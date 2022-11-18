Chellos Pizza 6271 St. Augustine RD STE 29
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Best Artisan Pizza in Jacksonville! A pizzeria that recovers the tradition of individual pizza made with slowly fermented dough and baked in a wood-fired oven. Fresh pastas, gourmet burgers and traditional dishes.
Location
6271 St. Augustine RD STE 29, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mr. Potato Spread - Phillips HWY - 7159 Phillips Hwy
No Reviews
7159 Phillips Hwy Jacksonville, FL 32256
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Jacksonville
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Five Points
4.6 • 8,961
1001 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurant
BB’s Restaurant - 1019 Hendricks Ave
4.7 • 3,137
1019 Hendricks Ave Jacksonville, FL 32207
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Jacksonville FL
4.5 • 2,634
7860 Gate Parkway #101 Jacksonville, FL 32256
View restaurant