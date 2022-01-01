Chef's Corner imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Chef's Corner 300 Cornerstone Drive Suite 240

102 Reviews

$$

300 Cornerstone Drive Suite 240

Williston, VT 05495

House Items

Asian Chicken Salad

$16.00

Boston lettuce topped with our signature ginger almond chicken salad, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, carrots, sweet Thai chili sauce, wasabi aioli drizzle and crispy wonton chips.

Ham Quiche

$15.00

Chicken Panini

$15.50

Slices of our blackened chicken, Cabot cheddar cheese, red onions and garlic mayonnaise served with greens.

Broccoli Quiche

$15.00

A generous portion of our freshly baked quiche served with mixed greens.

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in house made caesar dressing topped with grated parmesan cheese and garlic herb croutons. ADD ROASTED CHICKEN - $4.00

French Fry Basket

$6.75

A very generous portion of the BEST fries served with a side of house made garlic mayonnaise and ketchup.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.50

A combination of sun dried cranberries, celery, red onions and mayonnaise topped with lettuce and tomato.

House Mesclun Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens with our house lemon herb vinaigrette topped with cucumbers, carrots, grape tomatoes, shaved red onions and a balsamic reduction drizzle.

Turkey Sandwich

$14.50

VT all natural turkey with our cranberry sage mayonnaise, Cabot cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Scott's Veggie Burger

$16.75

A combination of chick peas, red bell peppers, carrots, celery, red onions, basil, gluten free oats and curry on a toasted gluten free roll with Bibb lettuce, tomato, pickled cucumber relish, our signature sweet Thai chili mayonnaise and a side of mixed greens.

The Corner Burger

$16.75

A 6oz patty of local ground beef grilled to medium well and topped with Cabot cheddar cheese, Bibb lettuce, tomato and our signature sweet Thai chili mayonnaise served on a toasted brioche roll with a pickle spear and a side of mixed greens.

Tomato Panini

$15.50

Local fresh cheese, sliced tomatoes, sun dried tomato spread, basil and balsamic mayonnaise served with greens and a balsamic reduction.

Everyday Drinks

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Chai Latte

$3.75

Chocolate Chai

$3.75

Espresso

$2.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Iced Tea

$2.75

Latte

$4.00+

London Fog

$3.75

Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Mochaccino

$4.25+

Red Maple Latte

$3.75

Iced Coffee

$2.75

Americano

$2.25+

Coffee (12oz)

$2.00

Coffee (16oz)

$2.75

Tea (16oz)

$2.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

With over forty years of combined experience in the culinary industry, the founders Jozef Harrewyn and Scott Sorrell are committed to providing excellent service, followed by great food. We are an International style Cafe featuring breakfast, lunch and brunch seven days a week. Chef’s corner also features fresh baked cakes, pastries and sweets that will please any palate. We are a specialty caterer-efficient, dependable, and prepared to advise you on any occasion. Our wait staff is knowledgeable and our chef’s professionally trained.

Website

Location

300 Cornerstone Drive Suite 240, Williston, VT 05495

Directions

