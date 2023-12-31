ChefDance Social
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
427 Main Street, Park City, UT 84060
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Park City
Silver Star Cafe - 1825 Three Kings Dr
4.4 • 2,692
1825 Three Kings Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurant
Alberto's Mexican Restaurant Park City - Park City
4.3 • 639
1640 Bonanza Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurant