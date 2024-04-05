Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Chef's Pho & Grill

50 Reviews

$$

324 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd #130

San Marcos, CA 92078

Order Again

Popular Items

Chef's Combo Pho
Pho Your Own Way
Vietnamese Egg Roll

Appetizers

Let's warm up your taste buds !
Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$6.95

Rice-paper wrap with lettuce, bean sprout, noodle, shrimps, and served with peanut sauce.

Grilled Protein Roll

Grilled Protein Roll

$7.95

Rice-paper wrap with lettuce, mint, pickle daikon, noodle, cucumber, served with peanut sauce.

Special Vietnamese Roll

Special Vietnamese Roll

$8.95

Rice-paper wrap with lettuce, mint, pickle daikon, cucumber, fried egg-roll paper, served with peanut sauce.

Vietnamese Egg Roll

Vietnamese Egg Roll

$9.95+

Crunchy Egg Rolls with mixed ground pork, mushroom, carrot, daikon, eggs, noodle, lettuce wrap, mint, served with house marinated fish sauce.

Combo A

Combo A

$8.95

2 crunchy egg rolls accompanied with 2 fresh spring rolls served with both fish sauce and peanut sauce.

Combo B

Combo B

$9.95

2 crunchy egg rolls accompanied with 2 fresh grilled proteins spring rolls served with both fish sauce and peanut sauce.

Combo C

Combo C

$10.95

2 crunchy egg rolls accompanied by 2 fresh Special Vietnamese spring rolls served with fish sauce and peanut sauce.

Veggie Egg Rolls

Veggie Egg Rolls

$10.95+

Golden crispy veggie egg rolls with carrot, yam, taro, daikon, and glass noodle served with house soy sauce.

Veggie Spring Roll

Veggie Spring Roll

$7.95

Rice-paper wrap, lettuce, bean sprout, noodle, pickle daikon, and fried tofu. Served with peanut sauce.

Veggie Combo

$11.25

Kids Menu

Baby Nood Soup

Baby Nood Soup

$6.95

Vietnamese Pho noodle served with beef broth.

Baby Rice Dishes

Baby Rice Dishes

$6.95

Steam rice, pickle daikon, and grilled pork. Served with house marinated fish sauce.

Pho

All Pho Soups will be served with white onion, green onion, cilantro, basil, bean sprout, lime and jalapeño.
Chef's Combo Pho

Chef's Combo Pho

$13.25

Rare steak, brisket, flank, tendon, and tripe served with beef broth.

Beef Stew Pho

Beef Stew Pho

$14.65

Stew is slowly cooked to perfection and served with carrot.

No Meat Pho

No Meat Pho

$11.65

Rice noodle served with beef broth and topped with onion, cilantro, bean sprout, lime, basil, and jalapeño.

Pho Your Own Way

Pho Your Own Way

$14.25

Create your own bowl of PHO now!

Pho Rare Steak Only

$13.25

Chicken Pho \ Pho Ga

$14.25

Rice

All rice dishes will have pickle daikon, topped with marinated green onion. Served with house marinated fish sauce.
1-Protein Rice

1-Protein Rice

$13.95

Pick your one best protein of: grilled pork, grilled pork chop, grilled beef, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, Vietnamese meatloaf, and Vietnamese pork rind.

2-Protein Rice

2-Protein Rice

$14.25Out of stock

Pick your 2 best protein of: grilled pork, grilled pork chop, grilled beef, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, Vietnamese meatloaf, and Vietnamese pork rind.

3-Protein Rice

3-Protein Rice

$15.25Out of stock

Pick your 3 best protein of: grilled pork, grilled pork chop, grilled beef, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, Vietnamese meatloaf, and Vietnamese pork rind.

Side Order

Rice-Vermicelli

All rice-vermicelli dishes come with sliced cucumber, lettuce, mixed cabbage, mint, bean sprout, pickle daikon, cilantro, peanut, green onion. Served with house marinated fish sauce.
1-Protein Noodle

1-Protein Noodle

$12.95

Pick your one best protein of: grilled pork, egg roll, grilled beef, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, pork-ball, grilled sugarcane-shrimp paste, and Vietnamese pork rind.

2-Protein Noodle

2-Protein Noodle

$14.25Out of stock

Pick your 2 best protein of: grilled pork, egg roll, grilled beef, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, pork-ball, grilled sugarcane-shrimp paste, and Vietnamese pork rind.

3-Protein Noodle

3-Protein Noodle

$15.25Out of stock

Pick your 3 best protein of: grilled pork, egg roll, grilled beef, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, pork-ball, grilled sugarcane-shrimp paste, and Vietnamese pork rind.

Side Order

Sandwiches

All Sandwiches come with mayonnaise spread, salt & pepper, cucumber, white onion, pickle daikon, and cilantro.

Chef's Special Combo Sandwich

$7.95

Toasted Vietnamese bread served with cold cut ham, pork meatloaf, and pate.

Grilled Pork Sandwich

$7.25

Grilled Beef Sandwich

$7.25

Toasted Vietnamese bread served with grilled beef.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.25

Toasted Vietnamese bread served with grilled chicken.

Fried Tofu Sandwich

$6.95

Toasted Vietnamese bread served with fried tofu.

Fried Egg Sandwich

$6.95

Toasted Vietnamese bread served with fried eggs.

Pork sausage sandwich

$6.95

Side Order

Special

Chef's Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

Chef's Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

$15.55

Thick rice noodle, pork meat, cooked pork blood, tendon, beef shank, stir-fried beef flank. Served with mixed cabbages, bean sprout, lime, jalapeño, house marinated shrimp paste, and sate sauce.

Chef's Crab Noodle Soup

Chef's Crab Noodle Soup

$15.55

Thin rice noodle, pork, egg mixed with grounded shrimp, crab meat, tomatoes, fried tofu. Served with mixed cabbages, bean sprout, lime, jalapeño, house marinated shrimp paste and sate sauce.

Chef's Udon Soup

Chef's Udon Soup

$14.75

Vietnamese Banh Canh, crab meat, imitation crab, shrimp. Served with onion, and cilantro.

Chef's Beef Stew

Chef's Beef Stew

$14.75

Beef is slowly cooked to perfection served with carrot and your choice of rice or bread. Served with onion and cilantro.

Chef's Yellow Curry

Chef's Yellow Curry

$13.95

Vietnamese curry, carrot, potatoes, served with rice, thing rice noodle, or bread. Your choice of beef, chicken or shrimp. Served with onion and cilantro.

Duck Bamboo Shoots Soup

Duck Bamboo Shoots Soup

$15.55

Thin rice noodle, duck, dried bamboo shoots served with house marinated ginger sauce, onion, and cilantro.

Barbecued Lague' Pork Soup

Barbecued Lague' Pork Soup

$14.75

Barbecued lague pork (Xa Xiu) served with egg noodle, lettuces, fried onion, vinegar garlic, jalapeño.

Banh Xeo

Banh Xeo

$10.25

Vietnamese crepe with shrimp, pork, bean sprout, mung bean, green onion, served with lettuce wrap, mint, and house marinated fish sauce.

Chef's Fried Rice

Chef's Fried Rice

$12.95

Fried rice with egg, mixed diced carrot, corn, peas, cut green bean, cilantro, and your choice of: Egg, Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, or Combo (beef, chicken, shrimp).

My Tho Noodle Soup

My Tho Noodle Soup

$15.55

Glass noodle, grounded pork, pork belly, barbecue league, baby back rib, topped with onion, cilantro, bean sprout, jalapeño, and lime.

Vegetarian

All Vegetarian Dishes Are Vegan!
Chef's Stir-Fried Veggie

Chef's Stir-Fried Veggie

$15.95Out of stock

Pok choy, carrot, broccoli, mushroom, and fresh tofu served with house soy sauce.

Chef's Veggie Noodle Soup

Chef's Veggie Noodle Soup

$14.95

Rice noodle, fresh tofu, mushroom, carrot, broccoli, pok choy, celery, topped with onion and cilantro. Served with bean sprout, basil, lime, jalapeño and house veggie broth.

Chef's Veggie Rice-Vermicelli

Chef's Veggie Rice-Vermicelli

$14.95

Thin rice noodle with bean sprout, mixed cabbage, mint, cucumber, pickle daikon, cilantro, peanut, topped with veggie egg rolls and fried tofu. Served with house soy sauce.

Side Order

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Finish your meal off with beverages, boba drinks, or delicious smoothies.
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.25

Let's enjoy a fresh squeezed Lemonade

Coffee

Coffee

$4.95

Dripped coffee mixed with condensed milk and served on ice.

Tea

Tea

$2.50

Treat your thirst with a refreshing jasmine tea.

Soda

Soda

$1.95

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Orange Soda, Root Beer, Dr Pepper.

Brown Sugar Milk With Boba

Brown Sugar Milk With Boba

$5.95
Taro Milk With Boba

Taro Milk With Boba

$5.95
Matcha Green Milk Tea

Matcha Green Milk Tea

$5.95
Mago Fruity Tea With Jelly

Mago Fruity Tea With Jelly

$5.95
Strawberry Fruity Tea With Jelly

Strawberry Fruity Tea With Jelly

$5.95
Peach Fruity Tea With Jelly

Peach Fruity Tea With Jelly

$5.95
Passion Fruity Tea With Jelly

Passion Fruity Tea With Jelly

$5.95
Winter Melon Tea With Jelly

Winter Melon Tea With Jelly

$5.95

Thai tea

$5.95

Coffee boba

$5.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
