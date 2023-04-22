Chef Tony's at Amalfi
No reviews yet
12307 WILKINS AVE
Rockville, MD 20852
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points now for loyalty members
DINNER
APPETIZER
[SOUP] Butternut Squash Soup
Fresh roasted Butternut squash, pureed with herbs & a touch of cream. Perfect for Fall weather!
[SOUP] CARROT SOUP
Delicious Puree of Carrots, Red Onion, Cumin & touch of cream. Fresh Pico de Gallo & Extra Virgin Olive Oil
[SOUP] Classic CREAM OF CRAB
Classic Cream of Crab Soup, lump crab meat, kick of Old Bay
Baked Oysters (6)
6 Large Local Oysters, Spinach, Parmesan, Garlic Breadcrumbs, Cream, Baked
Brussel Sprouts Appetizer
Pan Roasted Fresh Brussel Sprouts with Applewood Bacon, Garlic and Wine, topped with Buttery Panko Breadcrumb
Calamari - D
Hand cut fresh calamari dusted in our special blend of seasoned flour, flash fried and served with Lemon Basil Aioli & Mild Banana Peppers.
CRISPY OYSTERS
Shucked Local Oysters fried Crispy while still juicy, served atop Mesclun greens with light dressing of Lemon Basil Aioli
Filet Mignon Satay
Chunks of Filet Mignon marinated and skewered, Grilled to your selection, Herb Aioli, Sweet Plantains and Cucumber Salad
Fried Zucchini D
Crispy slabs of thick cut zucchini, Lemon Basil Aioli & Greens
Gluten Free Brioche
Delicious Gluten Free Bread provided by Rise Bakery in DC. (contains dairy)
Grilled Shrimp D
3 Jumbo Shrimp, White Beans, Daily Vegetables, Herb Aioli
Mussels Appetizer
Sautéed PEI Mussles, garlic, white wine, pomodoro sauce
SCALLOP APP (single)
Single Jumbo Seared Scallop, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Basil Oil
Smoked Salmon APPETIZER
Stuffed Mushrooms
Jumbo Mushrooms Stuffed with Lump Crab Meat, Bell pepper & Garlic Breadcrumbs, Imperial Sauce Baked Hot topped with a Mild
Tapas Sampler D
In house Hummus,Roasted Red Pepper Salad, Black Olive Tappenade, Toasted Flatbread, Olive Oil, Balsamic Reduction
🔥 4 OZ Habanero Sauce (Sonia's Recipe) HOT! 🔥
OVEN roasted habaneros, olive oil, salt, nothing else...SPICY! 4 OZ MIGHT LAST YOU UNTIL NEXT SUMMER... OR NOT. 😄
SALADS
Anchovie Salad
Mesclun Greens, White Balsamic Vinaigrette, Barcelona Anchovies, Balsamic Reduction
Caesar
Whole Romaine Leaves tossed in Caesar dressing and grilled briefly, Balsamic Reduction, CRUSHED UP GARLIC CROUTONS & Shaved Parmesan on top
Calamari Salad, Grilled
Generous portion of fresh cut calamari tossed in olive oil and seasonings, grilled atop Mesclun Greens, Roasted Pepper Salad & Balsamic Vinaigrette
Chopped
Our Chopped Salad has Mesclun, Walnuts, Basil, Mint, Cilantro, Cranberries, Strawberries, Blue Cheese Crumbles, White Balsamic, Fried Onions
Goat Cheese Salad
Crispy Round of Chevre Goat Cheese atop Mesclun Greens, Green Apple, Cucumber, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Grilled Asparagus Salad
Grilled Jumbo Asparagus Spears, Romesco Sauce, Mesclun Greens, Boiled Egg, Almonds
HOUSE Salad
Mesclun Greens, White Balsamic Vinaigrette, Cucumber, Parmesan, Red Onion & Boiled Egg
Salmon Salad (entree)
Baby Spinach Leaves, Grilled Zucchini, White Bean Salad, Roasted pepper Salad, 7 oz Grilled Salmon on top.
::AMALFI CLASSICS::
MAIN
Braised Short Rib
Braised for 6 hours, our Boneless Beef Short Rib is sweet & peppery, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Daily Vegetables
Chicken ANTONIO
8 oz Pounded Chicken Breast, Applewood Bacon, Portobello Mushroom, Garlic Cream Sauce, Spinach, Penne Pasta
Chicken MARSALA
8 oz Pounded Chicken Breast, Portobello Mushrooms, Marsala Tomato Sauce, Lingini Pasta
Chicken Parmesan (Double Breast)
Classic Breaded & Sauteed Chicken Breast, Mild Tomato Sauce, Parmesan & Mozzarella. Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce, Sauteed Spinach (Two Chicken Breasts, approx 8 oz)
Chicken Parmesan (Single Breast)
Classic Breaded & Sauteed Chicken Breast, Mild Tomato Sauce, Parmesan & Mozzarella. Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce, Sauteed Spinach
Chicken Pesto Pasta
Sauteed Chicken Breast, Artichokes, Pesto Cream, Penne Pasta
Chicken PICATTA
8 oz Pounded Chicken Breast, Artichoke Hearts, Roma Tomato, Portobello Mushroom, Linguini Pasta
Cod Braised
6 oz Braised Icelandic Cod, Chorizo, White Beans, Tomato & Wine Broth, Baby Roasted Potatoes
Cod Parmesan
Parmesan and Panko Breadcrumb Encrused Filet of Icelandic Cod, Lemon Butter Wine Sauce, Garlic Mashed Potatoes,
Dad's Crab Pasta
Lump Crab Meat, Sautéed Garlic, Tomato Cream Sauce w/ Hint of Curry, Linguini Pasta
Penne for Promise
Seared Jumbo Shrimp, Portobello, Asparagus,Rose Sauce, penne Pasta, Spinach
Salmon Pasta
Chunks of Organic Scottish Salmon, Artichoke Hearts, Roma Tomato, Pesto Cream Sauce, Penne Pasta
Spicy Shrimp Pasta
Seared Jumbo Shrimp, Mildly Spicy Tomato Cream Sauce, Linguini Pasta
Twin Filet Mignon Satay
Two Skewers (4-5 oz each) of Filet Mignon Chunks, Grilled to your liking, Herb Aioli, Cucumber Salad, Sweet Plantains
Veggie Entree
Cauliflower, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Red Pepper & other mixed veggies, mild
SPECIALS
"Platinum Platter"
One whole 1 1/2 lb Maine Lobster, Seafood Broth, Scallop, Mussles, Jumbo Shrimp, Lump Crab Meat, Smoked Paprika Rice
Bronzino Whole
1 1/4 lb + Whole Bronzino, Roasted In Olive Oil and Garlic, Baby Potatoes, Daily Vegetables
Crab "Mac & Cheese"
Lump Crab, Creamy Crab Sauce, 2 cheeses & Panko Breadcrumb baked to a golden brown. Side of daily vegetables
Crab Cake Entree
Jumbo Lump & Lump crab meat, pan griddled to golden brown, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Daily Vegetables, Herb Sauce
Halibut
Grilled Halibut Filet w/ Creamy Lump Crab Meat, Asparagus/Cauliflower Hash
Lobster "Mac & Cheese"
Creamy Mac & Cheese with PLENTY of poached Maine Lobster, 2 cheeses & Buttery Breadcrumb, served with side of Daily Vegetables
Lobster Pasta
Steamed Fresh Lobster Meat,Asparagus, Roma Tomato, Cognac Cream Sauce, Penne Pasta
Lobster, MAINE 1 1/2 LB
1 1/2 lb Maine Lobster, Steamed, Baby Potatoes, Daily Vegetables, Drawn Butter
Meatballs & Pasta
Paella, Italian
Pan Roasted Angel Hair Pasta, Lobster Tomato Broth, Jumbo Scallop, Shrimp, PEI Mussles, Lump Crab Meat
Salmon Grilled w/ Plantains
7 oz Organic Scottish Salmon, Sweet Plantains, Cucumber Salad, Herb Aioli
Scallops / Artichoke / Bacon
Pan Seared Jumbo Scallops, Applewood Bacon, Artichoke Hearts/Roma Tomato, Chardonnay Broth, Smoked Paprika Rice, Daily Vegetables
SCALLOPS DINNER
4 Jumbo Seared Scallops, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Daily Vegetables, Basil Olive OIl
Scallops/Bacon/Artichoke
SEAFOOD LINGUINI
Seared Jumbo Shrimp, Lump Crab Meat, Garlic Cream Sauce, Basil, Linguini Pasta
Seafood Stew
Seared Jumbo Shrimp, Scallop, PEI Mussles, Lump Crab Meat, Smoked Paprika Rice, Seafood Broth
Snapper (1 1/4 lb) Crispy
Fried Crispy w/ Lobster Sauce, Smoked Paprika Rice & Daily Vegetables
SPRING tortellini
STUFFED COD
STUFFED SALMON (Crab, Shrimp, Parmesan)
Oven roasted stuffed salmon w/ crab, shrimp & parmesan. Garlic Mashed potato & sautéed Brocollini
Surf & Turf
Skewer of Filet Mignon Chunks, 2 Jumbo Shrimp, 2 Jumbo Scallops, Grilled & topped with Herb Aioli, Daily Vegetables, Baby Roasted Potatoes
TROUT Seared w/ Caper Cream Sauce/Spinach
Pan Seared Trout, Lemon Caper Cream Sauce/Spinach with Lump Crab Meat, Basil Oil, Paprika Rice, Daily Vegetable Medley
DESSERTS
Banana Cream Pie
Pastry Shell filled with Amaretto scented Bananna filling topped with fresh sliced banannas caramelized with brown sugar
BREAD Pudding
Buttery layers of croissants soaked in a vanilla custard base, baked with caramel & topped with Butter Pecan Ice Cream
CANNOLI
From Vacarros in Baltmore, the only dessert we DON'T make because they are that good! Sweet Ricotta Cheese Filling w/ Chocolate Chips, Chocolate Dipped Cannoli Shell
Cheesecake : RASPBERRY
Fresh made Almond & Graham Crust, Fresh Raspberries laid into our Cheesecake base, Raspberry Sauce
Cheesecake, BLUEBERRY
Puree of Fresh Blueberries into our Vanilla Cheesecake base, Fresh Blueberry & Merlot Wine Sauce, Almond Crust
Cheesecake, VANILLA
Classic Chef Tony's, Walnut Graham Crust, Vanilla Bean Cheesecake Base, Strawberry Malbec Sauce
Chocolate Sin Torte
Dense Pure Smooth Belgian Chocolate, Malbec Strawberry Sauce, Strawberry Garnish
Creme Bruleé
Real Vanilla Bean Creme brulee, torched sugar top, creamy middle, fresh fruit
Drunken Strawberries
Fresh Sliced Strawberries tossed in Crunchy Sugar, Gran Mariner & layered with Whipped Cream
Ice Cream (3)
Local Moorenko's Ice Cream Delivered Weekly (Ask server for the flavors)
MINI Peach/Rum Crumble
Custard, Peaches with Rum & Dessert Crumble
Single Scoop Ice Cream
We only use Moorenkos Ice Cream, a variety of daily flavors, Voted Washington D.C.s favorite Ice Cream!
SONIAS SPICY MANGO ITALIAN ICE
Sweet Potato Pie
Tiramisu
Chef Tony's Grandmothers recipe, Classic Tira Misu, Creamy layers of Espresso & Kahlua soaked lady fingers, Creamy layers in between!
SIDES/EXTRAS
Add Chicken, GRILLED (2 Breasts)
7 oz Skinless & Boneless Chicken Breast
Add Grilled Shrimp (3)
3 Jumbo Grilled Shrimp
Entree Size Pasta (Large)
Choice of Penne or Linguini pasta with a variety of sauce options.
Gluten Free Bread
Produced by Rise Bakery in DC (Gluten Free Facility)
Side Baby Potatoes
Baby Red Skinned Potatoes, Fresh Thyme, Seasonings, Parsley, lots of EVOO
Side Bowl Pasta (Small Side)
Penne, Linguini or Angel Hair (side dish)
Side French Fries
Hand Cut Idaho Potatoes, Seasoned with Old Bay
Side Mashed Potato
In house Garlic Mashed potatoes, Red Skinned Potatoes, lumpy & delicious. Butter, Cream and Garlic make it right!
Side Plantains
Sweet fried plantains, cut fresh in house
Sonias Habanero Sauce (4 oz) Pure roasted habanero & olive oil
Oven Roasted Habanero Pepper Sauce with Extra Virgin Olive Oil [HOT]
Upgrade Spinach
Sautéed Fresh Baby Spinach, EVOO, Fresh Garlic, Lightly Seasoned
[PINT] Cucumber Salad
Sliced Cucumber, Red Onion, Sweet White Vinegar marinade
[PINT] of House made White Balsamic Vinaigrette (Tangy, Sweet, Delicious)
White Balsamic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sweet & Tart....wonderful with salads, crudite, and as a marinade for chicken or fish
Side Bacon
Entree Size Pasta (Large)
Choice of Penne or Linguini pasta with a variety of sauce options.
Side Bowl Pasta (Small Side)
Penne, Linguini or Angel Hair (side dish)
RETAIL PRODUCTS
[PINT] of House made White Balsamic Vinaigrette (Tangy, Sweet, Delicious)
White Balsamic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sweet & Tart....wonderful with salads, crudite, and as a marinade for chicken or fish
[QUART] of House made White Balsamic Vinaigrette (Tangy, Sweet, Delicious)
White Balsamic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sweet & Tart
Balsamic Reduction Bottle 12 oz. (accents Salads, Cheeses, Fish, etc)
Olive Oil - California Picual (375 ml)
Olive Oil - Habanero Garlic (100 ml)
Olive Oil - Italian Ogliarola (100 ml)
Olive Oil - Italian Ogliarola (375 ml)
Olive Oil - Meyer Lemon (100 ml)
Olive Oil - QUART of our delicious Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Olive Oil - White Truffle (100ml) Bottle
Olive Oil-California PIcual (100 ml)
QUART of our Made in House Marinara Sauce (Basil, Oregano, Olive Oil, Garlic)
Sonias Habanero Sauce (4 oz) Pure roasted habanero & olive oil
DRINKS/BEVERAGES
🥤 NON ALCOHOLIC
"Sweet Tea" Iced Tea
Acqua Panna
Arnold Palmer
CAPPUCCINO
COFFEE
Dr Browns Cream Soda
Dr Browns Cream Soda [DIET]
ESPRESSO
Espresso, DOUBLE
Ginger Beer - Maine Root
Ginger Beer, Maine Root
Craft non alcoholic Ginger Beer, bottled
Hot Tea
ICED TEA
JUICE
Kids Iced Tea
Kids Soda
Lemonade Handmade
San Pelligrino (LARGE)
San Pelligrino FLAVORED Can
SODA
🍾 SPARKLING
BRUNCH (Sun 11-3 only)
Brunch Entrees
FRENCH TOAST w/ EGGS/BACON
Sliced French Bread, Cinnamon & Vanilla Egg Batter, Homemade Caramel, Fresh California Strawberries Scrambled Eggs & Bacon
Grilled Filet Mignon & Eggs "Steak & Eggs"
Single Filet Mignon Satay, Scrambled Eggs, Home Fries, Herb Sauce
Italian Style Egg Bake
Three Eggs baked in tomato cream sauce with peppers, onions & parmesan Cheese. Served with Toasted Bread
OMELETTE - Chorizo
Aged Wisconsin Cheddar, Home Fries, Applewood Smoked Bacon
OMELETTE - Crab & Artichoke
Lump Crab Meat, Artichoke Hearts, Parmesan Cheese, touch of Old Bay in an Omelette, Home Fries & Bacon
OMELETTE - GARDEN VEGGIE
Artichoke Hearts, Diced Tomato, Fresh Spinach & Red Pepper, Parmesan Cheese, Home fries & Bacon
Poached Eggs Chesapeake
Two Poached Eggs atop Toasted English Muffins, Garlicky Spinach, Crab Sauce, Home Fries & Bacon
Shrimp & Crab Waffle
Crispy Waffle topped with Sauteed Shrmip & Crab meat in our Seafood Sauce, Topped with Fresh Greens in White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Shrimp Angel Hair Frittata
Crispy pan fried Angel Hair pasta, Jumbo Shrimp, Spinach, pesto, Egg, topped with Mesclun Greens with White Balsamic
Side - 2 Slice French Toast w/ Strawberries
Side Portion of our Challah French Toast, Caramel & Fresh Strawberries
Side Home Fries
Small cut red potatoes, fried crispy, old bay, olive oil, garlic
Kids Plate
Single French Toast, Scrambled Egg, One Strip of Bacon, Strawberries, Caramel
DOUBLE Kids plate
SINGLE WAFFLE
Single Crispy Waffle topped with Fresh Strawberries & Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar
TWO WAFFLES ONLY - NO eggs/bacon
TWO WAFFLES WITH EGGS / BACON
DOUBLE Crispy WaffleS topped with Fresh Strawberries & Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar... served with scrambled Eggs & Bacon
Smoked Salmon APPETIZER
Brunch Drinks
Add a shot to Brunch coffee
Austin Cocktail over Ice
Bottomless Mimosa
brunch drinks
Gourmet Hot Chocolate
Iced Coffee
Irish Coffee
Mango Mimosa
Mimosa
Mimosa Blueberry
Mimosa w/ Cranberry Juice
Mimosa w/ Fresh Strawberries
Peach Bellini
Red Sea Bloody Mary
Mimosa, FLAVORED
MOMIMOSA (Gratis)
Pomegranite Punch
French 75
Rubus Zinfandel Glass
Picpoul Glass
💥 KIDS MENU
Kids Meal
KIDS CHICKEN PASTA
4 OZ Chicken Breast, Sauteed w/ Sauce Choice
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS
4 oz Chicken Tenders Crispy, with French Fries
KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN
4 oz Grilled Marinated Chicken, Mashed Potatoes
KIDS SALMON
4 oz Grilled Organic Salmon, Herb Sauce, Mashed Potatoes
KIDS STEAK SKEWER
3 oz Marinated Grilled Filet Mignon Satay, Herb Sauce, Hand Cut French Fries
KIDS SINGLE SCOOP ICE CREAM
Locally Sourced Gourmet Vanilla Ice Cream
[FAMILY MEALS] CARRY OUT ONLY
[FAMILY MEAL] ENTREE ORDERS (includes Salad). CARRY OUT ONLY
[FM] SEAFOOD PAELLA FAMILY [CARRY OUT ONLY]
Pan Roasted Angel Hair Pasta, Lobster Tomato Broth, Shrimp, Scallops, Crab Meat & Mussels. All Family Meals feed an estimated 3-5 people, and include a large Italian Salad (Mesclun, Red Onion, Egg, Parmesan, Cucumber, White Balsamic Vinaigrette) & Toasted Artisan Bread w/ Olive OIl
[FM] MUSSLES & LINGUINI FAMILY [CARRY OUT ONLY]
Sauteed PEI Mussels, Chili Flakes, Applewood Bacon, White Beans, Garlic & White Wine Parsley Sauce, Linguini Pasta. All Family Meals feed an estimated 3-5 people, and include a large Italian Salad (Mesclun, Red Onion, Egg, Parmesan, Cucumber, White Balsamic Vinaigrette) & Toasted Artisan Bread w/ Olive OIl
[FM] SPICY SHRIMP PASTA FAMILY [CARRY OUT ONLY]
Seared Jumbo Shrimp, Mildly Spicy Tomato Cream Sauce, Linguini Pasta. All Family Meals feed an estimated 3-5 people, and include a large Italian Salad (Mesclun, Red Onion, Egg, Parmesan, Cucumber, White Balsamic Vinaigrette) & Toasted Artisan Bread w/ Olive OIl
[FM] CHICKEN PESTO FAMILY [CARRY OUT ONLY]
Seared Marinated Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Spinach, Pesto Cream Sauce, Penne Pasta All Family Meals feed an estimated 3-5 people, and include a large Italian Salad (Mesclun, Red Onion, Egg, Parmesan, Cucumber, White Balsamic Vinaigrette) & Toasted Artisan Bread w/ Olive OIl
[FM] CHICKEN ANTONIO FAMLY [CARRY OUT ONLY]
Pan Seared Chicken Breast, Bacon, Spinach, Portobello, Garlic Cream Sauce
[FM] CHORIZO & CRAB PASTA FAMILY [CARRY OUT ONLY]
Sliced Chorizo Sausage, Lump Crab Meat, White Beans, Rose Sauce, Cilantro, Penne Pasta All Family Meals feed an estimated 3-5 people, and include a large Italian Salad (Mesclun, Red Onion, Egg, Parmesan, Cucumber, White Balsamic Vinaigrette) & Toasted Artisan Bread w/ Olive OIl
[FM] DAD'S PASTA FAMILY [CARRY OUT ONLY]
Lump Crab Meat sauteed with Garlic, Olive Oil, Tomato Cream Sauce w/ Touch of Curry. All Family Meals feed an estimated 3-5 people, and include a large Italian Salad (Mesclun, Red Onion, Egg, Parmesan, Cucumber, White Balsamic Vinaigrette) & Toasted Artisan Bread w/ Olive OIl
[FM] SHRIMP PICATTA FAMILY [CARRY OUT ONLY]
20 Seared Jumbo Shrimp, Artichoke Hearts, Portobello Mushroom, Diced Tomato Capers, Lemon Wine Butter Sauce, Linguini Pasta All Family Meals feed an estimated 3-5 people, and include a large Italian Salad (Mesclun, Red Onion, Egg, Parmesan, Cucumber, White Balsamic Vinaigrette) & Toasted Artisan Bread w/ Olive OIl
[FM] LINGUINI AGLIO E OLIO FAMLY [CARRY OUT ONLY]
Simple & Classic...Roasted Garlic, Chili Flakes, Olive Oil, Linguini
[FAMILY MEAL] DESSERT PACKAGES. CARRY OUT ONLY
[FM] TIRA MISU/CANNOLI PACK
2 Pieces of our Grandmothers Tira Misu + 4 Cannolis (Chocolate Dipped from Vacarros)
[FM] CHEESECAKE PACK
4 Pieces of our famous Vanilla Bean Cheesecake, Walnut Graham Crust, Strawberry Malbec Sauce
[FM] 8 CANNOLIS
Vacarros Cannolis, Chocolate Shell, Chocolate Chip Cannoli
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fresh Mediterranean Seafood offered in a comfortable environment. We believe food connects everyone, we appreciate your attention!
12307 WILKINS AVE, Rockville, MD 20852