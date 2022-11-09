Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks

ChefTLC

12402 Steelers Blvd

Fishers, IN 46037

Popular Items

Indy Steak N Cheese Combo
Fresh Cut Fries
Chicken Tenders

Beef

Big R Burger

$10.00

Indy Steak N Cheese

$10.00

Chicken

Indy Chicken N Cheese

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$5.00+

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Special Selections

Beyond Burger/Plant Base

$10.00

Hand Breaded Tenderloin

$10.00

Combo Meal

Big R Burger Combo

$15.00

Indy Steak N Cheese Combo

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$15.00

Indy Chicken N Cheese Combo

$15.00

Beyond/PlantBase Burger Combo

$15.00

Hand Breaded Tenderloin Combo

$15.00

Side Items

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Onion Petals

$5.00

Fried Mushrooms

$5.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.00

Fried Zucchini

$5.00

Cold Salads

$5.00+

Chips

$2.00

Drinks

Water

$1.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$2.00

Faygo 24 oz. Bottle

$2.00

Canned Pop

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Cider

$3.00

Extra Signature Sauce

TLC Spicy Whip

$0.50

Bourbon BBQ

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
So Thankful to be able to Bless and serve people with a great meal. Food is my passion, making sure that we cater to everyone's needs or special diet! ChefTLC & Faith aka The FoodBus

