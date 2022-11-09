Food Trucks
ChefTLC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
So Thankful to be able to Bless and serve people with a great meal. Food is my passion, making sure that we cater to everyone's needs or special diet! ChefTLC & Faith aka The FoodBus
Location
12402 Steelers Blvd, Fishers, IN 46037
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Fishers
Sahm's Restaurant & Flying Horse Pub - 116th Street
4.5 • 1,213
11505 Allisonville Rd Fishers, IN 46038
View restaurant