Canteen at Chelsea Piers Fitness Chelsea Piers

No reviews yet

Chelsea Piers, Pier 60 2nd Floor

New York, NY 10011

Grab & Go

Greek Yogurt Parfait-Berry & Granola

Greek Yogurt Parfait-Berry & Granola

$6.50

mixed berry compote, vanilla greek yogurt, blueberries, granola

Greek Yogurt Parfait- Peach

Greek Yogurt Parfait- Peach

$7.50

peach compote, vanilla greek yogurt, apricots, granola

Banana Bread Overnight Oats

Banana Bread Overnight Oats

$6.50

banana, oats, chocolate chips, shredded coconut, pecans

Peach Melba Overnight Oats

Peach Melba Overnight Oats

$6.50

mixed berry compote, oats, peach compote

Red & Green Grapes

Red & Green Grapes

$5.00
Island Fruit Blend

Island Fruit Blend

$8.25

dragonfruit, pomegranate, kiwi, pineapple, blueberries

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$12.50

cilantro rice, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo, cotija, creamy poblano dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.00

grape tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, grape leaves, pepperoncini, feta, red wine vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$9.00

romaine, purple cabbage, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle lime vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.50

grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Plain Caesar Salad

Plain Caesar Salad

$7.50

romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Tuna Salad Snack Box

Tuna Salad Snack Box

$7.50

rice crackers, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, grapes

Egg Salad Snack Box

Egg Salad Snack Box

$6.50

rice crackers, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, grapes

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$10.00

kale, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, spinach wrap

Caprese Sandwich

$10.75

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, arugula, balsamic glaze,focaccia

Turkey Fontina Sandwich

Turkey Fontina Sandwich

$8.25

green goddess dressing, alfalfa sprouts, arugula, whole wheat bread

Hardboiled Eggs & Spinach

Hardboiled Eggs & Spinach

$5.00

Pastries

Hungry Gnome- Vegan Muffin

Hungry Gnome- Vegan Muffin

$4.50

Hungry Gnome- Vegan Breakfast Bar

$5.95
Dank BK- Lemon Matcha Loaf

Dank BK- Lemon Matcha Loaf

$4.95
Savory- Energy Bites- Choco Chia Almond Crunch

Savory- Energy Bites- Choco Chia Almond Crunch

$2.25

cacao nibs, cocoa powder, quinoa, almond butter, chia seeds, dark chocolate chips, sliced almonds

Savory- Energy Bites- Tahini Date Salted Caramel

Savory- Energy Bites- Tahini Date Salted Caramel

$2.25

flax seeds, shredded coconut, tahini paste, hemp seeds, dates, molasses

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$2.25
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$2.25
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.25
Pumpernickel Bagel

Pumpernickel Bagel

$2.25
12 Grain Bagel

12 Grain Bagel

$2.25

Whole Fruit

Red Grapefruit

Red Grapefruit

$3.00
Orange

Orange

$2.00
Fruit Red Apple

Fruit Red Apple

$2.00
Green Apple

Green Apple

$2.00
Banana

Banana

$2.00

Hot Food

Chicken Little Sandwich

$8.50

over medium egg, chicken sausage, swiss cheese, maple mayo, brioche bun

New School Sandwich

$8.50

baked egg, paprika aioli, cheddar cheese, arugula, tomato, brioche bun

Burrito (Impossible Chorizo)

Burrito (Impossible Chorizo)

$10.50

jalapeno wrap, pepper jack cheese, jalapeno and sofrito eggs, black beans, pico de gallo

Fancy Grilled Cheese

Fancy Grilled Cheese

$8.25

gruyere, sharp cheddar, fontina, caramelized onions, maple mayo, sourdough pullman

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

fresh mozzarella, romesco, arugula, balsamic glaze, ciabatta

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$4.95
Butternut Squash Soup

Butternut Squash Soup

$4.95

Coffee & Tea

Sail Away Cold Brew

Sail Away Cold Brew

$4.00
Bushwick Tea- Brooklyn Black Iced Tea

Bushwick Tea- Brooklyn Black Iced Tea

$3.50
Bushwick Tea- Hibiscus Tea

Bushwick Tea- Hibiscus Tea

$3.50
Devocion Coffee (Small)

Devocion Coffee (Small)

$2.75
Devocion Coffee (Large)

Devocion Coffee (Large)

$3.25
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00
Cold Brew Mocktail - Salted Caramel

Cold Brew Mocktail - Salted Caramel

$6.00

sail away cold brew, oat milk, caramel sauce, salt

Cold Brew Mocktail - Almond Joy

Cold Brew Mocktail - Almond Joy

$6.00

sail away cold brew, coconut milk, coconut cream, chocolate sauce

Cold Brew Mocktail - Oaxacan Chocolate

Cold Brew Mocktail - Oaxacan Chocolate

$6.00

sail away cold brew, almond milk, ancho chile chocolate sauce, cinnamon syrup

Smoothies

Chocolate Buttercup

$10.00

almond milk, almond butter, ground flax, cacao powder, banana

Circuit Trainer

$10.00

freshly squeezed oranges, mango, banana, chia seeds

The Warmup

$10.00

peaches, banana, mango, ginger, dates

Fuel House

$10.00

kale, spinach, peach, banana, hemp seeds, dates

Very Berry Protein

$10.00

acai, almond milk, banana, strawberries, blueberries, protein powder

Soft Drinks

DASANI WATER

DASANI WATER

$2.75
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$3.50
COKE

COKE

$3.50
GINGER ALE

GINGER ALE

$3.50
SPRITE

SPRITE

$3.50
VITAMIN WATER - ZERO SUGAR

VITAMIN WATER - ZERO SUGAR

$4.00
VITAMIN WATER - LOOK

VITAMIN WATER - LOOK

$4.00
VITAMIN WATER - RISE

VITAMIN WATER - RISE

$4.00
SUJA COLD - UBERGREENS

SUJA COLD - UBERGREENS

$8.00
SUJA COLD - CITRUS IMMUNITY

SUJA COLD - CITRUS IMMUNITY

$8.00
SUJA COLD - GINGER LEMON

SUJA COLD - GINGER LEMON

$8.00
DAYTRIP - COCONUT PINEAPPLE

DAYTRIP - COCONUT PINEAPPLE

$5.00
DAYTRIP - BLACKBERRY

DAYTRIP - BLACKBERRY

$5.00
NATALIE'S ORANGE

NATALIE'S ORANGE

$4.00
GT'S SYNERY KOMBUCHA

GT'S SYNERY KOMBUCHA

$3.25
TEA'S TEA - GOLDEN OOLONG

TEA'S TEA - GOLDEN OOLONG

$3.50
TEA'S TEA - LEMONGRASS GREEN

TEA'S TEA - LEMONGRASS GREEN

$3.50
HARMLESS HARVEST COCONUT WATER

HARMLESS HARVEST COCONUT WATER

$4.50

Snacks

Lara Bar- Assorted

Lara Bar- Assorted

$2.50
Power Up Mega Omega Trail Mix

Power Up Mega Omega Trail Mix

$2.50
Bare Baked Crunchy Fruit Chips Variety Pack

Bare Baked Crunchy Fruit Chips Variety Pack

$3.00
Chomps Mini Beef Jerky

Chomps Mini Beef Jerky

$4.00
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Boutique cafe concept curated exclusively to Chelsea Piers Fitness members.

Chelsea Piers, Pier 60 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10011

Directions

Main pic

