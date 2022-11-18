Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chellos Pizza 6271 St. Augustine RD STE 29

6271 St. Augustine RD STE 29

Jacksonville, FL 32217

Pizzas

Bacon

$21.99+

Baiana

$22.00+

Brazilian Mozzarela

$13.00+

Brazilian Sausage

$22.00+

Broccoli

$19.00+

Buffalo Chicken

$20.00+

Caipira

$17.00+

Carijo

$22.00+

Chicken by chello’s

$22.00+

Chicken Alfredo

$21.00+

Four Cheese

$24.00+

Greek

$24.00+

Heart of Palms Catupiry

$21.00+

Jerked Beef

$25.00+

Margherita

$18.00+

Meat Lovers

$18.99+

Mozzarela

$12.00+

Napolitana

$21.00+

Pepperoni

$14.00+

Portuguesa

$18.99+

Supreme

$21.00+

Tuna

$22.00+

Tuscany

$18.50+

Vegetarian

$18.00+

Zuccha

$16.00+

Hawaian

$14.00+

Nutella

$16.99+

add bacon

$3.00

add catupiry

$5.00

add vegetables

$1.50

Romeu and juliet

$15.50+

Stuffed crust catupiry or cheddar

$6.00

Burgers

Chello's Burger

$19.99

Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Chicken Brioche

$10.00

Meals

Brazilian Sausage (Calabresa)

$12.00

Grilled Chicken

$12.50

Top Sirloin (Picanha)

$15.50

Stroganoff

$11.50

Feijoada magro

$17.50

Stroganoff

$15.00

Salmon

$17.50

Panqueca

$12.00

Pasta

Shrimp Alfredo

$11.50

Sides

Black Beans

$3.49

Extra Sauce

$0.49

Ovo

$2.00

Rice

$3.49

SPRING SALAD

$4.99

COLLARD GREENS

$1.30

Appetizers

SHRIMP GARLIC SAUSE

$12.95

FRIES

$4.99

CHEDDAR BACON FRIES

$8.99

CHEDDAR JALAPENO FRIES

$7.99

FRIED YUCCA

$5.99

ONION RINGS

$4.99

CALABRESA W/ ONIONS

$12.99

PICANHA W/ ONIONS

$17.99

TRIO

$19.99

GRILLED PICANHA, BRAZILIAN SAUSAGE W/ SAUTEE ONIONS AND YUCCA FRIES

CHICKEN WINGS

$11.00

PORTION OF 5

Spanish Fries

$10.99

KIDS MENU

CHEESEBURGER

$10.99

WITH FRIES

CHICKEN NUGGETS AND FRIES

$10.99

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.99

Breakfast

Eggs in a Basket

$5.00

Avocado toast - Burrata cheese

$12.00

Avocado Toast Eggs

$10.00

Omelet or Sourdough eggs

$10.00

Plain Omelete

$6.00

Full French Toast

$6.00

Waffle Toast

$8.00

Brunch 11-15h

Feijoada

$17.50

Picanha

$15.50

Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Tilapia fish

$13.00

Feijoada (Copy)

$17.50

Brazilian Special

Coxinha

$5.00

Pastel de queijo

$6.00

Pastel de presunto e queijo

$6.00

Pastel de pizza

$6.00

Pastel de carne

$6.00

Pastel Franco com catupiry

$6.00

Salads

Steak Salad

$12.00

Pesto Salad

$10.00

Caesar's Salad

$8.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Spring Salad

$4.99

Collard Greens

$1.30

Fountain drink

Fountain drink

$2.50

Bottled drinks

2L guarana

$6.00

2L pepsi

$4.50

Coca-cola

$2.50

Guarana/sumol

$2.50

Ice

$2.50

Pepsi products

$2.75

Perrier

$5.00

Powerade

$3.00

Redbull

$5.00

Water

$2.00

Guarana Antarctica

$2.50

Sprit

$2.50

Suco da polpa

Manga

$5.00

Abacaxi

$5.00

Abacaxi c/ Hortela

$5.00

Graviola

$5.00

Goiaba

$5.00

Accerola

$5.00

Maracuja

$5.00

Caju

$5.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

IPA

$6.00

Larger

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Smirnoff Ice

$7.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Ultra

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Brahma

$6.00

Itaipava

$5.00

Cacildos

$5.00

Alc tix

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Boujino promotion

5 beers

$20.00

5 ice

$30.00

Wine

Glass

$7.00

Brazilian dessert

Flan (pudin)

$5.50

Passion fruit Mouse

$7.00

Brazilian cake

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Best Artisan Pizza in Jacksonville! A pizzeria that recovers the tradition of individual pizza made with slowly fermented dough and baked in a wood-fired oven. Fresh pastas, gourmet burgers and traditional dishes.

Location

6271 St. Augustine RD STE 29, Jacksonville, FL 32217

Directions

