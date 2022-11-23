  • Home
Chef's Kitchen and Cocktail 2804 Colley Avenue

2804 Colley Avenue

Norfolk, VA 23508

Popular Items

Creamy Seafood Mac
Brussel Sprouts
Salmon Bites (fried or grilled)

APPETIZER

Chef's Shrimp Cocktail

$7.00

Salmon Egg Rolls

$18.00

Colley Calamari Bruschetta

$16.00

Chefs Bisque

$8.00+

Garlic Parm Steak Fries

$10.00

House Wings

$17.00

Salmon Bites (fried or grilled)

$14.00

Chefs Popcorn Shrimp

$14.00

SALADS

Colley Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chef's House Salad

$12.00

Grilled Mango Salad

$15.00

ENTREES

Blackened Salmon

$28.00

Filet Mignon

$39.00

Jerk Pasta

$22.00

Rack of Lamb

$45.00

Shorty's Short Rib

$27.00

Surf N' Turf

$69.00

Seafood Mac

$37.00

SIDES

Asparagus

$8.00

Bok Choy

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Creamy Seafood Mac

$12.00

Dirty Rice

$8.00

Broccolini

$8.00

Plantains

$8.00

ADD ONS

WHOLE LOBSTER TAIL

$22.00

SHRIMP (5)

$12.00

SALMON

$10.00

CHICKEN

$8.00

OSCAR SYTLE (Copy)

$15.00

GARLIC MUSH AND ONIONS (Copy)

$10.00

CHEF SPECIALS

RED CURRY SOUP

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

At Chef's we're serving up more than just our savory cuisine and electrifying cocktails, we're serving you an intimate experience. Blending our traditional southern roots with Cajun flair, there's plenty of option to choose from land and sea.

Location

2804 Colley Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23508

Directions

