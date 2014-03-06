Chela's Beer Garden
Draft
Monopolio Clara - Lager
Blond Lager - Crisp and refreshing with a bright and tantalizing malt flavor. Aromas of grains, bread, and maize. Made in Tampa, FL ABV: 5%. IBU:20
Monopolio Negra - Amber Lager
Smooth and balanced with rich deep caramel flavors, working in a symmetrical harmony with imported hops. Made in Tampa, FL ABV: 5.5% IBU: 20
La Rubia
Hatuey 19 Oz
Unbranded Hialeah Lt
Lost City Brewing - Oleta River IPA
American IPA- High Level Of Citrus Aroma, Slight Haziness, juicy Citrus and Tropical Flavors. 6.9% ABV.
Yuengling Oktoberfest
Guinness
Koopatroopa Pilsner
Pacifico
heavy, dry hopping lends aroma but keeps the bitterness factor low. Made in Miami, FL ABV: 5.5% IBU: 40
Escape Artist Double IPA
Limonada Rosada Sour Ale
Imported
Corona
Modelo Especial
Tecate
Dos Equis Lager
Heineken
Euro Lager - 12oz tall can 5% ABV 18 IBU
Weihenstephaner - Helles
Munic, Germany. Helles Lager 1 pint, 9 oz. 4.8% ABV 16 IBU.
Weihenstephaner - Hefe Weissbier
Munich, Germany. 1 pint 9 oz. 5.4% ABV 14 IBU. Hefe Weissbier
Tulum Lager Artesanal
Bucket of 5 Modelo
An iced bucket of six 7oz Modelito pony bottles to share!
Delirium Tremens
A tall boy can of a premium Belgian Golden Strong Ale. 8.5% ABV 26 IBU and 16.9 oz
Bucket Of Coronitas
Corona Bucket
Victoria
Craft
Unbranded Brewing - Guava Wheat Ale
American Wheat Ale with fresh guava. 16 oz., Hialeah, FL
Unbranded Brewing - Lime & Salt Lager
American Light Lager--Summer Lager treated with sea salt & Lime. 5.5% ABV. 13 IBU
Captain Lawrence - Classic Lager
New York - American Style Lager 4.2% ABV
Lagunitas IPA
IPA-- 6.2% ABV 52 IBU
Lagunitas Maximus - IPA
IMPERIAL IPA - SIMCOE, CASCADE, AND CENTENNIAL HOPS WITH RICH MALTED BARLEY 9% ABV 61 IBU
Bent Water Brewing - Thunder Funk IPA
Bent Water Brewing - Double Thunder Funk DIPA
Coppertail - Unholy Trippel
Belgian Style Trippel - 12 oz can 9.2% ABV
Japas - Sawa Pink
Sour Ale with raspberries and blackberries - 16 oz can 4.7% ABV 7 IBU
Civil Society Brewing - Fresh IPA
New England IPA 16 Oz
Sixpoint - Resin IIPA
New England IIPA 9.1% ABV and a whopping 103 IBU. This bitter beer is a surprising easy drinker.
Vera Sur - Mangolandia
Maduro Brown Ale
Unholly American Tripl Ale
Cartel Baggers
No Mames
Ever Haze
Agama
Hard Seltzer
White Claw - Mango
High Noon Watermelon
An ice cold bucket with 5 cans of Mango flavor White Claw Hard Seltzers to give your time with us a tropical note!
Corona Seltzer - Blackberry Lime
Corona Seltzer- Cherry
Unbranded - Champagne Room
Funky Buddha Hard Seltzer - Tropical
Truly Pineapple
100 % Blue Agave Spiked Seltzer- Flavors, Lime, Pineapple, Strawberry
Corona Hard Seltzer - Tropical Lime
Corona Hard Seltzer - Mango
Corona Hard Seltzer - Black Cherry
Michelada Mug
CHELA'S COCKTAILS
Bajapanty
Smoke Some
Como La Flor
Gran Reserva Old Fashiioned
Herradura reposado Tequila, sweet Vermouth, dry Vermouth, Campari, coffee bitters
Miami Bird
Ballin In The Lakes
Mexican G & T
El Boilermaker
Round For The Kitchen
Passion Fruit Jalapeno
Mojito al Pastor
Bacardi Superior Rum, mint, pineapple-guajillo syrup, lime juice, Topo Chico water
Goldrush
Wednesday Martinis
MARGARITAS
Tommys Margarita | Classic
El Jimador resposado Tequila, agave syrup, lime juice
The Spicy One
Cucumber-Cilantro Margarita
El Jimador blanco Tequila, cucumber, cilantro, agave syrup, lime juice, salt
Ginger Margarita
Espolon blanco Tequila, Canton ginger liqueur, ginger-agave syrup, lime juice
Frozen Margaritas
Cazadores blanco Tequila, agave syrup, lime juice (Regular, Mango, Spicy Guava, Tamarindo)
Pitcher of Tommy's Margarita
Monday Margarita
Grand Marnier Floater
Hornitos Repo Float
OTHER COCKTAILS
CLASSIC
AMERICANO
BEE'S KNEES
BOBBY BURNS
BOULEVARDIER
CAIPIRINHA
DAIQUIRI
FRENCH 75
KAMIKAZE
MANHATTAN
LONG ISLAND ICED TEA
MEZCAL MARTINEZ
CLASSIC MINT JULEP
MOJITO
MOSCOW MULE
NEGRONI
NEW YORK SOUR
OLD CUBAN
PISCO SOUR
PRESIDENTE
QUEEN PARK SWIZZLE
ROB ROY
SAZERAC
SIDECAR
TOM COLLINS
VIEUX CARRE
WHISKEY SOUR
AFTER DINNER DRINKS
Bourbon
ANGEL'S ENVY
American
BUFFALO TRACE
BULLEIT BOURBON
American
BULLEIT RYE
American
Double Oak Woodford Reserve
Evan Williams Single Barrel
American
Fistful of Bourbon
FOUR ROSES BOURBON
JACK DANIELS No7
American
MAKERS MARK
American
OLD GRAND DAD
American
OLD OVERHOLDT
American
RED BREAST 12
Scotch
WOODFORD RESERVE
American
BLANTONS
YELLOW STONE
Jefferson Small Batch
Jeffersons Aged Sea Bourbon
Jeffersons Sea Aged Rye
Gin
Liqueur
AMARETTO DI SARONNO
Liquor
ANCHO REYES VERDE
Liquor
APEROL
Bitter
BAILEYS
Liquor
BOLS BLUE CURACAO
Liquor
CAMPARI
Bitter
CHARTREUSE GREEN
Liquor
CHARTREUSE YELLOW
Liquor
COCCHI DI TORINO
Vermouth
COINTREAU
Liquor
D.O.M. BENEDICTINE
Liquor
DOLIN BLANC
Vermouth
FERNET BRANCA
Amaro
FIREBALL
Liquor
FRANGELICO
Liquor
GRAND MARNIER
Liquor
KAHLUA
Liquor
LICOR43
Liquor
LILLET BLANC
Vermouth
LUXARDO MARASCHINO
Liquor
MERLET CREME DE CASSIS
Liquor
MONTENEGRO
Amaro
NOLLY PRAT EXTRA DRY
Vermouth
PIERRE FERRAND DRY CURACAO
Liquor
SAMBUCA MOLINARI
Liquor
ST GERMAIN
Liquor
TEMPUS FUGIT CREME DE CACAO
Liquor
Mezcal
ILLEGAL MEZCAL JOVEN
ILLEGAL MEZCAL REPOSADO
VIDA MEZCAL
REY CAMPERO MADRE CUISHE
FIDENCIO JOVEN
REY CAMPERO JABALI
DERRUMBES SAN LUIS POTOSI
BRUXO
DERRUMBES TAMAULIPAS
MONTELOBOS
Ojo De Tigre
SEÑORIO AÑEJO
LA VENENOSA RAICILLA
MEZCAL EL JOLGORIO
REY CAMPERO ESPADIN
EL RECUERDO DE OAXACA JOVEN
EL RECUERDO DE OAXACA CON GUSANO
MEZCAL VAGO - ELOTE
MEZCAL VAGO - ENAMBLE EN BARRO
Mezcal de Leyendas - Verde
400 Conejos Mezcal
Tepextate Mezcal
Tobola Mezcal
Contraluz
Rum
APPLETON ESTATE RESERVE
BACARDI FACUNDO EXIMO
FLOR DE CANA 7
FLOR DE CANA 12
BACARDI OCHO
BACARDI SUPERIOR
BANKS 7
BARCELO IMPERIAL
BOTRAN RESERVA BLANCA
BRUGAL 1888
CAPTAIN MORGAN SPICED RUM
CRUZAN LIGHT
DIPLOMATICO RESERVA EXLUSIVA
URUAPAN CHARANDA BLANCO
HAVANA CLUB ANEJO CLASSICO
MOUNT GAY BLACK BARREL
PAPA'S PILAR BLONDE RUM
PAPA'S PILAR DARK RUM
PAPA'S PILAR SHERRY CASK
PARANUBES AGUARDIENTE DE CANA
PLANTATION 3 STARS
PLANTATION PINEAPPLE
SANTA TERESA 1796
ZACAPA 23
ZACAPA XO
Matusalem Rum
Malibu Coconut Rum
Brugal Leyenda
Leblon Cachaca
SCOTCH BLENDED
SCOTCH SINGLE MALT
Tequila
1800 CRISTALINO ANEJO
4 COPAS AÑEJO
4 COPAS REPOSADO
ALTOS BLANCO
Artenom 1123 Blanco
Artenom 1414 Reposado
AVION SILVER
Casa Amigo Reposado
CASA NOBLE CRYSTAL ORGANIC
CASADORES BLANCO
CASAMIGOS BLANCO
Case Azul
DON JULIO 1942
Don Julio Anejo
DON JULIO ANEJO 70TH
DON JULIO BLANCO
DON JULIO REPOSADO
EL JIMADOR
EL TESORO ANEJO
ESPOLON BLANCO
Espolon Reposado
FORTALEZA
G4 Blanco
GRAN PATRON PIEDRA
Grand Mayan Extra Aged Tequila
HERRADURA AÑEJO
HERRADURA REPO
HERRADURA SILVER
HERRADURA ULTRA
HORNITOS BLACK BARREL
HORNITOS REPO
JOSE CUERVO RESERVA EXTRA ANEJO
JOSE CUERVO RESERVA PLATINO
JOSE CUERVO TRADICIONAL TEQUILA PLATA (Copy)
KOMOS AÑEJO CRISTALINO
MAESTRO DOBEL EXTRA ANEJO
OCHO BLANCO
OCHO REPOSADO
PATRON SILVER
TAPATIO BLANCO
Tequila Rosa Blanco
TEREMANA BLANCO
TEREMANA REPO
Frida Kahlo Añejo
Partida Reposado
Tequila Ocho Plata
Vodka
Whiskey
Wine
Sauvignon Blanc Monte Panic
Sauvignon Blanc - France
Prosecco Zero Glass
Prosecco Zero Bottle
Prosecco Zero Rose
Rose Monte Xanic
Varietal: Monastrell - Spain
Sangria Glass
Tempranillo Mission 19
House Prosseco
House Prosseco Bottle
Pinot Noir
Bottle
Shots
Muerto Shot
JC Tradicional Blanco Shot
Patron Silver Shot
Don Julio Blanco Shot
Don Julio Reposado Shot
Fidencio Clasico Mezcal Shot
Ilegal Mezcal Joven Shot
Lemon Drop Shot
Tullamore D.E.W. Shot
Jameson Shot
Amaro Montenegro
Green Tea Shot
Fernet Branca
STARTERS
12 Oysters
Coctel De Camaron
Mexican Wings
Seafood Chicharrones
Guac & Chips Bowl
Made to Order Fresh Guacamole and Homemade Corn Tortilla Chips
Shrimp Guac Bowl
Large Shrimps on a Bed of Fresh Guacamole & Homemade Corn Tortilla Chips
Esquites
Mexican Street Corn: Mayo, Chile Pequin, Cheese & Cilantro
Chips & Salsa
Mini Empandas
Free Pretzel
TACOS
Three Tacos Deal
Select any three of your favorite tacos. Our Tortillas are made locally from 100% corn
Fileton Tacos
3 Grilled Certified Angus Beef tenderloin tacos on an avocado salsa bed, topped with onions and cilantro. Side of chile de arbol. Our Tortillas are made locally from 100% corn
Catch of the Day Tacos
3 Fish Tacos: Avocado, Aji Amarillo Aioli, Onions, Lime & Cilantro. Our Tortillas are made locally from 100% corn
QUESADILLAS
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chipotle chicken, Chihuahua/Oaxaca cheese. Served with tomatillo sauce and chipotle aioli
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Chihuahua-Oaxaca Cheese, sauteed wild mushrooms chimichurri and avocado salsa. Served with tomatillo sauce
Short Rib Quesadilla
Slow Braised Short Rib, Chihuahua/Oaxaca cheese, Served with tomatillo sauce
Cheese Quesadilla
Chihuahua/Oaxaca cheese, Served with tomatillo sauce
Filet Quesadilla
CHELA'S BOWLS
FROM THE SEA
Whole Snapper
Grilled Octopus
Classic Ceviche
Corvina Fish, Lime, Onions, Cilantro, Aji Limo, Choclo, Camote & Canchita | *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Ceviche Mixto
Corvina Fish, Calamari, Shrimp, Octopus, Lime, Spices, Choclo, Camote & Canchita | *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Ceviche de Camaron
Peruvian Style Shrimp Ceviche: Aji Limo, Onions, Cilantro, Choclo, Camote & Canchita | *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Sopa Marinera
Ceviche Rice Bowl
Corvina Fish Ceviche, Avocado, Sweet Potato, Onions, Cilantro, Choclo & Canchita Corn | *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
FROM THE LAND
Truffle Burger
Lomo Saltado
El Pork Chop
Mexican Street Cart Burger
Smashed Certified Angus Beef patty, Chihuahua - Oaxaca cheese, pickled jalapenos, chopped tomatoes and onions, cilantro, Mexican Remoulade and Chipotle aioli on a potato sesame bun. Served with Chips and Salsa
SIDES
Rice & Beans
Tortillas
Beans
Pico Side
Chips
Sour Cream
Avocado
Side Guacamole
Salsa Verde Side
Salsa Roja Side
Side Chipotle Aioli
Hot Sauce
Tabasco Mini
Aji Amarillo Rice
Mashed Potato
Truffle Fries
Truffle Yuquitas
Mixed Greens Salad
Truffle Aioli Side
Chipotle Aioli Side
Aji Amarillo Aioli
Plain Fries
Ketchup Side
DESSERTS
Homemade Sopapillas
Deep fried pastry, dusted with cinnamon and sugar, served with your choice of dipping sauce. Dulce de leche, Leche condensada, Nutella
Flan de la Flaca
Churros
Deep fried pastry, dusted with cinnamon and sugar, served with your choice of dipping sauce. Dulce de leche, Leche condensada, Nutella
5 Layer Chocolate Ganache Cake
New York Style Cheesecake w/ Raspberry
The Ultimate Tray
Cake Fee
Ice Cream
KIDS MENU
Soft Drinks
Bottled Waters
Coffee
SPECIALTY DRINKS
Chela's T-Shirts
Axe Throw
Tequila - Don Julio
Mezcal - Del Maguey
Whiskey - WhistlePig
Outside Bar
Corona
JW BLACK
Scotch
ABSOLUT
DON JULIO BLANCO
JAMESON
Irish
Tommys Margarita | Classic
El Jimador resposado Tequila, agave syrup, lime juice
MOJITO
COSMOPOLITAN
80's 305 Cocktails
Dracula's Bag
Fiji Water
Jarritos Guava
RedBull
Gin
Bacardi
