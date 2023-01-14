  • Home
  • /
  • Memphis
  • /
  • Cheffie's High Point Terrace - 483 High Point Terrace
A map showing the location of Cheffie's High Point Terrace 483 High Point TerraceView gallery

Cheffie's High Point Terrace 483 High Point Terrace

review star

No reviews yet

483 High Point Terrace

Memphis, TN 38122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Salad
Curry
Build Your Own Sandwich

Be The Chef

Build Your Own Salad

$13.00

Build Your Own Sandwich

$9.50

Sandwiches

BLT Classic

$9.50

applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise

Cheesy Tuna

$9.50

lemony tuna salad, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato

Club

$9.50

ham, oven roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, letuuce, tomato, honey mustard

Crunchy Roast Beef

$9.75

roast beef, french fried onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce tomato, red onion, horseradish schmear

Cuban Chicken

$9.25

sliced chicken, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, classic yellow mustard

Eggstravaganza

$8.40

chunky egg salad, lettuce, tomato

Garden

$9.50

marinated artichokes, cucumbers, tomoato, red onion, lettuce, sun-dried tomato hummus

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

PB & J

$6.00

Sweet Pig

$9.25

ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard

Turkey Classic

$9.25

oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomoato, mayonnaise

Tuscan Chicken

$9.25

sliced chicken, roasted red peppers, red onion, baby spinach, swiss cheese, pesto schmear

Salads

Chicken Caesar

$11.50

crunchy romaine, crunchy croutons, parmesan, sliced chicken, caesar dressing

Classic Spinach

$13.00

baby spinach, applewood smoked bacon, hard boiled eggs, red onion, crunchy croutons, honey mustard dressing

Club

$13.00

mixed greens, sliced ham, sliced turkey, bacon, cherry tomatoes, red onion, white cheddar cheese, honey mustard dressing

Cobb

$13.00

crunchy romaine, sliced chicken, hard boiled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, chunky blue cheese dressing

Curry

$12.00

mixed greens, curried walnut-apple chicken salad, balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Greek

$11.50

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red and green bell peppers, cucumbers, red onion, feta cheese, black olives, lemon vinaigrette dressing

House

$12.00

mixed greens, dried cranberries, red onion, candied mississippi pecans, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Kyoto

$9.80

kale, romaine, edamame, carrots, red and green bell peppers, celery, crunchy chow mein, ginger sesame dressing

Nicoise

$13.00

mixed greens, lemony tuna salad, black olives, hard boiled eggs, cherry tomatoes, lemon vinaigrette dressing

Santa Fe

$12.50

cruncy romaine, black bean & corn salad, sliced chicken, cherry tomatoes, red onion, white cheddar cheese, buttermilk ranch dressing

Veggie Delite

$10.00

mixed greens, baby spinach, sunflower seeds, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, chickpeas, balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Beverages

Fountain Beverages

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.60

Clearly Canadian

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.25

Jarritos

$3.25

Milk

$2.50

Pelligrino

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

20 Oz Coke

$3.00

20 Oz Diet Coke

$3.00

20 Oz Sprite

$3.00

Assorted Sides

Black Bean & Corn Salad

$3.50

Hummus

$3.50

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Pita Chips

$2.75Out of stock

Potato Chips

$2.75

Potato Salad

$3.50

Soup of the Day

$7.25

Desserts

Cookies

$2.20

Hello Dolly Bars

$3.75

Rice Crispy Bars

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

483 High Point Terrace, Memphis, TN 38122

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Tops Bar-B-Q - #06 Summer Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3353 Summer Ave Memphis, TN 38122
View restaurantnext
Rec Room
orange star4.5 • 1,152
3000 Broad Ave Memphis, TN 38112
View restaurantnext
Central BBQ - Summer - 4375 Summer Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,763
4375 Summer Ave Memphis, TN 38122
View restaurantnext
Tops Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
4183 Summer Ave Memphis, TN 38112
View restaurantnext
Mahogany Memphis
orange star4.0 • 2,561
3092 Poplar Avenue #11 Memphis, TN 38111
View restaurantnext
Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio - 525 S Highland St
orange star4.9 • 279
525 S Highland St Memphis, TN 38111
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Memphis

Central BBQ - Midtown - 2249 Central Ave
orange star4.4 • 7,518
2249 Central Ave Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
DYER'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - dyersonbeale.com
orange star4.1 • 2,697
205 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Mahogany Memphis
orange star4.0 • 2,561
3092 Poplar Avenue #11 Memphis, TN 38111
View restaurantnext
Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd
orange star4.3 • 1,953
603 North McLean Blvd Memphis, TN 38107
View restaurantnext
Pop’s Deli
orange star4.5 • 1,863
6749 E Shelby Dr Memphis, TN 38141
View restaurantnext
Central BBQ - Summer - 4375 Summer Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,763
4375 Summer Ave Memphis, TN 38122
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Memphis
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Olive Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cordova
review star
No reviews yet
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Arlington
review star
No reviews yet
Oxford
review star
Avg 5 (19 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston