parmesan cheese, bacon, with a maple tahini vinaigrette

Chef Art Smith's Chopped Salad

$20.00

grilled chicken, heirloom tomatoes, goat cheese, chopped dates, avocado, red onions, croutons, grilled corn, almonds, mixed greens served with a balsamic vinaigrette

Reunion Salad

$15.00

heirloom tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons, mixed greens served with green goddess dressing

Shrimp Salad

$24.00

Avocado, chilled shrimp, heirloom cherry tomato, fresh herbs, bell pepper, celery, homemade green goddess dressing served with house-made crackers

Sandwiches (Deep Copy)

Fried Catfish Sandwich

$17.00

fried crispy catfish, shredded lettuce, tomato, fried pickles, spicy remoulade on a brioche bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

6 ounce chicken breast fried crispy, bread & butter pickles, lettuce, tomato, hot sauce mayo, on a brioche bun

Reunion Burger

$19.00

Two 4 ounce all-beef patties, American cheese, bacon, garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, fried green tomato, bread & butter pickles, on a brioche bun

Drive-In Burger

$17.00

Two 4 ounce patties, American cheese, caramelized onion, bread & butter pickles lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo on a brioche bun

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Fried or grilled chicken breast, spiced hot sauce, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, bread & butter pickles on a brioche bun

Entree (Deep Copy)

Chef Art's Famous Fried Chicken

$30.00

4 pieces of buttermilk fried chicken(leg, breast, thigh, wing), mashed potatoes, house made hot sauce

Fried Catfish

$26.00

crispy fried catfish, artisan corn grits, braised greens, 2 hushpuppies

Pan Seared Salmon

$28.00

8 ounce salmon, sauteed brussel sprouts, roasted sweet potato, lemon vinaigrette

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

6 ancho rubbed shrimp, tomato sauce, andouille sausage, artisan corn grits

Chicken Paillard

$19.00

Seasoned, smashed and grilled chicken breast, lemon, Calabrian Chili, served with baby arugula salad

Shrimp Basket

$26.00

6 hand battered shrimp and fries

Sides (Deep Copy)

Braised Greens

$7.00

kale and collard greens in apple cider vinegar

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

sauteed brussels sprouts

Creamy Cucumber Salad

$7.00

thinly sliced cucumbers, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill vinaigrette

French Fries

$6.00

golden crispy french fries

Pork N Grits Side

$13.00

Side Salad

$6.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumber w/choice of dressing (ranch, green goddess, balsamic vinaigrette)

Stone Ground Grits

$7.00

creamy grits cooked with butter and cream

Three Cheese Mac & Cheese

$10.00

white cheddar, yellow cheddar, havarti, cavatappi noodles

Whipped Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Pimento Cheese Grits

$7.00

Desserts (Deep Copy)

Dessert Trio

$37.00

A slice of each of our desserts

Humming Bird Cake

$13.00

3 layer banana and pineapple based cake with cream cheese frosting.

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Lemon Hemp Seed Cake

$12.00

pound cake, toasted hemp seeds, lemon icing

Pecan Pie

$12.00

Belizean chocolate, pecans, cream cheese crust

Kids (Deep Copy)

Cheese Burger

$12.00

burger patty, American cheese, burger bun served with 2 sides

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

fried chicken tenders with 2 sides

Kids Fish Sticks

$12.00

Brunch Sides (Deep Copy)

Goat Cheese Biscuits

$9.00

Made from scratch buttermilk biscuits, goat cheese, parmesan cheese, served with honey butter and seasonal jam

Maple Glazed Peppered Bacon

$8.00

House made Breakfast Suasage

$8.00

pork sausage

Apple Chicken Sausage

$8.00

Toast & Jam

$6.00

Pimento Cheese Grits

$6.00

Single Donut

$3.50

Two eggs

$5.00

2 eggs any style

Brunch Mains (Deep Copy)

Andouille Sausage Grit Bowl

$24.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$19.00

Chargrilled Ribeye Sandwich

$26.00

Chef Art's Famous Fried Chicken

$28.00

Chicken & Waffles

$24.00

Reunion Burger

$18.00

Hummingbird French Toast

$19.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Kids French Toast

$9.00

Kids Waffle

$8.00

Fried Tomato Benedicts

$24.00

Short Rib Hash

$28.00

Steak & Eggs

$26.00