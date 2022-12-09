Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chef's Parlour

review star

No reviews yet

2 S. Franklin St.

Richwood, OH 43344

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bites

Parlour Potatoes

$10.00

Waffle fries loaded with cheese sauce, bacon, onion straws, and your choice of wing sauce.

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Heaping basket of waffle fries. Served with Garlic Aioli

Tater Tots

$6.00

Deep Fried Tater Tots. Served with Garlic Aioli

Flamin' Pickle Spears

$7.00

House-dipped pickle Spears, deep fried and tossed in flamin' dust

House Rinds

$6.00

Fresh fried pork rinds tossed in tangy spices served with hot sauce and lime wedge

Mozz Sticks

$5.00

Mozzarella sticks served with house marinara

Chili Cheese Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Traditional Deviled eggs spiced with all the chili! Topped with sour cream and corn chips

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Tortilla chips served with a mild tomato salsa and chefs choice seasonal salsa

Mac Bites

$7.00

Panko Fried mac and cheese bites. Served with Ranch. Tossed in your choice of cheese or flamin' dust

Chicken

Bone-In Wings

$13.00

5 2-joint wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Boneless and Breaded 4pc

$11.00

4 tenders tossed in your choice of sauce

Boneless and Breaded 6pc

$16.00

6 tenders tossed in your choice of sauce

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sammy

$11.00

House BBQ pulled pork topped with a vinegar slaw and crispy onions.

Fried Portabella

$10.00

A Portobello shroom stuffed with cheese, panko crusted, and deep fried. Topped with greens, tomatoes, and garlic aioli.

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.00

Fried chicken tossed in a chimichurri dressing. Served on a croissant

Meatball Smash

$13.00

6oz patty topped with mozzarella sticks, marinara, and arugula.

Nashville

$9.00

House fried chicken breast tossed in Nashville Oil. Pickles, Flamin' dust, Cheeto Crush.

Smash Burger

$9.00

topped with Arugula, tomato, crispy onions, and garlic aioli.

Tacos

Barbacoa Taco

$11.00

3 tacos topped with red onion, chimichurri, and radish. Served with chips, salsa, and fried jalapeno

Carnitas

$11.00

3 tacos topped with vinegar slaw and cilantro. Served with chips, salsa, and a fried jalapeno

Mushroom

$11.00

3 tacos topped with red onion, cilantro and radish. Served with chips, salsa, and a fried jalapeno

Mac Bowls

Pulled Pork Mac Bowl

$11.00

Creamy, smoky mac and cheese topped with pulled pork, BBQ, and onion straws

Flamin' Mac Bowl

$9.00

Creamy, Smoky mac, topped with buffalo sauce, ranch, tater tots, flamin, dust and Cheeto crush

Plain Jane Mac Bowl

$12.00

Creamy, smoky mac, topped with Bacon, tots, and cheese dust

Meximac Bowl

$12.00

Barbocoa, mexican spiced mac sauce, jalapenos, onions, and tortilla strips.

Salads

"Chefs" Salad

$11.00

Greens, bacon, cheese, egg, radish, tomato, crispy onions.

Seasonal

$11.00

Greens, dried fruit, fresh fruit, toasted nuts.

Cones

Cake Cone

$1.75+

Waffle Cone

$3.50+

Sundae

S’mores Please

$3.50+

Graham Cracker, Hot Fudge, Chocolate Chips, Toasted Marshmallow

Brownie

$3.50+

Chocolate Chips, Nutella, House Made Brownie

Mint Your Bizness

$3.50+

Mint, Hot Fudge, Oreo, marshmallow, Andes mint

Old Reliable

$3.50+

Hot Fudge, Caramel, Candied Pecans

Kid Vs. Candy Store

$3.50+

M&M’s, Oreos, Sprinkles, Chocolate Sauce

Just Go Nuts

$3.50+

Peanut butter sauce, Nutella, Peanuts, Pecans

Rainbow Bro

$3.50+

Fruity Pebbles, Strawberry Sauce, Sprinkles, Rainbow Rope

Popsicles

Watermelon

$3.00

Mangonada

$3.00

Pina Colada

$3.00

Milkshakes

Chocolate

$4.00+

Vanilla

$4.00+

Strawberry

$4.00+

Peanut Butter

$4.00+

Banana

$4.00+

Mint Chocolate

$4.00+

Cookies & Cream

$4.00+

Cookie Butter Shake

$6.00

Peppermint Oreo Shake

$6.00

Ice Cream Cup

Cup

$1.75+

Desserts

Christmas Ice Cream sandwich

$5.00

Cranberry Apple Crisp

$6.00

Whisky / Whiskey

Peanut Butter infused Evan Williams

$8.00

Peanut Butter Infused Bourbon

Gin

Vim and Petal

$12.00

Wine

Bokes LaLuna La Crescent

$7.00+

Semi Sweet- White Wine 2021 Silver Medal, 2019 & 2021 Ohio Quality Award

Bokes Creek Pear Diamond

$7.00+

Sweet: Pears with White Grape, 2022 Gold Medal

Bokes Creek Concord Chorus

$7.00+

Sweet: 2018 GOLD Medal, 2021 Silver Medal, 2019 & 2021 Ohio Quality Award

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Modern ice cream, food, and drinks!!

Website

Location

2 S. Franklin St., Richwood, OH 43344

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wildcat Pizza - Richwood
orange star4.1 • 174
220 N Clinton St Richwood, OH 43344
View restaurantnext
Berwick Pizza and Subs - 205 Marion Street
orange starNo Reviews
205 Marion Street Green Camp, OH 43322
View restaurantnext
The Marysville Sports Pub
orange starNo Reviews
17811 OH-31 Marysville, OH 43040
View restaurantnext
Sidekicks Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
1379 Marion-Waldo Road Marion, OH 43302
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Marysville
orange star3.5 • 132
16450 Square Dr Marysville, OH 43040
View restaurantnext
Plaza Inn Foods Inc - 491 S main st.
orange starNo Reviews
491 S main st. Mount Victory, OH 43340
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richwood

Wildcat Pizza - Richwood
orange star4.1 • 174
220 N Clinton St Richwood, OH 43344
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richwood
Marysville
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Delaware
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Bellefontaine
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston