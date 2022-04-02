Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Chef's Donaldsonville

review star

No reviews yet

105 W 10th St

Donaldsonville, LA 70346

Singles

Wing

$1.40

(1) Fried Chicken Wing

Leg

$1.95

Thigh

$2.75

Breast

$2.75

2PC

2PC Dark Chicken TEST TESTT TEST

2PC

$6.99

2PC Breast

$7.25

3PC

3PC

$7.89

4PC

4PC

$8.99

10PC

10PC

$20.75

15PC

15PC

$31.00

20PC

20PC

$41.45

Tenders

3PC Chicken Tender

$7.25

Gizzard Dinner

Gizzard Dinner

$6.99

Liver Dinner

Liver Dinner

$6.99

Chicken Tacos

2 Tacos

$3.19

Fried Shrimp

8PC Shrimp

$10.89

12PC Shrimp

$14.60

18PC Shrimp

$19.69

Fried Fish

5PC Fried Fish

$9.10

10PC Fried Fish

$16.35

Fish & Shrimp Combo

Fish & Shrimp Combo

$8.90

PoBoys

Hamburger PoBoy

$6.90

Cheese Burger PoBoy

$7.10

Shrimp PoBoy

$10.89

Fish PoBoy

$10.89

Turkey PoBoy

$6.99

Smoke Sausage PoBoy

$8.99

Hot Sausage PoBoy

$8.99

Ham & Cheese PoBoy

$6.99

RoastBeef Poboy

$8.25

Pulled Chicken PoBoy

$7.84

Club PoBoy

$9.99

Slice/Bun

Fried Fish

$4.95

Roast Beef

$4.50

Pulled Chicken

$3.75

Turkey

$3.75

Ham

$3.50

Ham & Cheese

$4.09

Sausage

$4.50

Shrimp

$10.89

Tuna Fish

$3.50

Burgers

Hamburger

$2.89+

Cheese Burger

$3.50+

Muffs

LG Muffoletto

$11.58

Salads

Chef Salad

$7.55

Fried Shrimp Salad

$11.55

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.55

Garden Salad

$3.64

Turkey Salad

$7.55

Shoe Soul

Shoe Soul

$1.50

Brownie

Brownie

$0.85

Cake Square

White Cake Square

$0.75

German Chocolate

$1.00

Choc. Cake Square

$0.75

Ginger Cake

$0.75

Fig Cookies

Dozen

$9.88

French Fries

MD French Fries

$2.50

LG French Fries

$3.89

Onion Rings

SM Onion Rings

$1.99

MD Onion Rings

$2.50

LG Onion Rings

$4.25

Okra

SM Okra

$1.99

MD Okra

$2.50

LG Okra

$4.25

Rice Dressing

SM Rice Dressing

$2.50

MD Rice Dressing

$3.50

LG Rice Dressing

$4.25

Cole Slaw

SM Cole Slaw

$1.79

MD Cole Slaw

$2.50

LG Cole Slaw

$4.25

Potato Salad

SM Potato Salad

$1.34

MD Potato Salad

$2.20

LG Potato Salad

$4.50

Mashed Potato & Gravy

SM Mashed Potato & Gravy

$2.50

LG Mashed Potato & Gravy

$4.25

Red Beans & Rice

SM Red Beans & Rice

$2.50

LG Red Beans & Rice

$4.25

Broc & Cheese

SM Broc & Cheese

$2.50

LG Broc & Cheese

$4.25

Side Vegetable

SM SIDE VEG

$1.85

LG SIDE VEG

$2.89

Cornbread

Cornbread

$0.99

Roll

Roll

$0.50

Jalapeno Pepper

Jalapeño Pepper

$0.40

Chicken Salad

Pint Chicken Salad

$9.75

Qrt Chicken Salad

$19.49

Spinach

SM Spinach

$2.50

LG Spinach

$4.25

White Rice

SM White Rice

$0.99

LG White Rice

$2.00

Corn on Cobb

Corn on Cob

$1.34

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Cup

$3.00

Bowl

$6.50

Tuna Fish

Pint Tuna Fish

$9.75

Qrt Tuna Fish

$19.49

Cold Drinks

Coca Cola

$1.34+

Diet Coke

$1.34+

Dr Pepper

$1.34+

Sprite

$1.34+

Root Beer

$1.34+

Strawberry Fanta

$1.34+

Lemonade

$1.22+

Water

$0.68+

Coffee

Coffee

$1.22+

Ice Cup

Ice Cup

$0.40
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

105 W 10th St, Donaldsonville, LA 70346

Chef's image

