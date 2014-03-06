Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chela's Beer Garden

86 Reviews

$$

15301 NW 67th Ave.

Miami Lakes, FL 33014

Draft

Monopolio Clara - Lager

$8.00

Blond Lager - Crisp and refreshing with a bright and tantalizing malt flavor. Aromas of grains, bread, and maize. Made in Tampa, FL ABV: 5%. IBU:20

Monopolio Negra - Amber Lager

$8.00

Smooth and balanced with rich deep caramel flavors, working in a symmetrical harmony with imported hops. Made in Tampa, FL ABV: 5.5% IBU: 20

La Rubia

$8.00

Hatuey 19 Oz

$8.00

Unbranded Hialeah Lt

$9.00

Lost City Brewing - Oleta River IPA

$9.00

American IPA- High Level Of Citrus Aroma, Slight Haziness, juicy Citrus and Tropical Flavors. 6.9% ABV.

Yuengling Oktoberfest

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

Koopatroopa Pilsner

$9.00Out of stock

Pacifico

$9.00Out of stock

heavy, dry hopping lends aroma but keeps the bitterness factor low. Made in Miami, FL ABV: 5.5% IBU: 40

Escape Artist Double IPA

$16.00Out of stock

Limonada Rosada Sour Ale

$14.00Out of stock

Imported

Corona

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00Out of stock

Dos Equis Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Heineken

$6.00Out of stock

Euro Lager - 12oz tall can 5% ABV 18 IBU

Weihenstephaner - Helles

$9.00

Munic, Germany. Helles Lager 1 pint, 9 oz. 4.8% ABV 16 IBU.

Weihenstephaner - Hefe Weissbier

$9.00

Munich, Germany. 1 pint 9 oz. 5.4% ABV 14 IBU. Hefe Weissbier

Tulum Lager Artesanal

$9.00Out of stock

Bucket of 5 Modelo

$30.00

An iced bucket of six 7oz Modelito pony bottles to share!

Delirium Tremens

$14.00

A tall boy can of a premium Belgian Golden Strong Ale. 8.5% ABV 26 IBU and 16.9 oz

Bucket Of Coronitas

$20.00Out of stock

Corona Bucket

$30.00

Victoria

$6.00

Craft

Unbranded Brewing - Guava Wheat Ale

$8.00Out of stock

American Wheat Ale with fresh guava. 16 oz., Hialeah, FL

Unbranded Brewing - Lime & Salt Lager

$8.00Out of stock

American Light Lager--Summer Lager treated with sea salt & Lime. 5.5% ABV. 13 IBU

Captain Lawrence - Classic Lager

$8.00

New York - American Style Lager 4.2% ABV

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

IPA-- 6.2% ABV 52 IBU

Lagunitas Maximus - IPA

$8.00Out of stock

IMPERIAL IPA - SIMCOE, CASCADE, AND CENTENNIAL HOPS WITH RICH MALTED BARLEY 9% ABV 61 IBU

Bent Water Brewing - Thunder Funk IPA

$12.00

Bent Water Brewing - Double Thunder Funk DIPA

$13.00

Coppertail - Unholy Trippel

$9.00Out of stock

Belgian Style Trippel - 12 oz can 9.2% ABV

Japas - Sawa Pink

$9.00Out of stock

Sour Ale with raspberries and blackberries - 16 oz can 4.7% ABV 7 IBU

Civil Society Brewing - Fresh IPA

$13.00

New England IPA 16 Oz

Sixpoint - Resin IIPA

$10.00

New England IIPA 9.1% ABV and a whopping 103 IBU. This bitter beer is a surprising easy drinker.

Vera Sur - Mangolandia

$9.00Out of stock

Maduro Brown Ale

$6.50

Unholly American Tripl Ale

$8.00

Cartel Baggers

$6.00

No Mames

$8.00

Ever Haze

$11.00

Agama

$7.00

Delirium Tremens

$14.00

Domestic

Miller Lite

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00Out of stock

Hard Seltzer

White Claw - Mango

$6.00Out of stock

High Noon Watermelon

$11.00

An ice cold bucket with 5 cans of Mango flavor White Claw Hard Seltzers to give your time with us a tropical note!

Corona Seltzer - Blackberry Lime

$6.00Out of stock

Corona Seltzer- Cherry

$6.00Out of stock

Unbranded - Champagne Room

$8.00Out of stock

Funky Buddha Hard Seltzer - Tropical

$7.00Out of stock

Truly Pineapple

$7.00+

100 % Blue Agave Spiked Seltzer- Flavors, Lime, Pineapple, Strawberry

Corona Hard Seltzer - Tropical Lime

$6.00Out of stock

Corona Hard Seltzer - Mango

$6.00Out of stock

Corona Hard Seltzer - Black Cherry

$6.00Out of stock

Michelada Mug

Michelada Mug

$9.00

CHELA'S COCKTAILS

Bajapanty

$12.00

Smoke Some

$13.00

Como La Flor

$12.00

Gran Reserva Old Fashiioned

$13.00

Herradura reposado Tequila, sweet Vermouth, dry Vermouth, Campari, coffee bitters

Miami Bird

$14.00

Ballin In The Lakes

$35.00

Mexican G & T

$14.00

El Boilermaker

$11.00

Round For The Kitchen

$20.00

Passion Fruit Jalapeno

$13.00

Mojito al Pastor

$12.00Out of stock

Bacardi Superior Rum, mint, pineapple-guajillo syrup, lime juice, Topo Chico water

Goldrush

$13.00

Wednesday Martinis

$6.00

MARGARITAS

Tommys Margarita | Classic

$11.00

El Jimador resposado Tequila, agave syrup, lime juice

The Spicy One

$14.00

Cucumber-Cilantro Margarita

$12.00Out of stock

El Jimador blanco Tequila, cucumber, cilantro, agave syrup, lime juice, salt

Ginger Margarita

$12.00Out of stock

Espolon blanco Tequila, Canton ginger liqueur, ginger-agave syrup, lime juice

Frozen Margaritas

$11.00

Cazadores blanco Tequila, agave syrup, lime juice (Regular, Mango, Spicy Guava, Tamarindo)

Pitcher of Tommy's Margarita

$38.00

Monday Margarita

$5.00Out of stock

Grand Marnier Floater

$5.00

Hornitos Repo Float

$3.00

OTHER COCKTAILS

Cool Tigre

$12.00

Abasolo Boiler Maker

Abasolo Boiler Make

$12.00

Carajillo

$13.00

Drunken Pumpkin

$14.00

Green Goblin

$14.00

Dracula's Bag

$14.00

Sangria De Rita

$14.00

CLASSIC

AMERICANO

$12.00

BEE'S KNEES

$12.00

BOBBY BURNS

$14.00

BOULEVARDIER

$12.00

CAIPIRINHA

$12.00

DAIQUIRI

$12.00

FRENCH 75

$12.00

KAMIKAZE

$12.00

MANHATTAN

$12.00

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$12.00

MEZCAL MARTINEZ

$14.00

CLASSIC MINT JULEP

$12.00

MOJITO

$12.00

MOSCOW MULE

$12.00

NEGRONI

$12.00

NEW YORK SOUR

$12.00

OLD CUBAN

$13.00Out of stock

PISCO SOUR

$12.00

PRESIDENTE

$13.00

QUEEN PARK SWIZZLE

$12.00Out of stock

ROB ROY

$12.00

SAZERAC

$13.00

SIDECAR

$13.00

TOM COLLINS

$12.00

VIEUX CARRE

$13.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$12.00

AFTER DINNER DRINKS

Coladita Martini

$12.00

Carajillo

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Bourbon

ANGEL'S ENVY

$14.00+

American

BUFFALO TRACE

$11.00+

BULLEIT BOURBON

$11.00+

American

BULLEIT RYE

$11.00+Out of stock

American

Double Oak Woodford Reserve

$15.00+

Evan Williams Single Barrel

$11.00+

American

Fistful of Bourbon

$10.00+

FOUR ROSES BOURBON

$12.00+

JACK DANIELS No7

$12.00+

American

MAKERS MARK

$13.00+

American

OLD GRAND DAD

$10.00+

American

OLD OVERHOLDT

$10.00+

American

RED BREAST 12

$15.00+

Scotch

WOODFORD RESERVE

$14.00+

American

BLANTONS

$18.00+

YELLOW STONE

$14.00+

Jefferson Small Batch

$13.00

Jeffersons Aged Sea Bourbon

$21.00

Jeffersons Sea Aged Rye

$21.00

Brandy

CARDENAL MENDOZA

$12.00

Brandy

HENNESSY VS

$16.00

Cognac

OCUCAJE PISCO

$12.00

Gin

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$12.00+

BOTANIST

$14.00+

FORD'S GIN

$12.00+

BEEFETER 24

$12.00+

TANQUERAY TEN

$13.00+

HENDRICK'S

$14.00+

FIFTY POUNDS

$12.00+

New Amsterdam Gin

$11.00+

Tempt

$14.00

Liqueur

AMARETTO DI SARONNO

$11.00

Liquor

ANCHO REYES VERDE

$11.00

Liquor

APEROL

$10.00

Bitter

BAILEYS

$11.00

Liquor

BOLS BLUE CURACAO

$11.00

Liquor

CAMPARI

$10.00

Bitter

CHARTREUSE GREEN

$13.00

Liquor

CHARTREUSE YELLOW

$13.00

Liquor

COCCHI DI TORINO

$9.00

Vermouth

COINTREAU

$12.00

Liquor

D.O.M. BENEDICTINE

$12.00

Liquor

DOLIN BLANC

$9.00

Vermouth

FERNET BRANCA

$11.00

Amaro

FIREBALL

$10.00

Liquor

FRANGELICO

$13.00

Liquor

GRAND MARNIER

$13.00

Liquor

KAHLUA

$11.00

Liquor

LICOR43

$11.00

Liquor

LILLET BLANC

$9.00

Vermouth

LUXARDO MARASCHINO

$11.00

Liquor

MERLET CREME DE CASSIS

$11.00

Liquor

MONTENEGRO

$11.00

Amaro

NOLLY PRAT EXTRA DRY

$9.00

Vermouth

PIERRE FERRAND DRY CURACAO

$11.00

Liquor

SAMBUCA MOLINARI

$11.00

Liquor

ST GERMAIN

$11.00

Liquor

TEMPUS FUGIT CREME DE CACAO

$11.00

Liquor

Mezcal

ILLEGAL MEZCAL JOVEN

$10.00+

ILLEGAL MEZCAL REPOSADO

$12.00+

VIDA MEZCAL

$12.00+

REY CAMPERO MADRE CUISHE

$13.00+

FIDENCIO JOVEN

$12.00+

REY CAMPERO JABALI

$16.00+

DERRUMBES SAN LUIS POTOSI

$16.00+

BRUXO

$12.00+

DERRUMBES TAMAULIPAS

$14.00+

MONTELOBOS

$12.00+Out of stock

Ojo De Tigre

$12.00+

SEÑORIO AÑEJO

$20.00+

LA VENENOSA RAICILLA

$21.00+

MEZCAL EL JOLGORIO

$14.00+

REY CAMPERO ESPADIN

$14.00+

EL RECUERDO DE OAXACA JOVEN

$12.00+

EL RECUERDO DE OAXACA CON GUSANO

$12.00+

MEZCAL VAGO - ELOTE

$13.00+

MEZCAL VAGO - ENAMBLE EN BARRO

$16.00+

Mezcal de Leyendas - Verde

$11.00+

400 Conejos Mezcal

$11.00+

Tepextate Mezcal

$28.00+

Tobola Mezcal

$28.00+

Contraluz

$16.00

Rum

APPLETON ESTATE RESERVE

$13.00+

BACARDI FACUNDO EXIMO

$18.00+

FLOR DE CANA 7

$13.00+

FLOR DE CANA 12

$15.00+

BACARDI OCHO

$12.00+Out of stock

BACARDI SUPERIOR

$10.00+

BANKS 7

$13.00+

BARCELO IMPERIAL

$13.00+

BOTRAN RESERVA BLANCA

$11.00+

BRUGAL 1888

$11.00+

CAPTAIN MORGAN SPICED RUM

$11.00+Out of stock

CRUZAN LIGHT

$10.00+

DIPLOMATICO RESERVA EXLUSIVA

$14.00+

URUAPAN CHARANDA BLANCO

$14.00+

HAVANA CLUB ANEJO CLASSICO

$11.00+Out of stock

MOUNT GAY BLACK BARREL

$12.00+

PAPA'S PILAR BLONDE RUM

$11.00+

PAPA'S PILAR DARK RUM

$12.00

PAPA'S PILAR SHERRY CASK

$13.00

PARANUBES AGUARDIENTE DE CANA

$14.00

PLANTATION 3 STARS

$11.00

PLANTATION PINEAPPLE

$12.00

SANTA TERESA 1796

$13.00

ZACAPA 23

$15.00

ZACAPA XO

$40.00

Matusalem Rum

$11.00

Malibu Coconut Rum

$10.00

Brugal Leyenda

$16.00

Leblon Cachaca

$12.00

SCOTCH BLENDED

BUCHANANS 12 Y

$14.00

Scotch

CHIVAS 12 Y

$12.00

Scotch

DEWARS WHITE

$11.00

Scotch

JW BLACK

$14.00

Scotch

SCOTCH SINGLE MALT

ABERFELDY 12 Y

$18.00

Scotch

LAPHROAIG 10 Y

$16.00

Scotch

MACALLAN 12 Y

$24.00

Scotch

MACALLAN Y 18

$58.00

Scotch

MACALLAN DBL CASK

$28.00

THE GLENLIVET FOUNDERS RESERVE CARIBBEAN

$12.00

Scotch

GLENFIDDICH 12 Y

$16.00

Scotch

GLENFFIDICH 15 Yr

$18.00

Balvenie 12

$17.00

Tequila

1800 CRISTALINO ANEJO

$14.00Out of stock

4 COPAS AÑEJO

$36.00

4 COPAS REPOSADO

$32.00

ALTOS BLANCO

$14.00

Artenom 1123 Blanco

$13.00

Artenom 1414 Reposado

$14.00

AVION SILVER

$11.00

Casa Amigo Reposado

$16.00

CASA NOBLE CRYSTAL ORGANIC

$17.00

CASADORES BLANCO

$10.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$14.00

Case Azul

$28.00

DON JULIO 1942

$45.00

Don Julio Anejo

$19.00

DON JULIO ANEJO 70TH

$22.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$13.00+

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$17.00

EL JIMADOR

$10.00

EL TESORO ANEJO

$15.00

ESPOLON BLANCO

$12.00

Espolon Reposado

$13.00

FORTALEZA

$13.00

G4 Blanco

$10.00

GRAN PATRON PIEDRA

$32.00

Grand Mayan Extra Aged Tequila

$22.00

HERRADURA AÑEJO

$30.00

HERRADURA REPO

$14.00Out of stock

HERRADURA SILVER

$12.00

HERRADURA ULTRA

$33.00

HORNITOS BLACK BARREL

$16.00

HORNITOS REPO

$13.00

JOSE CUERVO RESERVA EXTRA ANEJO

$45.00

JOSE CUERVO RESERVA PLATINO

$21.00

JOSE CUERVO TRADICIONAL TEQUILA PLATA (Copy)

$10.00

KOMOS AÑEJO CRISTALINO

$60.00

MAESTRO DOBEL EXTRA ANEJO

$45.00

OCHO BLANCO

$14.00

OCHO REPOSADO

$14.00

PATRON SILVER

$13.00

TAPATIO BLANCO

$13.00

Tequila Rosa Blanco

$11.00

TEREMANA BLANCO

$14.00

TEREMANA REPO

$16.00

Frida Kahlo Añejo

$19.00

Partida Reposado

$13.00

Tequila Ocho Plata

$13.00

Vodka

ABSOLUT CITRON

$11.00+

ABSOLUT ELYX

$12.00+

Mile Marker

$10.00+

KETEL ONE

$12.00+

STOLICHNAYA VANILLA VODKA

$11.00+

TITOS

$11.00+

Grey Goose

$14.00+

Absolut Vanilla

$12.00

Whiskey

CROWN ROYAL

$13.00Out of stock

Canadian

JAMESON

$12.00

Irish

SUNTORY TOKI

$14.00

Japanese

TULLAMORE D.E.W.

$10.00

ABASOLO

$13.00

JAMESON CASKMATE IPA

$13.00

JAMESON BLACK BARREL

$13.00

REDBREAST IRISH WHISKEY

$28.00

NIKKA

$24.00

Limavady

$12.00

Whistlepig Farmstock

$18.00

Wine

Sauvignon Blanc Monte Panic

$13.00+

Sauvignon Blanc - France

Prosecco Zero Glass

$12.00

Prosecco Zero Bottle

$45.00

Prosecco Zero Rose

$12.00+

Rose Monte Xanic

$13.00+

Varietal: Monastrell - Spain

Sangria Glass

$11.00Out of stock

Tempranillo Mission 19

$12.00

House Prosseco

$9.00

House Prosseco Bottle

$36.00

Pinot Noir

$11.00

Bottle

$48.00

Cool Cat

Citrus

$8.00

Berry

$8.00

Grapefruit

$8.00

Elderflower Mint

$8.00

Shots

Muerto Shot

JC Tradicional Blanco Shot

$8.00

Patron Silver Shot

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco Shot

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado Shot

$11.00

Fidencio Clasico Mezcal Shot

$9.00

Ilegal Mezcal Joven Shot

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Tullamore D.E.W. Shot

$8.00

Jameson Shot

$9.00

Amaro Montenegro

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Tullamore D.E.W. Shot

$7.00

STARTERS

12 Oysters

$32.00

Coctel De Camaron

$17.00

Mexican Wings

$9.00

Seafood Chicharrones

$34.00

Guac & Chips Bowl

$10.95

Made to Order Fresh Guacamole and Homemade Corn Tortilla Chips

Shrimp Guac Bowl

$16.95

Large Shrimps on a Bed of Fresh Guacamole & Homemade Corn Tortilla Chips

Esquites

$5.95

Mexican Street Corn: Mayo, Chile Pequin, Cheese & Cilantro

Chips & Salsa

$5.95

Mini Empandas

$11.00Out of stock

Free Pretzel

TACOS

Three Tacos Deal

$13.95

Select any three of your favorite tacos. Our Tortillas are made locally from 100% corn

Fileton Tacos

$17.95

3 Grilled Certified Angus Beef tenderloin tacos on an avocado salsa bed, topped with onions and cilantro. Side of chile de arbol. Our Tortillas are made locally from 100% corn

Catch of the Day Tacos

$14.95Out of stock

3 Fish Tacos: Avocado, Aji Amarillo Aioli, Onions, Lime & Cilantro. Our Tortillas are made locally from 100% corn

QUESADILLAS

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.95

Grilled chipotle chicken, Chihuahua/Oaxaca cheese. Served with tomatillo sauce and chipotle aioli

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$12.95

Chihuahua-Oaxaca Cheese, sauteed wild mushrooms chimichurri and avocado salsa. Served with tomatillo sauce

Short Rib Quesadilla

$15.95

Slow Braised Short Rib, Chihuahua/Oaxaca cheese, Served with tomatillo sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.95

Chihuahua/Oaxaca cheese, Served with tomatillo sauce

Filet Quesadilla

$19.95

CHELA'S BOWLS

Burrito Bowl

Rice, Avocado, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans & Cheese

Keto Bowl

Avocado, Cotija Cheese & Pico de Gallo (Keto Diet)

FROM THE SEA

Whole Snapper

$44.00Out of stock

Grilled Octopus

$26.00

Classic Ceviche

$16.00

Corvina Fish, Lime, Onions, Cilantro, Aji Limo, Choclo, Camote & Canchita | *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Ceviche Mixto

$18.00

Corvina Fish, Calamari, Shrimp, Octopus, Lime, Spices, Choclo, Camote & Canchita | *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Ceviche de Camaron

$19.00

Peruvian Style Shrimp Ceviche: Aji Limo, Onions, Cilantro, Choclo, Camote & Canchita | *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Sopa Marinera

$19.00Out of stock

Ceviche Rice Bowl

$17.00

Corvina Fish Ceviche, Avocado, Sweet Potato, Onions, Cilantro, Choclo & Canchita Corn | *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

FROM THE LAND

Truffle Burger

$16.00

Lomo Saltado

$23.00

El Pork Chop

$19.00

Mexican Street Cart Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Smashed Certified Angus Beef patty, Chihuahua - Oaxaca cheese, pickled jalapenos, chopped tomatoes and onions, cilantro, Mexican Remoulade and Chipotle aioli on a potato sesame bun. Served with Chips and Salsa

SIDES

Rice & Beans

$3.95

Tortillas

$2.95

Beans

$1.99

Pico Side

$1.50

Chips

$2.95

Sour Cream

$1.45

Avocado

$2.50

Side Guacamole

$2.95

Salsa Verde Side

$1.45

Salsa Roja Side

$1.45

Side Chipotle Aioli

$1.45

Hot Sauce

$1.45

Tabasco Mini

$0.75

Aji Amarillo Rice

$4.00

Mashed Potato

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Truffle Yuquitas

$7.00

Mixed Greens Salad

$6.00

Truffle Aioli Side

$3.50

Chipotle Aioli Side

$1.50

Aji Amarillo Aioli

$1.50

Plain Fries

$5.00

Ketchup Side

DESSERTS

Homemade Sopapillas

$7.95

Deep fried pastry, dusted with cinnamon and sugar, served with your choice of dipping sauce. Dulce de leche, Leche condensada, Nutella

Flan de la Flaca

$6.95

Churros

$7.95

Deep fried pastry, dusted with cinnamon and sugar, served with your choice of dipping sauce. Dulce de leche, Leche condensada, Nutella

5 Layer Chocolate Ganache Cake

$11.00

New York Style Cheesecake w/ Raspberry

$10.00

The Ultimate Tray

$34.00

Cake Fee

$25.00

Ice Cream

$3.95

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheese Quesadilla (Kids Only)

$6.95

Kids Chicken Quesadilla (Kids Only)

$8.95

Kids Cheeseburger (Kids Only)

$9.95

Served with Chips

Soft Drinks

Mexican Coca-Cola

$4.00

Jarritos Tamarindo Bottle

$4.00

Jarritos Pina Bottle

$4.00

Jarritos Mandarina Bottle

$4.00

Jarritos Limon Bottle

$4.00

Jarritos Guava

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Sweet Black Tea

$3.00

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Coke Can

$3.00

Bottled Waters

Topo Chico | Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.00

Fiji Water 1L

$8.00

16.9 Oz Can - Water from the Austrian Alps - MURDER YOUR THIRST!

Fiji .5 L

$3.50

Coffee

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Caramel Latte

$7.00

Vanilla Latte

$7.00

Cold Brew

$8.00Out of stock

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Agua de Jamaica

$4.95

Natural Hibiscus Flower Iced-Tea

Chicha Morada

$4.95

Authentic Peruvian Drink Made with Purple Corn, Pineapple, Apples, Lime & Spices

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

RedBull

$4.00

Cigars

Toro La Rosa Cigar

$12.00

Chela's Hats

Chela's Trucker Hat

$25.00

Chela's Snapback Hat

$25.00

Tiki \ Mug Cups

$15.00

Tiki Cups

$15.00

Chela's T-Shirts

Chela's Mens Black T-Shirt Med

$25.00

Chela's Men's Black T-Shirt Large

$25.00

Chela's Men's Black T-Shirt X-Large

$25.00

Chela's Ladies Black T-Shirt Small

$25.00

Chela's Ladies Black T-Shirt Med

$25.00

Chela's Ladies Black T-Shirt Large

$25.00

Axe Throw

Axe Throw x10

$9.26

Tequila - Don Julio

Beginners Flight

$29.00

Ballers Flight

$49.00

Mezcal - Del Maguey

Mezcal - Del Maguey Flight

$32.00

Whiskey - WhistlePig

Whiskey - WhistlePig Flight

$42.00

Bottles Menu

Don Julio Blanco Bottle

$200.00

Don Julio Anejo 70th Anniversary Bottle

$250.00

Don Julio 1942 Bottle

$600.00

Buchanan's 12 Bottle

$250.00

Abasolo Mexican Whisky

$200.00

Ketel One Bottle

$200.00

Ojo de Tigre Bottle

$200.00

Mothers Day Special

Don Julio Blanco Btl

$100.00

Halloween Drinks

Drunken Pumpkin

$14.00

Green Goblin

$14.00

Dracula's Bag

$14.00

Sangre de Rita

$14.00Out of stock

Outside Bar

Corona

$6.00

JW BLACK

$14.00

Scotch

ABSOLUT

$12.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$13.00+

JAMESON

$12.00

Irish

Tommys Margarita | Classic

$11.00

El Jimador resposado Tequila, agave syrup, lime juice

MOJITO

$12.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$12.00

80's 305 Cocktails

Dracula's Bag

$14.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

Jarritos Guava

$4.00

RedBull

$4.00

Gin

$12.00

Bacardi

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mexican Inspired Beer Garden

Location

15301 NW 67th Ave., Miami Lakes, FL 33014

Directions

Gallery
Chela's Beer Garden image
Chela's Beer Garden image

