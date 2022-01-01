Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Che Fico Alimentari

review star

No reviews yet

834 Divisadero Street

San Francisco, CA 94117

Order Again

Popular Items

Suppli (2pc)
Margherita Pizza
Salsiccia Pizza

Dinner Menu

Suppli (2pc)

Suppli (2pc)

$12.00

fried tomato risotto, fontina, tomato, dill

Foccacia

Foccacia

$12.00

Fennel pollen, chili flake, sea salt, lemon zest - served with mascarpone cheese and olive oil

Prosciutto & Burrata

Prosciutto & Burrata

$27.00

San Daniele Prosciutto, ligurian olive oil

Insalata Tritata

Insalata Tritata

$28.00

lettuces, provolone, salami, dill, spring onion, chickpeas, castelvetrano olives, herbed ricotta salata, red wine vinaigrette (GF)

Vegetarian Insalata Tritata

Vegetarian Insalata Tritata

$24.00

lettuces, provolone, dill, spring onion, chickpeas, castelvetrano olives, herbed ricotta salata, red wine vinaigrette (GF)

Lasagna Alla Spinaci

Lasagna Alla Spinaci

$28.00

double 8 dairy ricotta, pomodoro (v)

White Truffle Tagliatelle

$75.00
Melanzana alla Parmigiana

Melanzana alla Parmigiana

$30.00

Layers of baked eggplant, marinara, house-made mozzarella, and pecorino romano (V) (GF)

Pollo Arrosto

Pollo Arrosto

$48.00

half roasted Mary's chicken, broccoli , calcot onions

Side of Polenta

Side of Polenta

$11.00

creme fraiche, parmigiano reggiano (V)

Side of Patate Fritte

Side of Patate Fritte

$12.00

garlic confit, oregano, chili flake, parmigiano reggiano (V)

Pizza!

Margherita Pizza Dinner

Margherita Pizza Dinner

$55.00

Our Margherita Pizza, Chopped Salad, and a Bottle of Prosecco! (Please note any dietaries in the notes of your order.)

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$26.00

san marzano, double 8 dairy mozzarella, basil

Salsiccia Pizza

Salsiccia Pizza

$29.00

san marzano, sausage, caciocavall, fennel, chili

Napoletana Pizza

Napoletana Pizza

$28.00

san marzano, anchovies, taggiasca olives, chili, arugula

Broccoli Rabe Pizza

Broccoli Rabe Pizza

$28.00

Caciocavallo, Scamorza, Kale, Broccoli Rabe, Garlic, Chili, Pecorino

Side Of Arugula

Side Of Arugula

$3.00

Side of arugula with a wedge of lemon. Perfect addition to any pizza

Side Pomodoro

Side Pomodoro

$2.00
Side Pecorino

Side Pecorino

$1.00
Side Chili Flakes

Side Chili Flakes

$0.50
(9oz) Che Fico Calabrian Chili Bomba

(9oz) Che Fico Calabrian Chili Bomba

$15.00

The spicy bomba you know and love from Che Fico! Put on your pizza and so much more.

(16oz) Che Fico Calabrian Chili Bomba

(16oz) Che Fico Calabrian Chili Bomba

$21.00

The spicy bomba you know and love from Che Fico! Put on your pizza and so much more.

Dolci

Coffee and liqueur-soaked ladyfinger sponge, mascarpone and shaved chocolate
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$15.00

coffee, cardamaro, mascarpone, shaved choclolate

To Go Budino

To Go Budino

$12.00

Bittersweet chocolate budino with salted caramel, whipped gianduja, sea salt, caramelized hazelnuts and olive oil.

Seasonal Fruit Crostata (frozen)

Seasonal Fruit Crostata (frozen)

$12.00

Bake at home! (comes frozen)

Tiramisu (frozen)

Tiramisu (frozen)

$18.00

(comes frozen) serves 2-3ppl Coffee and liqueur-soaked ladyfinger sponge, mascarpone and shaved chocolate

Che Fico Dark Chocolate Bar

Che Fico Dark Chocolate Bar

$6.00

Charlie undoubtedly would have brought Willy Wonka to unwrap the gold foil on this bar for a taste or two, or three. Ingredients: Guittard 70% Chocolate, Chili Flake, Fennel Pollen, Jacobsen Sea Salt, Candied Lemon Peel.

Che Fico Jar of Gianduja

Che Fico Jar of Gianduja

$18.00

House made Italian chocolate and hazelnut spread.

Retail Wine

SAETTI 'Rosso Viola' lambrusco Salamino di Santa Croce

SAETTI 'Rosso Viola' lambrusco Salamino di Santa Croce

$35.00
BISSON Vermentino, Liguria, 2020

BISSON Vermentino, Liguria, 2020

$40.00

Their vermentino is everything we dream about for the grape; floral and citrus driven with a combination of savory herbs and salinity.

FABIO SINORELLI Etna Rosso 2019

FABIO SINORELLI Etna Rosso 2019

$40.00

Ethereal and intense aromatics with hints of red fruits and herbs. Medium bodied with vibrant acidity and a saline, mineral driven finish.

Beer

Temescal Hazy IPA (4pk tall cans)

Temescal Hazy IPA (4pk tall cans)

$20.00

Temescal hazy Hazy Juicy IPA - 6.5% Temescal Hazy strikes the right balance of flaked oats and malted wheat creating a lush, fluffy mouthfeel that’s not too heavy. Packed with Mosaic, Simcoe and Citra hops--this is our essential Hazy IPA.

Fort Point SFIZIO Italian style pilsner (6pk)

Fort Point SFIZIO Italian style pilsner (6pk)

$14.00

Sfizio is an Italian Style Pilsner with a snappy, cracker-like malt body and a tantalizingly bitter finish. This modern approach to pilsner is hopped as generously as an American IPA, but with Noble hop varieties that are more delicate than their American counterparts.

Take & Bake

Spinach Lasagna (frozen)

Spinach Lasagna (frozen)

$25.00

Bake at home! Spinach and ricotta lasagna for 2 (comes frozen)

Lasagna Bolognese (frozen)

Lasagna Bolognese (frozen)

$25.00

Bake at home! Meat ragu lasagna for 2 (comes frozen)

Eggplant Parmigiana (frozen)

Eggplant Parmigiana (frozen)

$25.00

Bake at home! Eggplant Parmigiana for 2 (comes frozen)

Seasonal Fruit Crostata (frozen)

Seasonal Fruit Crostata (frozen)

$12.00

Bake at home! (comes frozen)

House Made Products

(16oz) Che Fico Calabrian Chili Bomba

(16oz) Che Fico Calabrian Chili Bomba

$21.00

The spicy bomba you know and love from Che Fico! Put on your pizza and so much more.

(9oz) Che Fico Calabrian Chili Bomba

(9oz) Che Fico Calabrian Chili Bomba

$15.00

The spicy bomba you know and love from Che Fico! Put on your pizza and so much more.

Che Fico Hot Sauce

Che Fico Hot Sauce

$16.00

Sweet, spicy and tangy

Che Fico Pomodoro Sauce

Che Fico Pomodoro Sauce

$13.00

Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, garlic, basil, olive oil

Che Fico Arrabiata Sauce

Che Fico Arrabiata Sauce

$13.00

Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, garlic, basil, olive oil, fresno chiles, chili flake, apple cider vinegar

Che Fico Rigatoni

Che Fico Rigatoni

$12.00Out of stock

1 lb of house made fresh Che Fico rigatoni!

Che Fico Spaghetti

$10.00

1 lb of house made fresh Che Fico spaghetti!

Whole Focaccia

$12.00
Che Fico Jam

Che Fico Jam

$9.00

House-made seasonal jams and marmalades showcasing the bounty of amazing fruits available to us from the farmers we love to source from. Each 6 ounce jar is filled to the brim with spreadable goodness.

Che Fico Red Wine Vinaigrette (12 oz)

Che Fico Red Wine Vinaigrette (12 oz)

$14.00

Sicilian olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, oregano, and chili

Che Fico Tomato Vinaigrette (8 oz)

$10.00
Che Fico Gypsy Peppers

Che Fico Gypsy Peppers

$10.00

Great as a baked-on pizza topping! Full Belly Farms peppers, apple cider vinegar, salt, sugar

Che Fico Dark Chocolate Bar

Che Fico Dark Chocolate Bar

$5.00

A delicious gesture of what we're about - a combination of ingredients central to our menu adds to the flavor of our proprietary chocolate bar. Ingredients: 72% Guittard, Chili Flakes, Fennel Pollen, Maldon Sea Salt, Candied Lemon Peel

Che Fico Face Mask

Che Fico Face Mask

$16.00

Beautiful face mask with our signature fig pattern. Stay safe, and support local San Francisco small business, all while looking fabulous!

Che Fico Hat

Che Fico Hat

$25.00

"Che Fico" featured prominently on the crown and "SF CA" embroidered above the snap - a strong statement and classic snapback for the Che Fico die-hard.

Che Fico T-Shirt

Che Fico T-Shirt

$25.00

Black Che Fico T shirt! Che Fico logo on the front, design on the back

Che Fico Tote Bag

Che Fico Tote Bag

$38.00

Canvas tote bag perfect for bringing home all your favorite Che Fico house made products!

Meat & Cheese

Che Fico Lonza

Che Fico Lonza

$12.00

1/4 lb of house cured pork loin. Sliced and ready to enjoy!

Che Fico Bresaola

Che Fico Bresaola

$12.00

1/4 lb of red wine cured beef loin. Sliced and ready to enjoy!

Che Fico Speck

Che Fico Speck

$12.00Out of stock

1/4 lb of house cured pork shoulder. Sliced and ready to enjoy!

Pecorino

Pecorino

$7.00

Pecorino Romano is a hard, salty Italian cheese made with sheep's milk.

Parmigiano Reggiano

Parmigiano Reggiano

$8.00

Parmigiano Reggiano is a hard, salty Italian cheese made with cow's milk from Emilia Romagna.

Guanciale

$12.00Out of stock

Pantry Items

La Nostra Lemonata 4 Pk

La Nostra Lemonata 4 Pk

$15.00

4pk of lemon Italian soda

4-Pack Ghia Lime & Salt

4-Pack Ghia Lime & Salt

$28.00Out of stock
Lorenzo No. 1 Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Lorenzo No. 1 Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$30.00

Lorenzo No. 1 is gourmet Sicilian extra virgin olive oil. The Italian olives that produce this D.O.P. olive oil are organic and harvested by hand. This D.O.P. Valli Trapanesi EVOO is one of the most prestigious Sicilian olive oils on the market. The flavor is bold, with a fruity aroma and an almond aftertaste.

Lorenzo No. 5 Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Lorenzo No. 5 Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$30.00

Lorenzo No. 5 is a fifth generation Italian extra virgin olive oil from Sicily. This EVOO won the coveted SOFI award for Outstanding Oil. It's prize-winning taste comes from the Nocellara del Belice olive. It has a mild aroma, sweet flavor, and light body. It is most scrumptious when paired with seafood dishes.

Olio Verde (500ml)

Olio Verde (500ml)

$30.00

Olio Verde is an all-purpose Sicilian olive oil—use on everything from delicate crudo and platters of fresh seafood to classic Sicilian and Southern Italian dishes like caponata and grilled swordfish with capers.

Partanna Olive Oil - 16 oz

Partanna Olive Oil - 16 oz

$18.00

Family-owned by the Asaro Brothers Company in Partanna, Sicily, this brand has a long history that dates back in 1916. This oil is a first cold-pressed, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, but it is also an early harvest (October), single-olive varietal (Nocellara del Belice), unfiltered oil. When the tins are first opened, the oil is cloudy with a green hue, herbaceous aroma and 'pizzicante' flavor.

Partanna Olive Oil - 33 oz

Partanna Olive Oil - 33 oz

$36.00

Family-owned by the Asaro Brothers Company in Partanna, Sicily, this brand has a long history that dates back in 1916. This oil is a first cold-pressed, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, but it is also an early harvest (October), single-olive varietal (Nocellara del Belice), unfiltered oil. When the tins are first opened, the oil is cloudy with a green hue, herbaceous aroma and 'pizzicante' flavor.

Tutto Calabria Hot Chili Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Tutto Calabria Hot Chili Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$12.00

This hot chili extra virgin olive oil brings out the flavor of the unique Calabrian chili while keeping the richness of olive oil. Add it to your favorite Italian recipes for a spicy twist.

Gentile Rigatoni

Gentile Rigatoni

$12.00

The selected semolina wheat used in this pasta is strictly of Italian origin and of the best quality, including the Senatore Capelli variety which is renowned for cooking to al-dente. It also gives the pasta a golden color. Bronze cut pasta molds create a rough and porous texture much like homemade pasta. The low temperature drying method known as cirillo preserves the distinct texture and aroma.

Bonelle Jelly Candy

Bonelle Jelly Candy

$6.00

Produced in the modern factory of Castagnole delle Lanze, these bright Bonelle colors will draw you in and the tasty fruit flavors will keep you coming back for more!

Tarallini Crackers

Tarallini Crackers

$6.00

A classic italian snack, these little goodies are the perfect cross between a bread stick and a pretzel. Dip them in a savory spread, eat them with a bite of cheese or cured meat, or spread with sweet jam. Hailing from the Apulia region of Italy (think the heel of the boot), we love these crackers for a day at the park or an antipasto platter at home. Delizioso!

Full Belly Farm Popcorn

Full Belly Farm Popcorn

$8.00

1 lb of organic red popcorn that pops white!

Bianco Di Napoli Tomatoes

Bianco Di Napoli Tomatoes

$7.00

Whole or crushed, these are a staple in our kitchens and a favorite among chefs.

Hot Pepper Jam

Hot Pepper Jam

$10.00

The perfect blend of sweet, Peperoni di Senise, and super-hot, Diavolicchi Peppers.

Allstar Organics Herbs and Seasonings

Allstar Organics Herbs and Seasonings

$12.00

Full Belly Farm Quince Paste

$17.00

Fogliani Waffle Cookie

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Hello and thank you for choosing Che Fico Alimentari for your catered event! We would be more than happy to help with menu creation and can accommodate orders of all sizes, we look forward to serving you soon! For any questions, comments, and inquiries please contact catering@chefico.com.

Che Fico Alimentari image
Che Fico Alimentari image
Che Fico Alimentari image
Che Fico Alimentari image

