  Yochef Whats Cooking 2 - 4285 Buford Highway Unit C2
Yochef Whats Cooking 2 4285 Buford Highway Unit C2

No reviews yet

4285 Buford Highway Unit C2

Atlanta, GA 30345

Popular Items

El Chapo

All Day Breakfast

Wings and Waffle

Wings and Waffle

$16.99

8pc wings tossed in sweet spicy sauce served with cheesecake waffle

Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Taco

Scrambled eggs with mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes, onions, and YoChef sauce

Chef’s Breakfast

Chef’s Breakfast

veggie omelet topped with YoChef cream sauce with side of Cajun potatoes. add fruit cup $6 Side waffles $8

Salad

Spicy Bird

Spicy Bird

$16.00

Chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, tomatoes, peppers, red cabbage, parmesan cheese with Caesar or Ranch Dressing

Blue Dream

$17.00

Fried shrimp, spinach salad, mushroom, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, and mixed peppers tossed with balsamic and feta cheese

YoChef Salad

YoChef Salad

$18.00

Grilled salmon mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, s. tossed with Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese

Surf & Turf

$22.00

Grilled chicken & shrimp, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, tossed with balsamic dressing

Sandwich & wrap

Fire

$15.00

Fried free range Chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with pico, YoChef sauce

YoChef Burger

YoChef Burger

$15.00

Grass fed beef, topped with onions, mushrooms, American cheese with Yochef sauce

Louie Burger

Louie Burger

$16.00

Fried shrimp,Pico lettuce, topped with YoChef sauce

Simba

$17.00

Grilled salmon sandwich, lettuce, pico, topped with YoChef sauce

YoChef chicken Wrap

YoChef chicken Wrap

$15.00

Chicken tossed in sweet & spice sauce, wrapped with pico, lettuce and YoChef sauce

Salmon Wrap

$17.00

Grilled salmon with lettuce, pico, topped with YoChef sauce

Snack

Oohwee

Oohwee

$8.00

Mac & cheese bites with YoChef sauce

Roll Up

Roll Up

$8.00

Spring rolls with sweet sauce

Bread Stick

$5.00

Garlic bread sticks with marinara sauce

Yochef wings 8pc

$15.00

Yochef wings 16pc

$25.00

Yochef wings 32pc

$44.00

Cajun Fries

$5.00

Sweet potatoes

$5.00

Potatoes Wedges

$5.00

Cravings

Beef Sliders

Beef Sliders

$15.00

Grass fed beef with pepper jack cheese, pico and yochef sauce

Chicken Sliders

$15.00

Breaded chicken tossed with spicy sauce, pico and yochef sauces

Shrimp Sliders

$16.00

Breaded shrimp, Pico, YoChef Sauce

Salmon Sliders

Salmon Sliders

$17.00

Grilled salmon, mango salsa, YoChef sauce

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Breaded chicken, tossed with hot sauce, pico,lettuce, and YoChef sauce

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Breaded shrimp, pico, lettuce, sriracha and YoChef sauce topped with parmesan cheese

Salmon Tacos

$17.00

Breaded salmon,pico, lettuce, and YoChef sauce

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$16.00

Striploin sauteed with peppers, onions, lettuce, & YoChef sauce

Entree

Exit 91

Exit 91

$18.00

Grilled Chicken with basmati rice, seasonal vegetables topped with YoChef’s sauce

Bae

Bae

$18.00

Breaded chicken with mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables topped with YoChef’s cream sauce

Vicky

Vicky

$18.00

Breaded shrimp with seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes, and YoChef’s cream sauce

Clairmont

Clairmont

$22.00

Grilled salmon with mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables and YoChef’s cream sauce

Honey

Honey

$22.00

Grilled salmon with basmati rice, sautéed veggies and YoChef’s cream sauce

The Recovery

The Recovery

$21.00

Grilled Lamb DB, sauteed veggies served with basmati rice Yochef sauces and Spicy Sauce

YoChef Tibs

YoChef Tibs

$20.00

Striploin sautéed with onions, peppers, and tomatoes, served with basmati rice

El Chapo

El Chapo

$28.00

Lamb chops with mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables topped with YoChef’s cream sauce

Pasta

Sweet & Spicy Pasta

Linguine pasta, sautéed spinach, tomatoes, peppers, mushroom tossed in sesame oil and a hint of sweet & spicy sauce

YoChef Pasta

YoChef Pasta

sautéed with spinach, tomatoes, peppers, fettuccini pasta and tossed with YoChef cream sauce with hint of basil

The Marley Pasta

The Marley Pasta

penne pasta tossed with tomato, peppers, zucchini, and Rose sauce topped with parmesan cheese

Carmela

linguini Pasta, peppers, zucchini, red cabbage, grape tomatoes tossed with tomato sauce

The Cajun

fettuccine pasta tossed in cajun sauce topped with parmesan cheese

Mr. Wonderful

Mr. Wonderful

Tortellini pasta, tossed in YoChef’s cream sauce topped with parmesan cheese

Desserts

Vanilla Marquise

$7.00

Vanilla cream layered cake with strawberry topping

Chocolate Marquise

$7.00

Chocolate cream layered cake

TRES Leches

TRES Leches

$7.00

Layered cake with meringue

Banana Pudding

$7.00

Kay Jar Desserts

$10.00

Red velvet cake

Kay Jar Red velvet cake

$10.00

Kay Jar Red Velvet Cake and Banana pudding

$10.00

Sides

Cajun Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Potatoes wedges

$5.00

Rice

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Salmon

$10.00

chicken

$7.00

shrimp

$8.00

Waffle Side

$7.00

Salad Side

$7.00

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

$3.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Small Yochef Drink

$3.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy your new favorite Vegan restaurant in Buford Hwy!

4285 Buford Highway Unit C2, Atlanta, GA 30345

Main pic

