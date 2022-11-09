A map showing the location of Chela - Tribeca 211 West BroadwayView gallery

Chela - Tribeca 211 West Broadway

No reviews yet

211 West Broadway

New York, NY 10013

*Margaritas

Chela's Margarita Clasica

$15.00

Blanco Tequila, Fresh Lime, Cointreau, Agave

Mezcal Margarita

$16.00

Mezcal, Fresh Lime, Cointreau, Agave

CYP Jalepeno

$17.00

Jalapeño infused Tequila, Fresh Lime, Cointreau, Agave

CYP Chipotle

$17.00

Chipotle infused Tequila, Fresh Lime, Cointreau, Agave

CYP Habanero

$17.00

Habanero infused Tequila, Fresh Lime, Cointreau, Agave

Cocktails

Bloody Maria

$15.00

Blanco Tequila, Chela Mix

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Vodka, Chela Mix

Brunch Baby

$15.00

Muddled Lemon, Raspberry Preserves, Angostura, Blanco Tequila

Chela's Margarita Clasica

$15.00

Blanco Tequila, Fresh Lime, Cointreau, Agave

Mezcal Margarita

$16.00

Mezcal, Fresh Lime, Cointreau, Agave

Cosita

$17.00

Mezcal, Fresh Lemon, Guava Syrup, Grapefruit Bitters

Espresso Martini

$17.00Out of stock

Mojito Traditional

$16.00

Whit Rum, Fresh Lime, Sugar, Mint

Movie Night

$17.00

Butter Popcorn infused Rum, Fresh Lime, Mexican Coke Syrup, Angostura

Our Fresh Paloma

$17.00

Grapefruit infused Blanco Tequila, Citrus, Grapefruit Syrup, Saline, Tahin

Red Sangria

$15.00

Red Hibiscus. 1 serving or 1 quart (6 servings)***In order to purchase alcohol, you must be 21 and older and a food order must be placed to uphold liquor license regulations***

Punche

$17.00

Oaxacan Agricola Rum, Blanco Tequila, Juices, Guava Syrup, Angostura

Mexico Libre

$17.00

Blanco Tequila, Mudled Lime, Mexican Coke Syrup, Salt

CYP Jalepeno

$17.00

Jalapeño infused Tequila, Fresh Lime, Cointreau, Agave

CYP Chipotle

$17.00

Chipotle infused Tequila, Fresh Lime, Cointreau, Agave

CYP Habanero

$17.00

Habanero infused Tequila, Fresh Lime, Cointreau, Agave

Long Island

$16.00

Mimosa

$15.00

Apple Cider Marg

$16.00

Oaxaca Colada

$17.00

Corbata

$18.00

No Borders G&T

$17.00

Corn Sour

$18.00

Cardi Mom

$17.00

Pirate Booty

$18.00

Lady Paloma ( Trans Awareness Month )

$15.00

White Tequila, Ume ( donates 10% of monthly sales to Gworls organization )grapefruit, Tajin

Beer

Monopolio Blond Draft

$9.00

Corona

$7.00Out of stock

Corona Light

$7.00

Pacifico

$8.00Out of stock

Dos Equis Amber

$8.00Out of stock

Tecate

$8.00

Monopolio Negra Draft

$9.00

Baja IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Baja Blonde

$8.00Out of stock

Monopolio IPA Draft

$9.00

Bohemia Pilsner

$8.00

Tequila Blanco

Cimarron Blanco

$13.00+

123 Organic Blanco

$15.00+

Arte NOM 1579 Blanco

$18.00+

Siete Leguas Blanco

$16.00+

Organic Luchadores Tequila Blanco

$15.00+Out of stock

Anza Blanco

$11.00+

Fuenteseca

$43.00+

Pueblo Viejo Blanco

$14.00+

Siembra Azul

$15.00+

Jaja Blanco

$13.00+

Gran Centenario Plata

$15.00+

Ocho Blanco

$20.00+

El Cristiano Blanco

$16.00+

El Tequileno Blanco

$16.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$18.00+

El Mayor Blanco

$14.00+

JC Reserva Platino

$25.00+

Dulce Vida Blanco

$13.00+

Tequila Reposado

Cimarron Tequila Reposado

$15.00+

123 Organic Tequila Reposado

$17.00+Out of stock

Siete Leguas Tequila Reposado

$18.00+

Cabrito Tequila Reposado

$12.00+Out of stock

Siempre Reposado

$20.00+

Arte NOM 1414

$23.00+

JC Reserva Reposado

$33.00+

Tequila Anejo

123 Organic Tequila Anejo

$21.00+

Siete Leguas Tequila Anejo

$22.00+

Pueblo Viejo Tequila Anejo

$14.00+

El Cristiano Extra Anejo

$42.00+

Tequila Ocho Extra Anejo

$73.00+

El Cristiano Anejo

$34.00+Out of stock

JC Reserva Extra Anejo

$68.00+

El Mayor Anejo

$18.00+

Mezcal

El Buho Espadin

$13.00+

123 Craneo Espadin

$20.00+

Union Joven, Ensamble

$14.00+

Don Amado, Largo

$30.00+Out of stock

Granja Nomanada

$13.00+Out of stock

Fidencio Clasico

$15.00+

Madre Ensamble

$15.00+

Peloton de la Muerte

$11.00+Out of stock

De Leyenda Oaxaca

$25.00+

De Leyenda Durango

$30.00+

Don Amado Rustico

$17.00+

Don Amado Reposado

$19.00+

Siete Misterios Doba-Yej

$15.00+

Siete Misterios Tobola Ancestral

$78.00+

Siete Misterios Pechuga

$93.00+

Ojo de Tigre

$12.00+

Sacrvm

$13.00+Out of stock

Creyente

$22.00+

La Luna Bruto

$43.00+

Entrees

Enchiladas Verdes (GF)

$28.00

Roasted chicken, house made corn tortillas, tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, crema, chihuahua cheese, avocado

Cauliflower Steak (GF, V)

$24.00

Cacao flower rubbed grilled cauliflower, pistachio mole, sigil pak - Vegan

Chela Ribs (DF)

$36.00

Baby back ribs, agave chipotle glaze, spicy slaw, yucca croquettes. GF except for the croquettes. Dairy free.

Ny Strip Steak

$48.00

Grilled, confit mushroom, pickled onions, sikil pak

Roasted Chicken (GF, DF)

$26.00

Half roasted Yucatan style chicken, plantain, pickled red onions, Chile manzano, avocado salsa verde, fresh tortillas

Pescado Veracruzana

$38.00

Dessert

Orange Flan

$10.00

Churros

$11.00

NA Beverages

Sodas

Lemonade

$5.00

Virgin Drinks

Juices

Still Water

$8.00

Sparkling Water

$8.00

Virgin Rum and Coke

$8.00

Virgin Paloma

$8.00

Hibiscus Aqua Fresca

$8.00

Condiments And Hot Sauces

Side Cream

$0.50

Side Salsa Verde

$0.50

Side de Mole

$0.75

Side queso fresco

$0.50

Side de Valentina sauce

$0.75

Side the salsa Macha

$0.75

Side Manzano salsa

$0.75

Hot Sauce flight - Macha - Manzano - Valentina

$5.00

2oz guacamole side

$4.00

Side Chipotle Alioli

$0.50

Side Avocado Salsa Verde

$0.50

Side Pickled Jalapeños

$0.50

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Side Salsa Taquera

$0.50

Side Habanero

$0.50

Coffee

Espresso

$3.50+

Java Blue - Update roasted beans

Cappuccino

$4.50

Americano

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Tea

English Breakfast

$2.50

Chamomile

$2.50

Orange & Spice

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Cinnamon

$2.50

California Burritos

Chicken Cali-Style Burrito

$10.00

Mexican jerk chicken, crispy french fries and chipotle alioli

Vegan Cali-Style Burrito

$10.00

Spinach, rajas and corn, crispy french fries and chipotle aioli (ask for no aioli to make it vegan. Fryer has cross contamination with gluten and shellfish containing items)

Brisket Cali-Style Burrito

$12.00

Mezcal marinated brisket, crispy french fries and chipotle aioli

Pork Cali-Style Burrito

$12.00

Chipotle maple caramelized pork, crispy french fries and chipotle aioli

Shrimp Cali-Style Burrito

$13.00

BYO Cali-Style Burrito

$6.00

French fries and chipotle aioli as a base, the rest is up to you!

Traditional Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$11.00

Mexican jerk chicken, Mexican rice and beans, chipotle aioli

Pork Burrito

$13.00

Chipotle maple caramelized pork, Mexican rice and beans, chipotle aioli

Veggie Burrito

$11.00

Spinach, rajas and corn, Mexican rice and beans, chipotle aioli. Ask for no aioli to make it vegan.

Shrimp Burrito

$14.00

Sautee guajillo marinated Shrimp, Mexican rice and beans, chipotle aioli

Brisket Burrito

$13.00

Mezcal marinated brisket, Mexican rice and chipotle aioli

BYO Burrito

$6.00

Mexican rice and beans, chipotle aioli

Tacos

Chicken Tacos (GF, DF)

$6.00+

Rotisserie chicken, Mexican jerk seasoning, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, housemade corn tortillas. Entree size is three tacos plus rice & beans.

Tacos Arabes (DF)

$9.00+

Caramelized pork shoulder, sweet maple chipotle, onions, zaatar pita. Entree size is two tacos (larger than our regular ones) plus rice & beans.

Fish Taco (DF)

$8.00+

Tempura wild caught cod, slaw, chipotle aioli, red guajillo sauce,  our tortillas. Entree portion is three tacos plus rice & beans.

Shrimp Tacos (DF)

$8.00+

Crispy shrimp, Mexican coleslaw, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, housemade corn tortillas, Entree size is three tacos plus rice & beans.

Vegan Tacos (GF, Vegan)

Vegan Tacos (GF, Vegan)

$6.00+

Crispy cauliflower pastor style, beer root leaf tortilla, salsa verde

Brisket Tacos (GF, DF)

Brisket Tacos (GF, DF)

$8.00+

Mezcal braised brisket, picked jalapeno morita salsa

Tacos de Cabeza (GF, DF)

$7.00+

Braised pig head, guajillo tortilla, pickled Chile manzano. Entree size is three tacos, plus rice and beans

Tacos de Birria (GF/DF)

$29.00

Appetizers

Quesadilla (GF, V)

$18.00

Handmade corn tortilla, chihuahua cheese, huitlacoche, epazote, cabbage, salsa verde

Guacamole Verde (Vegan)

$17.00

Fresh Tarragon, dill, chervil, cilantro, Chile serrano, green tomatillo, olive oil

Street Corn (GF)

$18.00

Chile manzano aioli, queso cotija, chili pikin paddle fish roe. Vegetarian without the roe.

Shrimp Agua Chile (GF, DF)

$22.00

Jalapeno cucumber jus, poached shrimp, chiltepin pepper dust, avocado, chia made tostada

Chela Salad (GF, V)

$17.00

Watermelon, baby arugula, onions, jicama, queso fresco, toasted corn, cilantro vinaigrette. Can be made vegan by leaving off the cheese.

Picada

Picada

$17.00

Crispy pork belly, chorizo, yuca croquettes, guajillo vinegar salsa

Fried Tamale (GF, V)

Fried Tamale (GF, V)

$15.00

Crispy cheese filled tamale, chipotle roasted tomatillo sauce, crema, queso fresco, avocado

Stuffed Chilaquiles (V)

$18.00

Hand made corn masa stuffed with menonita cheese, crema, queso fresco, salsa macha, pickled jalapeños

Guacamole Rojo (V)

$17.00

Tomato, red onions, chipotle, queso fresco , cilantro, papalo

Tuna Taquitos

Tuna Taquitos

$16.00

Wonton crispy tacos, sweet onion habanero tuna salpicon

Coho Salmon Gordita (GF)

Coho Salmon Gordita (GF)

$16.00

Salmon tartar, Salsa macha , black tobiko, Chipotle aioli. 2 per order.

Jitomates

$19.00

Heirloom tomatoes, panela cheese, chicharron, verjus, Cecina, wild herbs

Sides

Mushroom Epazote Rajas (GF, V)

Mushroom Epazote Rajas (GF, V)

$12.00

King mushrooms, rajas, queso anejo

Platanitos (V)

$12.00

Plantains, Salsa Verde, queso fresco

Rice and Beans (GF, Vegan)

$8.00

Cacao Flower Salt Fries (Vegan)

$12.00
SIDE Roasted Cauliflower (GF, Vegan)

SIDE Roasted Cauliflower (GF, Vegan)

$12.00

Roasted cauliflower, sigil pak (Mayan salsa)

Yucca Croquettes (V)

$12.00

5 pieces in an order. Chipotle aioli dipping sauce. (Vegetarian- cannot be made vegan)

Side Guacamole

$7.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
