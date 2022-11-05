  • Home
Sandwiches
Latin American

Cheffin's Cheesesteaks & Cubanos Sandwich Shop & Catering Co. 15473 E Hampden Ave A

No reviews yet

15473 E Hampden Ave A

Aurora, CO 80013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sirloin Cheesesteak
Jalapeno Cream Cheese Cheesesteak
Garlic Mushroom Cheesesteak

Cheffin's Specialties

Sirloin Cheesesteak

Sirloin Cheesesteak

$14.00

Sirloin Steak with Provolone Cheese, Roasted Pepper & Onion Mix and served on an Italian Roll

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.00

Chicken Breast with Provolone Cheese, Roasted Pepper & Onion Mix and served on an Italian Roll

Garlic Mushroom Cheesesteak

Garlic Mushroom Cheesesteak

$16.00+

Sirloin Cheesesteak with Roasted Pepper & Onion Mix, Sauteed Garlic and Mushrooms, Provolone all served on an Italian Roll.

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Cheesesteak

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Cheesesteak

$16.00+

Sirloin Steak or Chicken Breast and Jalapeños with Jalapeño Cream Cheese served on an Italian Roll

Half Sirloin Half Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.00

Half Chicken Breast and Half Sirloin Steak with Provolone Cheese, Roasted Pepper & onion mix served on an Italian Roll

Plain Cheesesteak

Plain Cheesesteak

$14.00+

Just the meat and extra cheese! No pepper and onion mix on this one!

Cheesesteak Cheeseburger

Cheesesteak Cheeseburger

$14.00

1/4lb Burger and 4oz Sirloin Cheesesteak with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion and served on a Toasted Bun

Cheffin's Loaded Cheesesteak Fries

Cheffin's Loaded Cheesesteak Fries

$18.00+

Sirloin Steak, Chicken Breast or 1/2 Sirloin 1/2 Chicken with Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Roasted Pepper & Onion Mix and Provolone Cheese over a bed of Fries topped with Chipotle Mayo

Cheffin's Cuban Sandwich

Cheffin's Cuban Sandwich

$14.00

Cheffin’s Hand Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Banana Peppers, Chipotle Mayo on a pressed Italian Roll

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Cheffin’s Hand Pulled Pork, American Cheese, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Bun

Reuben Cheesesteak

Reuben Cheesesteak

$16.00

Corned beef, swiss cheese, roasted pepper and onion mix, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut on an Italian roll.

Veggie Cheesesteak

$13.00

Sauteed Garlic and Mushrooms with our Roasted Pepper & Onion Mix and Provolone on an Italian bun. (Vegetarian)

Pulled Pork Sandwich WITHOUT Cheese

$12.00

Cheffin's delicious pulled pork sandwich, just without the cheese.

Bacon & Bleu Cheesesteak

Bacon & Bleu Cheesesteak

$16.00+

Sirloin, Chicken or 1/2 Sirloin 1/2 Chicken with Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Roasted Pepper & Onion Mix served on an Italian Roll

Cheffin's Wings

$16.00

12 Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of sauce with a side or Ranch or Bleu and Carrots and Celery.

Burgers & Chicken

Cheesesteak Cheeseburger

Cheesesteak Cheeseburger

$14.00

1/4 lb Burger and 4oz Sirloin with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion and served on a Toasted Bun

Burger

Burger

$9.00+

1/4 lb Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion and served on a Toasted Bun

Bacon Burger

Bacon Burger

$11.00+

1/4 lb Burger with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion and served on a Toasted Bun

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$10.00+

1/4 lb Burger with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion and served on a Toasted Bun

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00+

1/4 lb Burger with Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion and served on a Toasted Bun

Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.00

Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion on a Toasted Bun.

Grilled Chicken Club

$14.00

Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Provolone & Bacon served on a Toasted Bun.

Cheffin's Salads & Fries

Cheffin's Grilled Chicken Salad

Cheffin's Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Bacon, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber with Ranch Dressing.

Cheffin's Cuban Salad

Cheffin's Cuban Salad

$15.00

Cheffin's Pulled Pork, Romaine, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Banana Peppers with Chipotle Ranch.

Cheffin's Cordon Bleu Salad

Cheffin's Cordon Bleu Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Ham, Swiss, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion with Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Cheffin's Loaded Cheesesteak Fries

Cheffin's Loaded Cheesesteak Fries

$18.00+

Sirloin Steak, Chicken Breast, Pulled Pork or Veggie with Jalapeños, Banana Peppers, Roasted Pepper & Onion Mix and Provolone Cheese over a bed of Fries topped with Chipotle Mayo

Draggin Fries

$8.00

Fries, Dry Rub with Buffalo Sauce

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Fries served with Ranch, Bleu, Buffalo, Thai Peanut, Chipotle Ranch, Chipotle Mayo or BBQ Sauce

Must Haves & Upgrades

Fresh Fruit

$7.00

Extra Steak

$6.00

Extra Chicken

$6.00

Extra Pulled Pork

$6.00

4 Strips of Bacon

$5.00

Extra Ham

$2.00

Extra Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$2.00

Garlic Mushrooms

$2.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Banana Peppers

$1.00

Roasted Pepper & Onion Mix

$2.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

+Pickles

$1.00

Bag O Chips

$2.00

Bottled Drinks

$2.00

Side Potato Salad

$2.00

Burger Patty

$3.00

Lettuce

$1.00

Tomato

$1.00

Onion

$1.00

Two Cheesesteaks & Two Bags of Chips

Two Sirloin Cheesesteaks & Two Bags of Chips

$26.00

No special requests or substitutions on the two cheesesteak deal.

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Green Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Dasani Water

$2.00

Peach Tea

$2.00

Raspberry Tea

$2.00

No Sugar Tea

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Zero Sprite

$2.00

Strawberry Fanta

$2.00

Mountain Berry Blast Powerade

$2.00

Fruit Punch Powerade

$2.00

Orange Powerade

$2.00

Lemon Lime Powerade

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

American Cheese on a Potato Bun.

Kids Cheesesteak

$8.00

Cheffin's Sirloin Cheesesteak on a Potato Bun.

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Cheffin's Grilled Chicken on a Potato Bun.

Dessert

Cheesecake

$6.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Delicious sandwiches and salads made to order, to go!

Website

Location

15473 E Hampden Ave A, Aurora, CO 80013

Directions

Cheffin's Cheesesteaks & Cubanos Sandwich Shop & Catering Co. image

